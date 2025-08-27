2025-08-29 Friday

U.S. Government to Begin Issuing GDP Data on Blockchain

The post U.S. Government to Begin Issuing GDP Data on Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a massive development, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has announced that his department plans to start issuing GDP data on the blockchain. This comes as the Donald Trump administration continues to warm up to the crypto industry and push crypto adoption in the country. Commerce Department To Issue GDP Data on The Blockchain During a cabinet meeting, Lutnick stated that the Department of Commerce will begin issuing its statistics on the blockchain, as Trump is “the crypto president.” He added that they plan to release the GDP data on the blockchain, allowing people to start utilizing the blockchain for data distribution. The Commerce Secretary further stated that they will make this data available to everyone in government so that they can also emulate this move. Lutnick noted that they are just ironing out the details, suggesting that this move could happen soon enough. However, he didn’t provide details of the network on which they plan to issue this GDP data. Meanwhile, it is worth noting that this isn’t the first time that a U.S. government agency has considered the use of blockchain technology. Earlier this year, the Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E.), under Elon Musk’s leadership at the time, reportedly explored blockchain for government efficiency, focusing on cost-cutting, transparency, and data security. However, nothing concrete materialized from that. Meanwhile, this move to publish GDP data on the blockchain represents the latest push from the Trump administration to make the U.S. the crypto capital of the world. As part of this goal, the administration is already working on establishing laws that provide regulatory clarity for the industry. Lutnick is notably part of the president’s Digital Asset Working Group, which worked on the White House crypto policy report. The report made recommendations on how the U.S. regulators can provide regulatory clarity…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 05:45
Donald Trump Jr. Joins Polymarket Following Investment Into Crypto Prediction Market

The president’s son, who already serves as an advisor to rival Kalshi, is joining the firm’s advisory board.
Coinstats2025/08/27 05:41
Bitcoin Critic Schiff Warns of Further Decline After BTC Falls Below $109K

Economist and longtime Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff has warned that BTC’s recent 13% drop to under $109,000 signals deeper weakness. Market Context and Recent Price Action Economist and bitcoin critic Peter Schiff has said the top cryptocurrency’s decline by 13% to under $109,000 since peaking at $124,517 is a sign of weakness that should be […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/27 05:40
Can Prospect Konnor Griffin End Pittsburgh Pirates’ Offensive Woes?

The post Can Prospect Konnor Griffin End Pittsburgh Pirates’ Offensive Woes? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Pittsburgh Pirates already have the best young pitcher in all of baseball in Paul Skenes. Don’t look now, but they just may have the best young hitter in Konnor Griffin. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound right-hander is a “potential five-tool superstar at the highest level, with some of the biggest upside in the whole draft,” said Justin Horowitz, the Pirates’ amateur scouting director. Recently promoted to Double-A Altoona, Griffin has impressed manager Andy Fox there. “You see the at bats getting better, as far as making in-game, in at-bat adjustments,” Fox told the Altoona Mirror. “I think that you see that, and when situations arise, he’s not trying to do too much and you just see the maturing process going live.” CLEARWATER, FL: Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Konnor Griffin bats against and the Philadelphia Phillies at BayCare Ballpark in a spring training game on March 14, 2025. (Photo by Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via Getty Images) MLB Photos via Getty Images Griffin, 19, is hitting .329 in his first year in the minors after being the ninth overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. Here are some of his accomplishments in 107 games over three levels this year: 63 stolen bases in 74 tries (.851) 101 runs scored .410 on-base percentage .922 OPS 41 of his 139 hits have been for extra bases (.294) 21 doubles 16 homers 7 errors in 299 chances at shortstop (.977) 0 errors in 32 chances in center field The only flaw has been his ratio of 107 strikeouts to 45 walks – and there are scouts who maintain that is a red flag. Will it get worse or can Griffin adjust? Naysayers point to Oneil Cruz, also a shortstop-outfielder who got to Pittsburgh at age 22 after hitting .310 with 17 homers and 19 steals in 2021…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 05:38
Building a CBIR Benchmark with TotalSegmentator and FAISS

This article explores the methods and datasets used to build a benchmark for content-based image retrieval (CBIR) in medical imaging. It examines vector databases, the challenges of large-scale similarity search, and indexing techniques such as flat search, Locality Sensitive Hashing (LSH), and Hierarchical Navigable Small World (HNSW). The Facebook AI Similarity Search (FAISS) library is used to implement efficient approximate nearest neighbor (ANN) search. Using the TotalSegmentator dataset of over 1,200 CT volumes, embeddings were extracted slice-by-slice and indexed, enabling rapid, metadata-free retrieval across more than 290,000 image embeddings.
Hackernoon2025/08/27 05:35
Medical Image Retrieval Needs a New Benchmark

This paper establishes a benchmark for 3D content-based image retrieval (CBIR) in medical imaging using the TotalSegmentator dataset. It evaluates supervised embeddings trained on medical images against self-supervised embeddings from non-medical datasets, testing retrieval at both organ and region levels. By introducing a late interaction re-ranking method inspired by text retrieval, the study achieves near-perfect recall across diverse anatomical structures. The results provide a much-needed benchmark and roadmap for future development of AI-powered medical image retrieval systems, enabling more reliable, precise, and efficient radiology workflows.
Hackernoon2025/08/27 05:35
dYdX Labs Announces August Product Roadmap Update and Rebrand

The post dYdX Labs Announces August Product Roadmap Update and Rebrand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. dYdX Labs has released its August product roadmap update, outlining upcoming technical improvements, product launches, and longer-term initiatives for the decentralized trading protocol. The update also confirmed that the company has rebranded from dYdX Trading to dYdX Labs, marking a structural shift toward onchain development and experimentation. Product Roadmap Overview According to the update, dYdX Labs is focusing on three key areas: Expanding access to financial markets, including plans to list not only digital assets but also traditional instruments such as U.S. equities and indexes. Improving the trading experience across platforms, including mobile, web, and integrations with applications such as Telegram. Strengthening token utility to tie governance and protocol performance more closely together. Recent Product Updates The report highlights several features rolled out earlier this year: Builder Codes, allowing external wallets and apps to integrate trading functions while sharing in revenue. Infrastructure upgrades, which the team reports have improved API reliability by 98% since April 2025. Simplified mobile and web experiences, which led to higher onboarding and trading activity. Free and instant deposits above $100 across multiple chains, including Ethereum, Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, Polygon, and Avalanche. Planned Releases for Q3 2025 The next development cycle includes new trading tools and protocol mechanisms such as: Fee-sharing programs for partners, with up to 50% of protocol fees distributed. Advanced order types, including Scale and TWAP. Reduced trading latency through a designated proposer system. Expanded order gateway functions for validators. Trading via Telegram, following the acquisition of Pocket Protector. Social login features (Google, Apple, Passkey) to simplify onboarding. Direct swaps between USDC and DYDX via Osmosis. Fee reductions for token stakers. Looking Further Ahead Longer-term initiatives include the addition of perpetuals for real-world assets, a global rollout of spot trading (including in the U.S.), and support for broader deposit options such as USDT,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 05:34
Are Whales Turning the Crash Into a Buying Opportunity?

The post Are Whales Turning the Crash Into a Buying Opportunity? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nearly $1B Wiped Out in Crypto Liquidations: Are Whales Turning the Crash Into a Buying Opportunity? Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk. Related News © 2025 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/bitcoin-news/nearly-1b-wiped-out-in-crypto-liquidations-are-whales-turning-the-crash-into-a-buying-opportunity/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 05:33
Don't Save Your Money in a Bank

Ryan Sean Adams: Protect your future. Save in assets. Save in crypto.
Coinstats2025/08/27 05:30
Trump Calls For Death Penalty For D.C. Murders

The post Trump Calls For Death Penalty For D.C. Murders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump said Tuesday his administration would seek the death penalty for anyone convicted of murder in Washington, D.C., intensifying his anti-crime rhetoric as he pursues a crackdown in major cities. US President Donald Trump participates in a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 26, 2025. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Trump said the death penalty would be “a very strong preventative” against murders in Washington, D.C., while speaking during a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, adding “I don’t know if we’re ready for it in this country, but we have no choice.” Trump claimed “everybody that’s heard” his idea “agrees with it.” The death penalty is outlawed for local crime in D.C., and multiple efforts to reinstate it have failed, but federal prosecutors can still pursue the punishment for certain federal offenses. Trump made the comments while discussing his crime crackdown in Washington, including a federal takeover of the city’s police force and deployment of federal law enforcement officials in other states, and efforts to replicate the initiative in other major cities. Tangent Trump’s first administration carried out a record-setting 13 executions. Former Attorney General Merrick Garland, under former President Joe Biden, halted all federal executions pending a Justice Department review of its death penalty policy. Key Background Trump has repeatedly called for a reinstatement of the death penalty, writing on Truth Social in December “as soon as I am inaugurated, I will direct the Justice Department to vigorously pursue the death penalty” after Biden announced he had commuted the sentences of most people on federal death row. Since taking office, Attorney General Pam Bondi has authorized federal prosecutors to pursue 19 executions, though judges have blocked several of them from moving…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 05:29
