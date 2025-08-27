Shawn Mendes Returns With A Familiar Top 40 Bestseller

The post Shawn Mendes Returns With A Familiar Top 40 Bestseller appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shawn Mendes’s “Why Why Why” reenters the U.K.’s Official Vinyl Singles chart at No. 38 and the Official Physical Singles tally at No. 50 this week. PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 01: Shawn Mendes attends the Loewe Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe) Getty Images for Loewe Shawn Mendes released his latest album, a self-titled affair, in November 2024. The singer-songwriter began promoting the project several months prior, beginning his latest era with a single titled “Why Why Why.” While nothing from the latest chapter of his career ended up reaching the same heights he has soared to in the past, “Why Why Why” is a hit again in the United Kingdom. The tune suddenly becomes a bestseller on two rundowns again. “Why Why Why” Returns to Several Charts “Why Why Why” reenters both the Official Vinyl Singles and Official Physical Singles charts this week. The two tallies are focused completely on pure purchases of individual songs, with one looking only at vinyl records and the other using a methodology that also includes CDs. Mendes makes “Why Why Why” a top 40 hit once more as it finds its way back to the Official Vinyl Singles ranking at No. 38. At the same time, the tune doesn’t perform quite as well on the Official Physical Singles roster, as it reappears at No. 50. “Why Why Why” Previously Hit the Top 10 In the past, “Why Why Why” has reached not just the top 10, but the same position — No. 8 — on both lists, though it took slightly different routes to get there. On the Official Vinyl Singles tally, it opened in that space. On the Official Physical Singles chart, “Why…