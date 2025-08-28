2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
Offchain Labs Signs Exclusive 1-Year Deal With Succinct Labs to Bring ZK Proving, Faster Withdrawals, and Multi-Prover Security to Arbitrum

Offchain Labs Signs Exclusive 1-Year Deal With Succinct Labs to Bring ZK Proving, Faster Withdrawals, and Multi-Prover Security to Arbitrum

The post Offchain Labs Signs Exclusive 1-Year Deal With Succinct Labs to Bring ZK Proving, Faster Withdrawals, and Multi-Prover Security to Arbitrum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Offchain Labs, the developer behind Arbitrum, has partnered exclusively with Succinct Labs to integrate modular zero-knowledge (ZK) proving technology into the Arbitrum Layer 2 network Offchain Labs, the developer behind Arbitrum, has partnered exclusively with Succinct Labs to integrate modular zero-knowledge (ZK) proving technology into the Arbitrum Layer 2 network. This collaboration aims to enhance Arbitrum’s scalability and security by enabling faster withdrawals, multi-prover security, interoperability, and decentralization. A working prototype of the ZK implementation has already been developed. Succinct Labs’ CEO and Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin have publicly endorsed the partnership. The move reflects a broader industry trend where Ethereum Layer 2 solutions such as Mantle and World Chain are transitioning from optimistic rollups to ZK rollups to achieve cryptographic certainty and competitive scaling. The integration of ZK proving via Succinct is expected to unlock substantial revenue opportunities for the Arbitrum network and $PROVE token stakers, potentially reaching tens of millions or more. This development is considered a pivotal step for large-scale adoption of zero-knowledge proofs in blockchain technology. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/blockchains/offchain-labs-signs-exclusive-1-year-deal-succinct-labs-to-bring-zk-proving-to-2f055958
Moonveil
MORE$0.10562+4.87%
Movement
MOVE$0.1278+3.64%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01326+0.15%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 02:58
Jaa
Shiba Inu whales quietly accumulate – Is SHIB ready for breakout rally in September?

Shiba Inu whales quietly accumulate – Is SHIB ready for breakout rally in September?

The post Shiba Inu whales quietly accumulate – Is SHIB ready for breakout rally in September? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways SHIB has quietly attracted the attention of whales. Can the memecoin sustain the momentum and deliver a September rally? Santiment recently flagged Shiba Inu [SHIB] as highly centralized.  In fact, the top ten wallets control a whopping 62% of the 560 trillion tokens in circulation. That’s roughly 347 trillion SHIB sitting in just a handful of wallets. In turn, giving whales serious sway over the market. Naturally, if these whale wallets start stacking more SHIB, the token could be set for a directional push. With the $0.000015 resistance untested for over a month, a retest above could ignite a breakout rally. Source: Santiment Supporting this move, top SHIB whale cohorts have ramped up their holdings since late July, when the coin last hit $0.000015. The largest cohort (1 billion+ tokens) has added nearly 1 trillion SHIB just this month. That said, it creates a curious setup.  Usually, smart money buying into fear signals a local bottom. Weak hands get shaken out while whales load up. Still, even with heavy whale buying, Shiba Inu couldn’t crack the $0.000015 ceiling, sparking about a 20% pullback. SHIB’s fragile market structure comes into focus SHIB’s resistance is holding, and the market is clearly ask-heavy.  Its latest rebound off $0.000012 on the 25th of August saw around 20 trillion SHIB stacked, marking the fifth bounce off this level since July. In short, solidifying a short-term floor. Still, $0.000015 hasn’t budged, with three failed break attempts pulling price back to support. At this level, traders realized nearly $9 million in gains, and SHIB’s OI shot past $300 million for the first time since Q1. Source: CoinGlass Simply put, even with whales stacking, selling pressure held sway. The result? Over the next two weeks, SHIB’s Open Interest (OI) slid to $173 million, indicating that profit-taking…
Threshold
T$0.0165+0.91%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001259+0.47%
GET
GET$0.009363-4.17%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 02:54
Jaa
What Are The Best Offensive Lines To Invest In For Fantasy Football?

What Are The Best Offensive Lines To Invest In For Fantasy Football?

The post What Are The Best Offensive Lines To Invest In For Fantasy Football? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 09: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles and his offense line up against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) Getty Images Your running back duo can make or break your Fantasy Football season. Sure, the top-six point producers last year were all quarterbacks, which was the most since 2022. Or a wide receiver like Ja’Marr Chase last year, CeeDee Lamb in 2023, or Justin Jefferson in 2022 could be enough separation to put Fantasy Owners into the championship. And even a standout tight end could be enough of a bonus every week to make up for other shortcomings on the roster. But consistently in Fantasy Football, regardless of how much passing offenses continue to grow in volume, the running back will always be the most important position on your roster. This is due to the number of consistent running backs to wide receivers, and the higher likelihood of those consistent running backs getting hurt due to their amount of touches. Even if a ten-team league were to nail the top-20 running backs in 2024, which is nearly impossible given the volatility of the position group, the difference between the rankings of these top-20 is drastic. This is why, when the first and second rounds have passed in your fantasy football draft, and the top-tier running backs like Saquon Barkley, Bijan Robinson, and Jahmyr Gibbs are off the board, the decision process should focus less on predicting which running backs may be undervalued. Instead, players should look into who is going to be blocking for these running backs. For example, the best run-blocking teams in 2024 were the Baltimore Ravens, Washington Commanders,…
SIX
SIX$0.02184-0.90%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0177+0.92%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4687+1.76%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 02:53
Jaa
HP Inc. (HPQ) Stock: Rises Over 3% After Q3 Revenue Beats Estimates, AI PCs Drive Growth

HP Inc. (HPQ) Stock: Rises Over 3% After Q3 Revenue Beats Estimates, AI PCs Drive Growth

TLDRs; HP reports Q3 revenue of $13.9B, up 3.28 %, narrowly beating analyst expectations. AI PCs now account for over 25% of HP’s product mix, boosting growth. Printer unit sales fell 4%, impacting overall profit margins for the quarter. Supply chain diversification outside China helps HP mitigate rising U.S. tariffs. HP Inc. (HPQ) saw its [...] The post HP Inc. (HPQ) Stock: Rises Over 3% After Q3 Revenue Beats Estimates, AI PCs Drive Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1285+1.58%
HP
HP$0.04348+1.02%
Jaa
Coincentral2025/08/29 02:52
Jaa
Top coins face rival memecoin offering massive growth potential

Top coins face rival memecoin offering massive growth potential

As DOGE, SHIB, PEPE cool, Little Pepe raises $22.3m in presale, with analysts eyeing massive upside. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001259+0.47%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002996+18.74%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Jaa
Crypto.news2025/08/29 02:51
Jaa
Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) Final Hours Create Urgency as Dogecoin and Pepe Surge in Popularity

Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) Final Hours Create Urgency as Dogecoin and Pepe Surge in Popularity

The post Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) Final Hours Create Urgency as Dogecoin and Pepe Surge in Popularity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Dogecoin is trading around $0.23 with a market capitalization of nearly $34.9 billion, although trading volumes have cooled by almost 70% from earlier peaks. Still, DOGE retains relevance as one of the most recognized meme assets, supported by its enormous community and occasional mentions from Elon Musk. Technically, DOGE is hovering just under $0.25 resistance, and a breakout could send it above $0.36. Many traders now view Dogecoin as a legacy asset with cultural staying power, even if its short-term momentum appears muted. Pepe, meanwhile, has emerged as a top-tier meme rival to DOGE. With whales accumulating heavily, PEPE’s holder base recently crossed 8.95 trillion tokens. Its adoption has been nothing short of stunning, with daily trading volumes surging to $3.8 billion at peak, double that of DOGE. Elon Musk has amplified the hype by comparing PEPE to earlier DOGE rallies, fueling speculation that PEPE’s market cap could one day hit the $40–$125 billion range. Analysts suggest a near-term move to $0.00028 is possible if momentum continues. Yet as both Dogecoin and Pepe fight for meme dominance, the most explosive opportunity right now is Bitcoin Swift (BTC3). Unlike legacy meme tokens, BTC3 is rewarding its community before launch and is now racing into its final presale hours. Bitcoin Swift: Innovation With Real Rewards Bitcoin Swift is engineered for speed, efficiency, and scalability. It is launching on Solana first for ultra-low transaction fees under one cent and lightning-fast throughput, before transitioning to its own blockchain. BTC3 is also building its future around BTC3E, a…
NEAR
NEAR$2.518+0.23%
RealLink
REAL$0.0578-0.10%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.04-3.92%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 02:48
Jaa
SKALE Labs Launches SocialFi Incubator to Fund the Next Generation of Viral Web3 Social Applications

SKALE Labs Launches SocialFi Incubator to Fund the Next Generation of Viral Web3 Social Applications

San Francisco, CA, 28th August 2025, Chainwire
Caila
CA$0.002279+0.17%
FUND
FUND$0.02-12.35%
San Chan
SAN$0.0202-9.00%
Jaa
Blockchainreporter2025/08/29 02:47
Jaa
Rihanna’s Singles Are Taking The Charts By Storm Again — Years After Their Release

Rihanna’s Singles Are Taking The Charts By Storm Again — Years After Their Release

The post Rihanna’s Singles Are Taking The Charts By Storm Again — Years After Their Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rihanna lands five hits on the Official Hip-Hop & R&B Singles chart this week, led by “Breakin’ Dishes” at a new peak of No. 11, while “S&M” and “Don’t Stop the Music” return. PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 22: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Rihanna attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Corbis via Getty Images Throughout her career, Rihanna has tried her hand at a multitude of genres, and enjoyed great success with many styles of music. In the United Kingdom, the Official Charts Company labels much of her output as hip-hop or R&B, which isn’t always necessarily true, but that categorization has helped her become one of the more successful musicians on one particular list. Several of Rihanna’s most famous songs find their way back to the Official Hip-Hop and R&B Singles chart this frame, upping her current count of smashes significantly even though she’s not pushing anything new. Three Rihanna Songs Return Together A trio of Rihanna tracks reappear on the Official Hip-Hop and R&B Singles chart this week. “Breakin’ Dishes” leads that group as it reenters at No. 11. “Don’t Stop the Music” and “S&M” also soar back in, coming in at Nos. 29 and 33, respectively. “Breakin’ Dishes” Becomes a Bigger Hit Than Ever Before Among that bunch, “Breakin’ Dishes” is not just the biggest hit at the moment, it’s also enjoying a very special frame. The decade-old cut reaches a new high point as it barely misses out on giving Rihanna another top 10. “Stay” and “Love the Way You Lie” The superstar actually claims five spaces on the Official Hip-Hop and R&B…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.16243+0.89%
B
B$0.66612+17.84%
MemeCore
M$0.4287+0.03%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 02:47
Jaa
5 Crypto Tokens With 120x Potential in 2025, Why MAGAX Presale Tops the List

5 Crypto Tokens With 120x Potential in 2025, Why MAGAX Presale Tops the List

Discover 5 tokens with massive 120x potential in 2025. From blue-chip altcoins to emerging meme innovators, see why MAGAX presale stands out as the ultimate growth story investors can’t ignore.
Threshold
T$0.0165+0.91%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.07079-1.72%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003031-2.41%
Jaa
Blockchainreporter2025/08/29 02:45
Jaa
Mantle goes omnichain with LayerZero integration

Mantle goes omnichain with LayerZero integration

Mantle Network taps LayerZero to make MNT token omnichain
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01326+0.15%
Mantle
MNT$1.2679+5.18%
Jaa
Crypto.news2025/08/29 02:44
Jaa

Trendaavat uutiset

Lisää

Why is it difficult for stablecoin summer to ignite Crypto enthusiasm?

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Countdown to Foundation Exit? The Rise of the Corporate System and the Reconstruction of Crypto Governance Paradigm

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet