2025-08-29 Friday

Sequans presents a $200 million Bitcoin Treasury plan

The post Sequans presents a $200 million Bitcoin Treasury plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sequans, a leading company in the semiconductor sector, has presented its “At The Market” – ATM – plan aimed at creating its Bitcoin Treasury. This involves raising up to 200 million dollars to establish the company’s value reserve of 100,000 BTC by 2030.  Sequans and the new $200 million ATM plan to create its Bitcoin Treasury  The French tech company Sequans has unveiled the new ATM Program (“At The Market”) to create its Bitcoin Treasury.  Source “Today we announced a new stock program called “At The Market” in support of our long-term Bitcoin Treasury strategy. $SQNS”. In practice, the new Sequans ATM stock offering plan has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (or SEC).  The idea is that Sequans will be able, from time to time and at its discretion, to offer and sell its American Depositary Shares, each of which represents ten ordinary shares, for a maximum total amount of 200 million dollars. Sequans and the Bitcoin Treasury: the goal is 100,000 BTC by 2030 Already in mid-August, Sequans had publicly announced that the goal of its Bitcoin Treasury strategy is to hold 100,000 BTC by 2030. Here is the post on X: Source “Sequans aims to reach 100,000 BTC by 2030. We are expanding our Bitcoin treasury strategy with a bold plan to acquire 100,000 BTC. We have already accumulated 3,171 BTC, and we are just at the beginning. $SQNS.” Also Dr. Georges Karam, CEO of Sequans, commented on the new Sequans ATM Program as follows:  “As part of our previously announced Bitcoin treasury strategy, this program is being implemented as a tool to support the first phase of creating our treasury base. We intend to use it judiciously to optimize our treasury, increase Bitcoin per share, and provide long-term value to shareholders.” The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 02:37
Political Overreach Threatens American Prosperity

The post Political Overreach Threatens American Prosperity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 02: U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a chart while speaking during a “Make America Wealthy Again” trade announcement event in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. Touting the event as “Liberation Day”, Trump is expected to announce additional tariffs targeting goods imported to the U.S. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Getty Images “Two ways. Gradually and then suddenly.” That’s the famous line from Ernest Hemingway’s The Sun Also Rises where the main character (Mike) describes how he went bankrupt. The rest of the passage, where Hemingway elaborates on Mike’s experience, may not be quite as famous, but it remains oddly topical. It also serves as a timeless reminder of why the founding principles of the American government are so important to the country’s standing in the world. Hemingway explains that Mike’s troubles were brought on by lots of false friends and creditors, likely “more creditors than anybody in England.” Hemingway knew the game. Everybody loves you when they’re confident you’ll repay them, so they keep lending you money. And they always love you. Until they don’t. For a very long time, pretty much everyone has loved the United States. By far, we’re the largest wealthy country, with the best opportunity for moving up the economic ladder. America Was Not In Decline Everyone wants access to America’s financial markets. We offer the safest place in the world to invest. Our markets are more diverse and liquid than anywhere else. They’re backed by the strongest and safest property rights, secured by a reliably stable government. Politically, socially, and economically, our combination of wealth and security is tops. Yet, for whatever reason, many Americans can’t stop flirting with pessimism. No matter how well things are going, everyone is easily convinced…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 02:35
Numerai crypto up 41% after JPMorgan’s $500m commitment

Crypto-powered quant hedgefund has potentially doubled its AUM after a major deal with JPMorgan.
Crypto.news2025/08/27 02:30
Ripple’s (XRP) Price Swings Push Investors Toward Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why

As Ripple’s (XRP) price continues its unpredictable swings, a new coin,  Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is quietly capturing investor attention. Amid the broader crypto market’s turbulence, traders are increasingly exploring this emerging DeFi project for its innovative lending model, stable yield mechanisms, and potential to provide more consistent returns compared to the volatility-prone giants. Mutuum Finance […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/27 02:30
SUI “Compression Range” Nears End: Analysts Predict Move Toward $5

Sui (SUI) is approaching the end of a long consolidation phase that analysts believe will trigger a sharp move. Trader Lennaert Snyder described SUI as a “ticking time bomb,” pointing to a 308-day compression range on the daily chart. He argued that the longer the range lasts, the bigger the breakout becomes. Trader LucianoBTC also […] The post SUI “Compression Range” Nears End: Analysts Predict Move Toward $5 appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/08/27 02:28
Canary Funds Seeks SEC Approval for Trump Coin ETF

The post Canary Funds Seeks SEC Approval for Trump Coin ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Canary Funds has submitted an S-1 registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission seeking approval to launch an exchange-traded fund backed by TRUMP Coin, according to a filing dated Aug. 26. The proposed TRUMP Coin ETF would give investors exposure to the price of the digital token associated with supporters of President Donald Trump. The product would broaden the spectrum of cryptocurrency-linked ETFs beyond the existing offerings tied chiefly to Bitcoin and Ether; the SEC will now review the application before determining whether the fund may list and trade. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/regulation/canary-funds-seeks-sec-approval-trump-coin-etf-60ee485c
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 02:28
My Chemical Romance’s Classic Finally Becomes A Top 40 Bestseller

The post My Chemical Romance’s Classic Finally Becomes A Top 40 Bestseller appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. My Chemical Romance’s The Black Parade rises to No. 38 on the U.K. Album Sales chart, its highest placement since release nearly 20 years ago. MILAN, ITALY – NOVEMBER 21: My Chemical Romance posed backstage in Milan on November 21 2006. L-R Ray Toro, Frank Iero,Gerard Way, Mikey Way, Bob Bryar (Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns) Redferns My Chemical Romance hasn’t released a new album in 15 years, but the group’s fanbase is still massive and involved. The rockers are currently on tour in the United States on the Long Live the Black Parade venture, in celebration of the outfit’s 2006 full-length The Black Parade. My Chemical Romance recently finally unveiled U.K. dates on the trek, which will take place next July. While followers of the band in the United Kingdom have a long time to wait before they get to see the rockers perform again, the excitement around the reveal helps The Black Parade become a bestseller again. The Black Parade Becomes a Top 40 Bestseller The Black Parade soars on the Official Album Sales chart, the U.K.’s list of the top-selling full-lengths and EPs. This frame, the project rockets from No. 70 to No. 38. That’s a never-before-seen high for the title on that list. Only a Handful of Weeks on the Chart My Chemical Romance has only kept The Black Parade on the Official Album Sales chart for seven non-consecutive weeks throughout the years. The title debuted in October 2016, and just last frame it climbed to its high point of No. 70. Now, it’s finally become a top 40 bestseller, almost 20 years after it was initially shared with the world. The Black Parade Trails Three Cheers fro Sweet Revenge Even as it reaches the top 40, The Black Parade still stands as My Chemical Romance’s lowest-peaking…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 02:26
dYdX Labs Takes Perpetual Trading to Telegram with Aggressive Expansion Strategy

TLDR dYdX Labs revamps DeFi with Telegram trading, staking perks, and faster UX. From seedless logins to instant deposits, dYdX Labs powers mainstream DeFi. Telegram trading, fee cuts, and spot markets put dYdX at DeFi’s frontier. dYdX Labs boosts DeFi with 98% faster APIs, zero-fee deposits, and new perks. DeFi goes mobile: dYdX Labs launches [...] The post dYdX Labs Takes Perpetual Trading to Telegram with Aggressive Expansion Strategy appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/27 02:26
Canary Capital Files S-1 to Launch Trump Coin ETF with SEC

Highlights: The Canary Capital files an S-1 with the SEC regarding the Trump coin ETF. The Trump coin ETF is designed to give exposure to the Solana-based $TRUMP token. The review process starts once a 19b-4 filing is submitted. Canary Capital Group LLC, an asset management firm, has formally submitted an S-1 form with the U.S. SEC pertaining to its Trump coin ETF. This move comes after its Delaware registration, which shows an increased commitment to the project. The ETF will be able to provide exposure to the $TRUMP memecoin, which is a token that runs on Solana and has ties with the U.S. political culture. One day before the application, the company also applied for an “American-Made Crypto ETF.” This demonstrates a more comprehensive plan to increase its suite of crypto ETFs. Overall, Canary has multiple ETF proposals pending approval, covering a diverse range of ETFs. Trump Coin ETF Filing Details The Trump coin ETF is aimed at providing institutional access to the $TRUMP token. In the filing, Canary notes that the fund enables investors to purchase $TRUMP without actually owning the memecoin. This eliminates technical entry obstacles, with a traditional brokerage platform being used instead. Source: sec.gov The S-1 document sets the stage in pace for the next level 19b-4 filing. After submission, the SEC will initiate the official process of reviewing the proposed change in rules. The CSC Delaware Trust Company has been listed as the trustee, but Canary has not specified a custodian. The Trump coin ETF becomes part of the increasing number of memecoin ETFs registered under the 1933 Securities Act. According to Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart, this is the first-ever official spot filing under the 33 Act for $TRUMP. The other applications of Rex-Osprey and Tuttle followed the format of the 1940 Act. Canary is also in the background of the upcoming PENGU ETF listing. Elsewhere, major companies such as Grayscale and Bitwise are pushing for Dogecoin ETFs. The Trump coin ETF now becomes the third meme coin ETF proposed under the 33 Act. Should it be accepted, the Trump coin ETF has the potential to offer an alternative approach to political and meme-related crypto investing. Canary has not revealed anticipated charges or the intended exchange of listing. However, the ETF’s approval could align with broader SEC action on other crypto products by late 2025. More Crypto ETF Filings Add Pressure on SEC The American-Made Crypto ETF, which has been filed under the ticker MRCA, plans to include U.S.-related tokens such as XRP and Solana. It does not include memecoins, stablecoins, and pegged tokens. The ETF will incorporate staking rewards into its NAV using trusted third-party bridges. Custody will be based on cold wallets and is controlled by a South Dakota-based trust company. Meanwhile, the Canary Trump coin ETF may flourish based on recent SEC guidance on staking and custody. Earlier this year, the commission clarified that memecoins such as $TRUMP are not securities. The trend could ease the entry of meme coin ETFs through regulatory hurdles. NEW: The @SECGov Division of Corporation Finance has just put out guidance on memecoins saying they are NOT securities and are akin to collectibles. “It is the Division’s view that transactions in the types of meme coins described in this statement, do not involve the offer… — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) February 27, 2025 Canary Capital already has other filings under consideration. These consist of products based on Solana, XRP, TRX, SUI, and PENGU. Most of the crypto-based ETFs also have had their SEC rulings delayed, with big decisions now moving into October 2025. Market interest is, however, increasing despite the delays. The Trump coin, which was once worth $75, now has a price of $8.38, almost 89% of its peak. It remains one of the six largest memecoins in terms of market capitalization, currently valued at $1.67 billion. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats2025/08/27 02:25
Standard Chartered calls Ethereum and ETH treasury companies ‘cheap’ at current levels

Standard Chartered maintains a $7,500 year-end price target for ETH and sees ETH treasury firms’ valuations supported by staking yields.
Coinstats2025/08/27 02:25
