Bitcoin Price Eyes $100,000–$107,000 Support Zone Amid Heavy Liquidations

Bitcoin Price Eyes $100,000–$107,000 Support Zone Amid Heavy Liquidations

The post Bitcoin Price Eyes $100,000–$107,000 Support Zone Amid Heavy Liquidations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Over the past three months, the crypto market has witnessed a fierce “liquidity sweep,” with long and short positions using low to medium leverage being wiped out in succession.  This reflects the reality that the current market lacks a clear dominant force, and it is driven primarily by bidirectional liquidity hunts. Mass Liquidations for Bitcoin According to data from Alphractal, 94% of traders were liquidated during this period. When applying a 50% Liquidity Threshold filter, only densely concentrated liquidity zones remain. This indicates that price has actively “sought out” large order clusters to clear positions. Ethereum has experienced a similar scenario, with both long and short positions heavily impacted over the past 30 days. Bitcoin liquidation heatmap. Source: Alphractal For Bitcoin, the most prominent feature is the formation of a massive long cluster around $104,000–$107,000. This concentrated liquidity zone aligns with the $100,000–$107,000 support zone, which Analyst Axel Adler Jr. identified based on on-chain data. Bitcoin on-chain data. Source: Axel Adler Jr Specifically, this level marks the intersection of the Short-Term Holder Realized Price (the average cost basis for short-term investors) and the 200-day SMA. This factor bolsters the reliability of this support zone’s “defensive” role. Many experts predict that if this zone is breached, a deeper retreat to the $92,000–$93,000 range will occur. “The nearest strong support zone is the 100K–107K range, where the STH Realized Price and SMA 200D intersect. Below that is additional support around 92–93K, a deeper support level reflecting the cost basis of short-term investors who held coins for 3 to 6 months. This will become a key second line of defense if the market loses the 100K–107K level.” Axel Adler Jr stated. As BeInCrypto reported, Bitcoin’s spot taker activity has turned sell-dominant, highlighting fading buy-side demand and risk of a drop toward $107,557 support.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 04:16
4 Best Meme Coins In 2025 Geared Up To Shake Up The Market – Climb In Before They’re Gone

4 Best Meme Coins In 2025 Geared Up To Shake Up The Market – Climb In Before They’re Gone

MoonBull, Coq Inu, Cheems, and Sudeng headline the best meme coins of 2025, blending culture, staking perks, and presale access to fuel growth.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/27 04:15
SPX6900 Price Prediction: SPX Pumps 12% Then Dumps – Are Whales About to Pull the Rug?

SPX6900 Price Prediction: SPX Pumps 12% Then Dumps – Are Whales About to Pull the Rug?

SPX6900 price prediction shows token experienced 12% surge offering temporary relief after market-wide liquidations on August 23 before reversing course and dumping again, raising concerns whales may be preparing to pull the rug as community-backed memecoin declined over 40% from July ATH of $2.28.
Coinstats2025/08/27 04:13
Nvidia and the New Frontier of Optics

Nvidia and the New Frontier of Optics

The post Nvidia and the New Frontier of Optics appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the current technological landscape, the term optics no longer represents just the public perception of an event or a company. Today, optics is synonymous with technical innovation, speed, and performance, especially in the field of artificial intelligence. Among the protagonists of this revolution stands out Nvidia, the largest US technology company by market capitalization, which is decisively focusing on new optical solutions for data transfer. Quantum-X and Spectrum-X: Nvidia’s Bet According to recent reports, Nvidia is preparing to launch two new optical network switch systems next year: Quantum-X (InfiniBand) and Spectrum-X. These devices promise to achieve speeds of up to 1.6 Tb/s per port, consuming much less energy compared to current solutions. The result? A drastic reduction in latency, greater resilience, and an unprecedented deployment speed for large computing systems. This transition marks a historic moment in which engineers choose to transmit signals through light instead of electrical impulses. A paradigm shift that accompanies the advent of increasingly powerful large language models (LLM), a reduction in computing costs, and growing complexity of systems. The question many are asking is: will light be the key to ensuring real-time operation of complex systems? The TSMC Model: The Optics Roadmap Some industry reports suggest that Nvidia is following a strategy already outlined by TSMC, the Taiwanese giant in semiconductor manufacturing. TSMC’s plan, known as COUPE, is divided into three phases: 1. Phase 1: An optical engine capable of providing 1.6 Tbps of maximum bandwidth. 2. Phase 2: Integration of co-packaged optics within the CoWoS packaging (with a switch), to achieve up to 6.4 Tbps. 3. Phase 3: Implementation of a COUPE-on-CoWoS interposer, with expected performance close to 12.8 Tbps. But what does co-packaged optics mean? It is the direct integration of optical transceivers on the chip, eliminating the need for intermediary components…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 04:13
The Trump Family Makes Another Major Investment in a Cryptocurrency Project

The Trump Family Makes Another Major Investment in a Cryptocurrency Project

The company, in which Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., is a partner, has invested heavily in the cryptocurrency market. Continue Reading: The Trump Family Makes Another Major Investment in a Cryptocurrency Project
Coinstats2025/08/27 04:13
Cryptocurrency Analyst Predicts Challenges Ahead as Fear Peaks

Cryptocurrency Analyst Predicts Challenges Ahead as Fear Peaks

Roman Trading predicted Bitcoin's decline correctly for the short term. Concerns grow with ongoing Fed disputes and massive BTC sales. Continue Reading:Cryptocurrency Analyst Predicts Challenges Ahead as Fear Peaks The post Cryptocurrency Analyst Predicts Challenges Ahead as Fear Peaks appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/08/27 04:12
CFTC left with single commissioner as Johnson exits, crypto oversight in limbo

CFTC left with single commissioner as Johnson exits, crypto oversight in limbo

Commissioner Kristin Johnson announced Tuesday that she will officially depart the agency next week, setting September 3 as her last day.
Coinstats2025/08/27 04:12
The New Fantasy Sports App Gaining Steam on Base

The New Fantasy Sports App Gaining Steam on Base

Football.Fun blends fantasy sports with crypto trading, letting you own and compete with player shares on Base.
Coinstats2025/08/27 04:11
Numerai Secures $500M from JPMorgan to Power the AI Hedge Fund Era

Numerai Secures $500M from JPMorgan to Power the AI Hedge Fund Era

TLDR Numerai Doubles AUM with $500M JPMorgan Boost, Enters Elite Hedge Fund Club JPMorgan Fuels Numerai’s AI Fund with $500M in Game-Changing Investment Numerai Hits $1B AUM After 25% Return Year and JPMorgan’s $500M Backing JPMorgan Validates Numerai’s AI Strategy with $500M Capital Injection AI-Powered Hedge Fund Numerai Lands $500M Deal, Eyes Bigger Institutional Play [...] The post Numerai Secures $500M from JPMorgan to Power the AI Hedge Fund Era appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/27 04:09
Trump Moves Against Federal Reserve’s Lisa Cook Over Alleged Misconduct

Trump Moves Against Federal Reserve’s Lisa Cook Over Alleged Misconduct

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/trump-lisa-cook-fed-allegations/
Coinstats2025/08/27 04:09
