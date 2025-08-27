2025-08-29 Friday

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Struggle With Negative Sentiment As XRP Holds Firm

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Struggle With Negative Sentiment As XRP Holds Firm

Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower on Tuesday, with Bitcoin barely holding on to the $110,000 level.read more
Coinstats 2025/08/27 03:13
Numeraire price jumps 40% as JPMorgan commits $500m to Numerai

Numeraire price jumps 40% as JPMorgan commits $500m to Numerai

The post Numeraire price jumps 40% as JPMorgan commits $500m to Numerai appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Numeraire price is up 40% to near $12.40 after JPMorgan secured $500 million capacity in Numerai. The NMR token jumped to highs last seen in February. JPMorgan’s move sees Numerai more than double its size. Numeraire (NMR), the native token of the San Francisco-based crypto hedge fund Numerai, has surged more than 40% in the past 24 hours after JPMorgan announced investment in the hedge fund. On Aug. 26, the Numerai team announced that JPMorgan has secured $500 million in capacity in Numerai, triggering the sharp price surge. Gains outpaced Cronos (CRO), which spiked after Trump Media announced a partnership with Crypto.com. As NMR price broke to near $12.40, Numeraire’s daily volume jumped more than 800% to over $115 million. The token’s price reached its highest price since February. NMR price chart by CoinMarketCap JPMorgan secures $500 million capacity in Numerai hedge fund As the intersection between artificial intelligence and decentralised finance grows, the crypto sector has become a magnet for top collaborations. Numerai, the San Francisco-based hedge fund built by data scientists, is one of those in the ascendancy. On Tuesday, the platform revealed that it had secured a $500 million commitment from JPMorgan Asset Management, with this coming after Numerai saw its assets grow from $60 million to $450 million. The $500 million allocation follows Numerai’s exceptional performance in 2024, delivering a 25.45% net return with a Sharpe ratio of 2.75. As highlighted in Numerai’s blog, investment from JPMorgan, one of the largest allocators to quantitative strategies globally, signals Wall Street’s growing confidence in AI-powered financial models. The Paul Tudor Jones-backed hedge fund is set to see its assets under management more than double after this move. A rebound that caught Wall Street’s attention Numerai’s path has not been without setbacks. The firm lost 17% in 2023, echoing…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/27 03:13
What The LEASH V2 Launch Means For Shiba Inu Holders

What The LEASH V2 Launch Means For Shiba Inu Holders

The post What The LEASH V2 Launch Means For Shiba Inu Holders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What The LEASH V2 Launch Means For Shiba Inu Holders | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/shiba-inu-team-launches-leash-v2/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/27 03:12
Giuseppe Ghislandi Painting Stolen By Nazis In WWII Reportedly Found In Online Real Estate Listing

Giuseppe Ghislandi Painting Stolen By Nazis In WWII Reportedly Found In Online Real Estate Listing

The post Giuseppe Ghislandi Painting Stolen By Nazis In WWII Reportedly Found In Online Real Estate Listing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline A work by Italian Baroque painter Giuseppe Ghislandi that was looted by Nazis more than 80 years ago has reportedly been found after reporters for a Dutch newspaper spotted it in a photo included in an Argentinian real estate listing. Self-portrait in the act of painting, 1732, by Giuseppe Ghislandi, oil on canvas, De Agostini via Getty Images Key Facts “Portrait of a Lady (Contessa Colleoni)” was reportedly looted by the Nazis from Jewish art dealer Jacques Goudstikker in 1940 and has remained missing ever since, even after other paintings stolen from the same dealer were later recovered and restored to his heir. Reporters from the Dutch newspaper AD had traced the painting, listed in a database maintained by the German Lost Art Foundation, to the late SS officer Friedrich Kadgien, who fled to Switzerland in 1945 and later relocated to Argentina, where he started a family. The paper spent years trying to speak with his daughters, who still owned his Argentine home, to no avail until a reporter sent to knock on their door found that the home was listed for sale. AD reporter Cyril Rosman clicked through the online listing by real estate agency Robles Casas & Campos, and saw the missing painting hanging above a sofa in the living room of the property, where the paper said it still hangs today. Marei von Saher, the 81-year-old daughter-in-law of Goudstikker and his sole heir, has been hunting for his paintings since the 1990s and plans to reclaim “Portrait of a Lady (Contessa Colleoni),” she told AD in a statement through her lawyer. Restitution experts with auction houses Sotheby’s and Christie’s said they were unable to comment on the value of works not consigned for auction. Other Ghislandi works have been offered at auction for as much as…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/27 03:11
Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Roar Back With $663 Million in Combined Inflows

Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Roar Back With $663 Million in Combined Inflows

Crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) snapped back to life on Monday, with ether ETFs attracting $444 million in inflows and bitcoin ETFs adding $219 million. Blackrock’s ETHA led the charge for ether, while Fidelity and Ark 21shares drove strong entries on the bitcoin side. ETF Momentum Returns With $444 Million Surge for Ether and $219 Million […]
Bitcoin.com News 2025/08/27 03:10
Trump Denies Allegation: No ‘Fed Majority’ Claim

Trump Denies Allegation: No 'Fed Majority' Claim

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/trump-federal-reserve-succession/
Coinstats 2025/08/27 03:10
Federal Reserve Influence: Trump’s Critical Claim to Decision-Making Power

Federal Reserve Influence: Trump's Critical Claim to Decision-Making Power

BitcoinWorld Federal Reserve Influence: Trump’s Critical Claim to Decision-Making Power The cryptocurrency world often reacts to shifts in traditional financial markets and political statements. Recently, U.S. President Donald Trump made a significant declaration, stating his administration will soon hold a majority at the Federal Reserve, according to Walter Bloomberg. This comment suggests a belief that he will soon wield direct decision-making power within the central bank, raising crucial questions about future monetary policy and the independence of the Fed. Such an assertion of Federal Reserve influence could send ripples across all financial sectors, including digital assets. Understanding the Claim: What Does ‘Federal Reserve Influence’ Truly Mean? The Federal Reserve operates as the independent central bank of the United States. Its structure is designed to insulate it from direct political pressure. This allows it to make decisions based on economic data rather than political cycles. This independence is a cornerstone of its credibility and effectiveness. However, President Trump’s statement implies a direct shift in this established balance. He suggests his appointees will soon constitute a majority. This would give his administration significant, if not outright, control over the Fed’s decisions. This potential for increased Federal Reserve influence from the executive branch challenges the very principle of central bank autonomy. Why Does Direct Presidential Influence on the Fed Matter for the Economy? The Federal Reserve plays a vital role in the U.S. and global economy. It sets interest rates, manages the money supply, and aims to achieve maximum employment and stable prices. When these critical functions come under political sway, it can lead to: Increased Market Volatility: Investors value predictability. Political interference introduces uncertainty. Inflationary Pressures: A politically motivated Fed might be pressured to keep rates low, potentially leading to unchecked inflation. Loss of International Confidence: Global markets rely on the Fed’s independent decision-making. Eroding this could weaken the dollar. Any disruption to the Fed’s independence, and thus its Federal Reserve influence, has far-reaching implications. For cryptocurrency markets, this could mean heightened volatility as investors seek safe havens or alternative assets, or react to changes in dollar strength. Historical Context: Presidential Relations with the Federal Reserve Presidents have always had a relationship with the Federal Reserve, appointing its governors and chair. Yet, the tradition has been to respect its operational independence. While presidents may express opinions or frustrations, direct claims of “decision-making power” are less common and more contentious. This situation differs from typical executive-central bank interactions. It directly questions the institutional firewall. Understanding the historical context helps us grasp the gravity of President Trump’s recent comments regarding his desired Federal Reserve influence. Potential Challenges and Market Reactions to Heightened Executive Influence If the executive branch gains significant control over the Federal Reserve, several challenges could emerge: Erosion of Trust: Both domestic and international markets might lose faith in the Fed’s ability to act impartially. Policy Swings: Monetary policy could become more erratic, aligning with political cycles rather than long-term economic stability. Impact on Asset Prices: Unpredictable monetary policy could lead to significant shifts in bond yields, stock valuations, and even commodity prices. This could indirectly affect cryptocurrency valuations as well. Monitoring these developments is crucial for anyone involved in financial markets, especially those sensitive to macroeconomic shifts, like cryptocurrency investors. The extent of this Federal Reserve influence will be a key factor. Navigating Future Economic Landscapes: Actionable Insights In times of potential policy shifts, staying informed is paramount. Here are some actionable insights: Monitor Economic Indicators: Keep an eye on inflation rates, employment data, and interest rate announcements. Diversify Your Portfolio: Consider a balanced approach across different asset classes to mitigate risks from sudden policy changes. Understand Global Reactions: How other major economies and central banks react to these developments can offer clues about broader market sentiment. Being prepared for various scenarios can help individuals and businesses adapt to an evolving economic environment, particularly if Federal Reserve influence dynamics truly change. In Conclusion: President Trump’s statement about soon holding decision-making power at the Federal Reserve marks a potentially significant moment for U.S. monetary policy. This assertion of direct Federal Reserve influence challenges long-standing principles of central bank independence. Its implications could range from increased market volatility to shifts in inflation and investor confidence, affecting everything from traditional stocks to the burgeoning cryptocurrency markets. As events unfold, the financial world will closely watch how this dynamic evolves and what it means for the future of economic stability. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is the Federal Reserve’s primary role? The Federal Reserve, often called the Fed, acts as the central bank of the United States. Its primary roles include managing the nation’s monetary policy, supervising and regulating banks, maintaining financial stability, and providing financial services to the U.S. government. 2. Why is the Federal Reserve’s independence important? Independence helps the Fed make decisions based on economic data and long-term stability rather than short-term political pressures. This fosters market confidence and prevents monetary policy from being used for political gain. 3. How could increased political Federal Reserve influence affect the U.S. economy? Increased political influence could lead to unpredictable policy shifts, higher inflation if interest rates are kept artificially low, and a loss of market confidence. This can result in economic instability and volatility. 4. What are the potential implications for cryptocurrency markets? Changes in monetary policy, particularly those driven by political factors, can impact the U.S. dollar’s strength and overall market sentiment. This might lead to increased volatility in crypto markets as investors react to macroeconomic shifts, potentially seeking safe-haven assets or alternatives to traditional finance. 5. Has a U.S. President ever claimed such direct power over the Fed before? While presidents appoint Fed governors and the chair, and may express opinions, direct claims of soon holding “decision-making power” are highly unusual and challenge the traditional understanding of the Fed’s operational independence. Did this article shed light on the critical topic of Federal Reserve influence? Share your thoughts and spread awareness by sharing this article on your social media platforms! Your engagement helps others understand these vital economic discussions. To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping US economic policy and its monetary policy future. This post Federal Reserve Influence: Trump’s Critical Claim to Decision-Making Power first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats 2025/08/27 03:10
Revolutionary Startup Empowers Rice Farmers To Battle Climate Change

Revolutionary Startup Empowers Rice Farmers To Battle Climate Change

The post Revolutionary Startup Empowers Rice Farmers To Battle Climate Change appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI Technology: Revolutionary Startup Empowers Rice Farmers To Battle Climate Change Skip to content Home AI News AI Technology: Revolutionary Startup Empowers Rice Farmers to Battle Climate Change Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ai-technology-rice-farmers/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/27 03:10
Traders Push Bitcoin Hyper Presale Past $12M Ahead of Possible Bitcoin Dip

Traders Push Bitcoin Hyper Presale Past $12M Ahead of Possible Bitcoin Dip

Bitcoin is once again at the center of debate. Some traders insist the cycle has ended, predicting a slide back toward $70k-$80k, while others argue that a sharp recovery to a new ATH is still on the table. The split in sentiment reflects the market’s uncertainty, made worse by August and September’s historical reputation as […]
The Cryptonomist 2025/08/27 03:09
Donald Trump refreshes China tariff threats during Korea statements

Donald Trump refreshes China tariff threats during Korea statements

The post Donald Trump refreshes China tariff threats during Korea statements appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. United States (US) President Donald Trump swung for the fences on Monday, touching on a broad range of subjects during a joint press conference with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. In between delivering remarks on the Korean peninsula, Donald Trump fashioned himself as the ultimate peace broker for multiple countries, and mused about having South Korea voluntarily give up sovereign land to the US. President Trump also touched on international trade, insisting that US Crude Oil products are critical to South Korea, which overwhelmingly has its energy demands met by trade with China and India. Trump also brought back new tariff threats against China, vowing to impose 200% tariffs on targeted goods if China doesn’t “give us magnets”. Key highlights China has to give us magnets, if they don’t we’ll charge them 200% tariff or something.We’re going to do numbers on costs of drugs in the US.We will be reducing drug prices by 1,400-1,500%.I want to try to get as much as I can of US government taking a stake in companies. Hope to have many more cases like Intel.There will be other cases.I want them to do well.Have not discussed specific security guarantees in Russia-Ukraine conflict.The US will be back up as far as security measures go.We deal with NATO, we don’t really deal with Ukraine.We spend no money on Ukraine anymore.I want war to end.Have spoken to Putin.Also talking about nuclear missiles.We would like to denuclearize Russia.Putin reluctant to meet Zelenskyy because he doesn’t like him.Going to have serious discussions.Thinking about contracting some ships from South Korea.Gonna be buying ships from South Korea.South Korea big buyer of US military equipment.Putin and Zelenskyy should meet.Don’t know that they’ll meet.May be there for Putin-Zelenskyy meeting, may not.There could be consequences if they don’t meet.We’ll see what happens over week…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/27 03:08
