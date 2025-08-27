MEXC-pörssi
/
Kryptouutiset
/
2025-08-29 Friday
Kryptouutiset
Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
ROVR Releases Open Dataset to Power the Future of Spatial AI, Robotics, and Autonomous Systems
The post ROVR Releases Open Dataset to Power the Future of Spatial AI, Robotics, and Autonomous Systems appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. Santa Clara, California, August 26th, 2025, Chainwire At the ADAS & Autonomous Vehicle Technology Summit North America, ROVR, a leading decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) building the foundation of Spatial AI, proudly announced the launch of the ROVR Open Dataset — a high-resolution, multi-modal dataset designed to accelerate innovation in Spatial AI, autonomous driving, robotics, and digital twin applications. This release at one of the industry’s premier gatherings highlights ROVR’s commitment to supporting the autonomous vehicle ecosystem with open, high-fidelity data to fuel the next generation of intelligent mobility solutions. The dataset marks a significant milestone in ROVR’s mission to democratize access to high-quality real-world data and unlock the next generation of AI models that understand and interact with physical space. A Human-Centric View of the World Unlike traditional datasets focused purely on machine vision, the ROVR Open Dataset captures the world as seen by human drivers — including what they see, how they move, and how they interact with their surroundings. Collected using ROVR’s custom-built mobile perception units — operated by a global network of contributors — the dataset is part of a long-term effort to build the world’s largest open-access driving dataset, with a target of 1 million 30-second clips. Each clip contains: Raw LiDAR point clouds for detailed 3D spatial reconstruction High-resolution RGB video from front-facing dashcams High-frequency IMU data capturing motion dynamics Centimeter-level RTK GPS localization for precise ground-truth positioning Anonymized scenes for privacy-preserving and ethical AI development The initial open release includes 1,500 fully synchronized clips, totaling more than 1TB of data. These clips offer diverse coverage across…
REAL
$0.05778
-0.01%
MORE
$0.1057
+4.96%
MOBILE
$0.0003563
+0.76%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 02:05
Jaa
Whats the Best Crypto to Buy Right Now? Cold Wallet’s $6.4M Growth Outshines Stellar’s Jump and Tron’s Target
The crypto market is buzzing with setups as Stellar jumps into double-digit gains and Tron edges closer to a breakout. […] The post Whats the Best Crypto to Buy Right Now? Cold Wallet’s $6.4M Growth Outshines Stellar’s Jump and Tron’s Target appeared first on Coindoo.
GAINS
$0.02772
+0.07%
JUMP
$0.10383
-5.66%
NOW
$0.007
+3.85%
Jaa
Coindoo
2025/08/27 02:00
Jaa
5 Meme Coins Positioned for 2000% Profits Before Year-End
The meme coin sector has proven to be one of the most dynamic and fast-moving areas in crypto. In 2025, a handful of projects are standing out not just for their viral appeal but also for their innovative tokenomics, exchange traction, and strong community backing. With analysts forecasting as much as 2000% gains before year-end, [...] The post 5 Meme Coins Positioned for 2000% Profits Before Year-End appeared first on Blockonomi.
GAINS
$0.02772
+0.07%
MEME
$0.003033
-2.38%
NOT
$0.001891
+3.73%
Jaa
Blockonomi
2025/08/27 02:00
Jaa
Altcoin Season in 2025: Top Cryptos That Are Set to Skyrocket
After months of uncertainty, optimism for 2025 is mounting, signalling a potential altcoin season. Bitcoin recently rallied to the $100,000 level, creating new confidence. However, history shows that the biggest percentage gains are made in an alternative. Ethereum’s staking ETF last year was a vote of confidence for the whole space and sector. Liquidity could […]
ALTCOIN
$0.0006128
+10.57%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
GAINS
$0.02772
+0.07%
Jaa
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/27 02:00
Jaa
Donald Trump Jr joins Polymarket advisory board after his VC firm makes strategic investment
The post Donald Trump Jr joins Polymarket advisory board after his VC firm makes strategic investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Donald Trump Jr. joined Polymarket’s advisory board as his venture capital firm 1789 Capital made a strategic investment in the prediction market platform, according to an Aug. 26 announcement. Polymarket did not disclose the financial terms of the investment from 1789 Capital, which describes itself as dedicated to funding American exceptionalism. The announcement stated that the partnership adds political and business expertise to Polymarket’s leadership as the company prepares for expanded US operations. Trump Jr. said: “Polymarket cuts through media spin and so-called ‘expert’ opinion by letting people bet on what they actually believe will happen in the world. I am pleased that 1789 Capital is investing in Polymarket and am honored to join the company’s advisory board.” Shayne Coplan, Polymarket’s founder and CEO, characterized the 1789 Capital partnership as reinforcing the company’s role as a trusted information source. A prediction market, such as Polymarket, enables users to place bets on outcomes ranging from political elections to cultural events, generating market-driven predictions. “This strategic investment marks a milestone for Polymarket. Our long-term partnership with 1789 Capital will help reinforce Polymarket’s leading position as a trusted source of free, transparent and accurate market information in the US and around the world.” Strategic partnership timing The investment comes as Polymarket positions itself for a return to the US market. The company completed a $112 million acquisition of QCEX, a CFTC-licensed exchange and clearinghouse, creating a regulatory infrastructure for its American operations. Polymarket also secured partnership status with X as the social media platform’s official prediction market partner. Omeed Malik, founder of 1789 Capital, praised Polymarket’s intersection of financial innovation and free expression. The firm targets companies that demonstrate entrepreneurial spirit and growth potential, a criterion that Malik said Polymarket meets through its real-time information delivery model. Data from a Dune dashboard by…
REAL
$0.05778
-0.01%
TRUMP
$8.512
+0.67%
COM
$0.018927
+3.47%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 01:58
Jaa
5% Bounce on Spot LINK ETF Filing by Bitwise
The post 5% Bounce on Spot LINK ETF Filing by Bitwise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Digital asset manager Bitwise is preparing to launch a spot-based exchange traded fund (ETF) focused on holding the native token of Chainlink LINK$24.04, a first in the U.S. According to the S-1 registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, the Bitwise Chainlink ETF aims to provide investors with direct exposure to LINK and named Coinbase Custody as the proposed custodian for the tokens. The filing fits into a broader trend of asset managers seeking to launch altcoin-focused spot ETFs in the U.S. as regulatory headwinds receded under the Trump administration, following the success of bitcoin BTC$109,829.54 and ether (ETH) vehicles. LINK bounced 5% from the overnight lows on the news, but was still down 1.6% over the past 24 hours, per CoinDesk data. Despite the rebound, CoinDesk Research’s technical analysis model suggested sustained bearish pressure for LINK as the crypto market is going through a consolidation period. LINK encountered substantial downward pressure over the past 24 hours, falling from a session peak of $24.81 to a low of $22.90. A notable recovery effort surfaced during 10:00-11:00 UTC, coinciding with the ETF filing, as the price rallied from $23.02 to $23.54 on heightened volume of 3.35 million units, indicating possible consolidation above the crucial $23.00 psychological threshold. The model suggested that reclaiming the $24.00 level is key to halting the bearish momentum, while the recent rebound implies oversold conditions may be attracting value-seeking investors. Technical indicators point to downward momentum Price declined 4.67% from $24.61 to $23.46 during the last 24-hours from Aug. 25 12:00 to Aug. 26 11:00 UTC. Trading range of $1.84 between a maximum of $24.81 and a minimum of $22.90. Volume surged to 6.58 million units, significantly above 24-hour average of 2.29 million. Strong resistance established around $24.30 with support near $23.00.…
NEAR
$2.519
+0.31%
U
$0.0118
-0.84%
TRUMP
$8.512
+0.67%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 01:57
Jaa
How BlackRock and Goldman Sachs are bringing Wall Street’s hottest asset class to 401(k)s
The post How BlackRock and Goldman Sachs are bringing Wall Street’s hottest asset class to 401(k)s appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wall Street’s largest firms are championing a new cause. They are bringing alternative assets — once reserved for the ultra-wealthy — to the portfolios of individual investors. Chief among the proponents are BlackRock and Goldman Sachs. But, as is usually the case in investing, the potential of greater returns comes at a risk. “The alternative market is becoming less alternative,” said Jon Diorio, head of alternatives for wealth at asset management giant BlackRock. Alternatives are assets outside of stocks, bonds, and cash — including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, cryptocurrencies, and more. “It’s growing very rapidly as public markets are shrinking,” Diorio told CNBC in a recent interview. Interest has been fueled by shrinking public market opportunities and a softening regulatory environment. President Donald Trump signed an executive order earlier this month that paved the way for alternative assets in 401(k) retirement accounts — an idea vehemently opposed by the Biden administration. Diorio, who also leads product strategy for BlackRock’s U.S. wealth advisory business, said that giving more investors exposure to alternatives — which have traditionally been part of the portfolios of ultra high net-worth individuals, hedge funds, and pension funds — can improve returns over the long run. “In some cases, you can get enhanced diversification [and] amplify return streams,” he added. Giving individual investors the same access to different asset classes as the pros has been championed as further democratizing Wall Street. However, it also comes with its own risks. These assets are not publicly traded, which means they are more difficult to value and less liquid. BlackRock’s Diorio and peers at other major financial firms are acutely aware of this and strive to make sure investors are, too, as they challenge the decades-old focus on the traditional retail portfolio split of 60% stocks and 40%…
K
$0.1956
+0.61%
U
$0.0118
-0.84%
AWARE
$0.005004
-26.23%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 01:56
Jaa
Kanye West’s Instagram hacked and now follows fake YZY coin account
The post Kanye West’s Instagram hacked and now follows fake YZY coin account appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Kanye West’s Instagram account was reportedly hacked. The hack aimed to promote the fraudulent $YZY memecoin. Hackers took over the Instagram account of Kanye West, who now calls himself Ye Ye, on Tuesday and followed a counterfeit YZY Money profile, the rapper confirmed in a post on X. The fake YZY Money account promoted a bogus YZY coin on its profile. Source: @yefanatics_ The fake YZY token briefly surged to a fully diluted valuation of more than $7 million before collapsing to just $82,000, according to GeckoTerminal data. Ye’s official YZY token fared little better. Launched last week as part of the YZY Money payment system, it spiked to over $400 million in market capitalization but has since tumbled below $75 million. YZY token launch raises questions about Libra team connection Blockchain analysis firm Bubblemaps claims crypto trader Hayden Davis made $12 million by sniping West’s YZY token launch. BREAKING: Hayden Davis (Kelsier) sniped $YZY and made $12M pic.twitter.com/r5PWWDxu3Q — Bubblemaps (@bubblemaps) August 25, 2025 Davis, who facilitated the launch of LIBRA, was able to purchase YZY tokens within one minute of the public announcement, according to Bubblemaps’ Monday report. On-chain analysis revealed that $57 million of Davis’ funds were unfrozen just one day before the YZY launch. Multiple wallets traced to Davis through funding flows and shared deposits were funded from centralized exchanges shortly before the YZY token went live. While investigators have not conclusively proven Davis had insider information or connections to the YZY team, the timing and scale of the purchases have drawn scrutiny. Davis has previously been connected to other high-profile meme coin snipe trades, including the MELANIA token. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/kanye-west-instagram-hack-yzy-memecoin/
MORE
$0.1057
+4.96%
MEMECOIN
$0.002985
+18.12%
TOKEN
$0.01323
-0.07%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 01:55
Jaa
Whistleblower Alleges DOGE Compromised All Federal Social Security Numbers: ‘Enormous Vulnerabilities’
The post Whistleblower Alleges DOGE Compromised All Federal Social Security Numbers: ‘Enormous Vulnerabilities’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Department of Government Efficiency uploaded a copy of all federal Social Security numbers to a high-risk server in June, according to a complaint by Social Security Administration chief data officer Charles Borges that alleges the move created “enormous vulnerabilities.” Elon Musk listens as reporters ask U.S. President Donald Trump and South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa questions during a press availability in the Oval Office at the White House on May 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts The Government Accountability Project whistleblower protection group submitted a report on Borges’ behalf to the federal government’s Office of Special Counsel and congressional committees on Tuesday. Borges said DOGE employees uploaded the database to a server that only DOGE could access that did not have the type of “independent security monitoring” typically required, despite a Social Security Administration assessment that determined the project was “high risk” and could have a “catastrophic impact” if the cloud server were breached. The files, referred to as the Numident database, include records of all Social Security numbers issued by the federal government, including full names, addresses and birth dates, according to the complaint. Borges’ complaint does not say there’s evidence the database was breached. Borges’ complaint adds to the contention surrounding DOGE’s access to Social Security information, which has been the subject of multiple lawsuits seeking to block DOGE from accessing data, though the Supreme Court granted DOGE unlimited access to the data. What We Don’t Know Borges’ complaint does not say why DOGE might have wanted access to this particular federal database. Former DOGE head Elon Musk and President Donald Trump have claimed previously, without evidence, that millions of dead people were receiving Social Security payments. A 2024 internal audit found that accidental underpayments and overpayments accounted…
T
$0.01649
+0.97%
U
$0.0118
-0.84%
WHITE
$0.0004727
-1.31%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 01:53
Jaa
Top 5 Meme Coins About to Skyrocket
If you’ve been watching the crypto space lately, you probably know that meme coins are stealing the spotlight again. But here’s the twist: one small green frog stands taller than the giants. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has already rewarded early buyers with 100% gains, and analysts say it could explode by as much as 32,038% once […]
TOP
$0.000096
--%
HERE
$0.000389
+8.96%
GAINS
$0.02772
+0.07%
Jaa
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/27 01:53
Jaa
Trendaavat uutiset
Lisää
Why is it difficult for stablecoin summer to ignite Crypto enthusiasm?
Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout
Countdown to Foundation Exit? The Rise of the Corporate System and the Reconstruction of Crypto Governance Paradigm
21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF
Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet