Pundit Warns XRP And Crypto Investors Of Possible Billions Of Dollars In Losses If They Don’t Do This

A massive opportunity is unfolding in the crypto space as the Midnight airdrop enters full swing, with billions of dollars worth of tokens available to eligible XRP and crypto investors. With just over a month left, industry voices warn that countless users could stand to miss out on one of the largest token distributions in history. Less Than 40 Days Left To Claim The Midnight Airdrop The ongoing Midnight airdrop is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about topics in the crypto space, with billions of dollars potentially left unclaimed. According to Big Pey, a Cardano content creator, holders of XRP, Solana (SOL), ADA, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Avalanche (AVAX), and Brave tokens could be overlooking a one-of-a-kind opportunity. Related Reading: Analyst Warns XRP Investors Not To Let Fear Dictate Moves As Long As Price Holds This Level The airdrop went live on August 5 2025 and has less than 40 days remaining before the claim window closes. Big Pey praised the tokenomics of Midnight’s $NIGHT token, describing it as “genius”. In his words, the most innovative feature is that $NIGHT generates “DUST,” rewarding users for engaging with the blockchain instead of forcing them to spend their existing holdings for transactions. This model creates a cycle where network activity becomes financially rewarding, contrasting how many blockchains currently function. Community members responding to Big Pey’s post raised concerns about the airdrop’s accessibility. One user inquired about the fate of unclaimed tokens, to which Big Pey explained that they would be redistributed later through a scavenger hunt phase. Another member highlighted the challenge of claiming tokens through hardware wallets such as Trezor. Addressing this, the Cardano content creator assured users that Trezor has confirmed plans to roll out support within the 60-day airdrop claim period, enabling hardware wallet holders to participate without risking security. About The Midnight Airdrop The Midnight airdrop is not just notable for its size but also for what it represents. Midnight is a partner chain built on Cardano, leveraging zero-knowledge proofs to ensure privacy and data protection for Decentralized Applications (dApps). Related Reading: Analyst Says It Doesn’t Matter What Analysis You Use, XRP Price Is Set To Explode The $NIGHT tokens are designed to serve as the governance and ownership layer of the Midnight ecosystem. On the other hand, the network introduces $DUST, a privacy utility that further incentivizes usage and deepens the project’s focus on secure, private transactions. Unlike many token launches relying on presales, Midnight will distribute 100% of its supply to eligible users across eight major blockchains. The airdrop is set to run for 60 days, with half of the distribution allocated to ADA holders and the other half spread across seven cryptocurrencies. Over 33 million wallets are eligible to receive tokens. Holders who do not initially claim will still have four years to secure their allocation, but the initial phase remains crucial for early participation. Investors outside the eight chains are not excluded either, as they can join a scavenger hunt to earn a share of unclaimed tokens later. Featured image from iStock, chart from Tradingview.com