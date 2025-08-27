MEXC-pörssi
Kryptouutiset
2025-08-29
Reducing Drift in GNSS-Denied Environments with Radar Odometry
In this paper, a novel radar odometry framework called DeRO is proposed, which computes poses by directly using the Doppler velocity for dead reckoning of a 4D FMCW radar combined with gyroscope data. The error accumulation caused by accelerometer bias and double integration that are present in conventional approaches are avoided with this method. To increase accuracy, the system estimates a radar velocity scale factor and updates measurements in a Kalman filter using accelerometer-measured tilt angles and radar scan matching. In comparison to the most advanced radar-inertial odometry, the approach lowers average position error by 47% and rotation error by 52% when tested on real-world datasets.
Hackernoon
2025/08/27 04:47
Kate Del Castillo Fights For Survival In Thriller ‘Instintos’ On ViX
The post Kate Del Castillo Fights For Survival In Thriller ‘Instintos’ On ViX appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kate del Castillo stars in the new ViX thriller “Instintos.” ViX Kate del Castillo has built her career across telenovelas and films, tackling complex characters in genres ranging from comedy to action. She gained international recognition as drug queenpin Teresa Mendoza in Telemundo’s hit series La Reina del Sur and as Mexico’s First Lady in Netflix’s political thriller Ingobernable, where her character goes on the run after the President’s murder. But her latest project pushes her into uncharted territory: a pregnant woman fighting for survival in the final days before giving birth. The Mexican actress stars in Instintos (Instincts), a new thriller premiering exclusively on ViX’s premium tier. Del Castillo plays Maggie, a woman in a high-risk pregnancy who plans a quiet countryside weekend with her psychologist husband Leo, portrayed by Bruno Bichir (Narcos, El callejón de los milagros), as they prepare for their long-awaited baby’s arrival. Their peaceful retreat turns into a nightmare when two intruders break in and hold them hostage until Monday, when they plan to drain their bank accounts. Leo (Bruno Bichir) is terrorized by the intruders, played by Daniela Schmidt and Iván Marcos, in a scene from “Instintos.” ViX/Esteban Novillo The film’s premise takes a darker turn when one assailant reveals different motives, and secrets emerge as the baby’s arrival approaches. Daniela Schmidt (Dante y Soledad, Latido) and Iván Marcos (Ángela, Las Chicas del Cable) play the intruders with hidden agendas. Argentinian filmmaker Sebastián Borensztein directs the ViX original thriller. Known for films such as Un Cuento Chino and La Odisea de los Giles, both starring Ricardo Darín, the renowned director previously collaborated with producer Ben O’Dell on the 2010 film Sin Memoria. Instintos is a production of the Eugenio Derbez- Ben Odell 3Pas Studios, BTF, and AF Films, with a screenplay by Till Osterland.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 04:47
Canary Capital Seeks SEC Nod for Spot Trump Coin ETF
The post Canary Capital Seeks SEC Nod for Spot Trump Coin ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Canary Capital Group LLC has filed a Form S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proposing the Canary Trump Coin ETF, a spot exchange-traded fund that would track the price of the Solana-based $TRUMP memecoin linked to President Donald Trump. The vehicle is designed to let investors gain exposure to the token through a traditional brokerage account rather than holding the cryptocurrency directly. The submission, dated 26 August, adds to a growing roster of crypto-linked ETF applications the SEC is reviewing in a more accommodating regulatory climate. Similar products tied to $TRUMP have already been proposed by Tuttle Capital as well as a partnership between Osprey Funds and Rex Shares. The filing follows the agency’s February guidance that memecoins are not securities, a position that has encouraged asset managers to expand offerings in the increasingly popular segment of Solana-based tokens. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/tradfi-and-fintech/canary-capital-seeks-sec-nod-spot-trump-coin-etf-cfd058de
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 04:46
Hut 8 is seeking financing to move 1.53 GW of capacity from exclusivity into active development across four U.S. sites
Hut 8, the Bitcoin miner that has steadily reinvented itself as a digital infrastructure player, has secured $330 million in new credit facilities from Two Prime and Coinbase to accelerate its expansion into U.S. data centers. The fresh financing aims to move 1.53 gigawatts of previously exclusive capacity into active development in what could be […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/27 04:45
KE Holdings Inc. ( $BEKE) Stock: Q2 Revenue Climbs, Profit Falls as Share Buyback Expands
TLDR KE Holdings stock traded at $19.08, up 1.38%, following its Q2 2025 results. Net revenues grew 11.3% year over year to RMB26.0 billion ($3.6 billion). Net income fell 31.2% to RMB1,307 million ($182 million); adjusted net income dropped 32.4%. Gross transaction value rose 4.7% to RMB878.7 billion, with stronger new home growth. Share repurchase [...] The post KE Holdings Inc. ( $BEKE) Stock: Q2 Revenue Climbs, Profit Falls as Share Buyback Expands appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/08/27 04:43
The Puzzling Lack Of Drive In This Altseason
The post The Puzzling Lack Of Drive In This Altseason appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin Momentum: The Puzzling Lack Of Drive In This Altseason Skip to content Home Crypto News Altcoin Momentum: The Puzzling Lack of Drive in This Altseason Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/altcoin-momentum-puzzling-altseason/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 04:43
Robinhood, Strategy Shares Dip on S&P 500 Snub
The post Robinhood, Strategy Shares Dip on S&P 500 Snub appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shares in trading platform Robinhood Markets and Bitcoin treasury firm Strategy fell in after-hours trading on Monday amid a broader market dip after missing out on being included in the S&P 500. S&P Dow Jones Indices said late Monday that Interactive Brokers Group would join the index tracking the 500 largest US companies at market open on Thursday, replacing the pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance. Wall Street has long been expecting Robinhood to join the S&P 500, and MicroStrategy, trading as Strategy, had recently become eligible for inclusion as its market cap was boosted by the rising value of its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings. Inclusion on the S&P 500 is typically seen as a boon for a company as its shares would be scooped up by passive investors and other funds aiming to track the index. Robinhood again snubbed from S&P 500 Shares in the crypto and stock trading platform Robinhood (HOOD) ended after-hours trading down 0.5% at $107.40 after closing trading on Monday at a 1.26% loss. In comparison, Interactive Brokers (IBKR) saw a 3.9% lift in extended trading to $65.21 on the announcement of its inclusion, after gaining less than 0.6% throughout the trading day. The S&P 500 ended trading 0.4% down. Source: Google Finance Robinhood shares also dropped in early June after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced there would be no changes to the S&P 500 in its quarterly rebalancing. Still, the company’s stock has gained almost 190% this year and has continued to break price records, seeing a lift from renewed retail investor enthusiasm. Strategy also down on S&P miss and Bitcoin drop Shares in the software firm Strategy (MSTR) also dropped on Monday, ending the day’s session down 4.17% and a further 0.6% in after-hours trading to $341. Related: Bitcoin futures demand rises even as BTC…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 04:42
Arbitrum to Scale with Succinct’s ZK Technology via Tandem Partnership
TLDR Succinct has partnered with Tandem to scale zero-knowledge rollups within the Arbitrum ecosystem. The partnership focuses on integrating Succinct’s zero-knowledge systems into Arbitrum to improve scalability and privacy. Succinct’s modular ZK provers aim to reduce settlement times from days to minutes, enhancing user experience. Tandem brings technical expertise to the partnership, helping Succinct accelerate [...] The post Arbitrum to Scale with Succinct’s ZK Technology via Tandem Partnership appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/08/27 04:41
Global Exchanges Urge Crackdown on Tokenized Stocks Over Investor Risk
The World Federation of Exchanges has urged securities regulators to take action against tokenized stocks, citing concerns over market integrity and investor risks. Mismatched Products and Regulatory Gap The World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), which represents major stock exchanges globally, has called on securities regulators to crack down on tokenized stocks, arguing they pose a […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/27 04:40
Justin Sun Discusses Meme Coins and Internet Attention
The post Justin Sun Discusses Meme Coins and Internet Attention appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Justin Sun discusses meme coins and their role in the internet economy. Sun emphasizes the challenge of gaining coin recognition. No direct confirmation from primary sources on these statements. On August 27, Justin Sun highlighted meme coins as financial tools converting internet attention to money, citing the example of a hypothetical Biden coin. This discussion underscores the importance of internet attention in the cryptocurrency market, though no verified on-chain market reactions or official statements have been recorded. Justin Sun on Meme Coins and Market Recognition Justin Sun, founder of TRON, recently spoke on meme coins, emphasizing their ability to convert internet attention into currency. His commentary on the potential of such tokens revealed the necessity of standing out in the crowded attention economy. He underscored the significant gap between simply issuing coins and gaining token recognition. The example given about a potential Biden coin highlighted the complexities involved in an IP transition. Sun suggested that, without significant public recognition or meme status, new tokens like these might struggle to attract buyers. Changes in the market are speculative at this point, given the lack of primary source confirmation of these statements. Should these insights prove influential, it could lead to increased scrutiny and shifts among meme coins, which rely heavily on internet-driven sentiment. A focus pivot could manifest within meme-driven cryptocurrency communities as stakeholders re-evaluate token strategies in pursuit of longevity and recognition within a saturated market. Reactions among enthusiasts mirror the ongoing debate about meme coins’ sustainability. While no official responses from government bodies or enhanced regulatory efforts are recorded, industry forums and individual voices suggest a heightened awareness of the underlying issues Sun referenced. This spotlight may propel further discourse over the challenges and opportunities within the meme token arena, drawing on lessons from established coins like…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 04:40
