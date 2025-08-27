2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
US-Traded Spot Ethereum ETFs Continue to Increase in Flows! Outpacing Bitcoin ETFs! Details Here

US-Traded Spot Ethereum ETFs Continue to Increase in Flows! Outpacing Bitcoin ETFs! Details Here

The post US-Traded Spot Ethereum ETFs Continue to Increase in Flows! Outpacing Bitcoin ETFs! Details Here appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US-traded spot Ethereum ETFs reported positive flows for the third consecutive day, recording a total net inflow of $443.9 million on Monday. Ethereum ETFs Outpace Bitcoin: $444 Million Daily Inflows According to SoSoValue data, BlackRock’s ETHA fund saw the highest inflows with $314.9 million, while Fidelity’s FETH fund saw $87.4 million invested. Bitwise, 21Shares, Invesco, and Grayscale’s Mini Ethereum Trust funds also saw positive inflows. Another noteworthy point is that the capital flowing into Ethereum ETFs on the same day was more than double the amount flowing into Bitcoin ETFs. This is considered a strong signal that the capital rotation in the markets is shifting towards Ethereum. “Ethereum ETFs continue to outperform Bitcoin ETFs due to their yield-generating mechanisms, regulatory clarity, and increased use in institutional treasuries,” said Nick Ruck, Director of LVRG Research. Meanwhile, Bitcoin ETFs snapped a six-day streak of outflows, returning to positive flow, with BlackRock, Fidelity, and four other funds reporting a combined net inflow of $219 million. However, Bitcoin fell below $110,000 for the first time in six weeks, while Ethereum and other major altcoins saw sharper declines. Analysts say the optimism generated by Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s “dovish” remarks last week was short-lived, with investors returning to risk-off mode. Despite the price declines, ETF inflows suggest that corporate confidence remains strong, according to Ruck. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/us-traded-spot-ethereum-etfs-continue-to-increase-in-flows-outpacing-bitcoin-etfs-details-here/
SIX
SIX$0.02184-0.95%
Mode Network
MODE$0.00183-3.98%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005302-0.05%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 04:30
Jaa
Hemi secures $15m to advance Bitcoin programmability ahead of TGE

Hemi secures $15m to advance Bitcoin programmability ahead of TGE

Hemi Bitcoin programmability layer
Solayer
LAYER$0.5594+1.93%
Jaa
Crypto.news2025/08/27 04:29
Jaa
Taylor Swift Mania With The NFL Enters Year 3

Taylor Swift Mania With The NFL Enters Year 3

The post Taylor Swift Mania With The NFL Enters Year 3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 24: Taylor Swift reacts during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) Getty Images Taylor Swift mania is set to enter its third NFL season as the 35-year-old’s connection to the most popular major U.S. professional sports league continues in Brazil. Swift, who is now engaged to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is reportedly expected to be in São Paulo next Friday when the Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers at Corinthians Arena. To date, Kansas City is 19-4 with Swift in attendance since Sept. 2023. “It’s been a whirlwind, I would say, for the organization over the last two years since Taylor literally stepped into our lives,” said Chiefs owner Clark Hunt during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” in mid-August. From Sept. 2023 through Jan. 2025, the football buzz around Swift generated nearly $1 billion in overall equivalent brand value through her connection with the Chiefs and NFL, according to an analysis provided by Apex Marketing Group. That figured included mentions across television, radio, print, digital and social media. The frenzy has only continued ahead of the upcoming NFL campaign. Swift’s recent podcast appearance on “New Heights” — which is co-hosted by Travis and brother Jason — produced a half billion video views across the brand’s social media channels. Following the podcast appearance, Hunt said on “The Pat McAfee Show” that Kansas City’s fan base, which previously had a 50-50 split between male and female, is now skewed 57% female, making it “probably the highest” in the NFL. Ahead of Super Bowl LIX in Feb., Hunt also credited Swift, in part, for a 30% growth in the…
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
ApeX Protocol
APEX$0.2992-5.64%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0174+0.98%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 04:26
Jaa
7 Meme Projects Turning Hype Into Massive Gains — Don’t Miss Out!

7 Meme Projects Turning Hype Into Massive Gains — Don’t Miss Out!

The post 7 Meme Projects Turning Hype Into Massive Gains — Don’t Miss Out! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto never sleeps. Just last week, Bitcoin broke new resistance levels while memecoins like Dogecoin and Pepe stormed back into headlines. In the middle of all this noise, savvy investors are quietly piling into the best low-cost crypto presales, those hidden gems that can turn a small bag into a moonshot. At the same time, analysts are pointing to these tokens as some of the best upcoming cryptos 2025, poised to deliver huge community-driven gains. Today, we’re diving into 7 exclusive meme tokens that are gaining serious traction: Labubull (LXB), Mubarak, Neiro, Official Melania, Dogs, SLERF, and Doginme. Here’s a rundown of seven meme coins making headlines in 2025, with one clear frontrunner — Labubull (LXB) — building momentum with an upcoming presale that feels less like a token launch and more like a festival. For investors hunting the best upcoming cryptos 2025, this list is where the real action starts. 1.Labubull (LXB): Ride the Mischief Bull to 10,000% Gains  Labubull is the presale phenomenon of 2025, with an energy that feels more like a festival than a token launch. Built on a 16-stage gamified presale system, every round pushes prices higher while unlocking exclusive perks for early backers. Whitelist access is scarce and coveted — like holding a golden ticket to the crypto carnival. This is why many analysts are already calling Labubull one of the best upcoming cryptos 2025, a project that combines meme energy, community perks, and massive ROI potential into one explosive presale. But the real mischief lies in the mechanics fueling community hype: Horn-Lock Staking: Earn 80% APY just for holding. Rage Burns: Deflationary supply cuts keep demand climbing. Mischief Drops: Randomized rewards rain down on loyal holders. Weekly Competitions: Meme contests and trading battles keep the hype alive post-launch. Crypto insiders are buzzing with…
Threshold
T$0.01652+1.10%
DOGINME
DOGINME$0.0005108-3.09%
holoride
RIDE$0.001056+2.82%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 04:25
Jaa
US Market Performance Surges: What These Gains Mean for Crypto Investors

US Market Performance Surges: What These Gains Mean for Crypto Investors

BitcoinWorld US Market Performance Surges: What These Gains Mean for Crypto Investors For cryptocurrency enthusiasts, keeping an eye on the broader financial landscape is always a smart move. Today, the latest US market performance delivered some compelling news, with major indices closing significantly higher. This upward trend in traditional finance often sparks conversations about its potential ripple effects on digital assets. What does this positive shift mean for your crypto portfolio? What Drove This Impressive US Market Performance? Tuesday brought a wave of optimism across Wall Street. The three major U.S. stock indices each wrapped up the day with notable gains, signaling robust investor confidence. This strong US market performance reflects positive sentiment from corporate earnings and macroeconomic data. The S&P 500 climbed by an impressive 0.47%. The Nasdaq Composite also saw a solid rise of 0.47%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 0.4%. These figures collectively painted an encouraging picture for the economy. Why Does Traditional US Market Performance Matter for Crypto? You might wonder why traditional stock market movements are relevant to crypto. Financial markets are increasingly interconnected, and US market performance often acts as a significant barometer for overall investor risk appetite. When traditional markets are strong, investors tend to feel more confident. This confidence often leads them to explore higher-risk assets, including cryptocurrencies. Conversely, a stock market downturn can create a “risk-off” environment. Understanding this broader economic context provides valuable insights for crypto investors, helping anticipate shifts in sentiment and capital flows. Analyzing the Ripple Effect on Digital Assets A positive US market performance can influence the crypto space in several ways: Increased Liquidity: Profits from traditional portfolios might be reallocated into growth-oriented sectors like crypto. Enhanced Investor Confidence: Economic stability and growth encourage broader investment, potentially benefiting major cryptocurrencies. Macroeconomic Support: Strong stock market figures often align with positive economic data, supporting the long-term investment thesis for digital assets. However, the crypto market also has unique drivers, including technological advancements and regulatory news. Actionable Insights for Crypto Investors Amidst Strong US Market Performance Given this positive trend in US market performance, what should crypto investors consider? It’s an opportune moment to evaluate your strategy. Consider these points: Diversification: Maintain diversification within your crypto portfolio, even with a strong traditional market. Research is Key: Always conduct thorough research on specific crypto projects. Understand their fundamentals and use cases. Stay Informed: Monitor both traditional financial news and dedicated crypto market analyses for a holistic view. While immediate crypto surges aren’t guaranteed, the underlying sentiment often fosters a more favorable environment for growth. The latest US market performance, marked by major indices closing higher, injects optimism into the broader financial world. For cryptocurrency investors, this isn’t just a stock headline; it’s a vital economic signal. It suggests prevailing confidence that could subtly influence capital allocation and investor sentiment towards digital assets. By staying informed about these interconnected trends, you empower yourself to make more strategic decisions in the dynamic crypto market. Understanding each thread helps us appreciate the whole picture. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: How directly does US market performance affect cryptocurrency prices? A1: While not always a direct one-to-one correlation, strong US market performance often indicates a “risk-on” environment, making investors more comfortable with speculative assets like cryptocurrencies. Conversely, a downturn can lead to a “risk-off” sentiment. Q2: Are there times when crypto moves independently of the US stock market? A2: Absolutely. The crypto market is influenced by its unique factors such as technological upgrades, regulatory developments, specific project news, and adoption rates, which can cause it to diverge from traditional market trends. Q3: Should I adjust my crypto investment strategy based on daily stock market movements? A3: For most long-term investors, daily fluctuations in the stock market shouldn’t dictate immediate crypto strategy. However, understanding broader trends and significant shifts in US market performance can inform your overall risk management and portfolio allocation decisions. Q4: What are the key indicators from traditional markets that crypto investors should monitor? A4: Crypto investors often monitor major stock indices (S&P 500, Nasdaq), inflation data, interest rate decisions from central banks, and general economic growth reports. These provide context for global investor sentiment. Q5: Does a positive US market performance guarantee a crypto bull run? A5: No, a positive US market performance does not guarantee a crypto bull run. While it can contribute to a more favorable investment climate, the crypto market has many internal dynamics that ultimately drive its major trends. Did you find these insights on US market performance and its crypto implications valuable? Share this article with your network on social media to help other investors navigate the intricate connections between traditional finance and the world of digital assets! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post US Market Performance Surges: What These Gains Mean for Crypto Investors first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0.01652+1.10%
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01704-1.67%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 04:25
Jaa
CME Group announces XRP futures fastest contract to cross $1 billion open interest

CME Group announces XRP futures fastest contract to cross $1 billion open interest

The post CME Group announces XRP futures fastest contract to cross $1 billion open interest appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP futures became the fastest contract in CME Group history to cross $1 billion in open interest (OI), achieving the milestone in just over three months. CME Group reported its crypto futures suite surpassed $30 billion in notional open interest for the first time, with XRP and Solana futures each crossing the $1 billion threshold. Additionally, Ethereum reached the OI record of $10.5 billion. The derivatives exchange stated: “Our Crypto futures suite just surpassed $30B in notional open interest for the first time ever. Our SOL and XRP futures, along with ETH options, each crossed $1B in OI, with XRP being the fastest-ever contract to do so, hitting the mark in just over 3 months.” Strong trading activity XRP futures recorded their largest daily volume since July 15 on Aug. 25, with 7,533 contracts traded and over $1 billion in total volume, according to CME data. The activity demonstrates appetite for regulated XRP exposure through CME’s CFTC-supervised platform. The milestone comes as traditional finance firms seek cryptocurrency derivatives products. CME launched XRP futures in May 2025, providing institutions with standardized contracts settling to the CME CF XRP-Dollar Reference Rate. Nate Geraci, president of NovaDius Wealth, connected the futures activity to potential spot ETF demand on Aug. 26. He said: “CME Group says XRP futures contracts have crossed over $1 billion in open interest… Fastest-ever contract to do so (took just over 3mos). There’s already $800+mil in futures-based xrp ETFs. Think people might be underestimating demand for spot xrp ETFs.” After the CME XRP futures launch on May 19, Geraci noted that spot ETFs were only a matter of time. The affirmation is likely because analysts view regulated futures markets as a crucial requirement for spot crypto ETF approvals. Several asset managers have filed for spot XRP ETFs with the SEC,…
Solana
SOL$216.26+5.20%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21696-2.42%
XRP
XRP$2.9516-0.90%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 04:22
Jaa
AssemblyAI’s Universal-2 Model Expands Language Coverage and Features

AssemblyAI’s Universal-2 Model Expands Language Coverage and Features

The post AssemblyAI’s Universal-2 Model Expands Language Coverage and Features appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rebeca Moen Aug 26, 2025 04:46 AssemblyAI’s Universal-2 model now supports 99 languages, offering advanced features at a single price, enhancing its speech-to-text capabilities and leading in English, German, and Spanish. AssemblyAI, a leading provider in the field of speech-to-text technology, has announced the expansion of its Universal-2 model, now supporting a comprehensive array of 99 languages. This expansion aims to offer advanced features under a unified pricing structure, according to AssemblyAI. Enhanced Language Support The Universal-2 model, released on August 26, 2025, is designed to cater to a diverse global audience by including a wide range of languages. This strategic move not only broadens the accessibility of AssemblyAI’s technology but also strengthens its position in the competitive speech-to-text market. Leading in Multiple Languages Universal-2 has demonstrated exceptional performance in converting speech to text in English, German, and Spanish, positioning itself as a leader in these languages. The model’s enhanced accuracy and efficiency are pivotal for businesses and developers seeking reliable transcription services. Comparative Analysis with OpenAI’s Whisper In a comparative analysis, Universal-2 has been evaluated against OpenAI’s Whisper model, showcasing its effectiveness in real-world applications. The comparison highlights Universal-2’s ability to deliver high accuracy beyond traditional word error rate metrics, making it a robust choice for various industry applications. Industry Applications and Impact Universal-2 is not just a technological advancement; it is a transformative tool for industries relying on conversational data. From customer service to content creation, the model facilitates improved communication and data processing, enhancing operational efficiencies. The introduction of Universal-2 marks a significant milestone for AssemblyAI, underscoring its commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions in the speech-to-text domain. Image source: Shutterstock Source: https://blockchain.news/news/assemblyai-universal-2-model-expands-language-coverage
RealLink
REAL$0.05789+0.06%
Movement
MOVE$0.128+3.81%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00114+16.32%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 04:21
Jaa
Top DePIN Projects: Chainlink Leads Social Activity With $4.6M Interactions as DePIN Projects Gain Massive Attention

Top DePIN Projects: Chainlink Leads Social Activity With $4.6M Interactions as DePIN Projects Gain Massive Attention

The DePIN field has been experiencing a pump in the online marketing buzz with key projects, such as the Chainlink, taking center stage in the last 24 hours.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003386+13.01%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.012086+5.98%
Jaa
Blockchainreporter2025/08/27 04:20
Jaa
Morning Minute: Football Dot Fun Breaks Out

Morning Minute: Football Dot Fun Breaks Out

The post Morning Minute: Football Dot Fun Breaks Out appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Football Dot Fun, a Web3 fantasy soccer game on Base, exploded with $25.7M trading volume and 10,284 users in under two weeks. Players buy and trade fractionalized “shares” of real football players using in-game Gold currency, with shares depleting as players appear in matches. The ecosystem’s market cap surged from $60M to $160M over the weekend, with some traders seeing 3-4x portfolio gains in a single day. Morning Minute is a daily newsletter written by Tyler Warner. The analysis and opinions expressed are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Decrypt. Subscribe to the Morning Minute on Substack. GM! Today’s top news: Crypto majors rally hard post-Jackson Hole, then fall; BTC at $111,300 ETH hits new ATH on Friday before retracing, now $4,600 Tom Lee’s BMNR added another 200k ETH last week, holds 1.7M IRS Crypto Head resigns, moves to private sector Football dot Fun explodes in interest and volume over the weekend ⚽️ Football Dot Fun Breaks Out The newest breakout crypto app is here. And there are definitely some 2021 NBA Top Shot vibes. 📌 What Happened Football dot Fun, a browser-based Web3 fantasy football (soccer) game built on Base, just exploded across nearly all metrics. According to fresh Dune data: $25.7M trading volume (including fees) since launch $14.2M total deposits fueling liquidity 10,284 unique depositors onboarded in under two weeks $1.33M in fees generated already $3.77M in Gold balances circulating in the ecosystem Traders who bought in on Saturday were reporting 3-4x gains on their entire portfolios—in less than a day. All while the total value of the ecosystem rallied from ~$60M to $160M over the weekend. Inflows soared over the weekend (data from https://dune.com/fookin_no_wan/footballdotfun)[/caption] 📝 How It Works Football dot Fun is like fantasy football reimagined as a trading game: Player Shares: Instead of drafting whole…
FUNToken
FUN$0.009457-0.14%
RealLink
REAL$0.05789+0.06%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,675.7+0.08%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 04:19
Jaa
Venus Williams Played Enough Greatest Hits During Her U.S. Open Defeat

Venus Williams Played Enough Greatest Hits During Her U.S. Open Defeat

The post Venus Williams Played Enough Greatest Hits During Her U.S. Open Defeat appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 25: Venus Williams of the United States walks onto the court prior to her match against Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic during their Women’s Singles First Round match on Day Two of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 25, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Getty Images On Monday night, 45-year-old Venus Williams returned to the scene of two of her Grand Slam singles triumphs at Flushing Meadows. It was the 25th anniversary of her first title over Lindsay Davenport and a 25th appearance in New York’s main draw. She hit some stunners off both wings, and served up some real resistance to the 2023 French Open finalist, Karolina Muchova. The former champion gave the 11th seed enough trouble to make it a match after the stadium resembled a library early on. Losing in three sets was a riposte to those who feared the match wouldn’t be competitive. Petra Kvitova’s last wild card hurrah was far more of a walkover. Some have called out the USTA’s decision to hand Williams a wild card. “I know she’s a legend, but you have to know when to stop,” wrote French journalist Benoit Maylin on X in the lead-up to the tournament. There have also been defenders of the Williams realm, including Andy Roddick. “I don’t care if she goes out and doesn’t win a single game,” said the former men’s world No. 1 on his podcast. Williams won ten and swung freely. It’s unknown how many farewells are left in the locker. She loves playing, as long as it’s somewhere in the United States. Packing bags and going places is more fun as a fashion designer. When…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.16237+0.81%
Threshold
T$0.01652+1.10%
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 04:17
Jaa

Trendaavat uutiset

Lisää

Why is it difficult for stablecoin summer to ignite Crypto enthusiasm?

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Countdown to Foundation Exit? The Rise of the Corporate System and the Reconstruction of Crypto Governance Paradigm

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet