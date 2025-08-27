MEXC-pörssi
XRP Gets Major Boost From China
XRP has just scored a huge win out of China. According to a post shared by Coin Bureau on X, Chinese fintech giant Linklogis is bringing its trillion-dollar supply chain finance platform onto the XRP Ledger (XRPL). This news immediately caught the attention of the crypto community because it ties XRP to one of the
Coinstats
2025/08/27 05:15
Trump-backed World Liberty Token Could Decimate Retail Investors, Compass Point Warns
The investment bank said crypto exchanges could list WLFI at a high fully-diluted valuation.
Coinstats
2025/08/27 05:14
The Daily: Bitcoin rebounds after drop below $110,000, Trump Media eyes $6.4 billion CRO treasury, Bitwise files Chainlink ETF, and more
The following article is adapted from The Block’s newsletter, The Daily, which comes out on weekday afternoons.
Coinstats
2025/08/27 05:12
AssemblyAI Expands Speech-to-Text Capabilities with 99 Languages
The post AssemblyAI Expands Speech-to-Text Capabilities with 99 Languages appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Iris Coleman Aug 26, 2025 05:08 AssemblyAI enhances its speech-to-text services by introducing support for 99 languages, offering advanced features at a single price point. Explore the latest developments in AI-driven language recognition. In a significant advancement for language recognition technology, AssemblyAI has announced the expansion of its speech-to-text services to support 99 languages. The company is offering these enhanced capabilities alongside advanced features at a unified price point, according to assemblyai.com. Key Features and Updates AssemblyAI’s latest update introduces a universal model that not only accommodates a wide array of languages but also incorporates advanced contextual text formatting. This feature is particularly beneficial for languages like Spanish and German, enhancing the accuracy and usability of transcriptions. The company has also streamlined its pricing model, making these features more accessible to a broader audience. Technological Integration and Implementation In addition to the language expansion, AssemblyAI has integrated OpenAI’s Whisper technology for offline speech recognition. This integration supports browser and Node.js implementations, allowing developers to utilize powerful transcription capabilities in various environments. The Whisper API also facilitates audio transcription using JavaScript, broadening the scope for developers to create innovative applications. Industry Impact and Future Prospects The expansion to 99 languages positions AssemblyAI as a formidable player in the AI-driven speech-to-text market. By offering comprehensive language support and advanced features at a competitive price, the company is poised to attract a diverse clientele ranging from individual developers to large enterprises. Furthermore, the inclusion of free speech-to-text APIs and open-source engines underscores AssemblyAI’s commitment to fostering innovation and accessibility in AI technology. This strategic move is likely to stimulate growth and adoption of AI-driven language solutions across various sectors. As AssemblyAI continues to enhance its offerings, the company is set to play a pivotal role…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 05:12
Commerce Secretary Lutnick says US will publish GDP data on blockchain
The post Commerce Secretary Lutnick says US will publish GDP data on blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced during a Cabinet meeting on Aug. 26 that the Department of Commerce will begin issuing its statistical data — including Gross Domestic Product (GDP) — on the blockchain, describing President Trump as “the crypto president.” Lutnick framed the initiative as a move to enhance data distribution by leveraging the inherent transparency, accessibility and immutability of the blockchain. He said the plan will begin with GDP data but is intended to expand to additional government agencies. “The Department of Commerce is going to start issuing its statistics on the blockchain because you are the crypto president,” Lutnick said. The plan focuses on releasing GDP figures onchain to enable people to “use the blockchain for data distribution,” Lutnick said. “We’re going to make that available to the entire government so all of you can do it.” He noted that officials are “just ironing out all the details” to implement the program. If carried out, the program would represent one of the first major implementations of blockchain technology for US government economic reporting. By publishing GDP figures onchain, the Commerce Department aims to make official statistics more accessible, verifiable and resistant to manipulation. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/commerce-publishing-gdp-data-blockchain
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 05:10
Trump Media, Crypto.com, Yorkville Announce CRO Reserve Venture
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/trump-media-crypto-cro-venture/
Coinstats
2025/08/27 05:09
S&P 500 rose 0.41% on Tuesday despite Trump firing Fed Governor Lisa Cook
The S&P 500 ended higher Tuesday as U.S. markets decided to ignore President Donald Trump’s latest confrontation with the Federal Reserve. Wall Street turned its attention to upcoming earnings from Nvidia. According to data from Bloomberg, the S&P 500 rose 0.41% to close at 6,465.94, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.44% to 21,544.27. The Dow […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/27 05:08
Taylor Swift’s Engagement Ring Will Blow Your Mind—See The Price, Cut And Details
The post Taylor Swift’s Engagement Ring Will Blow Your Mind—See The Price, Cut And Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Taylor Swift’s Engagement Ring Courtesy of Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce on Instagram Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have entered their wedding era. After two years of dating, the couple shared the exciting news through a joint post on Instagram on Tuesday, Aug. 26, alongside a photo of Swift’s massive antique sparkler. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨,” read the caption of the post, which featured photos of Kelce proposing in an ethereal garden adorned with pink and white roses. The photo collage captured Travis on one knee, the couple embracing and a close-up of Swift’s massive diamond ring. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Engagement Photos Courtesy of Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce on Instagram What Style Is Taylor Swift’s Engagement Ring? Swift’s engagement ring appears to be an 8-carat Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond set on a gold band. This specific historic cut, featuring antique details, dates from the early 18th century to the late 19th century. According to fine jewelry company VRAI, “Old Mine Cut diamonds are square shaped with rounded corners and have 58 facets. However, no two Old Mine Cut diamonds are alike. You can recognize one by its small table, larger culet and high crown.” Benjamin Khordipour told Brides that Swift “was proposed to with a stunning elongated antique cushion-cut diamond that is approximately eight carats, F color, and VS1 clarity.” The expert continued, “The ring was handcrafted in 18k yellow gold and the center diamond is set with needle point prongs that perfectly match the antique style. Smaller diamonds and hand-engravings adorn the shoulders of her setting.” ForbesTaylor Swift Announces Engagement To Travis KelceBy Conor Murray Who Designed Taylor Swift’s Engagement Ring? Swift’s unique engagement ring was designed by Kelce and jeweler Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry, according to People. Artifex Fine…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 05:08
Expert Predicts XRP ETF Demand as CME Futures Become Fastest to Hit $1B OI
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/08/27 05:08
USDT vs USDC – Stablecoin Comparison for Safety and Reliability
The post USDT vs USDC – Stablecoin Comparison for Safety and Reliability appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Compare USDT and USDC to see which stablecoin is safer for your money. Learn about liquidity, transparency, and regulatory backing to decide the best option. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, stablecoins play a critical role as anchors of stability. By tying their value to the U.S. dollar, they allow investors to protect against the sharp swings seen in assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Among the many stablecoins available today, two remain the dominant players: Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC). Both target a 1:1 peg with the dollar, but their approaches to regulation, transparency, and reserve management are vastly different. For investors, traders, and institutions, these differences can mean the distinction between liquidity dominance and long-term security. Tether (USDT): Liquidity King with Lingering Questions Since its launch in 2014, Tether has cemented itself as the largest and most widely used stablecoin in the world. It powers billions in daily trading volume and is available on virtually every major exchange. For those who value liquidity and fast execution, USDT has been the go-to choice. But its history is not without controversy. Questions surrounding whether every USDT was properly backed by reserves have haunted the project for years. In 2021, Tether settled with the New York Attorney General’s office over claims of misleading disclosures about its holdings. While Tether now issues quarterly reports from an independent firm, critics highlight that these remain attestations, not full audits, and that its reserves mix includes more than just cash and U.S. Treasuries. USDT Pros: unmatched liquidity, global adoption, high volume. USDT Cons: less transparency, history of regulatory scrutiny. The Rise of MAGACOIN FINANCE While the stablecoin debate continues, many investors are looking beyond traditional plays toward high-upside altcoins. One name drawing attention is MAGACOIN FINANCE, now being positioned by analysts as one…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 05:05
