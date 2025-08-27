2025-08-29 Friday

Bitmine Adds Another 4,871 Ethereum To Treasury: Now Holds $7.65B In ETH

The post Bitmine Adds Another 4,871 Ethereum To Treasury: Now Holds $7.65B In ETH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitmine Adds Another 4,871 Ethereum To Treasury: Now Holds $7.65B In ETH | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 04:09
Taylor Swift Announces Engagement To Travis Kelce

The post Taylor Swift Announces Engagement To Travis Kelce appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Billionaire pop star Taylor Swift announced she is engaged to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, two years after the couple began their highly publicized relationship that has captivated Swifties and become a major talking point on NFL broadcasts. Swift and Kelce began their highly publicized relationship in 2023. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/conormurray/2025/08/26/taylor-swift-announces-engagement-to-travis-kelce/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 04:08
Ethereum price will hit $7,500 by year-end, says Standard Chartered analyst

It’s clear skies for Ethereum.That’s because treasury companies and exchange-traded funds are devouring coins at a pace that makes Bitcoin’s corporate buyers look like snails. Since June, Ethereum treasury companies — firms that are holding Ether on their balance sheets — have bought up about 2.6% of all Ether in circulation. Combined with Ethereum ETFs, nearly 5% of the market supply has been absorbed in just eight months — more than double Bitcoin’s fastest accumulation rate of 2% during Q4 of 2024.With Ether trading at about $4,500, just days after it notched a fresh record, the asset is primed for an even more explosive rally, according to Geoffrey Kendrick, head of digital assets strategy at UK-based bank, Standard Chartered.“ETH and the ETH treasury companies are cheap at today’s levels,” Kendrick wrote in a note to investors on Tuesday. His forecast? $7,500 “by year-end.”Kendrick’s math is pretty straightforward: when corporate treasuries hoover up supply faster than any period in crypto history, price should follow suit. And unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum buyers get a bonus — that 3% staking yield that Bitcoin can’t match. Other analysts have already said that Ethereum is a stronger corporate treasury play than Bitcoin. 10% of all EtherTo get to $7,500, Ether will need a lot of lifting from the asset’s main buyer nowadays: treasury companies.In a July note, Kendrick predicted that corporate holders would end up owning 10% of all Ethereum in circulation. Right now, firms hold about 3.5% on corporate balance sheets, and they show no signs of slowing down. “I think the 10% looks well in hand, with 7.4% still to go,” wrote Kendrick today. Of late, Ethereum treasuries have been relentless. BitMine, a small-time Bitcoin miner turned Ethereum treasury firm, holds about 1.7 million Ether worth around $7.7 billion. Just last week, the firm added $900 million in Ether. BitMine aims to control 5% of Ether’s total supply, while planning to raise an additional $20 billion for further purchases. But the firm led by Wall Street strategist and Bitcoin permabull isn’t alone. Sharplink Gaming, an online casino platform steered by crypto bulwark Joe Lubin, is also buying up Ethereum in droves. It now holds about 740,000 Ether worth around $3.3 billion.There’s another 68 corporate Ethereum holders. Cheaper than MicroStrategyNotwithstanding their aggressive accumulation, some Ethereum treasury companies are trading at a discount — a situation that plagues one in three Bitcoin treasury firms. The two most established Ethereum treasuries, SBET and BMNR, trade just around an mNAV of 1, but below Strategy’s net asset value multiple. mNAV stands for market to net asset value and is basically a company’s market valuation compared to its underlying crypto holdings. Strategy has an mNAV of 1.4, according to Bitcoin Treasuries.That’s backwards, according to Kendrick, since Ethereum treasuries capture staking yields while Strategy captures nothing but price appreciation.Stock buybacksBut Ethereum treasuries have an ace up their sleeve. Sharplink has announced automatic buybacks if their stock falls below net asset value. BitMine has hinted at something similar. SharpLink will repurchase its own stock anytime its NAV multiple drops below 1. This would create a hard floor for valuations, and protect against the spiral of doom that is threatening Bitcoin treasury companies. For Kendrick, the setup is clear: record institutional buying, staking yields providing steady returns, and buyback protections creating valuation floors.Now that treasuries could be on track to lock up one in every 10 Ethereum, and ETFs notching steady inflows, the supply squeeze is accelerating. Pedro Solimano is DL News’ Buenos Aires-based markets correspondent. Got at a tip? Email him atpsolimano@dlnews.com.
Coinstats2025/08/27 04:08
Hong Kong’s Boyaa Interactive Adds 290 Bitcoin to Treasury

The post Hong Kong’s Boyaa Interactive Adds 290 Bitcoin to Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hong Kong-listed online games developer Boyaa Interactive International Ltd. said it has added 290 Bitcoin to its corporate treasury, spending about $32–33 million for the purchase. The company did not give further details of when the transactions were executed but framed the allocation as part of a broader strategy to diversify cash reserves. Boyaa’s move adds to a steady trickle of Asian public companies adopting Bitcoin as a reserve asset, following similar steps by firms in North America and Europe over recent years. In a separate development the same day, Thailand-based RSXYZ Co. announced plans to acquire up to 3,333 Bitcoin valued at roughly $370 million, suggesting further momentum behind the region’s corporate demand for the cryptocurrency. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/blockchains/hong-kongs-boyaa-interactive-adds-290-bitcoin-to-treasury-6518aaba
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 04:07
Republic Digital joins push for tokenization, invests in RWA pioneer Centrifuge

Republic Digital's crypto focused fund invested in Centrifuge to further its RWA innovation.
Crypto.news2025/08/27 04:05
Whats the Best Crypto to Buy Right Now

The post Whats the Best Crypto to Buy Right Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Stellar shows steady gains, Tron targets a breakout, but Cold Wallet is already rewarding users in USDT. With $6.4M raised in presale, discover whats the best crypto to buy right now before launch. The crypto market is buzzing with setups as Stellar jumps into double-digit gains and Tron edges closer to a breakout. Both are lining up strong technicals, but their outcomes still hinge on future confirmations. Cold Wallet, however, has already crossed that threshold. The app is live, cashback rewards are flowing in USDT, and referrals are paying participants, before the project even lists. With over $6.4 million raised in presale and utility already being claimed in real time, Cold Wallet is showing a level of delivery rarely seen at this stage. For those asking whats the best crypto to buy right now, it’s hard to look past something that is already functioning, rewarding, and growing ahead of schedule. Cold Wallet Pays Before Its Official Launch Many projects thrive on promises, but Cold Wallet is already proving its case with a working product and active rewards. The app is live, cashback is flowing, and referrals are paying out in USDT today, not months down the line. To date, the presale has crossed $6.4 million, with Stage 17 pricing CWT at just $0.00998. With its launch value confirmed at $0.3517, the math points to a potential 3,423% ROI, making the value gap both clear and compelling. What truly distinguishes Cold Wallet is its product-first approach. While others hype concepts that may take months or years to materialize, this platform is already operational. Cashback on swaps, gas fees, and transfers is functioning in real time, turning everyday activity into daily earnings. The referral system adds even more practical utility, allowing users to benefit financially before a full market rollout.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 04:05
Bitcoin retreats slightly, XRP and Avalanche amplify the fall

While Bitcoin strengthens its hegemony, XRP awaits a verdict, Avalanche slips, and the crypto-sphere holds its breath: suspense, ETF lurking, and whales lying in wait. L’article Bitcoin retreats slightly, XRP and Avalanche amplify the fall est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
XRP
XRP$2.9505-0.91%
Coinstats2025/08/27 04:05
Solana Tipped to Dethrone Ethereum in Stablecoin Race, Says REX CEO

Speaking on Bloomberg’s ETF IQ, King cautioned that most cryptocurrencies outside the top tier are questionable investments. “Pretty Sketchy” Beyond […] The post Solana Tipped to Dethrone Ethereum in Stablecoin Race, Says REX CEO appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/27 04:01
Best Crypto to Buy Now 26 August – XRP, Dogecoin, Pepe

The market may have dipped, but the best crypto to buy today - including XRP, Dogecoin and Pepe – look like they could break out very soon.
Coinstats2025/08/27 04:00
Bank of Russia prepares stricter rules for crypto operations

Russia’s monetary authority is going to impose new requirements for crypto-related operations to allegedly reduce the risks for banks involved in their processing. The regulator has already informed dozens of concerned institutions about the planned regulatory changes, urging them to treat such transactions conservatively in the meantime. Bank of Russia to regulate crypto-linked bank operations […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/27 04:00
