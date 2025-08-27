2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
Ethereum Is Positioned As The Backbone Of AI-Powered Finance, Here’s Why

Ethereum Is Positioned As The Backbone Of AI-Powered Finance, Here’s Why

The post Ethereum Is Positioned As The Backbone Of AI-Powered Finance, Here’s Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. My name is Godspower Owie, and I was born and brought up in Edo State, Nigeria. I grew up with my three siblings who have always been my idols and mentors, helping me to grow and understand the way of life. My parents are literally the backbone of my story. They’ve always supported me in good and bad times and never for once left my side whenever I feel lost in this world. Honestly, having such amazing parents makes you feel safe and secure, and I won’t trade them for anything else in this world. I was exposed to the cryptocurrency world 3 years ago and got so interested in knowing so much about it. It all started when a friend of mine invested in a crypto asset, which he yielded massive gains from his investments. When I confronted him about cryptocurrency he explained his journey so far in the field. It was impressive getting to know about his consistency and dedication in the space despite the risks involved, and these are the major reasons why I got so interested in cryptocurrency. Trust me, I’ve had my share of experience with the ups and downs in the market but I never for once lost the passion to grow in the field. This is because I believe growth leads to excellence and that’s my goal in the field. And today, I am an employee of Bitcoinnist and NewsBTC news outlets. My Bosses and co-workers are the best kinds of people I have ever worked with, in and outside the crypto landscape. I intend to give my all working alongside my amazing colleagues for the growth of these companies. Sometimes I like to picture myself as an explorer, this is because I like visiting new places, I like learning new things (useful…
Threshold
T$0.01653+1.10%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.00053-0.15%
Triathon
GROW$0.04+266.97%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 03:48
Jaa
Dow Jones Industrial Average eases back from record highs

Dow Jones Industrial Average eases back from record highs

The post Dow Jones Industrial Average eases back from record highs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Dow Jones backslid on Monday from all-time peak last Friday. Investor sentiment remains high, but market has trimmed a little off the top. A quiet start to the week gives way to the latest batch of US inflation data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) saw a slight decline on Monday, with the major equity index easing back from record highs posted last week. Market exuberance at what investors are broadly interpreting as a dovish appearance from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell has given way to a sedate start to the week as investors brace for the latest round of key US inflation data. Jerome Powell’s appearance at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium sent global markets scrambling to ramp up bets of an interest rate cut on September 17. According to market participants, Fed Chair Powell gave a far more dovish speech than many had expected. To the Fed head’s credit, despite the special occasion calling for some extra verbiage, very little of Powell’s testimony strayed very far from the standard “data dependent” speech notes that have circled the Fed over the past year. With Jackson Hole now fading into memory, investors are pivoting to face a dangerous week: US Durable Goods Orders, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, and Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) inflation. The key data release this week will be PCE inflation, which is slated for Friday. Markets are still betting that the Fed will be more concerned about rapidly declining US job figures than near-term inflation effects when the Fed’s next interest rate call rolls around on September 17. However, any unpleasantness in this week’s PCE inflation print could throw a hard wrench into the works. Despite very real concerns that the US labor market is softening much faster than many expected, a…
NEAR
NEAR$2.52+0.31%
RealLink
REAL$0.05784-0.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10563+4.88%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 03:47
Jaa
JPMorgan Invests $500M In AI-Hedge Fund Numerai; NMR Price Up 33%

JPMorgan Invests $500M In AI-Hedge Fund Numerai; NMR Price Up 33%

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018934+3.57%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1286+1.66%
FUND
FUND$0.02-12.35%
Jaa
CoinGape2025/08/27 03:46
Jaa
Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Discover the 7 best crypto sportsbooks with BTC and TON support, no KYC, fast payouts, and full football market coverage in 2025.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,618.92+0.03%
TONCOIN
TON$3.172+1.01%
Jaa
Cryptodaily2025/08/27 03:44
Jaa
SOL digital asset treasuries are coming in size

SOL digital asset treasuries are coming in size

The post SOL digital asset treasuries are coming in size appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the Lightspeed newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. I wrote two weeks back that SOL does not enjoy the same institutional buy pressure that BTC and ETH do from digital asset treasuries (DATs). That state of affairs is changing. The healthcare device company Sharps Technology (STSS) announced on Sunday that it secured a $400 million private investment structured as a public equity transaction (PIPE) offering to establish a SOL treasury. That makes Sharps Technology officially the largest Solana DAT to date by announced raise size. Alice Zhang, co-founder of the Jambo Web3 phone, is Sharp’s newly appointed chief investment officer. Her co-founder James Zhang will serve as a strategic advisor. Then, news broke yesterday that Pantera Capital is planning a $1.25 billion raise for a Solana DAT. It’ll be called “Solana Co.”, per The Information. The fundraising strategy comprises an initial $500 million equity raise, followed by $750 million in warrants.  Pantera is also an investor in Sharps Technology, and has deployed more than $300 million on DATs spanning across eight tokens: BTC, ETH, SOL, BNB, TON, HYPE, SUI and ENA. Bloomberg reported yesterday that the trio of Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital and Jump Crypto are also planning to raise approximately $1 billion for a SOL DAT, with Cantor Fitzgerald LP serving as the lead banker for the transaction. Put together, that’s $2.65 billion in total SOL, or 14,095,744 SOL at today’s price of $188. Before you get too excited, note that this does not necessarily translate to equivalent spot demand for SOL on open markets. That all depends on how DATs are accumulating SOL. Are DATs buying SOL off the market, are they purchasing locked SOL in-kind with equity, or are they buying it at a discount? The Sharps press release, for instance, indicates…
Solana
SOL$215.97+5.10%
Binance Coin
BNB$874.75+2.31%
SUI
SUI$3.4504-0.43%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 03:43
Jaa
The Trader in Me is Nervous About Fed Rate Cut Talk. Here’s Why: Godbole

The Trader in Me is Nervous About Fed Rate Cut Talk. Here’s Why: Godbole

The post The Trader in Me is Nervous About Fed Rate Cut Talk. Here’s Why: Godbole appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Yes, you read that right. The growing chatter of fresh Federal Reserve rate cuts is making me uneasy. If I were a trader today, I’d be watching price dips below short-term moving averages closely, bracing for what might unfold into a major sell-off. But before I dive into the why, let’s rewind to last Friday. Powell opened the door to a September rate cut Fed chair Jerome Powell appeared to support Fed rate cuts during his speech at Friday’s Jackson Hole. According to RaboResearch’s Global Economics and Markets team the key phrase in Powell’s speech was, “with policy in restrictive territory, the baseline outlook and the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting our policy stance.” Powell even acknowledged that “downside risks to employment are rising,” leaving the door open to rate cuts in September—though without any commitment. These comments ratcheted up Fed rate cut bets, sending markets, including bitcoin and ether, sharply higher. These expected cuts arrive amid record-high fiscal spending, record valuations in stocks and crypto, a record M2 money supply not just in the U.S., but worldwide, and near-absent volatility across assets. This cocktail begs the question: how much more will cheaper borrowing cost truly move the needle? Newsletter service LondonCryptoClub’s founders offer this perspective: “Incrementally rate cuts will have an impact on markets, but there’s much bigger drivers than the Fed right now driving this bull market. We have global monetary easing and rising stimulus, with global M2 on a tear. The US is still running wartime-level deficits of over 6% and other major economies are also ramping up their fiscal policies. The U.S. Treasury is also engaging in the ‘treasury QE’ to artificially suppress the yield curve by loading the debt issuance to the front end of the curve via T-bills.” In other words, the…
NEAR
NEAR$2.52+0.31%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03301+0.97%
Threshold
T$0.01653+1.10%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 03:42
Jaa
YZi Labs Backs USD.AI in Push to Finance AI Infrastructure with Stablecoins

YZi Labs Backs USD.AI in Push to Finance AI Infrastructure with Stablecoins

TLDR USD.AI bridges crypto & AI with hardware-backed stablecoin lending. YZi Labs invests in USD.AI to fuel AI infra via asset-backed DeFi. USD.AI speeds AI funding: stablecoin loans secured by real hardware. Bridging AI & DeFi, USD.AI unlocks $62M for builders with fast loans. USD.AI stablecoin powers AI growth with real-world asset financing. YZi Labs [...] The post YZi Labs Backs USD.AI in Push to Finance AI Infrastructure with Stablecoins appeared first on CoinCentral.
RealLink
REAL$0.05784-0.03%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00169+2.17%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03663+0.82%
Jaa
Coincentral2025/08/27 03:38
Jaa
Trump’s Moves Propel Bitcoin’s Growth

Trump’s Moves Propel Bitcoin’s Growth

The post Trump’s Moves Propel Bitcoin’s Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In an unexpected series of moves, former President Donald Trump ushered in bold statements that have significantly impacted the Bitcoin (BTC) market. As the cryptocurrency’s value hovers around the $111,000 mark, Trump’s remarks have coincided with a pivotal moment for the Federal Reserve, raising questions about the influence of politics on economic policy. Continue Reading:Trump’s Moves Propel Bitcoin’s Growth Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/trumps-moves-propel-bitcoins-growth
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.517+0.74%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,618.92+0.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018934+3.57%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 03:36
Jaa
EUR/USD retreats from 4-week high as Greenback gains strength

EUR/USD retreats from 4-week high as Greenback gains strength

The post EUR/USD retreats from 4-week high as Greenback gains strength appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Euro weakens against the US Dollar on Monday, with EUR/USD slipping below the key 1.1700 level as the Greenback regains strength. Germany’s latest IFO survey showed improved business expectations but a weaker assessment of current conditions. Traders eye upcoming data from both the US and Eurozone, including inflation and consumer spending figures, for fresh direction on EUR/USD. The Euro (EUR) weakens against the US Dollar (USD) on Monday, with EUR/USD falling back below the 1.1700 psychological level as the Greenback picks up modest strength following last Friday’s sharp slide driven by Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium. EUR/USD is easing off a four-week high of 1.1742 reached on Friday. At the time of writing, the pair is trading near 1.1646, down around 0.60% on the day. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) — which measures the Greenback against a basket of six major currencies — is edging higher after falling nearly 1% on Friday in the wake of Powell’s dovish remarks. The index has reclaimed the 98.00 handle and is currently trading around 98.23, up approximately 0.50% on the session, as the Greenback finds renewed demand across the board. Monday’s pullback in the Euro comes despite mixed economic data out of Germany. The IFO Business Climate Index rose to 89.0 in August, beating the consensus forecast of 88.6 and improving from July’s reading of 88.6. The Current Assessment index, however, slipped to 86.4, falling short of the expected 86.7 and down from 86.5 previously. In contrast, the Expectations component jumped to 91.6, well above the forecast of 90.2 and up from 90.8 in July. While the data reflected underlying resilience in the German economy, it failed to provide meaningful support for the Euro. Adding to the cautious tone around the Euro, European…
NEAR
NEAR$2.52+0.31%
SIX
SIX$0.02184-0.90%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.179-0.08%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 03:35
Jaa
Canary Capital files first S-1 application for TRUMP memecoin ETF under 1933 Act

Canary Capital files first S-1 application for TRUMP memecoin ETF under 1933 Act

The post Canary Capital files first S-1 application for TRUMP memecoin ETF under 1933 Act appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Canary Capital filed the first S-1 registration statement for a TRUMP memecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) with the SEC on Aug. 26. The “Canary Trump Coin ETF” filing marks a departure from earlier mutual fund approaches, utilizing Form S-1 under the 1933 Securities Act rather than the N-1A investment company registration form used by competitors Tuttle Capital and Rex Osprey. Form S-1 registration statements enable corporations to register ETFs that track the spot prices of underlying assets, whereas N-1A forms apply to investment companies establishing mutual funds. The distinction positions Canary’s product as a traditional ETF structure rather than an investment company vehicle. The corporate registration framework enables traditional ETF mechanics while ensuring regulatory compliance with established securities laws. Rex Osprey filed initial N-1A statements for a TRUMP ETF in January, followed by Tuttle Capital’s proposals for leveraged funds featuring multiple memecoins, including TRUMP and MELANIA tokens. Tuttle amended its applications in July, targeting a potential launch date on July 16. Latest ETF move Canary incorporated the “Canary Trump Coin ETF” entity in Delaware on Aug. 13, according to state records, signaling preparation for the formal SEC filing two weeks later. The Delaware incorporation typically precedes the launch of ETFs, demonstrating institutional commitment to the product structure. The TRUMP coin ETF filing marks the latest move in Canary Capital’s broader crypto ETF strategy. The firm submitted plans for a Canary American-Made Crypto ETF on Aug. 25, targeting digital assets with domestic ties. The proposed fund tracks the Made-in-America Blockchain Index, focusing on cryptocurrencies developed in the US, tokens minted domestically, and networks with US-based operations. CoinGecko estimates that US-origin crypto assets represent a market value exceeding $520 billion, including projects such as XRP, Solana, Cardano, Chainlink, Stellar, Avalanche, Hedera, and Sui. The American-Made ETF aims to generate additional income through network…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.517+0.74%
SUI
SUI$3.4504-0.43%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002996+18.74%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 03:34
Jaa

Trendaavat uutiset

Lisää

Why is it difficult for stablecoin summer to ignite Crypto enthusiasm?

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Countdown to Foundation Exit? The Rise of the Corporate System and the Reconstruction of Crypto Governance Paradigm

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet