floor down by up to 18% in the last week

-18% on the floor of blue-chip collections in the last week, with Pudgy Penguins and Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) among the most affected. Despite the sell-off of Ether, volumes remain sustained: Pudgy Penguins leads with over 2,100 ETH traded, as reported by NFT Price Floor and supplemented by data from DefiLlama, with partial confirmations in the Web3 report by Chainalysis and updated market data on CoinGecko. Update: analysis updated to August 26, 2025. The numbers reported refer to the week closed on August 26, 2023, unless otherwise indicated. In the weekly cross-monitoring between on-chain sources and market aggregators, we have verified consistent patterns of redistribution: list and floor decreasing but volumes still high in selected collections. The analysts who conducted the analysis (cross-referencing NFT Price Floor, DefiLlama, and public data from marketplaces like OpenSea) observe typical movements of take-profit and rebalancing towards wallets with a longer horizon. Scenario: correction of floors after the drop of Ether The recent decline of ETH has triggered a marked retreat of the floor price on several historical collections. The week ending on August 26, 2023 highlights double-digit declines for many blue-chip assets, while on a weekly basis the traded liquidity remains high. It should be noted that the market is factoring in profit-taking, deleveraging, and rebalancing towards more liquid assets. In brief: 5 key numbers (week closed on August 26, 2023) Floor minima: declines up to −18.9% (Doodles, floor at 0.73 ETH) (NFT Price Floor [data referring to the period]). Pudgy Penguins: floor −17.3% at 10.32 ETH (NFT Price Floor). BAYC: floor −14.7% at 9.59 ETH (NFT Price Floor [data referred to the period]). Top volumes: Pudgy Penguins ~2.112 ETH; Moonbirds ~1.979 ETH; CryptoPunks ~1.879 ETH (DefiLlama). NFT Market: aggregated capitalization around $7.7 billion (data referring to the close of the analyzed period)…