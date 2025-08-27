Bitcoin Price Eyes $100,000–$107,000 Support Zone Amid Heavy Liquidations
The post Bitcoin Price Eyes $100,000–$107,000 Support Zone Amid Heavy Liquidations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Over the past three months, the crypto market has witnessed a fierce “liquidity sweep,” with long and short positions using low to medium leverage being wiped out in succession. This reflects the reality that the current market lacks a clear dominant force, and it is driven primarily by bidirectional liquidity hunts. Mass Liquidations for Bitcoin According to data from Alphractal, 94% of traders were liquidated during this period. When applying a 50% Liquidity Threshold filter, only densely concentrated liquidity zones remain. This indicates that price has actively “sought out” large order clusters to clear positions. Ethereum has experienced a similar scenario, with both long and short positions heavily impacted over the past 30 days. Bitcoin liquidation heatmap. Source: Alphractal For Bitcoin, the most prominent feature is the formation of a massive long cluster around $104,000–$107,000. This concentrated liquidity zone aligns with the $100,000–$107,000 support zone, which Analyst Axel Adler Jr. identified based on on-chain data. Bitcoin on-chain data. Source: Axel Adler Jr Specifically, this level marks the intersection of the Short-Term Holder Realized Price (the average cost basis for short-term investors) and the 200-day SMA. This factor bolsters the reliability of this support zone’s “defensive” role. Many experts predict that if this zone is breached, a deeper retreat to the $92,000–$93,000 range will occur. “The nearest strong support zone is the 100K–107K range, where the STH Realized Price and SMA 200D intersect. Below that is additional support around 92–93K, a deeper support level reflecting the cost basis of short-term investors who held coins for 3 to 6 months. This will become a key second line of defense if the market loses the 100K–107K level.” Axel Adler Jr stated. As BeInCrypto reported, Bitcoin’s spot taker activity has turned sell-dominant, highlighting fading buy-side demand and risk of a drop toward $107,557 support.…
