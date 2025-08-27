MEXC-pörssi
/
Kryptouutiset
/
2025-08-29 Friday
Kryptouutiset
Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
floor down by up to 18% in the last week
The post floor down by up to 18% in the last week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. -18% on the floor of blue-chip collections in the last week, with Pudgy Penguins and Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) among the most affected. Despite the sell-off of Ether, volumes remain sustained: Pudgy Penguins leads with over 2,100 ETH traded, as reported by NFT Price Floor and supplemented by data from DefiLlama, with partial confirmations in the Web3 report by Chainalysis and updated market data on CoinGecko. Update: analysis updated to August 26, 2025. The numbers reported refer to the week closed on August 26, 2023, unless otherwise indicated. In the weekly cross-monitoring between on-chain sources and market aggregators, we have verified consistent patterns of redistribution: list and floor decreasing but volumes still high in selected collections. The analysts who conducted the analysis (cross-referencing NFT Price Floor, DefiLlama, and public data from marketplaces like OpenSea) observe typical movements of take-profit and rebalancing towards wallets with a longer horizon. Scenario: correction of floors after the drop of Ether The recent decline of ETH has triggered a marked retreat of the floor price on several historical collections. The week ending on August 26, 2023 highlights double-digit declines for many blue-chip assets, while on a weekly basis the traded liquidity remains high. It should be noted that the market is factoring in profit-taking, deleveraging, and rebalancing towards more liquid assets. In brief: 5 key numbers (week closed on August 26, 2023) Floor minima: declines up to −18.9% (Doodles, floor at 0.73 ETH) (NFT Price Floor [data referring to the period]). Pudgy Penguins: floor −17.3% at 10.32 ETH (NFT Price Floor). BAYC: floor −14.7% at 9.59 ETH (NFT Price Floor [data referred to the period]). Top volumes: Pudgy Penguins ~2.112 ETH; Moonbirds ~1.979 ETH; CryptoPunks ~1.879 ETH (DefiLlama). NFT Market: aggregated capitalization around $7.7 billion (data referring to the close of the analyzed period)…
MORE
$0.10563
+4.88%
CROSS
$0.21721
-2.34%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 03:22
Jaa
Bitcoin ETF’s trekken net zoveel geld aan als goud
Bitcoin ETF’s blijven terrein winnen en trekken inmiddels net zo veel geld aan als goud. Volgens nieuwe gegevens van CryptoRank en Bloomberg tonen de instromen aan dat institutionele beleggers hun vizier steeds vaker richten op digitale assets als alternatief voor traditionele veilige havens. De grafiek die op X werd gedeeld... Het bericht Bitcoin ETF’s trekken net zoveel geld aan als goud verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
OP
$0.728
+3.70%
NET
$0.00010783
+9.96%
Jaa
Coinstats
2025/08/27 03:21
Jaa
Donald Trump Jr.’s VC Firm Invests Millions in Polymarket’s Growth
TLDR Donald Trump Jr.’s venture capital firm, 1789 Capital, invested millions in Polymarket, the world’s largest prediction market platform. Trump Jr. joined Polymarket’s advisory board, providing strategic support for the company’s U.S. expansion. Polymarket recently acquired derivatives exchange QCEX for $112 million, securing a CFTC license for U.S. market entry. The platform faced past regulatory [...] The post Donald Trump Jr.’s VC Firm Invests Millions in Polymarket’s Growth appeared first on Blockonomi.
U
$0.0118
-0.84%
TRUMP
$8.517
+0.74%
VC
$0.00412
-0.24%
Jaa
Blockonomi
2025/08/27 03:17
Jaa
Sequans Plans $200 Million Equity Offering to Expand Bitcoin Treasury
The post Sequans Plans $200 Million Equity Offering to Expand Bitcoin Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. French semiconductor designer Sequans Communications has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an at-the-market equity program that would allow it to sell as much as $200 million in American Depositary Shares. The Paris-based company said the proceeds will be used primarily to enlarge its Bitcoin treasury. Sequans already holds more than 3,000 Bitcoin, worth about $331 million at current prices, and has set an ambitious goal of accumulating 100,000 coins by 2030. The new facility follows the $189 million the firm raised in July through secured convertible debentures and warrants, lifting its recent financing total to roughly $376 million. Chief Executive Officer Dr. Georges Karam said the share-sale authority will be employed “judiciously to optimize treasury.” Analysts note that equity-funded Bitcoin purchases could dilute existing shareholders and heighten the company’s exposure to the cryptocurrency’s price swings, but also position Sequans as one of Europe’s most aggressive corporate adopters of digital assets. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/blockchains/sequans-plans-200-million-equity-offering-to-expand-bitcoin-treasury-27cf7fec
U
$0.0118
-0.84%
MORE
$0.10563
+4.88%
COM
$0.018934
+3.57%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 03:16
Jaa
Trump Jr. joins Polymarket board as prediction market eyes US comeback
Donald Trump Jr. has joined Polymarket’s advisory board as 1789 Capital invests in the platform, tying the prediction market more closely to US politics. Prediction market Polymarket has added Donald Trump Jr. to its advisory board after receiving a strategic investment from 1789 Capital, which describes itself as a politically aligned vehicle backing companies it sees advancing “American exceptionalism.”The companies did not revealed financial terms, but Axios estimated the investment at “double-digit millions of dollars." Trump Jr. became a partner in the fund in 2024. In a Tuesday statement, he said that "Polymarket cuts through media spin and so-called 'expert' opinion by letting people bet on what they actually believe will happen in the world." Read more
TRUMP
$8.517
+0.74%
MORE
$0.10563
+4.88%
EXPERT
$0.000819
+2.63%
Jaa
Coinstats
2025/08/27 03:15
Jaa
Medical Device Company Sharps Technology Raises $400 Million for Solana Investment
The company's shares jumped 96% from $7.40 to reach $14.53 during trading hours. By market close, the stock settled at $12.01. Trading volume exploded to 7.7 million shares, compared to the typical daily average of just 73,000 shares over the past three months.
Jaa
Brave Newcoin
2025/08/27 03:15
Jaa
BREAKING: FED Issues Hot Statement on Member Cook, Who Was Fired by Trump Today
FED officials made a statement regarding the decision to impeach Donald Trump, which was allegedly for political reasons. Continue Reading: BREAKING: FED Issues Hot Statement on Member Cook, Who Was Fired by Trump Today
TRUMP
$8.517
+0.74%
COOK
$0.015736
+10.98%
HOT
$0.0009738
+0.96%
Jaa
Coinstats
2025/08/27 03:15
Jaa
Shiba Inu (SHIB) vs Bonk (BONK) vs Moonshot MAGAX (MAGAX): The Meme Coin Market Evolves in 2025
Moonshot MAGAX is going past the utility of other meme coins like Shiba Inu and Bonk! Let’s explore why this is happening.
SHIB
$0.00001259
+0.47%
BONK
$0.00002143
+1.22%
SHIBA
$0.000000000567
+1.43%
Jaa
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/27 03:15
Jaa
SON DAKİKA: FED, Trump’ın Kovduğu Üye Cook Hakkında Sıcak Açıklama Yayınladı!
FED, Başkan Donald Trump’ın FED Yönetim Kurulu Üyesi Lisa Cook’u görevden almasının ardından ilk resmi açıklamasını yaptı ve konunun mahkemeye taşınacağına işaret etti. Fed sözcüsü, yaptığı yazılı açıklamada şu ifadeleri kullandı: “Federal Reserve Act uyarınca, Kongre açıkça FED Yönetim Kurulu üyelerinin uzun, sabit sürelerle görev yaptığını ve yalnızca Başkan tarafından ‘geçerli neden’ ile görevden alınabileceğini […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
U
$0.0118
-0.84%
TRUMP
$8.517
+0.74%
COM
$0.018934
+3.57%
Jaa
Coinstats
2025/08/27 03:14
Jaa
AI hedge fund Numerai secures up to $500 million from JPMorgan
Hedge fund Numerai LLC says it has secured $500 million from JPMorgan Asset Management, significantly bolstering its funds.
AI
$0.1285
+1.58%
FUND
$0.02
-12.35%
Jaa
Coinstats
2025/08/27 03:14
Jaa
Trendaavat uutiset
Lisää
Why is it difficult for stablecoin summer to ignite Crypto enthusiasm?
Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout
Countdown to Foundation Exit? The Rise of the Corporate System and the Reconstruction of Crypto Governance Paradigm
21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF
Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet