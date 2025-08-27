MEXC-pörssi
Eclipse Labs Restructures, Shifts Focus From Infrastructure to Apps
Product lead Sydney Huang, known in crypto circles as 0xSydney, has stepped into the chief executive role. Former CEO Vijay […] The post Eclipse Labs Restructures, Shifts Focus From Infrastructure to Apps appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/08/27 03:31
US Commerce Department will put GDP data on the blockchain, says Howard Lutnick
The post US Commerce Department will put GDP data on the blockchain, says Howard Lutnick appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The US Commerce Department will publish official GDP and economic statistics on the blockchain. The initiative aims to modernize data distribution and make federal statistics more accessible via blockchain technology. The US Department of Commerce plans to publish official economic statistics, including GDP data, on the blockchain, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Tuesday during a White House cabinet meeting. “The Department of Commerce is going to start issuing its statistics on the blockchain because you are the crypto president,” said Lutnick in a wide-ranging address that touched on tariffs, semiconductors, patents, and trade deals. The plan focuses on releasing GDP figures on-chain to enable people to “use the blockchain for data distribution,” Lutnick said. The department aims to expand its capability across other government agencies. “We’re going to make that available to the entire government so all of you can do it,” Lutnick said. He noted that officials are “just ironing out all the details” to implement the program. The move would mark one of the first major implementations of blockchain technology for US government economic reporting. Elon Musk, ex-director of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), previously explored the implementation of blockchain technology at the government entity to improve transparency, automate tracking of federal spending, secure sensitive data, and streamline payment processes. However, the initiative remained in exploratory phases without full-scale implementation before Musk departed from DOGE. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/blockchain-economic-data-us-commerce/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 03:31
BlackRock Buys the Dip With $314 Million in Ethereum
Institutional interest in Ethereum remains strong despite market slump
Coinstats
2025/08/27 03:30
Pepe Coin and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Named Top ERC-20 Coins for 2025 Ethereum Season, Why Shiba Inu Missed the Cut
As Ethereum gears up for what many analysts are calling its most explosive growth cycle yet, attention is turning toward the ERC-20 ecosystem. Historically, every time Ethereum has experienced a strong rally, meme coins and ERC 20 projects riding on its coattails have produced life changing wealth for early investors. In 2025, two names stand
Coinstats
2025/08/27 03:30
AVAX Bubble Map: Is a New Bull Wave Coming?
Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/avax-bubble-map-is-a-new-bull-wave/
Coinstats
2025/08/27 03:28
Eclipse shakes up executive ranks amid layoffs and app-first pivot
Eclipse Labs new CEO
Crypto.news
2025/08/27 03:25
3 Crypto Stocks to Watch This Week
The post 3 Crypto Stocks to Watch This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market has faced sustained pressure since last week’s downturn, with the global market capitalization falling by 4% over the past seven days. Interestingly, a number of crypto-related stocks ended the last trading week on a positive note and are poised to keep climbing. Meanwhile, others mirrored the decline in the digital assets market. IREN Limited (IREN) IREN Limited shares closed Monday at $23.12, up 7.89% on the day. The rally came after a major infrastructure update that has put the stock firmly on traders’ watchlists for the week ahead. On Monday, IREN announced it has procured an additional 4,200 NVIDIA Blackwell B200 GPUs, effectively doubling its GPU fleet to roughly 8,500 units. The company also secured $102 million in financing for a previous GPU purchase, structured as a 36-month lease with a high single-digit interest rate. This funding is expected to free up capital for further growth initiatives, including additional GPU acquisitions. During the pre-market session today, IREN shares traded slightly lower at $23.08. If buying returns at market open, the stock could rally toward $24. Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. IREN Price Analysis. Source: TradingView Conversely, a break below $21.54 is possible if demand keeps falling. Hut 8 (HUT) Earlier today, Hut 8 Corp. announced plans to develop four new sites across the United States, positioning its platform to meet surging demand for energy-intensive digital infrastructure. Once operational, the expansion is expected to boost Hut 8’s capacity to more than 2.5 gigawatts across 19 sites. Despite the announcement, Hut 8 shares trade lower in pre-market at $23.18, compared to Monday’s close of $23.45. If the decline continues when the market opens, HUT could fall toward $21.93. HUT Price Analysis. Source: TradingView On the upside, if demand picks…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 03:25
AssemblyAI Enhances Speaker Diarization with Multi-Language Support
The post AssemblyAI Enhances Speaker Diarization with Multi-Language Support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Caroline Bishop Aug 26, 2025 04:28 AssemblyAI has unveiled improvements in speaker diarization, offering support for 99 languages and advanced features, enhancing accuracy in noisy environments. AssemblyAI has announced significant advancements in its speaker diarization technology, now supporting 99 languages alongside enhanced features, according to assemblyai.com. This development aims to improve the accuracy of identifying and distinguishing between speakers in audio recordings, even in challenging environments with noise and overlapping speech. Advanced Features and Language Expansion The latest updates to AssemblyAI’s speaker diarization capabilities are designed to deliver precise speaker identification across a wide array of languages, reflecting the company’s commitment to inclusivity and accuracy. This move is crucial for industries relying on multilingual audio data analysis, such as global customer service centers and international media organizations. AssemblyAI’s enhancement is part of a broader trend in the AI industry towards providing more comprehensive language support and advanced features at a single price point. This approach not only broadens the accessibility of the technology but also ensures that users can benefit from state-of-the-art AI solutions without additional costs. Improved Accuracy in Noisy Environments One of the standout features of the latest update is its improved performance in noisy and overlapping audio conditions. AssemblyAI claims a 30% increase in accuracy, which is particularly beneficial for applications like conference transcriptions, call center recordings, and any setting where multiple speakers may be present. This improvement aligns with the needs of businesses and developers who require reliable speech recognition and diarization in real-world environments. The ability to accurately distinguish between speakers in complex audio scenarios is a significant technological leap forward. Industry Implications and Future Directions The enhancements in AssemblyAI’s speaker diarization technology are expected to have wide-ranging implications across various sectors. Industries such as legal, healthcare,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 03:24
BlockDAG Review: A Presale Offering Early Access Features and Ecosystem Tools
Crypto presales often follow a tired formula: raise funds, promise features, and ask investors to wait. BlockDAG takes a different approach. With nearly $384 million raised and over 25 billion The post BlockDAG Review: A Presale Offering Early Access Features and Ecosystem Tools appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas
2025/08/27 03:23
United States Durable Goods Orders ex Defense up to -2.5% in July from previous -9.4%
The post United States Durable Goods Orders ex Defense up to -2.5% in July from previous -9.4% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 03:23
