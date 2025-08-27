2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
Will Bitcoin’s $12B Options expiry impact September’s price action?

Will Bitcoin’s $12B Options expiry impact September’s price action?

The $110K support could determine whether BTC go higher or enter an extended pullback.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,631.94+0.04%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00038+5.55%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 04:00
Jaa
Going Beyond Ripple (XRP) and Solana (SOL): This Lower-Priced Crypto is Aiming for a 5400% Rise

Going Beyond Ripple (XRP) and Solana (SOL): This Lower-Priced Crypto is Aiming for a 5400% Rise

The big names in cryptocurrency are bound to always be in the spotlight. However, a phenomenal case happens when an emerging name shares the stage with them. As Ripple (XRP) and Solana (SOL) continue edging upward, an under-the-radar token is stepping into the spotlight with extraordinary upside potential. Let’s unpack why Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is [...] The post Going Beyond Ripple (XRP) and Solana (SOL): This Lower-Priced Crypto is Aiming for a 5400% Rise appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solana
SOL$216.08+5.15%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.029+165.49%
XRP
XRP$2.9505-0.91%
Jaa
Blockonomi2025/08/27 04:00
Jaa
Analyst Suggests Thinking Of XRP As Just ‘Payments’ Is Primitive, Here’s The Real Deal

Analyst Suggests Thinking Of XRP As Just ‘Payments’ Is Primitive, Here’s The Real Deal

Crypto analyst Pumpius has declared that XRP goes beyond just payments and that those thinking of it as just that way don’t know what is coming. He then highlighted the “blueprint of a multi-trillion dollar upgrade,” which is why he believes the altcoin can reach $10,000.  Why XRP Can Hit $10,000 As Its Utility Expands […]
Threshold
T$0.01653+1.10%
RealLink
REAL$0.05787+0.01%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006123+10.64%
Jaa
Bitcoinist2025/08/27 04:00
Jaa
Solana (SOL) to Reach $300, But Traders Choose Mutuum Finance (MUTM) for Bigger Gains

Solana (SOL) to Reach $300, But Traders Choose Mutuum Finance (MUTM) for Bigger Gains

While hype gets louder for Solana’s chances of breaching the $300 barrier in 2025, market attention also stealthily shifts to a new DeFi entrant, Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Current investors are anticipating a minimum return of 300% on listing. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has broken through $14.9 million and has over 15700 investors so far. While SOL […]
Solana
SOL$216.08+5.15%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.04-3.92%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00169+2.17%
Jaa
Cryptopolitan2025/08/27 04:00
Jaa
Newcastle United Fighting Spirit Evident Amid Alexander Isak Absence

Newcastle United Fighting Spirit Evident Amid Alexander Isak Absence

The post Newcastle United Fighting Spirit Evident Amid Alexander Isak Absence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Newcastle United’s Brazilian midfielder #39 Bruno Guimaraes celebrates after scoring their first goal during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St James’ Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on August 25, 2025. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Not for the first time this season, Newcastle United played like somebody was watching. But the club would much rather he was playing in attack. The visit of Liverpool had been noted as a huge encounter for months, given the Premier League champion’s pursuit of striker Alexander Isak, which has caused the Swede to effectively go on strike in order to force a move to Anfield. The tone was set from the moment the away team arrived. As the players stepped off the bus, they were met by as chorus of boos. Liverpool coach Arne Slot could be seen smiling; though he had never spoken publicly about Isak or attempts to sign him, which has resulted in one rejected bid of £110m ($148m), it was clear he was expecting that raucous greeting. Intensity only grew from there. The Newcastle fan group “Wor Flags”, famed for impressive flag displays at St James’ Park to reflect the city’s mood before a big game, made a beeline for Isak. A growing number of supporters resent him for perceived selfish actions,…
CreatorBid
BID$0.08682-6.63%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0174+0.89%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4699+1.85%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 03:59
Jaa
JPMorgan Commits $500M to Numerai Hedge Fund

JPMorgan Commits $500M to Numerai Hedge Fund

The post JPMorgan Commits $500M to Numerai Hedge Fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: JPMorgan invests $500M in Numerai. Numerai’s capital base doubles to over $950 million. Investment highlights growing confidence in decentralized finance. JPMorgan Asset Management has committed up to $500 million to Numerai LLC, significantly expanding its crowdsourced hedge fund operations based in San Francisco. This investment indicates growing institutional acceptance of blockchain-based quant strategies, aligning traditional financial mechanisms with decentralized finance’s innovative model. JPMorgan’s Strategic $500 Million Investment in Numerai Numerai LLC, a hedge fund leveraging blockchain technology, attracted a $500 million investment from JPMorgan Asset Management. This move is poised to enhance Numerai’s asset management, expanding from its existing $450 million to over $950 million in managed assets. JPMorgan’s investment represents significant backing for blockchain-based quantitative strategies, potentially reshaping engagement models for data scientists globally. Numerai’s unique offering allows participants to stake predictions with Numeraire (NMR) tokens, aligning incentives effectively. Market reactions to the investment have been largely positive, although no major crypto influencers have publicly commented on the event. JPMorgan’s strategy aligns with their interest in AI-driven asset management, indicating a shift towards more decentralized financial models. Numeraire’s Market Performance and Expert Insights Did you know? JPMorgan’s backing of Numerai marks the first time a top-tier U.S. asset manager has made such a large financial commitment to a crowdsourced quant fund employing blockchain-based incentives. As of August 26, 2025, Numeraire (NMR) is valued at $11.06, with a market cap of $83,139,842, as reported by CoinMarketCap. It experiences strong volume fluctuations, reflecting a 24-hour trading volume of $68,795,568, a significant rise. Price changes are observed over varying time frames, showcasing a dynamic trading environment. Numeraire(NMR), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 16:35 UTC on August 26, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Experts at Coincu suggest that investments like JPMorgan’s could encourage broader institutional participation in blockchain-based financial markets. Such partnerships…
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.029+165.49%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10562+4.87%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 03:58
Jaa
A Presale Offering Early Access Features and Ecosystem Tools

A Presale Offering Early Access Features and Ecosystem Tools

The post A Presale Offering Early Access Features and Ecosystem Tools appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto presales often follow a tired formula: raise funds, promise features, and ask investors to wait. BlockDAG takes a different approach. With nearly $384 million raised and over 25 billion coins sold, the batch 29 price of $0.0276 represents significant growth from the initial $0.001 starting point. But the real story isn’t just about price. It’s about access. BlockDAG delivers a working user experience before its mainnet or exchange listings. From mobile mining and referral incentives to gamified buying and educational tools, BlockDAG’s presale is designed to give participants access to working features before the mainnet launch. The BlockDAG’s Presale Overview While many crypto presales focus on promises of future features, BlockDAG introduces interactive tools during its presale. While other projects use presale phases to build hype, BlockDAG uses its presale to onboard users into a functioning experience.  The X1 mobile mining app is live and active, letting users earn BDAG tokens directly from their phones. No complicated setups, no waiting for mainnet. It is a live mining app designed to be simple to use, allowing participants to earn BDAG tokens directly from their phones. Beyond that, BlockDAG layers in gamification through features like Buyer Battles, a daily contest where participants compete for leaderboard rankings by buying tokens. It turns what’s usually a dry investment process into a competitive and social event.  Then there’s the BlockDAG Academy, which offers educational content in exchange for BDAG rewards. The presale isn’t just a countdown to launch, it’s an interactive process where users mine, learn, refer, and earn in real time. This hands-on model transforms the typical passive presale into an ecosystem preview. Users don’t just read about the vision, they use parts of it. Metrics That Reflect More Than Just Marketing The reported figures indicate strong participation. With nearly $384 million raised…
Threshold
T$0.01653+1.10%
RealLink
REAL$0.05787+0.01%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01704-1.67%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 03:57
Jaa
Canary Files for US-Focused Crypto ETF

Canary Files for US-Focused Crypto ETF

The ETF will track the Made-in-America Blockchain Index, highlighting projects minted and operated mainly in the U.S.
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.179-0.08%
Jaa
CryptoPotato2025/08/27 03:51
Jaa
Succinct and Tandem partner to introduce zero-knowledge proofs to Arbitrum

Succinct and Tandem partner to introduce zero-knowledge proofs to Arbitrum

Tandem and Succinct team up to accelerate zero-knowledge proofs on Arbitrum
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004577-1.48%
Jaa
Crypto.news2025/08/27 03:50
Jaa
Is Trump Firing Fed Governor Lisa Cook Legal? What To Know

Is Trump Firing Fed Governor Lisa Cook Legal? What To Know

The post Is Trump Firing Fed Governor Lisa Cook Legal? What To Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook intends to sue President Donald Trump over his decision to fire her, her lawyer said Tuesday, teeing up a contentious court battle over whether Trump has the authority to terminate her—and it remains unclear how it will be resolved, though experts suggest the president is likely in the wrong. Lisa Cook testifies during a Senate Banking nominations hearing on June 21, 2023 in Washington, DC. Getty Images Key Facts Cook’s attorney Abbe Lowell said Tuesday the Fed governor “will be filing a lawsuit challenging this illegal action,” claiming Trump’s decision to fire Cook “lacks any factual or legal basis.” Trump released a letter Monday night announcing he was firing Cook, citing allegations that she made false statements on her mortgage agreements and saying that “calls into question [her] competence and trustworthiness as a federal regulator.” Cook has pushed back against her firing, saying in a statement Monday night she will not resign and arguing Trump “purported to fire me ‘for cause’ when no cause exists under the law, and he has no authority to do so.” The Federal Reserve Act allows presidents to appoint governors to the Federal Reserve board, and also gives them limited authority to fire them, saying the president can only terminate a board member “for cause”—which typically refers to gross misconduct. While Trump cited the mortgage allegations as a reason to fire Cook, legal experts have questioned whether that actually constitutes “just cause” under the law, as any allegations would typically have to be investigated first, and the governor being probed would have an opportunity to present evidence in their defense. Columbia University law professor Lev Menand also told the Associated Press that “just cause” typically refers to misconduct that happens while on the job, and Cook “is not someone…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.519+0.76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018941+3.61%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.015736+10.98%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 03:50
Jaa

Trendaavat uutiset

Lisää

Why is it difficult for stablecoin summer to ignite Crypto enthusiasm?

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Countdown to Foundation Exit? The Rise of the Corporate System and the Reconstruction of Crypto Governance Paradigm

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet