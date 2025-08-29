2025-08-29 Friday

The Cubs ‘June Swoon’ Arrives In August, Wild Card in Question?

The post The Cubs ‘June Swoon’ Arrives In August, Wild Card in Question? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Chicago Cubs reacts after being tagged out attempting to steal second base against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the 9th inning at Wrigley Field on August 15, 2025. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Getty Images If the Chicago Cubs were a tradable security on the NASDAQ, the team’s stock would be more volatile than that of your typical gold/silver ETF or a fly-by-night tech startup. Last night, the Cubs took the second of two games right on the chin from the San Francisco Giants, a third-place team under .500 in the National League West. That comes after their impressive three-game sweep of the lowly Los Angeles Angels, against whom the Cubs scored 19 runs in three games. And just like that, you have the Cubs’ entire August —perhaps their entire 2025 season— summed up by their performance over the last week. The Cubs finally got to 70 wins in mid-August, but up until then, it had been a slog. The Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 at Wrigley Field on August 17, after splitting the previous two games. Prior to the Pittsburgh series, the Cubs dropped two of three games in Toronto against the AL East-leading Blue Jays, plus two of three against their own division rivals, the St. Louis Cardinals, who themselves are nowhere near postseason contention. But the Cubs kicked off August by losing two of three versus the Cincinnati Reds, another NL Central division rival, and followed it up by eeking out two necessary but predictable wins versus the AL East’s last-place Baltimore Orioles. Normally, during the Cubs’ better years, the month of August is the make-or-break time that has locked in Chicago’s north side team into a postseason run. Or by August, things have gone completely in the other direction, and 1060 W.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 03:08
US Commerce Department Adopts Chainlink for On-Chain Economic Data Plan

The post US Commerce Department Adopts Chainlink for On-Chain Economic Data Plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chainlink partnered with the US Department of Commerce to put macroeconomic data on the blockchain. Secretary Howard Lutnick teased this plan earlier this week, and it’s already in motion. Apparently, several other blockchains are also included in this program, but reports vary as to how many or which ones are participating. So far, LINK is the only relevant token to spike in value. Chainlink to Host US Economic Data When Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced his intention to put US macroeconomic data on the blockchain, it drew a lot of skepticism. Why do this, and how will the Department of Commerce carry it out? Today, however, Chainlink’s announcement that it partnered with the US drew a lot of attention. Thanks to this partnership, Chainlink will encode important US macroeconomic data on the blockchain. This includes figures like the Real GDP, PCE Price Index, and Real Final Sales to Private Domestic Purchasers. Such an integration might enable new niche uses for blockchain markets. Chainlink, the blockchain infrastructure firm, has been putting a priority on US regulatory compliance lately. The firm is riding high on ambitious partnerships, and its LINK token received the support of a new DAT today. Among all these factors, Chainlink’s partnership announcement caused its token price to rally. Chainlink (LINK) Price Performance. Source: CoinGecko Who’s In The Blockchain Bonanza? However, Chainlink isn’t the only firm that can partner with the US. Although its early announcement led LINK-centric hype to go viral, other chains have demonstrated the ability to encode US financial data. It quickly became apparent that this partnership extends to several open source blockchains: US Commerce Department Begins Distributing GDP Data on Open-Source Blockchains Including Bitcoin, Ethereum & Solana. Initially targeting Nine Blockchains per Bloomberg Report pic.twitter.com/O6SfYKJft8 — matthew sigel, recovering CFA (@matthew_sigel) August 28, 2025 The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 03:07
US Cloud Platform Vercel Achieves $9 Billion Valuation Amid Rapid Growth in AI Integration

TLDRs: Vercel raises hundreds of millions, reaching a $9 billion valuation driven by AI development tools. Accel leads investment round as AI adoption accelerates in web development platforms. Company revenue doubles in just over a year, reflecting AI-enhanced developer demand. Vercel’s growth signals broader trend of infrastructure firms benefiting from AI integration. San Francisco-based cloud [...] The post US Cloud Platform Vercel Achieves $9 Billion Valuation Amid Rapid Growth in AI Integration appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/29 03:06
United States Continuing Jobless Claims registered at 1.954M, below expectations (1.97M) in August 15

The post United States Continuing Jobless Claims registered at 1.954M, below expectations (1.97M) in August 15 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 03:05
Pepeto vs Pepe and Little Pepe Price Prediction 2025

The post Pepeto vs Pepe and Little Pepe Price Prediction 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Which crypto has what it takes to stand out in the 2025 bull run? Meme coins are back in focus as the market heats up, but not every frog in the pond is built to last. Three frog-themed tokens are in the spotlight: Pepe, Little Pepe, and Pepeto. While they all share the same cultural roots, only one has the right mix of community, tools, and fundamentals to shine this bull run. The real question is, which frog will actually deliver the explosive gains investors are chasing in 2025? Pepe: A Spent Narrative with No Innovation Pepe exploded in 2023 and gave early investors massive returns. But today, Pepe is no longer a growth play, it is a legacy token. Its market cap is already too high, making another 100x nearly impossible. More importantly, Pepe offers no ecosystem, no products, and no strategy beyond its meme. Investors looking closely see that it has already played its hand, and with no upgrades or tools to back it, there is little reason for serious capital to flow back into it during this cycle. Pepe may remain a recognizable name, but recognition alone does not create value. With all that, it is impossible for Pepe to lead the next bull run. Little Pepe: Early Hype, Future Potential to Prove Little Pepe gained traction with its presale, where demand was strong and rounds sold out quickly. That early success highlighted strong community enthusiasm, but the project is still in the early stages of showing how it can grow. At present, it has not yet rolled out major utilities or a broader platform, meaning much of its momentum rests on its branding and market energy. If the team manages to deliver additional features or carve out a stronger identity, Little Pepe could evolve…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 03:02
Swaps, Bridges & Conversions: Major Changes Coming in 2025

As the cryptocurrency landscape evolves, the methods available for swapping digital assets are expanding rapidly. Looking ahead to 2025, industry experts and industry insiders are exploring innovative options that promise to enhance efficiency, security, and user experience in crypto trading and exchange platforms. Emerging Decentralized Solutions Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) continue to gain popularity due to [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/29 03:01
From AI Islands to an Internet of Agents, Here’s Why 2025 Feels Like a Turning Point

In the history of technological advancements, there have been many inflection points where the overarching narrative has suddenly shifted. 2025 seems to be headed in that direction as it seems primed to be remembered as the year when the ‘idea of autonomous AI agents’ stopped being a thought experiment and began to resemble a functioning ecosystem.  In other words, instead of monolithic models trying to do everything on their own, the future looks increasingly like one where networks of smaller, specialized agents can interact seamlessly across industries, devices, and even blockchains (a framework that has been labelled the ‘InternetContinue reading on DailyCoin.
Coinstats2025/08/29 03:00
Spheron Network and Datagram Partner to Redefine Real-Time Apps and DePIN Deployment

Spheron Network and Datagram to deliver scalable, decentralized infrastructure to transform AI, DePIN, and real-time applications with GPU-powered innovation.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/29 03:00
Berkshire Hathaway raises stake in Mitsubishi past 10%

The post Berkshire Hathaway raises stake in Mitsubishi past 10% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Berkshire Hathaway has pushed its stake in Mitsubishi past the 10% threshold, Mitsubishi said Thursday in a formal statement. The holding, made through Berkshire’s insurance subsidiary National Indemnity Company, rose to 10.23%, up from 9.74% in March. This increase makes the U.S. conglomerate an even bigger shareholder in Japan’s biggest trading company. A Mitsubishi spokesperson said Berkshire “continues to believe in the firm’s medium to long-term growth.” This comes nearly five years after Warren Buffett first bought into five Japanese trading houses in 2020. The investment is part of Warren’s wider Japan strategy, which includes positions in Sumitomo, Itochu, Marubeni, and Mitsui, alongside Mitsubishi, all of which dominate Japan’s global trade pipeline, with investments stretching from energy to metals to food distribution. And since the original announcement, Berkshire has gradually added to these holdings, especially during periods of market softness, rarely revealing purchases until they are already done. Warren rules out railroad acquisition but cuts new freight deal While increasing Berkshire’s footprint in Japan, Warren also addressed rising chatter about U.S. railroad mergers. On August 3, he and CEO-in-waiting Greg Abel met with Joseph Hinrichs, the CEO of CSX, at Warren’s Omaha office. The meeting was private; no aides, no assistants. Warren later told Becky Quick on CNBC that Berkshire “would not make a bid” to buy CSX. Instead, he said the three executives discussed ways to cooperate and make U.S. freight rail more efficient. Just days later, CSX and BNSF Railway, which Berkshire owns, announced a partnership to offer new coast-to-coast freight service across the U.S. The announcement hit markets immediately. On the news that Berkshire would not buy CSX, shares of CSX fell 5%, closing at $32.81. Union Pacific dropped around 2%, and Norfolk Southern slid more than 2%. Even Berkshire’s own stock dipped, though by less than…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 02:59
Best Crypto to Buy Right Now: Pepeto vs Pepe and Little Pepe Price Prediction 2025

Three frog-themed tokens are in the spotlight: Pepe, Little Pepe, and Pepeto. While they all share the same cultural roots, […] The post Best Crypto to Buy Right Now: Pepeto vs Pepe and Little Pepe Price Prediction 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/29 02:58
