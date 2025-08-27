MEXC-pörssi
Kryptouutiset
2025-08-29
Kryptouutiset
Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
Trump Media, Yorkville, and Crypto.com Join Forces to Launch $1 Billion CRO Treasury
The post Trump Media, Yorkville, and Crypto.com Join Forces to Launch $1 Billion CRO Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trump Media, Yorkville Acquisition Corp., and Crypto.com are merging to form Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc., a $1 billion digital asset treasury dedicated to CRO, the native token of Cronos. Trump Media-Backed SPAC to Create Largest Public CRO Treasury Company Yorkville Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: YORK), Trump Media & Technology Group (Nasdaq/NYSE Texas: DJT), and […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/trump-media-yorkville-and-crypto-com-join-forces-to-launch-1-billion-cro-treasury/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 01:21
Cracker Barrel stock surges after President Trump’s rebranding advice
The post Cracker Barrel stock surges after President Trump’s rebranding advice appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cracker Barrel’s (NASDAQ: CBRL) share price rose on Tuesday as investors reacted to a rebranding intervention by President Donald Trump. The move follows backlash against the company’s recent rebranding effort. The stock climbed 5.24% to $57.11, rebounding from earlier losses. Over the past week, CBRL shares are down more than 3%, though year-to-date the stock has gained nearly 4%. CBRL one-day stock price chart. Source: Google Finance The rally came after Trump urged the company to reverse its controversial rebranding. In a social media post on August 26, he said Cracker Barrel should restore its old logo, acknowledge the change as a mistake in light of customer backlash, and turn the uproar into a publicity opportunity. Trump’s take on Cracker Barrel rebranding. Source: Truth Social Cracker Barrel controversial overhaul Notably, the rebrand, part of a $700 million overhaul, had triggered strong criticism from loyal customers and analysts, sending shares down nearly 15% on August 21 and wiping out more than $100 million in market value. The controversy centered on the company’s decision to drop the figure known as “Uncle Herschel” from its logo, a move critics argued undermined Cracker Barrel’s heritage. At the same time, the backlash spilled onto Wall Street, where short sellers accelerated the decline. In response, Cracker Barrel said it could have handled the changes better, while emphasizing that its traditions remain central to the brand. “If the last few days have shown us anything, it’s how deeply people care about Cracker Barrel. We’re truly grateful for your heartfelt voices. You’ve also shown us that we could’ve done a better job sharing who we are and who we’ll always be,” the company said. Despite Tuesday’s uptick, the stock remains under pressure as the chain grapples with competitive challenges and shifting consumer expectations. Featured image via Shutterstock Source:…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 01:20
SharpLink Adds $252M in ETH
The firm holds approximately $3.6 billion worth of ETH.
Coinstats
2025/08/27 01:18
CRO Coin Soars Amidst Crypto Decline
In a surprising turn of events, CRO Coin has surged significantly in value, despite a general downturn in the cryptocurrency market. While Bitcoin remains below $110,000 and Ethereum struggles to stay above $4,700, CRO Coin has surged past the $0.21 mark.Continue Reading:CRO Coin Soars Amidst Crypto Decline
Coinstats
2025/08/27 01:18
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Shiba Inu and Chainlink by the End of 2025
DeepSeek Predicts: XRP, LINK, and SHIB have been projected to advance through 2025 as crypto has set new highs. Bitcoin has reached $124,457 and Ethereum has approached $4,953. The outlook has cited a LINK ETF filing, XRP network growth, and SHIB resistance near 0.00013 amid mixed RSI and MACD.
Coinstats
2025/08/27 01:17
Trump Media, Crypto.com plan $6.4 billion CRO token treasury based largely on equity line of credit
Trump Media also signed a separate deal with Crypto.com to integrate CRO into its Truth Social and Truth+ platforms.
Coinstats
2025/08/27 01:17
Why the Meme Coin Dubbed ‘PEPE 2.0’ Has Far More Upside Ahead
The post Why the Meme Coin Dubbed ‘PEPE 2.0’ Has Far More Upside Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News When thinking of the biggest underdog stories in the crypto market, Pepe Coin (PEPE) comes to mind. The meme coin did massive numbers in 2024, reaching a new all-time high. Before its rise, meme coins like DOGE had also reached unprecedented highs. However, as PEPE seems to be declining, a new meme coin called Layer Brett (LBRETT) is building up momentum as the best crypto to buy now. Dubbed “PEPE 2.0,” the Layer Brett presale has crossed $1.3 million in a few weeks. The quick presale speed has caused an optimistic Layer Brett price prediction of 15,000x in 2025. Let’s find out how Layer Brett compares to other meme coins like Pepe Coin. Layer Brett is poised to be the next 100x crypto When thinking of the hottest presales right now, Layer Brett is one of the top names in the crypto market. The new crypto project recently started its presale, which has already raised over $1.3 million in initial funding. Additionally, the unprecedented presale raise is followed by increases in the LBRETT price. This has caused investors to flock to Layer Brett for its short-term gains ahead of the full project launch. However, long-term investors are more keen on Layer Brett’s potential. The project isn’t just another meme coin chasing hype. It’s building on Ethereum’s Layer 2 blockchain with a clear focus on speed and scalability, making it a growing choice among traders. Investors are also looking to leverage Layer Brett’s decentralized finance (DeFi) integration, which allows it to support features like crypto staking, smart contracts, and decentralized applications (dApps). With these features, LBRETT combines the viral energy of a top meme coin with the utility of a DeFi coin. Investors are already calling it one of the best crypto presales of 2025, with Layer Brett price…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 01:17
MetaMask adds Google and Apple logins to streamline wallet setup
The post MetaMask adds Google and Apple logins to streamline wallet setup appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. MetaMask, the self-custodial crypto wallet developed by Consensys, introduced a new “social login” feature that allows users to create, back up and restore wallets using Google or Apple accounts. The service is powered by Web3Auth, a third-party authentication provider. MetaMask said support for additional login options will follow. The update eliminates the need to manually manage a 12-word secret recovery phrase, long considered a major barrier for new users entering crypto. Instead, users can authenticate with a familiar login and password to access their assets across devices. MetaMask emphasized that users can set up both methods, retaining the option of a recovery phrase alongside social login. According to MetaMask, the feature is already available on the browser extension (version 13.0.0 and above), with mobile support expected soon. MetaMask said the move aims to “remove friction for onboarding” and give users “a safer, simpler way to start their Web3 journey.” Wallets linked to Google or Apple accounts automatically sync networks, tokens and accounts across devices, reducing friction for onboarding. Still, the system introduces trade-offs. While social logins may feel easier, they create dependencies on third-party providers and raise new questions about privacy, security and centralization. If users lose access to their connected social accounts, wallet recovery could be difficult — though retaining a recovery phrase as backup mitigates the risk. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/metamask-wallet-social-accounts
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 01:16
Wirex Token (WXT) To Bridge The Gap Between Traditional Financial Services And The World Of Cryptocurrencies
The post Wirex Token (WXT) To Bridge The Gap Between Traditional Financial Services And The World Of Cryptocurrencies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wirex Token (WXT) is the native utility token of the Wirex platform. Wirex is a cryptocurrency exchange and payment card provider that aims to bridge the gap between traditional financial services and the world of cryptocurrencies. The Wirex ecosystem includes a variety of services, such as cryptocurrency exchanges, payment cards, and money transfers, contributing to the growth of the platform. WXT serves as a loyalty and utility token within the Wirex ecosystem, offering various benefits and features to its users. Holders of WXT can enjoy various discounts, bonuses, and cashback rewards on transactions and services offered by Wirex. Users who hold and use WXT tokens can receive fee reductions on Wirex’s services, including cryptocurrency exchanges, card transactions, and other financial activities. Wirex offers a unique feature called “Cryptoback,” where users can earn a percentage of their purchases back in WXT tokens when using the Wirex payment card for transactions. WXT holders may have access to enhanced features and benefits within the Wirex platform, depending on the amount of WXT they hold. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/wirex-wxt-token/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 01:15
Bitcoin Price To Continue To Consolidate, While These 3 Red-Hot Altcoins Run Wild
The post Bitcoin Price To Continue To Consolidate, While These 3 Red-Hot Altcoins Run Wild appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Bitcoin price has been consolidating near record highs, but market momentum is rapidly shifting to a new breed of Layer 2 altcoins. As hype builds around the Layer Brett presale, the intersection of memecoin energy and real blockchain utility is starting to eclipse the traditional blue chips. With $LBRETT’s presale now live at just …
CoinPedia
2025/08/27 01:14
