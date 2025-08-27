MEXC-pörssi
/
Kryptouutiset
/
2025-08-29 Friday
Kryptouutiset
Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
XRP Makes History! XRP Breaks CME Record in Just Three Months! Here Are the Details…
XRP futures reached $1 billion in open interest in just three months, making XRP the fastest contract in CME history to reach $1 billion. Continue Reading: XRP Makes History! XRP Breaks CME Record in Just Three Months! Here Are the Details…
XRP
$2.946
-1.01%
HERE
$0.00039
+9.24%
OPEN
$0.0000000703
-4.35%
Jaa
Coinstats
2025/08/27 01:13
Jaa
CRO Coin Defies Market Trends with Unprecedented Surge
CRO Coin rose above $0.21 due to strong support from Trump. The significant $6.42 billion acquisition by Trump Media signals long-term growth. Continue Reading:CRO Coin Defies Market Trends with Unprecedented Surge The post CRO Coin Defies Market Trends with Unprecedented Surge appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TRUMP
$8.511
+0.69%
CRO
$0.31629
-14.85%
ROSE
$0.02616
+1.82%
Jaa
Coinstats
2025/08/27 01:12
Jaa
After a 4-Year Wait, Ethereum Touches ATH, Here is Why Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Tokens May Surpass Quicker
In a new development, a new price level has been attained at a value of $4953.73. While Ethereum needed four […] The post After a 4-Year Wait, Ethereum Touches ATH, Here is Why Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Tokens May Surpass Quicker appeared first on Coindoo.
HERE
$0.00039
+9.24%
AI
$0.1285
+1.58%
MAY
$0.04653
+5.72%
Jaa
Coindoo
2025/08/27 01:10
Jaa
XRP Tarih Yazıyor! XRP, CME’de Sadece Üç Ayda Rekor Kırdı! İşte Detaylar…
SEC ile hukuksal savaşını zaferle sonuçlandıran Ripple için yeni bir dönem başladı. Eski zorlu günlerin tozunu üzerinden atmaya çalışan XRP yeni bir rekora imza attı. Buna göre, XRP Chicago Ticaret Borsası’ndaki (CME) açık pozisyonlarda kısa sürede beklenmedik bir performans gösterdi ve rekor kırdı. Verilere göre, XRP vadeli işlemleri, sadece üç ayda 1 milyar dolarlık açık […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
XRP
$2.946
-1.01%
COM
$0.018912
+3.44%
Jaa
Coinstats
2025/08/27 01:10
Jaa
Ethereum Reclaims DeFi Crown, Sentora Says Chain Now Holds 62% of TVL
Sentora reports Ethereum holds 62% of DeFi TVL. We examine drivers, liquid staking, L2 momentum, and whether rival chains can chip away at its lead.
CROWN
$0.0357
-0.55%
DEFI
$0.001692
+2.29%
NOW
$0.00701
+3.85%
Jaa
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/27 01:10
Jaa
Fed Rate Cut Speculation Concern Arises Despite Lack of Confirmation
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/fed-rate-cut-speculation-september/
COM
$0.018912
+3.44%
Jaa
Coinstats
2025/08/27 01:09
Jaa
Childe Dundão’s MVP Performance Ends Angola’s 12 Year Drought At 2025 FIBA AfroBasket
The post Childe Dundão’s MVP Performance Ends Angola’s 12 Year Drought At 2025 FIBA AfroBasket appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Childe Dundao Of Angola Led The Host Nation To Its 12th FIBA AfroBasket And Won MVP Honours Supplied/ FIBA Africa Ask anyone what defines a great basketball player, and the answer is almost always height. In a sport built on size and reach, it’s usually the towering figures who dominate the headlines. Yet at the 2025 FIBA Men’s AfroBasket, the most commanding presence on the court stood just 167cm tall. Childe Dundão, Angola’s fearless point guard, didn’t just survive against Africa’s giants; he thrived. Guiding Angola to a record 12th AfroBasket crown and earning MVP honours, Dundao proved that greatness isn’t measured in inches but in skill, resilience, and heart. For Angola, this triumph carried even deeper meaning. It ended a 12-year title drought, restored pride to a basketball nation steeped in history, and marked the return of a team that once set the standard for the continent. Rising to the Moment Angola reclaims continental throne, captures record 12th FIBA AfroBasket title at home Supplied/FIBA Africa In the dominant 70-43 win against Mali, Dundão recorded 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists, setting the tempo for Angola’s championship run. From the opening whistle to the final buzzer, he played with a composure and fire that matched the roaring crowd inside the Pavilhão Multiusos do Kilamba. “I’m very happy because we fought for this,” Dundão shared with Forbes.com after the game. “The game was hard, but we did great. This is a moment to remember for the rest of your life.” The crowd, draped in red and black, knew they were witnessing more than a title win. They were watching a player once doubted for his size rise above every expectation to carry a nation’s pride. A Generation Fulfilled (24) Bruno Fernando in front of (22) Silvio De Sousa during the…
M
$0.42893
+0.02%
T
$0.01648
+0.79%
RISE
$0.027274
+149.69%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 01:08
Jaa
MetaMask now lets users create a crypto wallet with Google or Apple accounts
The post MetaMask now lets users create a crypto wallet with Google or Apple accounts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways MetaMask has introduced a social login feature enabling wallet creation and recovery via Google or Apple accounts. The new system streamlines wallet setup while retaining user control and self-custody of digital assets. Popular crypto wallet provider MetaMask has unveiled a new social login feature that enables users to set up their wallets using Google or Apple accounts. The move is aimed at making crypto wallet management simpler and more user-friendly while keeping security intact. The new login options let users sign in with familiar web2 accounts, in addition to the existing 12-word Secret Recovery Phrase (SRP) method. Users can now sign in with their Google or Apple ID and create a secure password. The SRP is automatically generated in the background and can be recovered using the same social account credentials and password. MetaMask emphasizes that the self-custodial nature of its wallets remains intact. “No single entity, not even MetaMask, can access all of the pieces needed in order to retrieve your SRP,” the company stated, noting that only a combination of social credentials and a unique password can unlock the SRP on a local device. The company warns that password security remains critical, as lost passwords cannot be recovered. Traditional crypto wallets require users to manage a 12-word Secret Recovery Phrase, which offers strong security but can be difficult to track. The social login feature maintains user control over digital assets while reducing the complexity of seed phrase management. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/metamask-social-login-wallet/
MORE
$0.10567
+4.75%
MOVE
$0.1276
+3.57%
COM
$0.018912
+3.44%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 01:07
Jaa
Unveiling Open Miner’s Novel Mining Model for XRP, BTC, ETH, and USDT Investors
With the rapid development of the cryptocurrency industry, more and more people are paying attention to innovative ways to generate income. Among the many investment options, intelligent cloud mining stands out for its efficiency, security, and convenience, becoming a hot topic in the industry. Open Miner is now launching a promotion that gives new users a $500 registration bonus, plus an additional $1 in daily rewards for checking in, offering an excellent entry opportunity for investors. Open Miner Boasts the Following Advantages FCA Authoritative Certification: The platform has been certified by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), ensuring the safety of investors’ funds. Principal and Interest Protection: As the only cloud mining platform in the industry offering both principal and interest, it provides higher protection from the risks of market volatility. High Efficiency and Convenience: An intelligent operating system allows users to easily manage their investments without requiring professional technical knowledge. Transparent Contracts: All contracts are publicly displayed, with returns clearly visible. How to Start Free Cloud Mining with Open Miner Quick Registration and Instant Rewards Register via the Open Miner website or mobile app in just a few minutes. Once registered, you will automatically receive a $500 cloud mining bonus. In addition, you can earn $1 every day simply by logging in. Choose a Contract That Matches Your Goals Open Miner offers a variety of flexible contract plans—whether you are a first-time user or a long-term investor, there is always an option that suits you. Each contract clearly states its duration and expected returns, so you always know what to expect. Click here to view online contracts. One-Click Start and Fully Automated Mining Once the contract is confirmed, the system will automatically start mining for you 24/7, with no manual operation required. Earnings are settled daily and can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time, helping your digital assets grow steadily. Don’t Just Focus On the Market – Utilize Open Miner On the road to financial freedom, consistent passive income is more important than short-term price fluctuations. Open Miner makes it easy for you to start automated mining, with daily earnings deposited directly into your account. If you’ve ever thought about turning your idle smartphone into an extra source of income, now is the best time—the world of digital wealth is growing rapidly, and you can seize the opportunity. Official website: https://openminer.info Contact: info@OpenMiner.net
BTC
$111,483.89
--%
XRP
$2.946
-1.01%
ETH
$4,479.8
-0.60%
Jaa
CryptoNews
2025/08/27 01:07
Jaa
France markets tumble as Prime Minister Bayrou faces rebellion over €44 billion budget cuts
French markets got slammed on Tuesday after Prime Minister Francois Bayrou called a sudden confidence vote over his budget plan, and traders across Europe dumped French stocks. The CAC 40 index fell more than 2% early in the day, then clawed back slightly to close down about 1.6%. According to CNBC, this reaction came as […]
MORE
$0.10567
+4.75%
INDEX
$1.18
+0.25%
Jaa
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/27 01:05
Jaa
Trendaavat uutiset
Lisää
Why is it difficult for stablecoin summer to ignite Crypto enthusiasm?
Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout
Countdown to Foundation Exit? The Rise of the Corporate System and the Reconstruction of Crypto Governance Paradigm
21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF
Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet