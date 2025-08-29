2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
Major stock jumps around crypto moves raise suspicions of insider activity

Major stock jumps around crypto moves raise suspicions of insider activity

The post Major stock jumps around crypto moves raise suspicions of insider activity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MEI Pharma’s stock jumped in mid-July. It wasn’t because of a new cancer drug. The company said it would buy $100 million of Litecoin for its cash reserves. After that, the share price went from $3 to almost $7. What was odd is that the stock had already risen in the days before the news, even though there were no SEC filings, no press releases, and little social media talk. Other small-cap names also posted sharp gains shortly before unveiling plans to hold crypto in corporate treasuries, a pattern that raises the possibility that some market participants traded on information that wasn’t public. Today’s “crypto treasury” wave traces back to billionaire Michael Saylor. In 2020, the founder and chairman of Strategy, formerly called MicroStrategy, announced the software company would hold Bitcoin as a reserve asset. Investors began to treat the shares as a stand-in for Bitcoin’s price. Imitators soon emerged. A budget hotel operator in Japan started buying Bitcoin in 2024, and others followed. The pace accelerated this year. Since January, 184 listed companies have disclosed crypto purchases totaling almost $132 billion, according to Architect Partners, a crypto M&A advisory and financing firm. “We’ve kind of hit this point of saturation,” said  Louis Camhi in a Fortune’s report.He added that investors are now watching to see whether those positions generate returns. Not all of the gains appear to be going to retail traders In several cases, stocks jumped just ahead of announcements. SharpLink, a marketing firm serving sportsbooks and casinos, traded under $3 through April and early May. On May 27, it said it would add $425 million in Ethereum, sending the shares to nearly $36. Yet in the three trading days before that news, the stock doubled from $3 to $6 despite no filings or press releases. U.S. rules…
MemeCore
M$0.42872+0.02%
Threshold
T$0.0165+1.04%
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 08:02
Jaa
Crypto News Today: Key Events and Market Highlights

Crypto News Today: Key Events and Market Highlights

The cryptocurrency market experienced notable developments today as traders and investors closely monitored price movements and regulatory updates. Several key events across the crypto sector highlight ongoing trends and challenges faced by the industry in 2023. Market Overview and Price Movements Bitcoin’s price saw moderate fluctuations today, maintaining its position above the $30,000 mark amid [...]
Jaa
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/29 08:01
Jaa
115 DeFi, Crypto Companies Tell Senate: Protect Developers Or No Deal On Market Bill

115 DeFi, Crypto Companies Tell Senate: Protect Developers Or No Deal On Market Bill

A broad coalition of crypto builders, investors and advocates has asked two Senate committees for clear federal rules to protect software creators and non-custodial service providers working on blockchain networks. Related Reading: Are Halvings Just Hype? Analyst Claims Bitcoin’s Market Timing Is Different According to the letter, 115 groups signed the appeal to the Senate […]
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.94-4.07%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001692+2.29%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01948-0.25%
Jaa
Bitcoinist2025/08/29 08:00
Jaa
Hyperliquid's XPL short squeeze reveals the structural risks of pre-market trading

Hyperliquid's XPL short squeeze reveals the structural risks of pre-market trading

How whales exploited the right timing, location, and people in $XPL's pre-market trading on Hyperliquid to profit from it—that is, early holders hedged their positions by shorting, thus forming a "crowded trade" that was ultimately detonated by an "ignition strategy"—is not a random market fluctuation, but a systemic risk stemming from the structural flaws of the pre-market market. The story begins with Aunt AI ’s tweet: original: https://x.com/ai_9684xtpa/status/1960506447965642864 This article doesn't examine the context of the XPL incident, but rather discusses some structural and systemic risks in the pre-market trading market. While every model has its advantages and disadvantages, this isn't about right or wrong; this article aims to highlight these risks and their underlying causes. Section 1: A New Paradigm: Pre-Market Trading Pre-market trading (more accurately, "pre-launch trading") essentially creates a synthetic market for a token that hasn't yet been issued or publicly circulated. This isn't a reaction to information about existing assets, but rather a pure price discovery process for future assets. The underlying asset isn't the token itself, but rather a futures contract, which can be spot, over-the-counter, or perpetual. This shift in mechanisms fundamentally alters the nature of risk. While the primary risks of traditional pre-market trading are insufficient liquidity and increased volatility, the existence and fundamental value of the asset remain unquestioned. However, the cryptocurrency pre-market introduces new risk dimensions: first, settlement or conversion risk. This involves the possibility that the project may never issue its tokens, preventing the market from converting to a standard spot or perpetual contract market and ultimately leading to suspension or delisting. Secondly, there's the risk of price anchoring. Without an external spot market to serve as a price reference, market prices are entirely determined by buying and selling activity within the platform, forming a self-referential closed loop that makes the market more susceptible to manipulation. Therefore, the innovation of pre-market cryptocurrency trading lies in creating a market out of thin air, but at the cost of creating a structurally more fragile trading environment with a more diverse range of risks. It’s not that everyone is unaware of this risk, but exchanges can obtain traffic, market makers can achieve “price discovery” in advance, and project parties/early investors can “hedge risks” - under the premise of multiple parties making profits, everyone acquiesces to this arrangement (risk). Section 2: DEX hedging is like walking on a tightrope with a double-edged sword 2.1 Rational Hedgers: Why Early Holders Short Pre-Market Futures to Lock in Value Before a new token's TGE (Tentative General Equity), early holders (including private investors, team members, and airdrop recipients) face a common dilemma: they hold tokens or token claims that are not yet circulated and tradable, exposing the future value of these assets to significant market uncertainty. Once the token goes public, its price could be far lower than expected, significantly reducing their paper wealth. The pre-market futures market offers a near-perfect solution to this dilemma. By shorting an equivalent amount of perpetual swaps in the pre-market, holders can lock in the future selling price of their tokens in advance. For example, if a user expects to receive 10,000 airdrop tokens and the futures price of the token is $3 in the pre-market, they can hedge their risk by shorting 10,000 contracts. Regardless of the spot price at the time of the TGE, their total profit will be locked in at approximately $30,000 (ignoring transaction costs and basis). This operation essentially creates a delta-neutral position: the risk of the long spot position (holding the pending airdrop) is offset by the short futures position (shorting the perpetual swap). For any rational risk-averse person, this is a standard and sensible financial strategy. 2.2 The formation of a crowded trade: when collective hedging creates concentrated vulnerability When a large number of market participants trade at the same time, using the same strategy and based on similar logic, "crowded trade" arises. This risk stems not from asset fundamentals (exogenous risk) but from the high correlation between market participants' behavior, making it an endogenous risk. If you have watched the ALPACA episode before, you will know that this operation is a "market consensus" - where there is market consensus, there is direction; where there is direction, there are opportunities; where there are opportunities, there is speculation. This crowding phenomenon is structural and predictable in the pre-market. The nature of airdrops and early token distributions creates a large, homogeneous group (i.e., token recipients) who, at the same point in time (pre-TGE), face the same exact risk exposure and have the same anticipatory motivation (shorting). Meanwhile, the group of speculators willing to take the risk and buy these futures contracts is relatively small and dispersed. This natural imbalance between long and short positions inevitably leads to extreme market crowding on the short side, creating a classic case of a crowded short. The greatest danger of a crowded trade lies in its fragility. With the vast majority of investors on the same side of the boat, once a catalyst forces them to close their positions (such as an adverse price movement), there will be a shortage of counterparties in the market to absorb these closing orders. This triggers a stampede-like "escape from the exits," leading to extreme, drastic, one-way price movements. For crowded short positions, this stampede manifests as a devastating short squeeze. This hedging tool, originally intended for risk management, has, through its collective use, instead created a new and greater source of systemic risk. 2.3 Identifying Imbalances: Detecting Crowding Through Data Analysis While an individual trader cannot know exactly how many people hold the same position as him or her, by analyzing publicly available market data, it is possible to effectively identify signs of crowded trading. Open Interest (OI) Analysis : OI is a key indicator measuring the total number of open derivatives contracts in the market, reflecting the amount of capital flowing into the market and market participation. In the pre-market, if OI rises continuously and rapidly while prices stagnate or even decline slightly, it is a strong signal that a large amount of capital is pouring into short positions, forming a bearish consensus and a short crowd is forming. On-chain data analysis : Although the tokens are not yet in circulation, analysts can track airdrop-related activity using blockchain explorers. By analyzing the number of wallets eligible for the airdrop, the concentration of token distribution, and the historical behavior of these wallets, it is possible to roughly estimate the total amount of "spot" positions that may require hedging. A large and dispersed airdrop often indicates stronger hedging demand and higher congestion risk. Funding Rates and Spreads : On platforms with funding rates like Hyperliquid, persistently negative and deepening funding rates are direct evidence of short-term dominance. On platforms like Aevo, while lacking funding rates, widening bid-ask spreads and order book depth on the sell side significantly exceeding the buy side can also indicate unilateral selling pressure. This series of analyses reveals a profound phenomenon: "crowded hedging" in the pre-market isn't an accident of market failure, but rather an inevitable product of systemic design. The airdrop mechanism creates a large, aligned group of traders, and the pre-market provides them with a perfect hedging tool. Individually rational behavior (hedging risk) converges into a collectively irrational state (an extremely vulnerable, crowded position). This vulnerability is predictable, systematically concentrating a large number of risk-averse traders, creating a perfect prey pool for predators who understand and are able to exploit this structural flaw. A short squeeze/long squeeze does not require a reason, a narrative, or a purpose. Instead, when funds reach a certain level, they will attract whales and gambling — the contract version of a crime of holding a treasure. Section 3: Ignition Moment: Exploiting Crowded Transactions and Triggering Chain Liquidations 3.1 Momentum Ignition: A Mechanism of Predatory Trading Strategies Momentum ignition is a complex market manipulation strategy typically executed by high-frequency traders or large trading funds. Its core objective is not based on fundamental analysis, but rather on creating artificial unilateral price momentum through a series of rapid, aggressive trades. The goal is to trigger pre-set stop-loss orders or forced liquidation levels in the market, and then profit from the resulting chain reaction. The execution of this strategy usually follows a precise "attack sequence": Probing and preparation: The attacker will first test the market's liquidity depth by submitting a series of small, rapid orders to create the illusion of growing demand. Aggressive order placement: After confirming that the market depth is insufficient, the attacker will flood the order book with a large number of market buy orders in a very short period of time. The goal of this stage is to quickly and violently drive up the price. Triggering a chain reaction: The sharp rise in price hits the forced liquidation price for a large number of crowded short positions. Once the first liquidation is triggered, the exchange’s risk engine automatically executes a market buy order to close the short position, further pushing up the price. Profit-taking: The initial attackers had already built up a large number of long positions in phases 1 and 2. When the cascading liquidations began and a large amount of passive buying flooded the market, the attackers began to reverse course, selling their long positions to these forced liquidation buyers, thereby realizing profits at the inflated prices they had created. 3.2 Perfect Prey: How Illiquidity and Short Crowd Create an Ideal Attack Environment The pre-market provides a near-perfect breeding ground for implementing a momentum ignition strategy. Extremely Low Liquidity: As mentioned previously, the pre-market market is extremely illiquid. This means attackers can significantly impact prices with relatively little capital. Manipulation that would be costly in liquid, mature markets becomes inexpensive and efficient in the pre-market. Predictable Liquidation Clusters: Because a large number of hedgers use similar entry prices and leverage, their forced liquidation prices are densely distributed within a narrow range above the market price. This creates a clear and predictable "liquidation cluster." Attackers know that they only need to push the price up to this area to trigger a chain reaction. This is consistent with the "stop-loss hunting" behavior in traditional markets, where attackers specifically target known areas with concentrated stop-loss orders. (via liquidation map) One-sided market structure: Crowded shorts mean that during price increases, there is little natural buying power to absorb attacker selling pressure. Prices can rise effortlessly until they hit the "wall" of liquidation clusters. Once there, passive liquidation buying becomes the "fuel" that drives prices further up. 3.3 Disintegration: From Targeted Elimination to Comprehensive Chain Liquidation The whole process was a carefully planned, staged disintegration. Short Squeeze: The initial price surge triggered by the momentum ignition strategy triggers the liquidation of the first batch of the most leveraged and vulnerable short positions. The buying generated by these forced liquidations further pushes prices higher, forming a classic short squeeze. Cascading liquidations: Prices, driven high by the first round of short squeezes, now reach the liquidation levels for the second and third tranches of short positions. This creates a vicious positive feedback loop: liquidations lead to higher prices, which in turn trigger more liquidations. The market spirals out of control, with prices rising vertically in a very short period of time, forming the long upper shadow candlesticks commonly seen on charts, known as "liar candlesticks." The ultimate outcome: For early holders seeking to hedge, the outcome is a "margin call"—margin depleted, hedged positions forced to close, and significant financial losses. Not only do they lose the "insurance" they established to protect the spot value, but they also pay a heavy price for it. When the cascading liquidation exhausts all available short positions and the attackers complete their profit-taking, the price often quickly falls back to its initial level, leaving a devastating mess in their wake. From a deeper analysis, the momentum ignition strategy in the pre-market market has gone beyond the scope of simple market manipulation, or it is not market manipulation at all, but more like a game between funds. It's a form of structural arbitrage based on flaws in market microstructure. Attackers exploit publicly available information (airdrop size), platform design (leverage mechanisms), and predictable group behavior (collective hedging). By calculating the cost of the attack (the funds required to drive up prices in a low-liquidity market) and the potential reward (profits after triggering a liquidation cluster), they execute a near-deterministic game. Their profits come not from accurate judgments about asset value, but from the precise exploitation and amplification of market failures. Know the fact and why it is so May we always maintain a sense of awe for the market.
NEAR
NEAR$2.517+0.23%
LETSTOP
STOP$0.16243+0.90%
Threshold
T$0.0165+1.04%
Jaa
PANews2025/08/29 08:00
Jaa
Musaafer Brings Opulent Indian Fare From Every Indian State to Tribeca

Musaafer Brings Opulent Indian Fare From Every Indian State to Tribeca

The post Musaafer Brings Opulent Indian Fare From Every Indian State to Tribeca appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dishes at Musaafer New York, which opened in Tribeca in late August 2025 Musaafer A luxurious Indian restaurant with interiors inspired by the Taj Mahal quietly opened in Tribeca this week, though reservations are quickly booking up. Musaafer, a Houston-based Indian fine dining restaurant with one Michelin star, is now serving dishes from all 28 states of India at the base of the historic Hope Building at 131 Duane Street. This is the restaurant’s second location, and its first expansion from the original Houston Musaafer. “When we first imagined bringing Musaafer to New York City, we were excited to introduce our artistry to new audiences,” says Mithu Malik, Musaafer’s CEO and Managing Partner. “The name Musaafer was taken from the Hindi and Urdu word for ‘traveler,’ and we can think of no better place to take the next step than here, where the city’s energy and shared appreciation for memorable experiences will match and enhance the essence of Musaafer.” The main dining room at Musaafer New York Musaafer Dining at Musaafer Musaafer’s Tribeca menu includes many signature dishes, plus some New York inspired innovations, all available ala carte. Offerings include small bites, larger appetizers, and entrees focused on seafood, poultry, lamb, and beef. Vegetable-centric sides and a homemade bread menu are also served. “At Musaafer, we strive to reinvent what Indian cuisine can be. India is vast and multicultural, and our menu reflects and honors that diversity,” says Chef Mayank Istwal. “Every dish tells its own story, and throughout my journey, I have met everyone from generational home cooks to professional chefs and artisans, and I bring their stories to you. Musaafer is indebted to that history, and we are dedicated to spotlighting the playfulness of Indian cuisine through our blend of tradition and modernity.” Mussager’s menu highlights include a…
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0169+0.83%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018922+3.44%
SphereX
HERE$0.000389+8.96%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:59
Jaa
Top 3 Reasons Pepeto Token and Pepe Dollar Will Shine This Cycle, Crypto Analyst Says Pepeto Token and Pepe Dollar Are Must Buys

Top 3 Reasons Pepeto Token and Pepe Dollar Will Shine This Cycle, Crypto Analyst Says Pepeto Token and Pepe Dollar Are Must Buys

The post Top 3 Reasons Pepeto Token and Pepe Dollar Will Shine This Cycle, Crypto Analyst Says Pepeto Token and Pepe Dollar Are Must Buys appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto analysts have pointed to both Pepeto and Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) as strong players in the ongoing presale token market. Their reasoning highlights why investors are showing interest in these two projects. Pepeto is seen as a secure and transparent option backed by strong audits and community support. Meanwhile, Pepe Dollar is gaining recognition as a utility-focused meme project that blends culture with financial tools. Together, they demonstrate how token presales are evolving beyond hype, delivering platforms that can attract both enthusiasts and long-term users. For those exploring crypto presales in 2025, Pepeto and Pepe Dollar represent two of the top opportunities. Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Brings Purpose to Meme Economy Projects Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) has entered the crypto presales space as a new crypto token presale offering both cultural influence and financial utility. Unlike earlier meme coins, PEPD is built with functional ecosystems in mind. The token integrates DeFi and GameFi, allowing users to participate in decentralized finance activities and earn through play-to-earn models. It also includes a no-code feature that enables people to create their own meme tokens, making participation more accessible. With a total supply fixed at 3.695 billion tokens, scarcity is maintained through a burn mechanism that gradually reduces circulating supply. This approach reflects the project’s aim to balance community fun with sustainable economics. Positioned on several crypto presale lists, Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) is being recognized as one of the best crypto presales to buy right now. Its design shows how pre-sale cryptocurrency projects can merge entertainment with genuine blockchain use cases. Pepeto Token Represents Trust and Transparency in Crypto The $PEPETO token has built its identity on fairness and reliability. Inspired by the god of frogs, it emphasizes wisdom, unity, and strength within the community. One of its key advantages is transparency. Pepeto has undergone full…
FUNToken
FUN$0.009453-0.11%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.94-4.07%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.00053-0.28%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:56
Jaa
U.S. Commerce Department Vows to Make America ‘Blockchain Capital’

U.S. Commerce Department Vows to Make America ‘Blockchain Capital’

The post U.S. Commerce Department Vows to Make America ‘Blockchain Capital’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Department of Commerce said Thursday that the United States is “cementing our role as the blockchain capital of the world,” underscoring the Biden administration’s effort to expand the technology’s domestic footprint. Secretary Lutnik delivered the remark as the department outlined plans to deepen public- and private-sector collaboration on distributed-ledger projects. While no additional policy details were disclosed, the statement marks one of the strongest endorsements of blockchain from a U.S. cabinet agency, hinting at potential regulatory clarity and investment incentives intended to keep development and talent onshore. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/regulation/u-s-commerce-department-vows-to-make-america-blockchain-capital-e8446f2d
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1057+4.96%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018922+3.44%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:55
Jaa
White House Reportedly Selects Jim O’Neill As CDC Director As Staffers Protest

White House Reportedly Selects Jim O’Neill As CDC Director As Staffers Protest

The post White House Reportedly Selects Jim O’Neill As CDC Director As Staffers Protest appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The White House selected Health and Human Services Deputy Secretary Jim O’Neill as the next acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to The Washington Post, tapping the technology investor for the role as former CDC leadership protested against the Trump administration and its contested firing of ex-CDC Director Susan Monarez. Dr. Daniel Jernigan, leader of the agency’s work on emerging infectious diseases; left, Dr. Debra Houry, the agency’s deputy director and Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, a top vaccine official, gather at the walkout. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) Associated Press Key Facts O’Neill has been tapped to take over as the acting director of the CDC, the Post reported, citing two unnamed sources familiar with the decision who said O’Neill would maintain his role as HHS deputy secretary. Hundreds of staffers and protesters demonstrated outside the CDC’s Atlanta headquarters Thursday afternoon for at least an hour. Daniel Jernigan, director of the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases, is one of multiple CDC leaders who resigned from the agency this week, and said Thursday’s walkout was to “get the politics out of public health” and “let the science lead us, because that’s how we get to the best decisions for public health.” Jernigan resigned from the CDC this week alongside the agency’s chief medical officer, Debra Houry, and Demetre Daskalakis, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. Houry said her and CDC leadership “reached a tipping point,” calling out HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s promotion of “vitamins over vaccines” and saying “we knew it was a powerful statement for the three of us to do this together.” Protesters also took issue with the ouster of Monarez, whose lawyers have rejected the White House’s termination of the director, arguing as a “presidential appointee,…
SynFutures
F$0.007086-0.26%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004727-1.31%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.512+0.67%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:53
Jaa
Massive 552 Million Signals Positive Market Shift

Massive 552 Million Signals Positive Market Shift

The post Massive 552 Million Signals Positive Market Shift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USDC Minted: Massive 552 Million Signals Positive Market Shift Skip to content Home Crypto News USDC Minted: Massive 552 Million Signals Positive Market Shift Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/usdc-minted-market-shift/
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997-0.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018922+3.44%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:52
Jaa
Michael Longfellow Parts With ‘SNL’ In Surprising Move

Michael Longfellow Parts With ‘SNL’ In Surprising Move

The post Michael Longfellow Parts With ‘SNL’ In Surprising Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — Episode 1882 — Pictured: (l-r) Michael Longfellow and anchor Colin Jost during Weekend Update on Saturday, May 3, 2025 — (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images) Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images Michael Longfellow won’t be returning for a fourth season at Saturday Night Live. The 31-year-old stand-up comedian has parted ways with the show, multiple outlets confirmed Thursday. He’s the third cast member to depart this week, following announcements by Devon Walker and Emil Wakim—and his exit might be the most surprising one yet. From his debut on the program in 2022, Longfellow was considered by SNL obsessives to be a worthy potential successor to Colin Jost and Michael Che at the “Weekend Update” desk. The comedian joined Che and Jost frequently on the segment, delivering charismatic hot takes as himself or one-off characters like Michelangelo’s David and Punxsutawney Phil. LateNighter reported Longfellow had screen-tested to be a “Weekend Update” co-anchor earlier this year. Whether Longfellow’s departure has anything to do with the future of “Weekend Update” remains to be seen. The comedian has yet to comment publicly on the news. Unlike Longfellow, Walker and Wakim broke their departure news themselves on Instagram. “it was a gut punch of a call to get but i’m so grateful for my time there,” Wakim wrote. “…every time i scanned into the building i would think how insane it is to get to work there. it was the most terrifying, thrilling, and rewarding experience of my life and i will miss it dearly and all the brilliant people that work there that made it feel like a home.” “Me and the show did three years together,” Walker said. “Sometimes it was really cool. Sometimes it was toxic as hell.” It’s worth noting the considerable common ground between Longfellow,…
MemeCore
M$0.42872+0.02%
Threshold
T$0.0165+1.04%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4659+1.65%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:47
Jaa

Trendaavat uutiset

Lisää

Why is it difficult for stablecoin summer to ignite Crypto enthusiasm?

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Countdown to Foundation Exit? The Rise of the Corporate System and the Reconstruction of Crypto Governance Paradigm

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet