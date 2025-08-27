2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
Perplexity Faces Tokyo Lawsuit for Allegedly Copying Nikkei, Asahi Articles

Perplexity Faces Tokyo Lawsuit for Allegedly Copying Nikkei, Asahi Articles

TLDRs; Nikkei and Asahi sue Perplexity in Tokyo, seeking US$29M for alleged copyright infringement and unauthorized article storage. Publishers accuse Perplexity of bypassing protections and misrepresenting their reporting, raising concerns about credibility and trust. Perplexity faces similar lawsuits in the U.S., including from Dow Jones, and disputes claims of data scraping and misuse. The AI [...] The post Perplexity Faces Tokyo Lawsuit for Allegedly Copying Nikkei, Asahi Articles appeared first on CoinCentral.
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.00053-0.28%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1285+1.58%
Jaa
Coincentral2025/08/27 02:16
Jaa
Numerai Secures Up To $500M Commitment From JPMorgan Asset Management

Numerai Secures Up To $500M Commitment From JPMorgan Asset Management

San Francisco-based hedge fund Numerai (CRYPTO: NMR) has secured a commitment of up to $500 million from JPMorgan Asset Management (NYSE:read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10569+4.95%
FUND
FUND$0.02-12.35%
Numeraire
NMR$17.602-15.72%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 02:15
Jaa
Nexchain AI Stage 26 Nears Completion Faster Than Expected – What Makes This Token Presale the Best Pick?

Nexchain AI Stage 26 Nears Completion Faster Than Expected – What Makes This Token Presale the Best Pick?

The project has raised $9,400,775 of its $10,125,000 target, with tokens currently priced at $0.104. This milestone demonstrates significant investor […] The post Nexchain AI Stage 26 Nears Completion Faster Than Expected – What Makes This Token Presale the Best Pick? appeared first on Coindoo.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01323-0.07%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1285+1.58%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000352--%
Jaa
Coindoo2025/08/27 02:15
Jaa
Russell 2000 Hits 9-Month Highs, Bitcoin Drops Below $110,000: What's Moving Markets Tuesday?

Russell 2000 Hits 9-Month Highs, Bitcoin Drops Below $110,000: What's Moving Markets Tuesday?

Investors are watching small caps heat up on an otherwise slow Tuesday morning, with the Russell 2000 climbing 1% and outpacing its larger peers, amid growing bets on a Fed rate cut next month. read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10569+4.95%
RUSSELL
RUSSELL$0.003836+5.35%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 02:12
Jaa
Meta AI Unleashes Powerful Super PAC to Shape Future of AI Regulation

Meta AI Unleashes Powerful Super PAC to Shape Future of AI Regulation

BitcoinWorld Meta AI Unleashes Powerful Super PAC to Shape Future of AI Regulation In the rapidly evolving landscape where artificial intelligence intersects with policy, a significant development is set to reshape the future. Meta AI, a titan in the technology world, is making a monumental move by investing tens of millions into a new Super PAC. This strategic initiative aims to profoundly influence AI Regulation in California, a state often at the forefront of technological and legislative trends. For those invested in the digital economy, understanding these political maneuvers is crucial, as the regulatory environment for AI will inevitably impact the development and adoption of blockchain, Web3, and other decentralized technologies. This isn’t just about silicon; it’s about the very infrastructure of our digital future. Why is Meta AI Investing Heavily in Political Influence? Meta’s decision to launch a Super PAC, dubbed Mobilizing Economic Transformation Across California (METAC), signals a clear intent: to advocate for a ‘light-touch’ approach to AI governance. This isn’t an isolated incident; it follows a trend where major tech players, including Andreessen Horowitz and OpenAI’s Greg Brockman, have collectively pledged significant funds for similar pro-AI political action. The core motivation, as articulated by Brian Rice, Meta’s VP of public policy and head of the new PAC, is to prevent California’s regulatory environment from stifling innovation. There’s a genuine concern that overly stringent rules could impede AI progress and jeopardize California’s leadership in the technology sector. The company believes that a balanced regulatory framework, one that encourages rather than constrains development, is essential for the continued growth of AI technologies. This perspective often clashes with calls for more robust oversight, particularly concerning safety, ethics, and data privacy. What are Super PACs and How Do They Impact AI Regulation? Super PACs, officially known as ‘independent-expenditure only committees,’ are political action committees that can raise and spend unlimited amounts of money to support or oppose political candidates. Crucially, they cannot directly coordinate with candidates or political parties. However, they can run advertisements, conduct voter outreach, and engage in various forms of political advocacy, making them incredibly powerful tools for influencing elections and policy debates. In the context of AI, Super PACs like METAC serve as a direct channel for tech giants to shape legislative outcomes. By backing candidates who favor less restrictive AI Regulation, these groups aim to create a political landscape more amenable to their business models and innovation strategies. Their influence can manifest in several ways: Candidate Support: Funding campaigns for candidates who align with their policy views on AI. Public Opinion Shaping: Running ad campaigns to educate (or persuade) the public on the benefits of AI and the potential downsides of over-regulation. Direct Lobbying Reinforcement: Complementing traditional lobbying efforts by demonstrating broad political support for their positions. This approach allows tech companies to exert considerable influence without directly engaging in the more restrictive forms of campaign finance. Understanding the Stakes: Tech Lobbying and Policy Battles Meta’s current move isn’t its first foray into high-stakes Tech Lobbying. The company has a documented history of engaging with lawmakers to protect its interests. Earlier this year, Meta’s lobbying efforts targeted California state Senator Scott Wiener’s SB-53 bill, which proposed requiring AI firms to publish safety and security protocols and report safety incidents. This bill, seen by some as a crucial step towards responsible AI development, was viewed by Meta as potentially hindering innovation. Furthermore, last year, Meta played a role in the defeat of the Kids Online Safety Act, a piece of legislation widely expected to pass. These past actions illustrate a consistent strategy: to actively engage in the legislative process to ensure that emerging regulations do not unduly restrict their operations or slow down their technological advancements. The formation of METAC amplifies this strategy, shifting from direct lobbying to broader electoral influence. The debate around AI regulation is multifaceted, pitting proponents of rapid innovation against those prioritizing safety, ethics, and societal impact. Here’s a simplified view of the opposing perspectives: Pro-Innovation (e.g., Meta, METAC) Pro-Regulation (e.g., Sen. Wiener, advocacy groups) Light-touch regulation prevents stifling growth. Strong oversight ensures safety and ethical AI. California’s tech leadership is at risk from over-regulation. Public trust requires transparency and accountability. Market forces and self-regulation are sufficient. Legislation is needed to address potential harms and biases. What Does This Mean for California AI and Beyond? The impact of Meta’s new Super PAC will primarily be felt in California AI policy, particularly in the upcoming 2026 governor’s race and other statewide elections. By strategically funding candidates who share their vision for AI, Meta aims to cultivate a legislative body that is more sympathetic to the tech industry’s concerns. This influence could set precedents for other states and even federal policy, as California often serves as a bellwether for national trends. The broader implications extend to: Pace of Innovation: A ‘light-touch’ regulatory environment could accelerate the development and deployment of new AI technologies, potentially leading to faster advancements in areas like generative AI, autonomous systems, and even AI-driven blockchain solutions. Ethical Concerns: Critics worry that less regulation might lead to a greater risk of unchecked AI development, potentially exacerbating issues such as algorithmic bias, data misuse, and the spread of misinformation. Competitive Landscape: Companies that can influence policy may gain a competitive advantage, shaping the rules of the game in their favor. Public Trust: The extent to which the public trusts AI will depend heavily on the perceived fairness and safety of its development and deployment, which is directly tied to regulatory frameworks. For the cryptocurrency and blockchain community, the direction of AI regulation is paramount. AI is increasingly integrated into everything from smart contract auditing to predictive market analysis. A restrictive AI environment could indirectly slow down innovation in these interconnected sectors, while a more open one could accelerate it. The Unfolding Battle for AI’s Future Meta’s substantial investment in its pro-AI Super PAC marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing debate over how artificial intelligence should be governed. This move, coupled with similar initiatives from other tech giants, underscores the industry’s determination to shape the regulatory narrative. The battle lines are drawn between those advocating for rapid, unfettered innovation and those calling for cautious, ethical development. The outcomes of these political skirmishes, particularly in influential states like California, will have far-reaching consequences, not just for the tech industry but for society as a whole. As Meta AI pours millions into influencing elections, the future of AI—its capabilities, its limitations, and its integration into our daily lives—hangs in the balance, a testament to the growing power of technology to shape policy and vice versa. To learn more about the latest AI Regulation trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI policy and institutional adoption. This post Meta AI Unleashes Powerful Super PAC to Shape Future of AI Regulation first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02248-3.35%
Gravity
G$0.01218+3.83%
Threshold
T$0.01649+0.97%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 02:10
Jaa
Bitwise Files for First U.S. Spot Chainlink (LINK) ETF, SEC Review Begins

Bitwise Files for First U.S. Spot Chainlink (LINK) ETF, SEC Review Begins

Bitwise Asset Management has filed an S-1 with the SEC for a spot Chainlink (LINK) ETF, marking the first U.S. filing focused on $LINK.
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
Chainlink
LINK$24.37+2.61%
Jaa
Blockchainreporter2025/08/27 02:10
Jaa
Powell Signals Possible Modest Interest Rate Adjustment

Powell Signals Possible Modest Interest Rate Adjustment

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/powell-signals-modest-rate-adjustment/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018927+3.47%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 02:09
Jaa
Sui Surpasses $100B in Stablecoin Transfers, Dominates Blockchain Ecosystem

Sui Surpasses $100B in Stablecoin Transfers, Dominates Blockchain Ecosystem

Sui dominates blockchain with over $100B in stablecoin transfers. DeFi TVL surpasses $2 billion, signaling strong institutional interest. SUI token price experiences volatility ahead of major unlock event. Sui has achieved a significant milestone, surpassing $100 billion in stablecoin transfers in August alone, setting it apart from competitors like Arbitrum and Polygon. As a stablecoin transaction becomes a key element in DeFi protocols, NFT trade, and payments, Sui has become an unquestionable leader in the blockchain industry. This expansion also applies to Sui’s decentralized exchange (DEX) volume, which has hit a high of $130 billion. The network, with its innovative architecture that supports parallel processing and low-cost transactions, is fast gaining developers and users. All these technological features are driving the network’s growth to the extent that it is most prominent among other blockchain solutions in terms of scalability and efficiency. $SUI surpasses $100 billion stablecoin transfer volume in August pic.twitter.com/xWbVBmX9V5 — ToreroRomero (@Torero_Romero) August 26, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu Set for Major Price Shift as Key Moving Average Crossover Looms Institutional Attention and Robust Ecosystem Growth Sui’s increasing on-chain activity is drawing attention from institutional players, further validating its growing significance. The decentralized finance (DeFi) Total Value Locked (TVL) on the network has surpassed the 2 billion mark, which indicates its significance in the DeFi environment. Moreover, Sygnum Bank’s decision to provide custody services to the SUI token indicates the interest of institutional investors in this network. Although the SUI price has experienced short-term volatility, at a current price of about 3.37, future projections are optimistic. With over 159 million SUI tokens set to be unlocked on September 1, there are expectations of a price surge toward $5, though the market reaction remains uncertain. The increase in the number of Sui stablecoin transfers, DEX volume, and institutional interest indicates that Sui’s power within the blockchain ecosystem is growing. Despite some price fluctuations, Sui’s long-term potential remains strong as it continues to gain traction and redefine blockchain scalability. Also Read: Ethereum’s 6% Drop: Is This the Beginning of a Major Market Shakeup? The post Sui Surpasses $100B in Stablecoin Transfers, Dominates Blockchain Ecosystem appeared first on 36Crypto.
SUI
SUI$3.4482-0.46%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001692+2.29%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01323-0.07%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 02:09
Jaa
Trump’s Bold Move Alters Economic Landscape

Trump’s Bold Move Alters Economic Landscape

President Donald Trump has initiated extraordinary changes that reverberate throughout the global economy. His unique governance style has led to significant trade confrontations, influencing both cryptocurrency stakeholders and established financial markets.Continue Reading:Trump’s Bold Move Alters Economic Landscape
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.512+0.67%
Movement
MOVE$0.1276+3.57%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13889-4.64%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 02:08
Jaa
Likely to trade in a range of 1.1600/1.1690 – UOB Group

Likely to trade in a range of 1.1600/1.1690 – UOB Group

The post Likely to trade in a range of 1.1600/1.1690 – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Euro (EUR) is likely to trade in a range of 1.1600/1.1690. In the longer run, EUR is expected to trade in a range between 1.1580 and 1.1745, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. EUR is expected to trade in a range between 24-HOUR VIEW: “Yesterday, we noted that the sharp rally from last Friday ‘appears to be overstretched.’ We indicated that ‘instead of continuing to rise, EUR is more likely to consolidate between 1.1665 and 1.1745.’ The subsequent price action did not turn out as we expected, as instead of consolidating, EUR pulled back sharply to a low of 1.1601. EUR closed at 1.1618, down sharply by 0.83%. The sharp decline appears to be running ahead of itself, and EUR is unlikely to weaken much further. Today, we expect EUR to trade in a range of 1.1600/1.1690.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “Although EUR soared last Friday, we highlighted yesterday (25 Aug, spot at 1.1715) that ‘the increase in upward momentum is not enough to indicate a sustained rise.’ We added, ‘for EUR to continue to rise, it must first close above 1.1745.’ That said, we did not expect EUR to pull back sharply and break below our ‘strong support’ level at 1.1630 (low of 1.1601). The breach of our ‘strong support’ level indicates that the buildup in upward momentum has fizzled out. From here, we expect EUR to trade in a range, probably between 1.1580 and 1.1745.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-usd-likely-to-trade-in-a-range-of-11600-11690-uob-group-202508260911
Secretum
SER$0.0001801-1.04%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.027331+144.74%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10569+4.95%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 02:08
Jaa

Trendaavat uutiset

Lisää

Why is it difficult for stablecoin summer to ignite Crypto enthusiasm?

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Countdown to Foundation Exit? The Rise of the Corporate System and the Reconstruction of Crypto Governance Paradigm

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet