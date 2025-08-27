Nvidia and the New Frontier of Optics

In the current technological landscape, the term optics no longer represents just the public perception of an event or a company. Today, optics is synonymous with technical innovation, speed, and performance, especially in the field of artificial intelligence. Among the protagonists of this revolution stands out Nvidia, the largest US technology company by market capitalization, which is decisively focusing on new optical solutions for data transfer. Quantum-X and Spectrum-X: Nvidia's Bet According to recent reports, Nvidia is preparing to launch two new optical network switch systems next year: Quantum-X (InfiniBand) and Spectrum-X. These devices promise to achieve speeds of up to 1.6 Tb/s per port, consuming much less energy compared to current solutions. The result? A drastic reduction in latency, greater resilience, and an unprecedented deployment speed for large computing systems. This transition marks a historic moment in which engineers choose to transmit signals through light instead of electrical impulses. A paradigm shift that accompanies the advent of increasingly powerful large language models (LLM), a reduction in computing costs, and growing complexity of systems. The question many are asking is: will light be the key to ensuring real-time operation of complex systems? The TSMC Model: The Optics Roadmap Some industry reports suggest that Nvidia is following a strategy already outlined by TSMC, the Taiwanese giant in semiconductor manufacturing. TSMC's plan, known as COUPE, is divided into three phases: 1. Phase 1: An optical engine capable of providing 1.6 Tbps of maximum bandwidth. 2. Phase 2: Integration of co-packaged optics within the CoWoS packaging (with a switch), to achieve up to 6.4 Tbps. 3. Phase 3: Implementation of a COUPE-on-CoWoS interposer, with expected performance close to 12.8 Tbps. But what does co-packaged optics mean? It is the direct integration of optical transceivers on the chip, eliminating the need for intermediary components…