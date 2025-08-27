Is Trump Firing Fed Governor Lisa Cook Legal? What To Know

The post Is Trump Firing Fed Governor Lisa Cook Legal? What To Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook intends to sue President Donald Trump over his decision to fire her, her lawyer said Tuesday, teeing up a contentious court battle over whether Trump has the authority to terminate her—and it remains unclear how it will be resolved, though experts suggest the president is likely in the wrong. Lisa Cook testifies during a Senate Banking nominations hearing on June 21, 2023 in Washington, DC. Getty Images Key Facts Cook’s attorney Abbe Lowell said Tuesday the Fed governor “will be filing a lawsuit challenging this illegal action,” claiming Trump’s decision to fire Cook “lacks any factual or legal basis.” Trump released a letter Monday night announcing he was firing Cook, citing allegations that she made false statements on her mortgage agreements and saying that “calls into question [her] competence and trustworthiness as a federal regulator.” Cook has pushed back against her firing, saying in a statement Monday night she will not resign and arguing Trump “purported to fire me ‘for cause’ when no cause exists under the law, and he has no authority to do so.” The Federal Reserve Act allows presidents to appoint governors to the Federal Reserve board, and also gives them limited authority to fire them, saying the president can only terminate a board member “for cause”—which typically refers to gross misconduct. While Trump cited the mortgage allegations as a reason to fire Cook, legal experts have questioned whether that actually constitutes “just cause” under the law, as any allegations would typically have to be investigated first, and the governor being probed would have an opportunity to present evidence in their defense. Columbia University law professor Lev Menand also told the Associated Press that “just cause” typically refers to misconduct that happens while on the job, and Cook “is not someone…