2025-08-29 Friday

Exclusive: XRP Price Prediction Post-ETF Approval and Ripple Escrow Explained

The post Exclusive: XRP Price Prediction Post-ETF Approval and Ripple Escrow Explained appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP is quietly becoming a focus for institutional investors in 2025. Futures on the CME Group recently crossed $1 billion in open interest, a record for the token. Across the broader crypto futures market, total notional open interest has passed $30 billion, with Ethereum and Solana also reaching $1 billion each. XRP is the fastest-growing …
CoinPedia2025/08/27 01:29
BAY Miner Launches Mobile Cloud Mining Platform, Supporting BTC, ETH, And XRP Instant Settlement

The digital asset industry is ripe for transformation. Choosing BAY Miner allows every user to easily embark on their crypto journey in a compliant and secure environment.
Coinstats2025/08/27 01:29
Meta launches super PAC to back California candidates opposing strict AI rules

Meta is spending tens of millions in California politics, launching a super PAC to back candidates who oppose strict AI rules, aiming to shape the state’s tech policies ahead of the 2026 elections. According to Politico, the company is forming a new super PAC called Mobilizing Economic Transformation Across California, meant to support candidates who […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/27 01:28
deBridge Adds Tron Support for Real-Time Cross-Chain USDT Transfers

The post deBridge Adds Tron Support for Real-Time Cross-Chain USDT Transfers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: deBridge adds Tron support, enabling real-time swaps with Ethereum, Solana, and 25+ chains. Tron now routes over $23B daily, hosting nearly 50% of global USDT supply. Whale transactions on Tron rose from 1.23M to 1.43M monthly in 2025, indicating growing confidence. deBridge has completed a full integration of the Tron network, enabling real-time asset transfers across 25+ supported blockchains. The rollout links Tron to Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain, while supporting low-slippage, MEV-protected swaps. The integration allows direct asset routing between Tron and other chains, positioning Tron as fully interoperable within the multichain DeFi ecosystem. With this upgrade, users can settle complex cross-chain interactions in a single transaction using deBridge APIs. Tron currently hosts nearly 81.4 billion USDT, almost half of Tether’s total supply, according to The Block’s latest data. Connecting this liquidity pool through deBridge opens new routes for stablecoin movement across chains. The protocol does not rely on traditional wrapped-token models, which often present security risks. Instead, it uses a secure infrastructure that enables asset custody, authenticated messaging, and fast settlement. Expanded Liquidity and Developer Access Across DeFi The integration transforms Tron into a liquidity gateway for users and developers across emerging and mature blockchain markets. Tron supports over 327 million accounts and processes more than $23 billion in daily transfers. With its fast block times and high throughput, Tron now supports instant access to dApps and liquidity through deBridge’s bridging system. Developers can build and integrate dApps across Tron and other chains connected to the network. Three key features underpin the integration: secure asset transfers, cross-chain messaging, and composable dApp functionality. deBridge’s bridging model enables interoperability without compromising transaction speed or user security. Builders can now leverage deBridge IaaS, a subscription-based interoperability platform, to connect any EVM or SVM-compatible chain to Tron. This expands cross-chain…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 01:28
Best Altcoins to Watch as the Crypto Market Faces a Potential Pullback

Ethereum recently reached a new all-time high of approximately $4,955, with some exchanges briefly surpassing $5,000. Historically, such peaks are often followed by natural pullbacks, as seen in 2017 and early 2021. Following Ethereum’s surge, Bitcoin experienced short-term volatility as funds rotated into ETH, contributing to price fluctuations in both assets. Source – Wimar.X via […]
The Cryptonomist2025/08/27 01:27
AI Technology: Revolutionary Startup Empowers Rice Farmers to Battle Climate Change

BitcoinWorld AI Technology: Revolutionary Startup Empowers Rice Farmers to Battle Climate Change In an era where AI technology is rapidly reshaping industries, its application extends far beyond digital realms, offering tangible solutions to pressing global issues. For those tracking the intersection of innovation and sustainability, especially within the cryptocurrency space where green initiatives and carbon markets are gaining traction, a groundbreaking story emerges from the fight against climate change. A New York-based startup, Mitti Labs, is leveraging advanced AI to tackle one of agriculture’s most significant environmental challenges: methane emissions from rice farming. This endeavor not only addresses a critical environmental concern but also introduces a sustainable economic model for farmers, directly impacting their livelihoods through innovative carbon credits. AI Technology: A New Weapon Against Methane Emissions Mitti Labs is at the forefront of deploying sophisticated AI technology to revolutionize environmental monitoring. The startup has developed a robust system to precisely measure the amount of methane released by rice paddies. This isn’t just about data collection; it’s about transforming raw information into actionable insights. Through the power of artificial intelligence, Mitti Labs can accurately track and verify the environmental impact of farming practices. Their core data sources include: Satellite Imagery: Providing broad-area coverage and consistent monitoring of agricultural lands. Radar Data: Capable of penetrating clouds, plants, water, and even soil to understand subsurface conditions where methane-producing microbes thrive. This precise measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV) is crucial for validating efforts to reduce greenhouse gases and forms the backbone of their innovative approach to combating methane emissions. How is Rice Farming Contributing to Climate Change? Rice farming, a staple for billions globally, inadvertently contributes significantly to climate change. The traditional practice of flooding rice fields creates anaerobic conditions, fostering microbes that generate substantial amounts of methane – a greenhouse gas far more potent than carbon dioxide over a 20-year period, warming the planet 82 times more than CO2 over 20 years. This sector alone accounts for 10% to 12% of human-caused methane emissions. Mitti Labs intervenes by training hundreds of thousands of farmers in climate-friendly practices, such as regenerative and no-burn agriculture. This high-touch approach helps farmers implement sustainable methods that drastically cut down on methane production, paving the way for a more sustainable future for this vital agricultural sector. Unlocking Value: Partnerships and Carbon Credits for Farmers Venture capitalists often shy away from high-touch, on-the-ground initiatives, yet Mitti Labs has successfully secured funding through strategic partnerships. A prime example is their collaboration with The Nature Conservancy in India. This partnership is vital for promoting regenerative agriculture directly with local farmers. Mitti’s AI technology measures, reports, and verifies the work done by the nonprofit’s ground teams, ensuring transparency and accountability. The economic incentive for farmers is equally compelling: by reducing methane emissions, they generate valuable carbon credits. Mitti tracks these credits, taking a percentage and passing the remainder to farmers and their communities. This model provides farmers with approximately a 15% improvement in their bottom line, a significant boost for smallholder farmers often teetering on the edge of profitability. Scaling Sustainable Impact: Global Solutions and Future Prospects Mitti Labs’ approach is designed for scalability, especially given that 90% of rice is grown in Asia, predominantly by smallholder farmers. Monitoring each farm with physical equipment would be cost-prohibitive. This is where remotely sensed data, primarily from satellite imagery and radar, combined with advanced AI technology, becomes indispensable. This allows for cost-effective verification and enables partnerships to bring climate-friendly practices to millions. Co-founder Xavier Laguarta also highlights Mitti’s ambition to offer its software as a service (SaaS) solution to third parties, helping other project developers or corporations measure Scope 3 emissions from rice farmers, further expanding the reach of their climate solutions and the market for carbon credits. This SaaS-partnership model is gaining traction, as seen with companies like Mati Carbon, which won the Xprize Carbon grand prize for its MRV software for enhanced rock weathering. Both companies demonstrate the growing potential of technology-driven solutions to address complex climate change challenges across various agricultural practices. Mitti Labs exemplifies how innovative AI technology, combined with strategic partnerships and a forward-thinking business model centered on carbon credits, can create a powerful force against climate change. By directly addressing methane emissions from rice farming, they are not only safeguarding our planet but also empowering vulnerable smallholder farmers with new revenue streams and sustainable practices. Their work offers a compelling blueprint for how technology can drive both environmental and economic resilience on a global scale. To learn more about the latest AI technology trends and how it’s shaping sustainable development, explore our article on key developments shaping AI models for future-oriented applications. This post AI Technology: Revolutionary Startup Empowers Rice Farmers to Battle Climate Change first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/08/27 01:25
US confidence and RBA Minutes

The post US confidence and RBA Minutes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar (USD) regained some composure and managed to partially fade Friday’s post-Powell in quite a positive start to the new trading week. Investors’ attention, in the meantime, is expected to remain on the trade front and rising speculation of a September rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Here’s what to watch on Tuesday, August 26: The US Dollar Index (DXY) clocked decent gains and reclaimed the 98.00 barrier and beyond as market participants digested Chief Powell’s dovish remarks at the Jackson Hole event. The Consumer Confidence gauged by the Conference Board will grab all the attention, seconded by Durable Goods Orders, the FHFA’s House Price Index, the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index, and the API’s weekly report on US crude oil inventories. EUR/USD kickstarted the week on the back foot, returning to the 1.1650 area, or daily lows, following the Greenback’s marked rebound. Next on the domestic docket will be Germany’s Consumer Confidence tracked by GfK on August 27. GBP/USD traded on the defensive, coming under pressure and revisiting the sub-1.3500 zone. The BRC Shop Price Index will be released next. USD/JPY resumed its uptrend, leaving behind Friday’s steep decline and challenging the mid-147.00s once again. The weekly Foreign Bond Investment figures will be the next event on the Japanese calendar on August 28. AUD/USD navigated a tight range, breaking below the 0.6500 contention zone amid marginal gains. The RBA Minutes will be the salient event in Oz. Crude oil prices extended their gradual ascent, briefly trespassing the $65.00 mark per barrel of American WTI against the backdrop of supply fears and geopolitical tensions. The US Dollar’s decent gains and the rebound in US yields across the curve did not prevent Gold prices from adding to Friday’s gains and coming close to the $3,380 mark per troy ounce on…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 01:23
Ethereum Ends 8-Year Downtrend Against BTC. Is ETH Headed to $10,000?

Ethereum is undergoing a major price overhaul in its fortunes right now and has just managed to end an 8-year downward trend against Bitcoin.
Coinstats2025/08/27 01:22
For Long-Term ROI, Is XRP Safer, or Is MAGAX More Promising?

The post For Long-Term ROI, Is XRP Safer, or Is MAGAX More Promising? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP’s Stability vs. MAGAX’s Explosive Growth Potential XRP has been part of the crypto landscape for over a decade, built to solve a real-world problem—fast, low-cost international payments. Unlike many tokens that thrive only on speculation, XRP targeted banks and payment providers early, making Ripple a recognized name in global finance. For many, XRP stands as a stable choice in a volatile market. Yet stability comes with limits. With such a large market cap, XRP’s growth potential is capped compared to emerging projects. This is where MAGAX enters the conversation—an early-stage Meme-to-Earn token with cultural momentum and presale buzz that could deliver the kind of explosive upside XRP can no longer match. The Growth Ceiling Problem for XRP With a market cap already stretching into the tens of billions, XRP faces a scaling challenge. Doubling or tripling in price requires enormous inflows—billions more in liquidity. For investors seeking 10x, 50x, or even 100x returns, that level of growth becomes difficult. XRP’s advantage is steadiness, but steadiness often limits the upside. In contrast, a token in its infancy, still priced for accumulation, doesn’t need a tidal wave of capital to create massive percentage gains. This is why early-stage assets, despite higher risk, can often surpass long-established giants in ROI. Introducing MAGAX: A New Angle on Memecoins MAGAX is not trying to compete with XRP’s payment rails. Instead, it’s tackling a different market: the culture economy of memes and online communities. Its “Meme-to-Earn” model turns internet virality into actual rewards for users, allowing creators and amplifiers to earn by participating in cultural moments. This approach matters because memes are not just jokes, they drive attention, traffic, and adoption in crypto. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu also proved this, but MAGAX goes further by building incentives directly into its ecosystem. It doesn’t just ride…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 01:22
Fed’s Lisa Cook Challenges Trump’s Power to Fire Her Amid Rate-Cut Push

Read the full article at coingape.com.
CoinGape2025/08/27 01:21
