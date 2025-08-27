MEXC-pörssi
Succinct ties up with Tandem
The post Succinct ties up with Tandem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Offchain Labs is making a zero-knowledge play for Arbitrum. Its venture studio Tandem has entered a one-year exclusive partnership with Succinct to build a zkVM tailored to the Arbitrum ecosystem. The agreement, announced Tuesday, binds both companies to collaborate solely with each other on this effort. “For one year, Tandem by Offchain Labs has an exclusive commercial agreement with Succinct to create zkVM for Arbitrum chains,” an Offchain Labs spokesperson told Blockworks. The team declined to comment on whether the partnership represents an all-cash deal, or includes token swaps. The Succinct Foundation, launched its PROVE token earlier this month. This partnership accelerates Offchain Labs’ broader strategy around zero-knowledge proving. CEO Steven Goldfeder previously described ZK technology as not yet competitive with optimistic proving “in terms of speed cost and maturity.” But this is starting to change, Goldfeder said in an interview with Bankless. “It’s not available quite yet, but particularly for those building on the Orbit stack, they should be aware that they will soon be able to choose to add ZK proofs to their chain.” Succinct brings to the table its Rust‑based SP1 zkVM and the Succinct Prover Network — now live on mainnet — designed to make zero-knowledge proofs both accessible and performant for developers. Its technology already underpins dozens of deployments across the industry, including Celestia, Across, Avail, Mantle and Polygon. “We’re convinced that every rollup will use ZK,” said Succinct CEO Uma Roy. “Serving Arbitrum chains is a top priority.” Rather than converting Arbitrum One into a zk-rollup outright, the partnership is focused on giving the Arbitrum DAO — as well as Orbit chains — a credible ZK upgrade path. “We’re building the scaffolding,” Goldfeder said. “It’s up to deployers or the DAO to adopt it.” Tandem’s Head, Ira Auerbach, emphasized how modular ZK proving can…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 02:55
CoinDesk 20 Performance Update: Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Drops 2.8%, Leading Index Lower
The post CoinDesk 20 Performance Update: Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Drops 2.8%, Leading Index Lower appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index. The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4031.21, down 0.6% (-25.46) since 4 p.m. ET on Monday. Eleven of the 20 assets are trading higher. Leaders: AAVE (+4.3%) and FIL (+2.3%). Laggards: BCH (-2.8%) and ADA (-1.8%). The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/08/26/coindesk-20-performance-update-bitcoin-cash-bch-drops-2-8-leading-index-lower
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 02:48
Shawn Mendes Returns With A Familiar Top 40 Bestseller
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 02:47
Numerai secures $500M from JPMorgan to scale its AI-driven hedge fund
The post Numerai secures $500M from JPMorgan to scale its AI-driven hedge fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Numerai, a San Francisco–based AI-focused quant fund, has secured a commitment of up to $500 million from JPMorgan Chase. Richard Craib, Numerai’s founder, told Bloomberg that Numerai’s performance track record finally convinced big investors. San Francisco–based hedge fund Numerai has secured a $500 million commitment from JPMorgan Asset Management, effectively doubling its current $450 million in assets under management. The deal follows Numerai’s strongest year to date, with a 25% net return in 2024. Founded by Richard Craib in 2019, Numerai blends trading signals submitted by freelance quants and AI models. Contributors stake its native token, Numeraire (NMR), to back their predictions, earning rewards if successful and losing tokens if wrong. Backed early by billionaire Paul Tudor Jones, the fund has grown from $60 million in 2021 to $450 million today. JPMorgan’s allocation highlights Wall Street’s growing appetite for machine-learning quant funds after Numerai rebounded from a 17% loss in 2023. In an interview cited by Bloomberg, founder Richard Craib said investors waited until the firm proved it could sustain performance: “When you’re doing something unusual and different, they might wait even longer before they get excited.” Numerai is expanding its team with hires from Meta and Voleon and recently repurchased $1 million of NMR to align with its contributor community. The firm positions itself as the “hedge fund for the AI age”, tapping global talent at scale. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/numerai-secures-500m-commitment-jpmorgan-chase/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 02:46
USD whips on data but wilts on Trump – DBS
The post USD whips on data but wilts on Trump – DBS appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The DXY Index climbed 0.7% to 98.4 overnight, primarily on profit-taking sparked by better-than-expected US new home sales (NHS). Earlier, the index consolidated in a narrow 97.8-98.0 range throughout the Asian and European sessions, digesting last Friday’s 0.9% sell-off to 97.7 following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s signal for a September rate cut. We caution against reading too much into July’s NHS surprise. On a 12-month rolling sum basis, sales contracted for a fifth consecutive month, highlighting weak underlying demand underscored by mounting inventories, DBS’ FX analyst Philip Wee reports. US data drives volatility, Trump pressures Fed “Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan flagged potential money market strains at the end of 3Q25, another reason keeping the September rate cut in play. However, Logan noted that the Fed had the tools to manage the temporary stress. Logan hinted that the easing may extend beyond September by urging investors to look beyond the dot plot toward the diversity of views in next month’s Summary of Economic Projections. Attention will likely turn to the Fed’s median estimate of the neutral rate, which increased in June to 3% from a pre-pandemic 2.5%, still below the current 4.25-4.50% Fed Funds Rate.” “Given the market’s sensitivity to incoming US data, the DXY could easily flip lower on disappointing US consumer sentiment today. Consensus expects the US Conference Board’s consumer confidence index to ease slightly to 96.5 in August from 97.2 in July, which does not align with the shockingly weak nonfarm payrolls. August payrolls are expected to stay below 100k for a fourth straight month next week. As noted in the previous report, tariffs should remain a top concern for consumers, driving prices higher. However, this Friday’s PCE release is expected to slow headline inflation slowing to 0.2% MoM in July from 0.3% in June, while core holds steady at 0.3%.” “All said, one thing…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 02:44
New ETF Filings Hint at Broader Crypto Product Boom Ahead
The post New ETF Filings Hint at Broader Crypto Product Boom Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Investment firms are filing a wave of sophisticated crypto ETF applications, including 21Shares’ active crypto fund and 2x leveraged Dogecoin and Sui products. Multiple XRP ETF issuers updated filings following SEC feedback, while regulators delaying decisions on Trump Media and Solana funds until October. Experts predict approval momentum to begin in October despite regulatory caution, warning that active and leveraged products pose higher risks for investors. Investment firms have started flooding regulators with applications for sophisticated crypto exchange-traded funds, pivoting from basic spot products to leveraged and actively managed strategies for broader institutional crypto exposure. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas pointed to the trend, tweeting Sunday, “New filings from 21Shares for an active crypto ETF (something I think we’ll see a ton of in the next 12 months) and a 2x Doge and 2x Sui.” The filings show how issuers are trying to stay one step ahead of regulators while preparing for an October window that could see multiple approvals land at once. Multiple issuers also updated XRP ETF applications, which are “almost certainly due to feedback from SEC. Good sign, but also mostly expected,” Bloomberg’s James Seyffart tweeted Saturday. Industry experts widely agree with Balchunas’s assessment of the coming wave. Charmaine Tam, head of OTC sales and trading at Hex Trust, told Decrypt that the approval of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs has “created regulatory precedent, giving issuers confidence to pursue more sophisticated offerings.” “Active ETFs are a logical next step” for professional management, while “leveraged products serve clients seeking more aggressive exposure,” she said. Bridget Nichols, chief commercial officer at Monochrome, told Decrypt that Balchunas “generally has his finger on the pulse of USA ETF and regulatory developments” and that his outlook “rings true in a fast-moving digital assets landscape.” She explained actively managed crypto…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 02:43
Famous CEO Praises Solana, Warns About Altcoin ETFs! “All Other Altcoins Are Risky!”
The post Famous CEO Praises Solana, Warns About Altcoin ETFs! “All Other Altcoins Are Risky!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC’s approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs in early 2024 marked a turning point for the cryptocurrency market. Ethereum was the first to receive approval after Bitcoin, with many altcoins in line. At this point, companies have applied for ETFs for many altcoins, such as XRP, Solana (SOL), Litecoin (LTC), and TRUMP, apart from Bitcoin and Ethereum, and are awaiting approval from the SEC. While the SEC has postponed all altcoin ETF applications to date, analysts predict that a flurry of altcoin ETF approvals could occur starting in September based on the deadlines. While September is eagerly awaited in the market for altcoin ETFs, REX Financial CEO Greg King said that ETF issuing companies should be careful when choosing altcoins for their ETFs. The famous CEO stated that most cryptocurrencies are quite unreliable. Speaking to Bloomberg’s ETF IQ program, Greg King said that issuing ETF products with cryptocurrencies outside the top 10 by market capitalization is risky. At this point, King stated that issuing companies should be careful when choosing altcoins for their ETF products. King also said he doesn’t think there will be a “big boom” in ETF applications for various altcoins, but predicted there will be a lot of funding for a select number of altcoins. “Most cryptocurrencies are highly volatile. Therefore, caution should be exercised when issuing ETF products that include altcoins outside the top 10 by market capitalization. Currently, cryptocurrency-based ETFs are rapidly becoming widespread, following the spot Bitcoin ETF. There is a trend where multiple ETFs are concentrating on certain altcoins. “We’ve never seen a situation where so many similar products have emerged in the ETF industry. ETFs for these altcoins will continue to grow, and there will likely be a lot of capital flow.” REX Financial currently manages a Solana (SOL) ETF with staking…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 02:42
Experts Tip XRP To Hit $5 In September But This New ETH Token Could 65x
The post Experts Tip XRP To Hit $5 In September But This New ETH Token Could 65x appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Crypto analysts are getting excited about XRP again. A fresh XRP price prediction is making rounds. Some experts believe it could reach $5 by September. That would be a massive move from current levels. But let’s be realistic about what that actually means for returns. While everyone focuses on this XRP price prediction, something more interesting is happening. A new Ethereum token called Layer Brett is gaining attention. It’s not getting mainstream coverage yet. But smart money is already positioning for what could be 65x gains. The math behind the XRP prediction A $5 XRP would make headlines everywhere. It would represent huge percentage gains. But there’s a catch. XRP’s market cap would need to balloon to astronomical levels. We’re talking hundreds of billions in new money flowing into just one asset. This XRP price prediction also ignores the legal uncertainties still hanging over the project. The SEC case might be going better, but it’s not over. Institutional money remains cautious despite the optimistic price forecasts. These factors make that $5 target feel ambitious. Why new tokens have better odds Layer Brett doesn’t face these challenges. It’s not fighting legal battles. It doesn’t need billions in new investment to move significantly. Its micro cap status means normal retail trading activity can drive serious price appreciation. The project’s Ethereum Layer 2 foundation provides something XRP can’t. Real utility beyond payments. Smart contract capabilities. Massive staking rewards. These features create multiple reasons to hold beyond pure price speculation. The percentage return reality Let’s talk numbers honestly. If XRP hits $5, early investors will do very well. But someone buying today would see good returns, not life-changing ones. Layer Brett offers a different story entirely. Its current presale price allows for exponential growth. Layer Brett doesn’t need to become a top…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 02:41
Defense companies and start-ups are competing for new multibillion-dollar government spending on underwater defense
Industries are competing to be the recipients of the underwater defense spending spree from nations facing maritime threats. Defense companies, technology start-ups, and marine contractors are positioning themselves for a wave of new government spending on underwater defense, as nations are stepping up efforts to safeguard their seabed infrastructure and maritime assets. Governments make moves […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/27 02:40
Trump Media Plans $6.42 Billion CRO Token Push, But There’s A Caveat
The post Trump Media Plans $6.42 Billion CRO Token Push, But There’s A Caveat appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Reports indicated that Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the company behind Truth Social, is reportedly moving forward with a strategy to acquire $6.42 billion worth of CRO digital tokens. However, new revelations provided more clarity, suggesting that not all is as it seems. Details on Trump Media and CRO Deal: All You Need To Know Fresh reports suggest that the group is not immediately purchasing $6.42 billion worth of CRO tokens. Instead, the company will begin with approximately $200 million in cash and a token position equal to about 19% of CRO’s market cap, obtained at nearly a 50% discount through prior deals. The filing notes that additional purchases will depend on available credit lines and warrants, making the scale of future acquisitions contingent on financing capacity rather than a guaranteed multi-billion-dollar outlay. This adjustment significantly reframes market expectations, shifting the narrative from an upfront $6.42 billion mega-purchase to a phased, conditional strategy. [ ZOOMER ] REPORTS OF TRUMP MEDIA BUYING $6B IN $CRO INNACURATE, THE DIGITAL ASSET TREASURY WILL BEGIN WITH ~19% OF $CRO MARKET CAP IN TOKENS AND $200M IN CASH WHICH WAS OBTAINED BY SELLING TOKENS AT ~50% DISCOUNT, FURTHER PURCHASES DEPENDANT ON CREDIT LINES AND WARRANTS: FILING — zoomer (@zoomerfied) August 26, 2025 The aggressive move builds on TMTG’s existing partnership with Crypto.com and Yorkville America Digital to launch a line of ETFs, dubbed “America First” products. Tokens featured in the basket include Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cronos (CRO), among others. Reportedly, the company plans to integrate the CRO token across its Truth Social and Truth+ platforms, opening access to financial services deep into its user ecosystem. TRUMP MEDIA & TECHNOLOGY: WILL INTEGRATE CRO TOKEN ON ITS TRUTH SOCIAL AND TRUTH+ PLATFORMS – RTRS — Tree News (@TreeNewsFeed) August 26, 2025 While details on vehicle structure…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 02:40
