These 3 Dogecoin (DOGE) Competitors Will Turn $2000 into $15,000 in 2025

Dogecoin has proudly carried the meme-investing banner for years, but many traders now feel the coin's parabolic growth days are over. Sure, DOGE can still give you some gradual gains, but its bloated market cap makes the meteoric returns that early holders saw practically impossible.  Because of that, investors are now eyeing newer contenders that mix a compelling story, next-gen tech, and the kind of buzz that gets communities fired up. Three coins in particular are garnering buzz in 2025: Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Kaspa (KAS), and Ethena (ENA). Analysts are confident these tokens could rise 10× in the next boom—meaning a $2,000 investment might transform into $15,000. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Meme Culture Meets Infrastructure Little Pepe is one of the hottest names in the meme coin world for 2025. Right now, it's in Stage 11 of its presale, priced at $0.002 a coin. What makes this different from older meme coins? While others rely only on buzz, Little Pepe is busy creating fundamental blockchain tools you'll use day-to-day. MemeChain is an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 network built just for meme tokens. It offers super low fees, lightning-fast final transaction times, and special features like anti-sniping bot guards. These tools help keep token launches fair for everyone, especially investors. Plus, the brand-new Meme Launchpad is coming soon. With it, developers can create and grow brand-new meme tokens directly on Little Pepe's network. Because of this, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is quickly becoming the foundation of the meme coin economy. What's exciting about this project is its commitment to fair launch values: no special wallets for the team, zero taxes on trades, and smart locks on liquidity. That means no backdoor deals and no sneaky fees—just clear honesty that you usually only wish for in meme coins.  For investors seeking high-risk, high-reward upside, Little Pepe offers a compelling narrative backed by real infrastructure development.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/27 01:35
Struggling with GDPR-Compliant AI? IPFed Delivers Accuracy and Privacy

This paper focuses on federated learning for user authentication. We show that it is difficult to achieve both privacy preservation and high accuracy with existing methods. We propose Identity Protected Federated Learning (IPFed) as a solution to this problem.
Hackernoon 2025/08/27 01:35
Why Ethereum’s DeFi sector is struggling despite Ether reaching record highs

ETH reached $4,700 in August 2025, yet DeFi adoption grows slowly. Regulatory rules, high fees, and complex processes hinder mass DeFi participation. Layer 2 solutions and better collaboration with regulators may drive future growth. Ethereum's DeFi sector continue to run into issues, even though Ether (ETH) hit record highs in August 2025. ETH reached $4,700, the highest since 2021, and the number of daily active addresses went up to 9.1 million. DeFi hasn't grown as much as Ether's price has. Factors such as how many people are using it, how developed the market is, rules and regulations, and changes in investor interest are all playing a part. Ethereum is still widely used, but these challenges and the competition in the space are keeping DeFi from expanding faster. DeFi growth versus market challenges Ethereum is at the center of DeFi, with $312.6 billion locked in smart contracts in August 2025, the highest ever. But the sector is still growing slowly. Money in DeFi is divided among other blockchains like Solana, BNB Chain, and Arbitrum, where activity hasn't grown much and in some cases has fallen slightly. Government rules and regulations are making things harder, especially around lending and stablecoins, which is slowing down interest from big investors. On top of that, high fees and complicated processes make it difficult for regular users to get involved. Some platforms, like Aave, have seen big growth, reaching $70 billion in deposits with a 40% increase in just a few weeks. But this growth stands out against the overall cautious mood in the sector. Centralized exchanges and CeFi lending platforms are also taking some money away from DeFi, even as lending on DeFi platforms hits record levels. The idea of decentralization is being tested as regulatory and technical challenges grow, which could slow the sector's growth in the future.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/27 01:34
Are Dogecoin bulls setting a bear trap ahead of $0.25 test?

Key Takeaways Dogecoin whales added 1.35 billion DOGE, anchoring support at $0.20. With 66% of accounts short and leverage stacked near $0.22, DOGE looked primed for a bear-trap squeeze that could push toward $0.25. Dogecoin [DOGE] rose 0.96% off the $0.18 base, holding $0.20. Even with three fresh lower lows in August, price action kept snapping back, hinting at a stubborn bid wall that refused to give way. Naturally, that gave DOGE a technical edge. In a choppy tape where even Ripple [XRP] has rolled over 3.65% on the month, slipping under the key $3 level, DOGE's structural resilience looks like quiet accumulation under the surface. Source: TradingView (DOGE/USDT) On top of that, Dogecoin's dominant whale cohort (100 million – 1 billion wallets) loaded up 1.35 billion DOGE in the first half of August, lifting holdings to a yearly peak of 27.65 billion. Zooming in, the Cost-Basis Heatmap flagged nearly 9 billion DOGE anchored in the $0.20–$0.21 zone. In turn, making it one of the densest clusters on the board. That means a huge chunk of supply has been defending this level. Put together, DOGE looked less like it was drifting sideways and more like it was coiling. In fact, the tape seemed primed for a squeeze that could catch the market offside once risk-on flows returned. Short clusters signal DOGE setting up a bear trap As Dogecoin bulls shift into defense, they may be baiting a trap for the shorts. However, Perp Markets across major exchanges show a lopsided structure. Nearly 66% of accounts are running short, marking a crowded play that fits the risk-off tape and has traders leaning pullback.  That said, this is where DOGE's edge became clear. In fact, the $0.20 bid wall holds firm, and with a fat short cluster sitting at $0.22 packing $2.82 million in open interest, a quick move higher could trigger forced liquidations and accelerate upward momentum toward $0.25.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/27 01:33
Canary Capital Seeks SEC Approval for TRUMP Meme Coin Exchange-Traded Fund

Canary Capital Group Inc. has filed with U.S. securities regulators to launch an exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracking the price of the official Trump-themed meme coin, TRUMP. Canary Is Shooting for a TRUMP ETF The proposed Canary Trump Coin ETF was detailed in an S-1 registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Bitcoin.com News 2025/08/27 01:32
Eclipse Labs ontslaat 65% van personeel na TGE

Eclipse Labs, de ontwikkelaar achter de Layer 2 oplossing heeft een ingrijpende wijziging aangekondigd. Kort na de lancering van zijn eigen token (Ticker: ES) voert het bedrijf een flinke reorganisatie door waarbij 65% van het personeel de organisatie moet verlaten. Tegelijkertijd stapt oprichter en voormalig CEO Vijay Chetty, beter bekend als Litquidity, vrijwillig op en neemt Sydney Huang het roer over. Reorganisatie na de token generation event De drastische ingreep volgt enkele weken na de token generation event van Eclipse. Sinds de lancering heeft ES meer dan 65% van zijn waarde verloren, met recente dalingen tot rond de $0,15 volgens data van CoinMarketCap. Deze koersdruk weerspiegelt zowel bredere zwakte in de crypto markt als zorgen van investeerders over de toekomst van het project. Bron: CoinMarketCap In een verklaring liet Eclipse weten dat de personeel vermindering nodig is om geld in lijn te brengen met de nieuwe strategie. Volgens de aankondiging gaat de focus minder liggen op infrastructuur voor externe ontwikkelaars en meer op het zelf ontwikkelen van een breakout applicatie die gebruikers direct naar het platform moet trekken. De nieuwe koers onder Sydney Huang Met de benoeming van Sydney Huang kiest Eclipse Labs voor een leider die al bekend is met de interne dynamiek van het bedrijf. Huang werkte eerder als product lead en benadrukte dat de oorspronkelijke missie overeind blijft, maar dat de aanpak verandert. Today, Eclipse Labs announced team and leadership changes to align with a new direction post-TGE. Over the past months, we've explored opportunities for application development on the network. Going forward, we'll prioritize building a breakout application on top of Eclipse's L2… — Eclipse (,) (@EclipseFND) August 25, 2025 De volgende fase draait om eindgebruikers verklaarde Huang. We willen niet alleen de tools bieden, maar ook zelf de applicaties bouwen die de kracht van ons Layer 2-netwerk laten zien. Die koerswijziging markeert een verschuiving van technische ontwikkeling naar een meer productgerichte benadering. Terwijl het netwerk technisch gezien nog steeds wordt doorontwikkeld, gaat een groter deel van het geld naar het bouwen van toepassingen die het verschil kunnen maken in adoptie. Signalen voor de bredere markt Dat een prominente Layer 2 speler zo'n groot deel van zijn personeelsbestand ontslaat, roept vragen op in de bredere crypto community. Dergelijke ingrepen worden vaak gezien als signaal van interne spanningen, financiële druk of een strategische heroriëntatie. In het geval van Eclipse lijkt vooral de combinatie van een teleurstellende token lancering en de noodzaak om investeerders vertrouwen terug te winnen een rol te spelen. Ook de timing valt op. De reorganisatie kwam op hetzelfde moment dat de crypto markt in zijn geheel negatief was, met Bitcoin die kortstondig onder de belangrijke grens van $110.000 dook. Vooruitblik voor Eclipse en ES Voor holders van de ES blijft de onzekerheid groot. De koers staat onder druk en analisten waarschuwen dat het herstel tijd kan kosten. Toch benadrukt het team dat de lange termijn plannen overeind blijven. Met een personeelsbestand en een nieuwe CEO wil Eclipse een nieuwe applicatie ontwikkelen die de kracht van zijn Ethereum rollup met Solana VM demonstreert.
Coinstats 2025/08/27 01:31
Unprecedented Profit-Taking Signals Crucial Market Shift

Bitcoin Long-Term Holders: Unprecedented Profit-Taking Signals Crucial Market Shift
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/27 01:31
Bitwise Files for First Spot Chainlink ETF, Boosting LINK Price

TLDR Chainlink (LINK) price rebounded by 5% after Bitwise filed for a Chainlink ETF with the SEC. The Bitwise Chainlink ETF aims to store tokens securely with Coinbase Custody Trust Company. If approved, the ETF will allow in-kind and cash-based creation and redemption of LINK tokens. The filing could open doors for institutional investors.
Coincentral 2025/08/27 01:30
“Bitcoin Is Your Alternative”, Tim Draper Reaffirms $250,000 Price Target

"Bitcoin Is Your Alternative", Tim Draper Reaffirms $250,000 Price Target
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/27 01:30
Pepe Coin (PEPE) Made Millionaires in 2023, Here’s the Coin That Could Do It in 2025

In 2023, Pepe Coin (PEPE) stunned the crypto market by turning early believers into millionaires, riding the meme wave to unprecedented heights. But as the dust settles on the memecoin frenzy, attention is now shifting toward 2025's potential breakout, Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance is currently at $0.035 in stage 6 presale after increasing 16.17%.
Cryptopolitan 2025/08/27 01:30
