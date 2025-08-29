MEXC-pörssi
/
Kryptouutiset
/
2025-08-29 Friday
Kryptouutiset
Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
Real Estate Manager Caliber to Add Chainlink’s LINK to Corporate Treasury
The post Real Estate Manager Caliber to Add Chainlink’s LINK to Corporate Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Real estate asset manager Caliber Inc. announced Thursday that its board of directors has formally approved a new strategy to allocate a portion of its treasury funds to acquire and manage cryptocurrency assets. Caliber Establishes Crypto Advisory Board to Oversee New LINK Holdings Caliber’s (Nasdaq: CWD) new digital asset treasury strategy will initially focus on […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/real-estate-manager-caliber-to-add-chainlinks-link-to-corporate-treasury/
REAL
$0.05775
+0.03%
COM
$0.018912
+3.44%
LINK
$24.34
+2.57%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 02:42
Jaa
Solana validators commence vote on landmark Alpenglow consensus protocol
The post Solana validators commence vote on landmark Alpenglow consensus protocol appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the Lightspeed newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. Solana validators have begun voting on SIMD-0326, the governance proposal for its new Alpenglow consensus protocol. The proposal needs at least 33% of validators to reach quorum. As of this morning, at least 11.8% (135) of Solana’s ~1.3K validators have voted in favor, based on Dune. When you send a transaction on Solana today, the chain takes about ~12.8 seconds (32 slots * 0.4s slot time) to reach deterministic finality, though it is also sometimes informally referred to as having a soft/optimistic transaction finality of 500-600ms. 12.8 seconds is fast compared to the 12.8 minute finality of Ethereum’s Gasper consensus, but it pales in comparison to the consensus speed of newer chains like Sui’s Mysticeti, with 390-500ms. Alpenglow promises to collapse the 12.8-second time window further to 100-150ms, bringing about a 100x improvement, depending on where a validator is geographically located. It does so by eliminating a few core legacy pieces of Solana’s chain like proof-of-history (PoH), Tower BFT and gossip-based vote propagation. The average Solana user has no idea what these are, nor do they need to care, so I’ll try to keep it simple. PoH and Tower BFT are the twin core pieces of Solana’s architecture today that allow validators to order blocks without having to interact. Think of PoH as a pre-consensus cryptographic stopwatch that timestamps blocks. Those timestamps serve as a shared clock which the Tower BFT algorithm then serves up to validators for commitments. This way, the Solana blockchain is able to keep producing blocks without requiring a synchronous consensus round as is typical with traditional chains. This protocol design has served Solana well, but there are trade-offs. For one, it creates an overhead cost for voting transactions, which makes up something…
BFT
$0.022044
+7.78%
SUI
$3.4442
-0.53%
COM
$0.018912
+3.44%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 02:40
Jaa
From $100 to $10,000 a Day: DEAL Mining Offers Proven Cloud Mining Cryptocurrency Strategies for Bitcoin Investors
DEAL Mining simplifies Bitcoin mining with affordable contracts, daily profits, green energy, and a $15 bonus, making crypto income accessible worldwide.
CLOUD
$0.07647
+1.03%
Jaa
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/29 02:38
Jaa
Meituan (3690.HK) Stock; Plunges 12% Despite 11.7% Revenue Rise
TLDRs: Meituan revenue rises 11.7% but profit falls nearly 97% amid delivery price war. Increased costs, courier incentives, and marketing spend drive Q2 earnings slump. Competition with Alibaba and JD.com pressures margins across local commerce operations. JD.com’s full-time rider model challenges Meituan’s gig economy approach in China. Meituan, the Beijing-based food delivery and local commerce [...] The post Meituan (3690.HK) Stock; Plunges 12% Despite 11.7% Revenue Rise appeared first on CoinCentral.
RISE
$0.027274
+149.69%
COM
$0.018912
+3.44%
Jaa
Coincentral
2025/08/29 02:37
Jaa
NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth
TLDR Q1 revenue reached $1.56 billion, up 1% YoY, beating expectations. All-flash array revenue rose 6% to $893 million, securing #1 market share. Public cloud services grew 33% YoY excluding Spot. Record cash flow from operations hit $673 million, free cash flow $620 million. Shares dropped 6% after a cautious Q2 outlook. NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: [...] The post NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
CLOUD
$0.07647
+1.03%
FLOW
$0.4216
+7.71%
ROSE
$0.02616
+1.82%
Jaa
Coincentral
2025/08/29 02:36
Jaa
Coldplay’s Historic Tour Is Ending And Fans Are Celebrating
The post Coldplay’s Historic Tour Is Ending And Fans Are Celebrating appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coldplay’s albums Parachutes, A Rush of Blood to the Head, Moon Music and Music of the Spheres return to the U.K. charts as the band wraps its historic tour. NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 22: Chris Martin of Coldplay performs at Nissan Stadium on July 22, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images) Getty Images As Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour approaches its end, the band is finishing its historic run in the country where the musicians got their start. The group is in the middle of 10 scheduled dates at Wembley Stadium in London, which will conclude in early September. As the pop-rock outfit begins playing in the U.K. again, multiple albums return to the charts. In fact, every single Coldplay full-length that appears on any list in the nation mounts some sort of comeback. Parachutes Celebrates 25 Years With a Comeback Coldplay’s debut album Parachutes is the biggest winner this frame in terms of the number of charts it appears on. The project, which recently turned 25 years old, reappears on all four rankings on which it can be found. The set lives inside the top 40 on three sales rankings and narrowly sneaks back onto the downloads roster in a much lower position. A Rush of Blood to the Head Returns to the Top 40 Two years after Parachutes debuted, Coldplay released A Rush of Blood to the Head. That project nearly matches its predecessor in terms of the number of lists on which it finds space, as A Rush of Blood to the Head is a top 40 smash on all three rosters it returns to. This week, the full-length even manages to hit a new all-time high on both the Official Vinyl Albums and Official Albums Sales rankings, where it currently comes in…
K
$0.1954
+0.51%
U
$0.0118
-0.84%
PHOTO
$1.465
+1.67%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 02:35
Jaa
Chainlink Price Rebounds on Strong Adoption Led By U.S. Government and Caliber
The post Chainlink Price Rebounds on Strong Adoption Led By U.S. Government and Caliber appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Chainlink (LINK) price rallied as much as 10% on Thursday to reach a range high of $26 before retracing to trade about $24.8 during the mid-North American session. The large-cap altcoin, with a fully diluted valuation of about $24.8 billion, recorded higher volatility during the New York session following the announcement of several high-impact news. …
U
$0.0118
-0.84%
ALTCOIN
$0.0006128
+10.41%
CAP
$0.07143
-0.41%
Jaa
CoinPedia
2025/08/29 02:33
Jaa
The Sandbox Lays Off 50% of Staff and Shifts to Meme Coin Launchpad
TLDR The Sandbox is laying off 50% of its staff and shifting away from metaverse development. CEO Robby Yung of Animoca Brands will lead the company as it pivots to a meme coin launchpad. The Sandbox’s native token SAND has fallen by 97% since its peak in 2021. The company’s pivot comes as metaverse engagement [...] The post The Sandbox Lays Off 50% of Staff and Shifts to Meme Coin Launchpad appeared first on CoinCentral.
TOKEN
$0.01325
+0.07%
SAND
$0.2822
+0.71%
MEME
$0.00303
-2.35%
Jaa
Coincentral
2025/08/29 02:33
Jaa
Bounce Or Breakdown? Bitcoin Dominance Tests Critical Technical Levels
The post Bounce Or Breakdown? Bitcoin Dominance Tests Critical Technical Levels appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin dominance is at a pivotal moment, testing key support levels that could determine market direction. A bounce from these zones may signal temporary stability, while a breakdown could trigger deeper declines and shift attention toward altcoins. Market Structure Signals Growing Vulnerability According to @Crypto_TheBoss in a recent market update, Bitcoin dominance has slipped below the 60% support level, signaling a notable change in market dynamics. This breakdown points to a weakening grip for Bitcoin as capital flows begin to diversify into other areas of the crypto market. Moves like this often act as early signals of potential altcoin strength, as traders look beyond Bitcoin for opportunities. The analyst noted that Bitcoin dominance has bounced from the 58% area, showing that some buying pressure emerged to defend the level. This bounce highlights temporary stability, but it does not yet confirm a recovery. Instead, it reflects a cautious response from the market, where buyers are attempting to prevent further declines while broader sentiment remains uncertain. Looking ahead, @Crypto_TheBoss explained that if the 58% level fails to hold, Fibonacci retracement zones could act as key areas of support. Losing this support would deepen the bearish outlook and likely accelerate capital rotation into altcoins, shifting momentum away from Bitcoin’s leadership in the market. Positive And Negative Technical Signals @Crypto_TheBoss went on to highlight that the bounce from support shows buyers stepped in and temporarily halted the downside pressure. This kind of reaction often reflects how market participants are still willing to defend critical levels, even when sentiment leans toward caution. By holding above support, Bitcoin dominance was able to avoid a deeper immediate drop, though uncertainty still lingers. The analyst further emphasized that Fibonacci levels are widely used in technical analysis as reliable support and resistance zones. For Bitcoin dominance, the Fibonacci structure…
CHANGE
$0.00213601
-0.26%
ALTCOIN
$0.0006128
+10.41%
COM
$0.018912
+3.44%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 02:33
Jaa
United States 5-Year Note Auction fell from previous 3.983% to 3.724%
The post United States 5-Year Note Auction fell from previous 3.983% to 3.724% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
COM
$0.018912
+3.44%
WELL
$0.0002963
-0.36%
AUCTION
$10.086
+0.61%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 02:32
Jaa
Trendaavat uutiset
Lisää
Why is it difficult for stablecoin summer to ignite Crypto enthusiasm?
Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout
Countdown to Foundation Exit? The Rise of the Corporate System and the Reconstruction of Crypto Governance Paradigm
21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF
Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet