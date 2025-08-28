What Are The Best Offensive Lines To Invest In For Fantasy Football?

The post What Are The Best Offensive Lines To Invest In For Fantasy Football? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 09: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles and his offense line up against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) Getty Images Your running back duo can make or break your Fantasy Football season. Sure, the top-six point producers last year were all quarterbacks, which was the most since 2022. Or a wide receiver like Ja’Marr Chase last year, CeeDee Lamb in 2023, or Justin Jefferson in 2022 could be enough separation to put Fantasy Owners into the championship. And even a standout tight end could be enough of a bonus every week to make up for other shortcomings on the roster. But consistently in Fantasy Football, regardless of how much passing offenses continue to grow in volume, the running back will always be the most important position on your roster. This is due to the number of consistent running backs to wide receivers, and the higher likelihood of those consistent running backs getting hurt due to their amount of touches. Even if a ten-team league were to nail the top-20 running backs in 2024, which is nearly impossible given the volatility of the position group, the difference between the rankings of these top-20 is drastic. This is why, when the first and second rounds have passed in your fantasy football draft, and the top-tier running backs like Saquon Barkley, Bijan Robinson, and Jahmyr Gibbs are off the board, the decision process should focus less on predicting which running backs may be undervalued. Instead, players should look into who is going to be blocking for these running backs. For example, the best run-blocking teams in 2024 were the Baltimore Ravens, Washington Commanders,…