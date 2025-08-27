2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Finding The Next Shiba Inu? Top 3 Low-Cap Memecoins That Could Turn Into The Next 11,000x Phenomenon

The post Finding The Next Shiba Inu? Top 3 Low-Cap Memecoins That Could Turn Into The Next 11,000x Phenomenon appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Every investor dreams of having bought Shiba Inu (SHIB) when it was still a low-cap gem. The token’s 11,000x rally transformed small bets into lifetime fortunes, but for many, that opportunity is now in the past. Yet, the allure of finding the next Shiba Inu remains strong. The good news? Several promising meme projects are …
CoinPedia2025/08/27 01:04
Metaplanet Joins FTSE Japan Index, Continues to Stack Bitcoin

The post Metaplanet Joins FTSE Japan Index, Continues to Stack Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief FTSE Russell’s September review has elevated the company from small-cap to mid-cap status. Eric Trump, a strategic adviser since March, is expected to attend the company’s next shareholder meeting in Tokyo. The inclusion will channel passive investment flows into a balance sheet centered on Bitcoin, though not without risks, analysts told Decrypt. Metaplanet, a Tokyo-listed hotel group that over the past year has recast itself as Asia’s most active Bitcoin treasury firm, will be added to the FTSE Japan Index, further embedding the world’s largest digital asset into mainstream equity portfolios. The change was confirmed in an announcement from FTSE Russell’s September 2025 semi-annual review on Friday, which upgraded Metaplanet from small-cap to mid-cap status, with the index inclusion taking effect after market close by September 19. Metaplanet’s inclusion marks another “important milestone” as it attempts to stay “as Japan’s leading Bitcoin treasury company, CEO Simon Gerovich wrote Sunday on X. ﻿ Shortly after Gerovich announced the inclusion, the company disclosed the purchase of an additional 103 BTC, bringing total holdings to 18,991 BTC. It also updated its capital structure, saying 49,000 stock acquisition rights were exercised in the week of August 18–22, adding 4.9 million shares and lifting the total to 722 million, a step that funds further Bitcoin purchases but leaves each existing investor with a smaller slice of the company. Eric Trump, appointed as a strategic adviser to Metaplanet in March, will reportedly attend Metaplanet’s next shareholder meeting in Tokyo in September, according to a Friday report from Bloomberg. Part of the FTSE global equity index series, the FTSE Japan Index tracks mid and large-cap companies listed in Japan. Funds that track the index automatically buy the stocks it lists. Passive inflow effects Metaplanet’s inclusion in the FTSE Japan and All-World indices creates a “regulated…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 01:04
Tim Draper Says Altcoins Could Help Bitcoin Evolve and Dominate

The post Tim Draper Says Altcoins Could Help Bitcoin Evolve and Dominate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Venture capitalist and founding partner of Draper Associates, Tim Draper, said altcoins may ultimately make Bitcoin better by acting as testing grounds for upgrades.   During an interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Monday, Draper said there will also be “many other cryptocurrencies,” created over time, which will help increase Bitcoin’s (BTC) dominance.  “Competition is good for the world, but as a percentage of all cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, with the first boom, they had a 40% market share, with the next boom, they had 50% market share, and now the market share is running around 61 to 62%,” he said.  Adding that over time, “the dominant supplier builds the strongest network,” which results in developers programming for the “dominant supplier.”  Draper thinks there will be many other coins created over time, which will help grow Bitcoin’s dominance. Source: YouTube  Microsoft was the Bitcoin of Web2  A similar situation played out with Microsoft, Draper said, because most developers were building on it when it first started out. However, some applications were created elsewhere and eventually ported.   Microsoft is considered one of the top tech giants in the world, with its Windows operating system taking up over 71% of the market share. “Well, the same thing is happening now with Bitcoin. All of these smaller cryptocurrencies are experimenting and doing interesting things and all of the great engineers are porting those to Bitcoin and so there is a gravitational pull toward Bitcoin,” he said.  “There are other currencies that will come up as flashes in the pan but I think overall, we’re in a major trend toward Bitcoin.” However, data from Electric Capital currently paints a different picture. Their latest developer report estimates there are only 2,583 total developers on Bitcoin — a fraction of the total developers on the EVM stack (12,931) and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 01:03
Trump Media Just Launched Its Biggest Crypto Bet Ever

The entity, named Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, will list on Nasdaq under the ticker “MCGA” following a merger with […] The post Trump Media Just Launched Its Biggest Crypto Bet Ever appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/27 01:01
the9bit Shines at Coinfest Asia 2025, Hits 1 Million Users, and Launches Giveaway

The post the9bit Shines at Coinfest Asia 2025, Hits 1 Million Users, and Launches Giveaway appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. the9bit, the innovative gaming platform that turns game purchase into rewarding experiences, delivered a standout performance at Coinfest Asia 2025, a leading Web3 festival. Drawing an impressive 10,000 attendees to its booths and events, the9bit generated buzz among gamers and industry participants, who expressed strong interest in its features, vision, and future direction. the9bit enables users to earn rewards through activities like buying games, credit top-ups, built in social games, and content creation. It features official IP from Capcom, including popular titles such as Monster Hunter and Resident Evil, and collaborates with partners like Yield Guild Games (YGG). Focused on Southeast Asian mobile gamers and creators, the platform emphasizes accessibility and real value. Quote from Martin Hoon, Head of Web3, The9 Limited “The atmosphere at Coinfest was invigorating. Attendees were truly engaged and eager to get involved once they learned more about how we’re making gaming more rewarding. We’re thankful for the enthusiastic support that’s driven us to this exciting point.” In a remarkable achievement, the9bit announced it has surpassed 1 million users in less than one month since its launch. To celebrate this milestone and express gratitude to its vibrant community, the9bit is launching a giveaway with a total prize pool of $600,000. The campaign’s highlight is a lucky draw awarding $100,000, $50,000, and $30,000 to three winners. Running since August 1, the ongoing August Fiesta has already distributed $400,000 of its planned $1 million giveaway, and continues to build momentum. Users can participate by completing straightforward tasks on the platform, such as daily check-ins or joining community Spaces. the9bit extends sincere thanks to its users for their continued support, which has been key to this rapid success. Looking ahead, the platform plans to expand with additional mobile reload options, creative tools, and esports integrations. For more details, visit…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 01:01
Dogecoin Price Prediction & Which Altcoin Are DOGE Holders Favouring In 2025

The meme coin market remains volatile, and the latest Dogecoin price prediction highlights both risks and opportunities. DOGE has held key support, but its upside momentum is capped by heavy resistance levels. At the same time, a new PayFi project, Remittix, has drawn serious attention from DOGE holders seeking stronger returns. With Remittix already raising [...] The post Dogecoin Price Prediction & Which Altcoin Are DOGE Holders Favouring In 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/27 01:00
dYdX rebrands, targets social trading with perps on Telegram

Crypto.news2025/08/27 01:00
From Ripple (XRP) to Little Pepe (LILPEPE): 6 Top Cryptos That Will Outperform Ethereum Even if It Hits $10,000

This content is provided by a sponsor. Ethereum ( ETH) is still the second biggest cryptocurrency and continues to power the DeFi world. Some experts say ETH might hit $10,000 this bull run, so lots of investors see it as a reliable long-term choice. But while Ethereum provides stability, several other cryptocurrencies carry the potential […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/27 01:00
Pundit Warns XRP And Crypto Investors Of Possible Billions Of Dollars In Losses If They Don’t Do This

A massive opportunity is unfolding in the crypto space as the Midnight airdrop enters full swing, with billions of dollars worth of tokens available to eligible XRP and crypto investors. With just over a month left, industry voices warn that countless users could stand to miss out on one of the largest token distributions in history.  Less Than 40 Days Left To Claim The Midnight Airdrop The ongoing Midnight airdrop is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about topics in the crypto space, with billions of dollars potentially left unclaimed. According to Big Pey, a Cardano content creator, holders of XRP, Solana (SOL), ADA, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Avalanche (AVAX), and Brave tokens could be overlooking a one-of-a-kind opportunity.  Related Reading: Analyst Warns XRP Investors Not To Let Fear Dictate Moves As Long As Price Holds This Level The airdrop went live on August 5 2025 and has less than 40 days remaining before the claim window closes. Big Pey praised the tokenomics of Midnight’s $NIGHT token, describing it as “genius”. In his words, the most innovative feature is that $NIGHT generates “DUST,” rewarding users for engaging with the blockchain instead of forcing them to spend their existing holdings for transactions. This model creates a cycle where network activity becomes financially rewarding, contrasting how many blockchains currently function.  Community members responding to Big Pey’s post raised concerns about the airdrop’s accessibility. One user inquired about the fate of unclaimed tokens, to which Big Pey explained that they would be redistributed later through a scavenger hunt phase. Another member highlighted the challenge of claiming tokens through hardware wallets such as Trezor. Addressing this, the Cardano content creator assured users that Trezor has confirmed plans to roll out support within the 60-day airdrop claim period, enabling hardware wallet holders to participate without risking security.  About The Midnight Airdrop The Midnight airdrop is not just notable for its size but also for what it represents. Midnight is a partner chain built on Cardano, leveraging zero-knowledge proofs to ensure privacy and data protection for Decentralized Applications (dApps).  Related Reading: Analyst Says It Doesn’t Matter What Analysis You Use, XRP Price Is Set To Explode The $NIGHT tokens are designed to serve as the governance and ownership layer of the Midnight ecosystem. On the other hand, the network introduces $DUST, a privacy utility that further incentivizes usage and deepens the project’s focus on secure, private transactions.  Unlike many token launches relying on presales, Midnight will distribute 100% of its supply to eligible users across eight major blockchains. The airdrop is set to run for 60 days, with half of the distribution allocated to ADA holders and the other half spread across seven cryptocurrencies.  Over 33 million wallets are eligible to receive tokens. Holders who do not initially claim will still have four years to secure their allocation, but the initial phase remains crucial for early participation. Investors outside the eight chains are not excluded either, as they can join a scavenger hunt to earn a share of unclaimed tokens later. Featured image from iStock, chart from Tradingview.com
NewsBTC2025/08/27 01:00
Trump Media (DJT), Crypto.com to Build $6.4B CRO Treasury Firm, CRO Token Jumps 25%

The post Trump Media (DJT), Crypto.com to Build $6.4B CRO Treasury Firm, CRO Token Jumps 25% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trump Media and Technology Group (DJT) said it agreed to form a joint venture with Crypto.com that will invest in the exchange’s CRO token as a treasury asset and go public by combining with a special purpose acquisition vehicle (SPAC). As part of the agreement, Trump Media will buy about $105 million worth of CRO, roughly 2% of the token’s total market cap, while Crypto.com will buy $50 million in Trump Media stock. CRO surged after the announcement, taking its 24-hour gain to 25%, according to CoinDesk data. It was recently 22% higher at 19.60 cents. DJT shares rose 3.5% to $17.82. The venture will be called Trump Media Group CRO Strategy Inc. and plans to merge with Yorkville Acquisition Corp (YORK). It will trade under the ticker MCGA, which stands for “Make CRO Great Again,” Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek said on X. The company will become the world’s largest holder of CRO with around 6.3 billion tokens, valued at roughly $1 billion at the time of announcement. The move comes as publicly traded companies worldwide are jumping into crypto, buying assets including bitcoin BTC$110,036.41 and ether (ETH) as core investments and restyling themselves as crypto treasury companies even as their day-to-day operations still rely on industries as varied as such as pharmaceuticals, software development and online casino gaming. The trend was kicked off in 2020 by Strategy (MSTR), which now owns $69 billion worth of BTC. More than 3.6 million BTC valued at $396 billion is held in treasuries across 174 public companies and 60 private companies, according to bitcointreasuries.net. Several companies are also buying altcoins, with billions of dollars being spent acquiring tokens like solana SOL$193.52 and ether ETH). Marszalek described the initiative as “a historic day for CRO,” pointing to an initial $200 million in cash earmarked…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 01:00
