2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
Buy the Dip, Says Geoff Kendrick

Buy the Dip, Says Geoff Kendrick

The post Buy the Dip, Says Geoff Kendrick appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ether (ETH) and the ETH treasury companies are cheap at today’s levels, Standard Chartered’s global head of digital assets research, Geoff Kendrick, said in emailed comments Tuesday. Since the start of June, ether (ETH) treasury companies have purchased 2.6% of all ETH in circulation. When combined with exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows since then, the combination of the two has purchased a staggering 4.9% of all ETH in circulation, the analyst noted. As a result the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency hit a fresh all-time high of $4,955, on Sunday 24, Kendrick said. Although these inflows have been significant, the point, said Kendrick, is that they are just getting started. He previously estimated that the treasury companies would end up owning 10% of all ETH in circulation, a goal that definitely seems in reach. Despite the recent plunge in ETH, Kendrick is sticking with his previous forecast that ether would reach $7,500 by year-end. He views the sell-off to below $4,500 over the last two days as creating a great entry point. Turning to the valuation of ether treasury companies, Kendrick said they have continued to normalize. The mNAV multiples (the ratio of the value of their crypto holdings versus stock market capitalization) for Sharplink Gaming and Bitmine Immersion have declined, falling below that of Michael Saylor’s Strategy (MSTR). Given that the ether treasury companies are able to capture ETH’s 3% staking yield, Kendrick sees no reason for the mNAV multiples to be below that of MSTR (which captures no such staking yield). Furthermore, the SBET announcement on Friday that it will repurchase stock if the NAV multiple falls below 1.0, creates a hard floor for the ETH treasury multiples, he added. ETH ETF Flows Remained Strong Despite Sell-Off Despite Monday’s market rout, which dragged ether (ETH) down 8% — about four times…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018948+3.66%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000007-4.10%
FUND
FUND$0.02-12.35%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 04:39
Jaa
BitGo expands support to the Hyperliquid ecosystem with HyperEVM

BitGo expands support to the Hyperliquid ecosystem with HyperEVM

BitGo has launched HyperEVM support, expanding integration with Hyperliquid
Jaa
Crypto.news2025/08/27 04:38
Jaa
Aembit Extends Secretless CI/CD With Credential Lifecycle Management For GitLab

Aembit Extends Secretless CI/CD With Credential Lifecycle Management For GitLab

Aembit introduces Credential Lifecycle Management and the availability of Aembit Edge as a native GitLab integration. Credentials are short-lived, policy-controlled access that is created only when required and revoked automatically. This reduces the risk of misuse while giving development teams a simpler way to work inside GitLab.
Edge
EDGE$0.41884+8.20%
Jaa
Hackernoon2025/08/27 04:38
Jaa
Trump administration pulls $175 million from California rail

Trump administration pulls $175 million from California rail

The post Trump administration pulls $175 million from California rail appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NASA administrator Sean Duffy visits the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Control Building at the Kennedy Space Center for Space Launch Complex 39A before the NASA and SpaceX Launch Crew-11 mission to the International Space Station on July 31, 2025 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo | Getty Images Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy pulled $175 million from California’s high-speed rail project on Tuesday, just a month after canceling $4 billion in federal grants. Duffy cited four projects related to the broader California high-speed rail initiative that would lose funding, including track extensions, grade separations, design work and the construction of a rail station in Madera. Duffy said the full project has thus far incurred $15 billion in costs, calling it a “boondoggle.” “In twenty years, California has not been able to lay a single track of high-speed rail,” Duffy said in a statement. “The waste ends here. As of today, the American people are done investing in California’s failed experiment. Instead, my Department will focus on making travel great again by investing in well-managed projects that can make projects like high-speed rail a reality.”  The California High-Speed Rail Authority did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment. Duffy also directed the Federal Railroad Administration on Tuesday to review all obligated grants for the project. In July, the administration canceled all of the railroad group’s federal funding following an FRA report that found “serious concerns” with the project’s viability, including an alleged inability to complete the project by its deadline and claims of breached terms of its contract. California filed to sue the Department of Transportation in July for its “illegal” action. In an op-ed in The Sacramento Bee, Duffy replied by writing that California Gov. Gavin Newsom “has no clue what functional government looks like.” The project…
DAOBASE
BEE$0.009297-5.94%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.523+0.82%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.015003+0.06%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 04:38
Jaa
Bitcoin Dominance Drops to 8-Month Low, Signals Altseason

Bitcoin Dominance Drops to 8-Month Low, Signals Altseason

The post Bitcoin Dominance Drops to 8-Month Low, Signals Altseason appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin dominance has dropped significantly. A drop in Bitcoin dominance signals a momentum buildup for an altseason. The altcoin market cap has surged to $1.55 trillion. According to a cryptocurrency analyst on X, there is an altseason momentum buildup, reflected in a significant drop in Bitcoin dominance. In his latest post, the analyst noted that Bitcoin dominance has dropped to its lowest level in nearly eight months, a development that could signal a potential altcoin season. How Much Has Bitcoin Dominance Fallen? Data from TradingView shows a significant decline in Bitcoin’s market share since late June. The key metric dropped from a peak of 66.03% on June 25 to 57.69% as of August 24.  This decline reflects a clear power shift in the crypto market. The move follows a period where Bitcoin dominated the headlines and saw massive capital inflows that pushed its price to a new all-time high of $124,517. While Bitcoin led the rally, several altcoins like XRP, which hit a new all-time high of $3.66 in July, posted impressive performances. Related: Bitcoin Dominance Drops Below 60% as Altseason Speculation Intensifies Is Capital Actually Rotating Into Altcoins? Yes, on-chain data confirms a steady rise in the total altcoin market capitalization. Despite a recent pullback, the crucial metric holds a value of $1.55 trillion value at the time of writing, according to TradingView’s data.  Related: 5 Signs That Tells Altseason Is About to Commence—What Are They? The total altcoin market cap has surged over 67% since the last week of June, a clear signal that capital is rotating from Bitcoin and potentially mainstream stocks directly into the altcoin market. Does a Drop in Dominance Mean Bitcoin’s Price Will Crash? No, a drop in the Bitcoin dominance metric does not automatically mean a crash in Bitcoin’s price.  At the time…
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.029+163.87%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006123+10.58%
Capverse
CAP$0.07148-0.44%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 04:37
Jaa
U.S. SEC delays decision on PENGU and ADA ETFs

U.S. SEC delays decision on PENGU and ADA ETFs

The post U.S. SEC delays decision on PENGU and ADA ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC has postponed decisions on the PENGU and Cardano exchange-traded funds, extending reviews into October and keeping altcoin markets on edge. Summary SEC delayed rulings on Canary Spot PENGU ETF and Grayscale’s Cardano ETF until October 2025. PENGU ETF’s unique mix of memecoin and NFTs raises compliance and valuation concerns. ADA and PENGU prices face uncertainty, but institutional demand for crypto ETFs stays strong. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has postponed its rulings on the Canary Spot PENGU ETF and Grayscale’s Spot Cardano (ADA) ETF, according to an Aug. 25 filing. The decisions, originally due in late August, are now extended to October 2025, indicating the regulator’s cautious approach to cryptocurrency-related exchange-traded funds. Canary Spot PENGU ETF faces extended review The Canary Spot PENGU ETF, filed by Canary Capital, seeks to combine Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) memecoin tokens with Pudgy Penguins NFTs. Its deadline was pushed from Aug. 28 to Oct. 12, 2025. As the SEC considers issues related to investor protection, valuation, and compliance, this hybrid structure has come under regulatory scrutiny.  “The Commission finds it appropriate to designate a longer period within which to take action,” the SEC stated in its filing, emphasizing the need for a thorough review. The market reaction was swift. PENGU’s price dropped 11% following the announcement, reflecting growing investor unease about whether unconventional assets can gain regulatory approval. Grayscale Cardano ETF delay extends to October The SEC also postponed its decision on Grayscale’s Cardano ETF, intended to convert its ADA Trust into a spot ETF, moving the deadline from Aug. 27 to Oct. 26, 2025. The regulator cited ongoing concerns about investor protections and market structure. This mirrors the agency’s approach with other altcoin-focused ETFs, including XRP (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE), where rulings have been repeatedly pushed back. Market and industry implications…
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.09763-0.23%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005302-0.05%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 04:34
Jaa
Crypto Enthusiasts Face Mounting Anxiety

Crypto Enthusiasts Face Mounting Anxiety

The post Crypto Enthusiasts Face Mounting Anxiety appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The world of cryptocurrency is currently grappling with unprecedented levels of fear, with Roman Trading accurately predicting this downturn at least in the short term. Bitcoin‘s price recently made a recovery to $111,000, suggesting potential stabilization around the $112,500 mark. Continue Reading:Crypto Enthusiasts Face Mounting Anxiety Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/crypto-enthusiasts-face-mounting-anxiety
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018948+3.66%
Fear NFTs
FEAR$0.02212-5.47%
LayerNet
NET$0.00010783+9.96%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 04:33
Jaa
How to Spot the Next 100x Altcoin Before the Crowd

How to Spot the Next 100x Altcoin Before the Crowd

The question that is on the mind of every crypto investor is always the same: which altcoin will provide the next 100x? In 2017, Ethereum answered that call. In this case, Solana and Avalanche demonstrated that it could be done again in 2021. As we look forward to the 2025-2026 cycle, which is already gaining […]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006123+10.58%
Morpheus Labs
MIND$0.0003053-5.33%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001332+0.07%
Jaa
Cryptopolitan2025/08/27 04:33
Jaa
Zora updates app after ‘Tyson Fury’ account sparks rugpull concerns

Zora updates app after ‘Tyson Fury’ account sparks rugpull concerns

The post Zora updates app after ‘Tyson Fury’ account sparks rugpull concerns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Drop newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. Zora cofounder Jacob Horne said yesterday that “process changes” are happening internally as a result of a public controversy around a supposed “@TysonFury” Zora account being created to represent the British heavyweight boxer on the crypto social app.  Horne seemingly promoted the celebrity’s account in an X post (which, like all Zora accounts, has a coin tied to it). But both Horne’s post and the Zora account in question have since been deleted. Artemis engineer Crystal Tai flagged the issue after reportedly seeing her Fury creator coin tokens and trade history disappear from her Zora wallet after the celebrity account was taken down. Blockchain analyst ZachXBT said that the short-lived @TysonFury Zora account was a “celeb coin rug” brought forward by a trader known as “Sahil.” The analyst shared a screenshot showing a thread of emails from Sahil’s inbox around scheduling a meeting between Sahil and the Zora team, which Base’s Jesse Pollak said was ultimately cancelled. Sahil has been previously tied to celebrity coins and openly advises traders to “just rug and rug again.”  “Keep extracting and keep rugging,” Sahil said in a video clip shared by Coffeezilla as part of an exposé published in June called “I got this celebrity scammer to confess.” Despite Sahil’s reputation, Pollak said he was “willing to hear him out.” “Sahil reached out and said he was interested in onboarding people to Zora,” Pollak wrote. “I told him he had a bad rap, bad actors aren’t tolerated on Base, and he’d need to demonstrate positive impact.” But that didn’t last long. “Less than an hour later Sahil revealed that he was in fact lying and a bad actor and Zora removed the profile,” Pollak continued. Horne appears to have jumped…
DAR Open Network
D$0.033+0.85%
Threshold
T$0.01652+1.10%
TARS Protocol
TAI$0.06448+5.29%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 04:31
Jaa
French Chipmaker Sequans Aims for 100,000 BTC by 2030

French Chipmaker Sequans Aims for 100,000 BTC by 2030

The company says the proceeds will largely go toward adding more Bitcoin to its balance sheet, with the long-term goal […] The post French Chipmaker Sequans Aims for 100,000 BTC by 2030 appeared first on Coindoo.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,688.6+0.09%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10562+4.89%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00038+5.55%
Jaa
Coindoo2025/08/27 04:31
Jaa

Trendaavat uutiset

Lisää

Why is it difficult for stablecoin summer to ignite Crypto enthusiasm?

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Countdown to Foundation Exit? The Rise of the Corporate System and the Reconstruction of Crypto Governance Paradigm

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet