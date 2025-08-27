MEXC-pörssi
USDT vs. USDC: Which Stablecoin Is the Safest Bet for Your Money?
In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, stablecoins play a critical role as anchors of stability. By tying their value to […] The post USDT vs. USDC: Which Stablecoin Is the Safest Bet for Your Money? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/08/27 03:07
Breaking: U.S. Government to Begin Issuing GDP Data on Blockchain in Latest Crypto Push
Read the full article at coingape.com.
CoinGape
2025/08/27 03:06
Faster Than Apple, Faster Than Bitcoin: Ethereum Hits $500 Billion
The world's second largest crypto has achieved a historic feat by reaching a market capitalization of 500 billion dollars faster than any other major company or even Bitcoin. This achievement is accompanied by a doubling of gains for long-term holders. But how far can ETH climb before profit-taking rekindles volatility? L’article Faster Than Apple, Faster Than Bitcoin: Ethereum Hits $500 Billion est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats
2025/08/27 03:05
Cronos Up 22% After Trump Family Partnership
The post Cronos Up 22% After Trump Family Partnership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The partnership between Trump Media & Technology Group, Crypto.com, and Yorkville Acquisition will form a $6.42 billion CRO treasury. CRO will also become the native token for Truth Social. Trump Media Group CRO Strategy plans to hold and stake CRO to generate additional revenue, with four-year lockups. Cronos CRO $0.20 24h volatility: 23.7% Market cap: $6.65 B Vol. 24h: $548.93 M price has shot up by a massive 22% in the last few hours, as the Trump Media and Technology Group entered into a definitive agreement with Crypto.com and Yorkville Acquisition, in order to establish a Cronos (CRO) Treasury Strategy. This news was enough to send CRO price flying up by 22%, with daily trading volume surging 850% to $400 million. Trump Media Group Unveils $6.4 Billion CRO Treasury Strategy Trump Media Group CRO Strategy announced a landmark $6.42 billion treasury initiative centered on CRO, the native token of Cronos Chain, a blockchain developed by crypto exchange Crypto.com. The recent development comes soon after the Trump family launched the WLFI token earlier this week. The combined partnership between the three players will trade under the ticker MCGA, “Make CRO Great Again.” Upon completion, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy will become the world’s largest holder of $CRO, owning approximately 6.31 billion tokens, valued at around $1.2 billion, as of the current CRO price of $0.20. As part of the agreement, CRO will also become the native token of Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social. The treasury plan includes an initial $200 million in cash to acquire more CRO, supplemented by $100 million each from Crypto.com and Trump Media Group via warrants, and $20 million from Yorkville, bringing total immediate liquidity to $420 million. Yorkville will also provide a $5 billion line of credit to support further acquisitions. This…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 03:04
What Makes This Hybrid Protocol Stand Out
The post What Makes This Hybrid Protocol Stand Out appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Most blockchain projects spend their lives optimizing for performance or scaling the tech stack. Yet few stop to ask, who’s it really for? BlockDAG answers that with a bold shift in priorities. Instead of sticking to the usual sequential block structure, it reinvents the protocol through a hybrid model that fuses Directed Acyclic Graphs (DAGs) with blockchain’s trust framework. But this isn’t just about increasing throughput or concurrency. It’s about rethinking what a network can do when it prioritizes people as much as protocols. With over $384 million raised in its presale, Batch 29 priced at $0.0276, and a staggering 2,660% ROI since Batch 1, BlockDAG is proving that this approach resonates far beyond theory. Parallelism Over Linearity, Solving the Throughput Bottleneck Traditional blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum were built on linear confirmation logic: one block gets validated, then the next. While secure, this serialized model quickly runs into performance issues, especially as demand surges. BlockDAG breaks that mold. By integrating DAG architecture, it enables transactions to be confirmed in parallel, not just one after another. This design massively increases throughput and reduces confirmation times without sacrificing integrity. Instead of choosing between decentralization, speed, or security, BlockDAG optimizes all three by letting consensus happen across multiple threads. That means more transactions per second, greater real-time responsiveness, and better support for emerging use cases like IoT, gaming, or finance that demand scale and speed simultaneously. But the tech doesn’t stop at architecture. The protocol also incorporates Proof-of-Work elements to ensure trust while still benefiting from DAG’s scalability. It’s a blend that takes the best from both worlds and removes the common compromises. It’s why over 25 billion BDAG coins have already been sold during presale, because the model isn’t theoretical. It’s functional and future-ready. Real Engagement, Not Just Smart Contracts Plenty…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 03:01
Bitcoin And Crypto In Turmoil As Tensions Between Trump and Powell Escalate
The Bitcoin and cryptocurrency market is facing heightened volatility as U.S. President Donald Trump escalates his battle with the Federal Reserve. Related Reading: UK Listing? Not For Bitpanda—Liquidity Concerns Derail Plans Trump’s unprecedented move to ‘fire’ Fed Governor Lisa Cook, paired with growing friction with Fed Chair Jerome Powell, has rattled investor confidence and triggered […]
Bitcoinist
2025/08/27 03:00
Cardano Price Prediction: Are Analysts Adjusting ADA Price Targets As A New Cheaper, Faster Competitor Arises
The Cardano price prediction isn’t as strong as it was even a year ago. Once hailed as Ethereum’s biggest rival, ADA has struggled for years to break the $1 ceiling, leaving investors frustrated by its perennial underwhelming price action. Now, a new challenger, Layer Brett (LBRETT), is stealing the spotlight as a cheaper, faster, utility-packed […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/27 02:57
SharpLink Boosts Its Ethereum Treasury with $252M ETH Acquisition
TLDR SharpLink Gaming acquired 56,533 ETH at an average price of $4,462 per token. The company now holds a total of 797,704 ETH, valued at approximately $3.7 billion. SharpLink’s ETH treasury strategy has successfully increased its holdings from 438,000 ETH since June. The company has earned 1,799 ETH in staking rewards since launching its ETH [...] The post SharpLink Boosts Its Ethereum Treasury with $252M ETH Acquisition appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/08/27 02:56
NBC’s ‘On Brand With Jimmy Fallon’ Unveils Trailer And Full Cast
The post NBC’s ‘On Brand With Jimmy Fallon’ Unveils Trailer And Full Cast appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Promotional still from NBC’s new “On Brand With Jimmy Fallon.” Pictured: (l-r) Bozoma Saint John, Jimmy Fallon. (Photo by: David Holloway/NBC) David Holloway/NBC NBC is giving late-night star Jimmy Fallon a different kind of spotlight this fall. At a time when the future of traditional late-night TV is in flux and viewer habits continue to change, the host of NBC’s The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon is branching out with On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, a competition series that will essentially combine marketing, advertising and reality TV. The network earlier this year announced the overall thrust and release timing of the show, but two new items are revealed here for the first time: The show’s first trailer (below), as well as the full cast of contestants who will compete when On Brand premieres Sept. 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Late-night TV is certainly no longer the cultural force it once was, but Fallon at least continues to be one of NBC’s most bankable stars. Giving him a primetime slot that lets him step away from the familiar desk-and-monologue routine also arguably underscores how much NBC still sees him as central to its brand. And in a sign of how important his new project is to the network, Fallon’s series is getting a splashy rollout with new episodes airing twice a week — Tuesdays after The Voice and Fridays at 8 p.m. ET — in addition to being available to stream the next day on Peacock. Inside Jimmy Fallon’s new NBC competition series A brief recap about what’s coming: Fallon is the host, creator, and executive producer of On Brand, which will put him in the position of “running” a marketing agency staffed by 10 creatives all competing to deliver campaigns for brands like Dunkin’, KitchenAid, Marshalls, Pillsbury, Sonic, Southwest and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 02:56
The Bank of Nova Scotia ($BNS) Stock: Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates with Strong Revenue Growth
TLDR Q3 2025 net income rose to $2.53B from $1.91B last year. EPS came in at $1.84, beating analyst estimates of $1.73. Adjusted EPS climbed 15% year-over-year to $1.88. Revenue grew 13.4% to $9.49B, ahead of forecasts. Shares traded at $60.19, up 5.01% during midday Tuesday. On Tuesday, August 26, 2025, The Bank of Nova [...] The post The Bank of Nova Scotia ($BNS) Stock: Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates with Strong Revenue Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/08/27 02:55
