2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
Modular Bitcoin Miner Challenging Bitmain’s Dominance

Modular Bitcoin Miner Challenging Bitmain’s Dominance

The post Modular Bitcoin Miner Challenging Bitmain’s Dominance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jack Dorsey’s Block Inc. recently announced the Proto Rig, a modular reinvention of Bitcoin mining hardware not seen since Bitmain’s launch of the S1 ASIC rig in 2013, over 12 years ago. The announcement was made from the facilities of Core Scientific with whom Block has partnered to design, test and develop the Proto line of mining hardware. Dorsey personally attended the event, among a who’s who of the Bitcoin mining industry.  The Proto Rig has the potential to disrupt and challenge Bitmain’s effective monopoly over mining hardware manufacturing, with approximately over 80% of the market, a position it has enjoyed for most of Bitcoin’s history. But the main innovation does not come from more powerful or energy-efficient chips — not yet anyway — rather from making everything else around the chip drastically better, designed to lower repair frequency and maintenance costs. Its modular design supports seamless upgrades and part replacements that can be swapped in seconds.  In an interview with The Mining Pod, Perry Hothi, blockchain solutions architect at Block, focused on the mining division since 2022 said the device was more than just competitive with the Bitmain line of mining rigs; “When people hear competitive, they automatically think efficient, right? I always say it’s profitable… If it’s not running, efficiency doesn’t matter.” It changes the focus of the conversation in mining from the specs of ASIC chips toward the amateur design of mining rigs as a whole, which have not yet caught up with best practices developed by the data center industry in its many decades of experience. “When you look at the data center world, they’ve been doing it for 10 times as long [as Bitcoin miners]. There’s a lot of innovations they made that work for us,” Hothi said, implying the Proto Rig was designed to…
Threshold
T$0.0165+1.04%
Perry
PERRY$0.0015732--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1057+4.96%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 01:51
Jaa
BlackRock just spent over $300 million buying this crypto

BlackRock just spent over $300 million buying this crypto

The post BlackRock just spent over $300 million buying this crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The world’s largest investment firm, BlackRock, continues to flex its muscle in the cryptocurrency space through the steady accumulation of assets via spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs). To this end, data indicates that the company poured $314.9 million into its Ethereum spot ETF (ETHA) on August 25, marking one of the biggest single-day inflows since trading began. The move was part of a broader buying spree across multiple issuers. For instance, Fidelity attracted $87.4 million, Bitwise added $9.7 million, while Grayscale’s ETH fund recorded $53.3 million in net inflows despite a $29.2 million outflow from its ETHE product.  Invesco and 21Shares also posted smaller gains of $2.2 million and $5.6 million, respectively. In total, Ethereum spot ETFs drew $443.9 million in fresh capital on Monday.  The August 25 surge wasn’t an isolated event. Just days earlier, on August 22, BlackRock recorded another $109.4 million inflow, while Fidelity pulled in $117.9 million and Bitwise added $36.3 million, bringing the day’s total to $337.7 million.  Ethereum ETF net inflow. Source: Coinglass On August 21, BlackRock saw an even larger inflow of $233.6 million, contributing to a combined $287.6 million across issuers. Ethereum’s momentum to $5,000 Indeed, BlackRock continues to show strong interest in Ethereum after the asset’s recent price momentum near the $5,000 mark.  Notably, after the cryptocurrency briefly touched an all-time high just shy of $5,000, the second-ranked digital asset by market cap has since retraced in line with broader market sentiment. By press time, Ethereum was trading at $4,530, down 1% in the last 24 hours. However, over the past week, the asset has gained more than 8%. XRP seven-day price chart. Source: Finbold As things stand, Ethereum’s main hurdle is retaining the $4,500 support zone, which is key to opening the door toward the $5,000 milestone. Featured image via Shutterstock…
NEAR
NEAR$2.518+0.27%
Threshold
T$0.0165+1.04%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1057+4.96%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 01:50
Jaa
Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

Today, Canary Capital, a digital asset manager, has filed an S-1 registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a Trump Coin ETF. Once approved, the ETF will trade under the ticker “MRCA” and will be part of Canary’s larger plan to focus on  American-made crypto projects.  This filing came just […]
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.514+0.69%
EPNS
PUSH$0.0367+1.01%
Jaa
Cryptopolitan2025/08/27 01:48
Jaa
Morgan Stanley Changes Its Previous Forecast After Powell’s Statements, Provides a Date! When and How Many Rate Cuts Will the Fed Make?

Morgan Stanley Changes Its Previous Forecast After Powell’s Statements, Provides a Date! When and How Many Rate Cuts Will the Fed Make?

The post Morgan Stanley Changes Its Previous Forecast After Powell’s Statements, Provides a Date! When and How Many Rate Cuts Will the Fed Make? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Just like the altcoin rally, the question of when the FED will cut interest rates has become a never-ending story. As is known, the FED has paused interest rate cuts and has been keeping interest rates constant since January. While there are different predictions that the FED will begin cutting interest rates, Morgan Stanley revised its forecasts and announced its latest updated forecast. Accordingly, Morgan Stanley expects the Fed to make two interest rate cuts in September and December 2025. Morgan Stanley has joined global investment banks in predicting the Fed will cut interest rates in September, according to a Reuters report. The reason for this change was pointed to FED Chairman Jerome Powell’s change of tone at the Jackson Hole summit. Bank analysts said Powell’s change of tone was a sign that the Fed would ease monetary policy sooner. Accordingly, Morgan Stanley, which previously stated that interest rates would remain unchanged until March 2026, announced that it expects two interest rate cuts in 2025. The bank also added that interest rates will be reduced to the 2.75%-3% range with further rate cuts throughout 2026. “The first interest rate cut of 25 basis points in September 2025, Second interest rate cut in December 2025, It is estimated that multiple 25 basis point interest rate cuts will be made throughout 2026 and interest rates will fall to the 2.75-3 percent range. Following FED Chairman Powell’s statements on Jackson Hole, Barclays, BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank announced that they expect a 25 basis point interest rate cut for September, while the probability of an interest rate cut in the markets is priced in at 84 percent. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/morgan-stanley-changes-its-previous-forecast-after-powells-statements-provides-a-date-when-and-how-many-rate-cuts-will-the-fed-make/
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00213679-0.22%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006128+10.57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018927+3.47%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 01:48
Jaa
Bitwise Files for First U.S. Spot Chainlink ETF

Bitwise Files for First U.S. Spot Chainlink ETF

The post Bitwise Files for First U.S. Spot Chainlink ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Quick Highlights Bitwise filed with the SEC for the first U.S. spot Chainlink ETF The ETF will invest directly in LINK and use Coinbase Custody Chainlink jumped 2.3% after the ETF filing announcement Bitwise Files for First U.S. Spot Chainlink ETF Bitwise has submitted a proposal to the U.S. SEC to launch a Chainlink (LINK) spot ETF — marking the first such product in the U.S. market. The move signals growing institutional interest in Chainlink and altcoins more broadly, just as regulators begin to warm up to more crypto-based financial products. According to the filing, the Bitwise Chainlink ETF will invest directly in LINK, giving investors exposure to the token without the need to hold it themselves. This structure classifies it as a spot ETF, meaning it tracks the actual price of Chainlink, not futures or derivatives. How the ETF Will Work The fund’s custodian will be Coinbase Custody Trust Company, while the exchange (still undisclosed) will act as the primary agent. Shares in the fund will be issued and redeemed in cash, mirroring the process used by other spot ETFs. Although the filing does not include details on staking, the SEC has previously clarified that staking does not necessarily violate securities regulations. This leaves the door open for possible future updates. Notably, the exchange name and product ticker have not been revealed, but that hasn’t stopped investor speculation from heating up. LINK Price Reacts to the News Following the announcement, Chainlink’s price rose 4.02% on the daily chart. Source: TradingView While modest, the price action reflects optimism around increased institutional access to Chainlink through regulated investment products. If approved, this ETF could mark a major milestone in the asset’s evolution. Meanwhile, in Europe, the 21Shares Chainlink ETP, currently the largest LINK-based fund, has $49.5 million in assets under management.…
Threshold
T$0.0165+1.04%
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.00053-0.28%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 01:43
Jaa
Devon Walker And Celeste Yim Leave ‘SNL’ Before Promised Shake-Up

Devon Walker And Celeste Yim Leave ‘SNL’ Before Promised Shake-Up

The post Devon Walker And Celeste Yim Leave ‘SNL’ Before Promised Shake-Up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Devon Walker as Michael Strahan during the “$100,000 Pyramid” sketch Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images Every summer, Saturday Night Live departures start trickling in. Before season 51, the cast will likely see even more shake-ups; however, the first departures have already begun. Devon Walker took to Instagram on August 25 to announce his departure. He shared a carousel of images, including behind-the-scenes shots from the show, text that says “I’m out,” a typed statement and a photo of President Joe Biden with the caption, “me and baby broke up ❤️.” The statement compared jobs in the entertainment industry to marriages before saying, “Me and the show did three years together, sometimes it was really cool. Sometimes it was toxic as hell.” Walker originally joined the show in 2022 with Michael Longfellow, Marcello Hernandez and Molly Kearney (who left the show in 2024). His announcement came on the heels of writer Celeste Yim’s announcement of their departure from the show on August 24. The writer posted on Instagram to make the announcement, as well. Yim also shared a photo carousel of behind the scenes photos with SNL writers and actors. Yim wrote a heartfelt caption which included, “After five seasons, I’m leaving my job at Saturday Night Live. Lorne hired me over the phone when I was 23 and the job literally made all of my dreams come true BUT it was also grueling and I slept in my office every week BUT my friends helped me with everything BUT I got yelled at by random famous men BUT some famous girls too BUT I loved it and I laughed every day and it’s where I grew up. I hate when other people say this but it’s true that I was the first ever out trans person to be a writer…
MemeCore
M$0.42872+0.02%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4659+1.65%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1057+4.96%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 01:41
Jaa
HSBC Fined HK$4.2 Million by SFC for Research Report Disclosure Failures

HSBC Fined HK$4.2 Million by SFC for Research Report Disclosure Failures

The post HSBC Fined HK$4.2 Million by SFC for Research Report Disclosure Failures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zach Anderson Aug 26, 2025 01:33 The Securities and Futures Commission has fined HSBC HK$4.2 million due to failures in disclosure requirements in research reports on Hong Kong-listed securities over an eight-year period. The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has imposed a fine of HK$4.2 million on The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) for failing to meet disclosure requirements in its research reports, according to a joint statement by the SFC and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA). This penalty arises from HSBC’s inadequate disclosure of its investment banking relationships in reports on Hong Kong-listed securities over an eight-year span, from 2013 to 2021. Investigation and Findings The inquiry, initiated following a self-report by HSBC, was conducted collaboratively by the HKMA and the SFC. The investigation revealed that HSBC’s disclosures, or lack thereof, affected over 4,200 research reports. The discrepancies were attributed to flaws in HSBC’s data recording and mapping systems, leading to incorrect or missing information about its investment banking ties. Regulatory Response The SFC criticized HSBC for not exercising due skill and care and for failing to implement effective systems and controls to ensure compliance with disclosure obligations. Despite these shortcomings, the SFC acknowledged that there was no evidence of client losses due to these disclosure issues. Mitigating Factors and Sanctions In determining the fine, the SFC considered several factors: the absence of client losses, HSBC’s efforts to identify the root causes of the breaches, steps taken by HSBC to improve its systems, and the bank’s cooperation with the regulators during the investigation. These factors contributed to the final decision on the disciplinary action. Regulatory Framework Under the Securities and Futures Ordinance, HSBC is authorized to conduct various regulated activities, including dealing in securities and futures contracts, corporate…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018927+3.47%
The Root Network
ROOT$0.002945-2.48%
FINE
FINE$0.0000000017292-6.75%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 01:39
Jaa
Still hoping for wages – Commerzbank

Still hoping for wages – Commerzbank

The post Still hoping for wages – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bank of Japan remains convinced that rising wage growth will lead to sustainably higher inflation. Meanwhile, lower inflation regarding food prices is pushing down the overall rate. Excluding energy and food, inflation has been below 2% for some time now. The BoJ will therefore continue to proceed with caution when it comes to raising key interest rates. The JPY is therefore likely to remain stable against the US dollar and weak against the euro, Commerzbank’s FX analyst Volkmar Baur notes. BoJ to remain cautious “The Japanese economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter, and the first quarter was also revised slightly upward. This development supports the assessment of the Bank of Japan, which had already raised its GDP growth forecasts slightly in its July meeting compared to its April forecast. However, there are still risks that US tariff policy could have a negative impact on the Japanese economy and that of its important trading partners. However, the Bank of Japan remains confident that domestic momentum in particular will be strong enough to keep inflation at 2% in the coming years, even after the one-off effects on food prices have passed. According to this view, wage growth in the coming years should fuel domestic demand to such an extent that price pressure driven by demand remains high enough to meet the central bank’s target.” “Governor Ueda said in his speech at the Fed symposium in Jackson Hole that demographic trends and the increased willingness to change jobs are contributing to higher wage growth. In addition, the participation rate among women and seniors has now risen to such an extent that they will no longer dampen wage growth as they did in previous years. Furthermore, he does not believe that artificial intelligence is yet at a stage where it will…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00213679-0.22%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018927+3.47%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00586-1.67%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 01:38
Jaa
Offchain Labs Partners With Succinct to Bring ZK Proofs to Arbitrum

Offchain Labs Partners With Succinct to Bring ZK Proofs to Arbitrum

The post Offchain Labs Partners With Succinct to Bring ZK Proofs to Arbitrum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Offchain Labs, the developer of the Arbitrum blockchain rollup, unveiled a partnership with Succinct Labs aimed at embedding modular zero-knowledge proving technology into the Arbitrum ecosystem Offchain Labs, the developer of the Arbitrum blockchain rollup, unveiled a partnership with Succinct Labs aimed at embedding modular zero-knowledge proving technology into the Arbitrum ecosystem. Branded internally as the Tandem initiative, the upgrade is designed to shorten withdrawal times, enhance cross-chain interoperability and add multi-prover security without requiring developers to overhaul existing code. Offchain Labs said a working prototype is already live, demonstrating how Succinct’s ZK provers can be integrated as a plug-in module. The companies plan to open the tooling to application developers in phases, with broader network deployment to follow pending security audits. Observers see the move as part of a wider trend among major rollups to adopt ZK technology in order to boost scalability and decentralization. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/blockchains/offchain-labs-partners-succinct-to-bring-zk-proofs-to-arbitrum-f26e35ef
Moonveil
MORE$0.1057+4.96%
Movement
MOVE$0.1277+3.65%
CROSS
CROSS$0.217-2.53%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 01:37
Jaa
IPFed: A Privacy-Preserving Federated Learning Framework for Face Verification

IPFed: A Privacy-Preserving Federated Learning Framework for Face Verification

In this paper, we proposed a new method to solve the privacy and accuracy problems described in Sec.II. We called our proposed method Identity Protected Federated Learning (IPFed) In IPFed, the class embedding is multiplied by a random transformation parameter which is secret to the learning server. This makes it possible to perform the optimization while keeping the class embeddeddings secret from any server.
Jaa
Hackernoon2025/08/27 01:35
Jaa

Trendaavat uutiset

Lisää

Why is it difficult for stablecoin summer to ignite Crypto enthusiasm?

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Countdown to Foundation Exit? The Rise of the Corporate System and the Reconstruction of Crypto Governance Paradigm

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet