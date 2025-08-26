Robinhood stock drops after being left out of the S&P 500 reshuffle

Robinhood Markets and other strategy stocks dropped sharply after S&P Dow Jones Indices said Interactive Brokers Group will join the S&P 500, replacing Walgreens Boots Alliance. S&P Dow Jones Indices said Interactive Brokers will move from the S&P MidCap 400 to the S&P 500 on August 28. Talen Energy will take its place in the MidCap 400. On September 2, Kinetik Holdings will join the S&P SmallCap 600, replacing Pacific Premier Bancorp. Robinhood stock drops after S&P exclusion Investors and traders waiting for Robinhood to rise as one of America's most influential crypto companies were disappointed after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced its latest reshuffle of the S&P 500. The reshuffle left Robinhood out and caused its stock to drop sharply. The committee's reasoning reminded people of what the S&P 500 represents and how its managers apply membership guidelines. Robinhood has struggled with profitability and faced skepticism from analysts despite attracting millions of users. On the other hand, Interactive Brokers has proven its reliability through different market cycles and has a strong reputation for stability and profitability built over decades. This makes it more qualified to be included in the list as its qualities matched the index methodologies that require proven financial stability and sustained profitability. A firm added to the S&P 500 will see its valuation boosted overnight and become more popular with institutional investors because every index fund and exchange-traded fund that tracks the benchmark must buy its shares. Interactive Brokers now enjoys these benefits, while Robinhood must rely on organic demand from traders and long-term investors who already follow the stock. Robinhood must provide steady financial results quarterly and prove its business model can withstand different market conditions without the volatility that sometimes defined its journey. Strategy stocks fall as market adjusts to reshuffle The announcement of…