2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
Donald Trump Jr. Ventures Into Polymarket With Major Investment

Donald Trump Jr. Ventures Into Polymarket With Major Investment

The post Donald Trump Jr. Ventures Into Polymarket With Major Investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to a recent scoop, Donald Trump Jr. is investing an unspecified sum into the crypto predictions market platform, Polymarket. If this connection deepens, it could enable US users to openly access the platform in the future. Don Junior also invested in Kalshi, joining the firm as a Strategic Advisor in January. By investing in both these rival firms, he’s showing a clear interest in the market sector. Trump Family Is Betting On the Predictions Market Trump’s crypto empire is a family business, with both his sons and other figures investing in a series of crypto, Web3, and related ventures. Donald Trump Jr., commonly called “Don Junior,” is particularly involved with WLFI and crypto mining, and he’s adding to this with a major investment in Polymarket. According to a report from Axios, Trump Jr. is investing “double-digit millions” into Polymarket, although the exact investment size is unclear. The online prediction market has enjoyed a successful period since the DOJ dropped its probe last month. This was part of Trump’s war on crypto enforcement. Since then, the platform has teased several new expansions, even proposing to launch its own stablecoin. Polymarket could gain a wide range of new opportunities by partnering with the Trump family. Americans are currently blocked from the platform, but top-level political ties could change this. Conflict Of Interest? Polymarket and the Trump family have a few months of mutual interest, after the platform correctly predicted Trump’s victory in the 2024 election. However, the family’s entanglement with prediction markets may be a double-edged sword in this case. Specifically, Don Junior has been a strategic advisor for Kalshi, Polymarket’s main competitor, for months: “We are beyond excited to announce that Donald Trump Jr. has joined Kalshi as a Strategic Advisor. With his extensive business experience and influence, Don Junior…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.52+0.79%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00213654-0.27%
WLFI
WLFI$----%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 06:10
Jaa
Analyst Reveals Bitcoin and Ethereum Expectations, Warns: “These Levels Could Be Tested Again by the End of September!”

Analyst Reveals Bitcoin and Ethereum Expectations, Warns: “These Levels Could Be Tested Again by the End of September!”

The post Analyst Reveals Bitcoin and Ethereum Expectations, Warns: “These Levels Could Be Tested Again by the End of September!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Despite the mild statements from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Bitcoin and altcoins experienced a sharp correction. Bitcoin has fallen to around $110,000, dragging down the overall cryptocurrency market as forced liquidations, along with increased short-term volatility ahead of key U.S. economic data this week, have also weighed on the cryptocurrency market. At this point, Bitcoin fell to a seven-week low due to strong downward market pressure from the liquidation of large leveraged positions, while Ethereum fell to $4,300. Speaking to The Block, Deribit head of research Sean Dawson said it had been a bloody start to the new week. At this point, the analyst argued that BTC is likely to retest $100,000 by the end of September, while ETH is likely to retest $4,000. According to Dawson, the recent correction has caused an increase in volatility, with BTC’s daily implied volatility rising from 15% to 38% and ETH’s from 41% to 70%. Dawson attributed the sudden surge in volatility to investors rushing to hedge ahead of the release of second-quarter US GDP and employment data. Dawson also noted that the volatility in options markets reflects investors’ cautious approach. Based on the data, the analyst noted that the 25-delta slope in the options market has turned negative for both assets, indicating increased demand for put options. This reflects a short-term bearish trend. At this point, Dawson predicted that BTC is likely to retest $100,000 by the end of September, while ETH is likely to retest $4,000. “The data shows us that options traders prefer put options over call options. This is the strongest downside protection demand we’ve seen in the last two weeks, with investors appearing to be preparing for a potential retest of the $4,000 levels for ETH and $100,000 for BTC by the end of September. *This is not…
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,618.35+0.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01895+3.67%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 06:09
Jaa
Bitcoin Whale Sells 968 BTC for Ethereum on Hyperliquid

Bitcoin Whale Sells 968 BTC for Ethereum on Hyperliquid

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/bitcoin-whale-trades-btc-for-eth/
Bitcoin
BTC$111,618.35+0.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01895+3.67%
Ethereum
ETH$4,491.69-0.50%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 06:08
Jaa
Alphabet pushes on mining

Alphabet pushes on mining

The post Alphabet pushes on mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Update: August 2025 — Alphabet has extended the financial backstop related to the expansion of the Lake Mariner data center campus to approximately 3.2 billion dollars and, in return, has obtained warrants on TeraWulf shares which, if exercised, would bring the potential stake to around 14%. The announcement was officially published on August 18, 2025, in TeraWulf’s corporate press release and reported by the national financial press. TeraWulf Investor Relations and market coverage on CNBC confirm the key terms. In this context, the setting remains clearly financial and not operational. According to the data collected by the research office and official communications, the additional tranche of about 1.4 billion dollars was formalized on August 18, 2025. Industry analysts note that the combination of backstop and warrant is a recurring solution for big tech companies that want to gain strategic exposure without directly holding digital assets. We have verified the key figures in corporate documents and major publications to ensure the numerical accuracy reported in this article. What the agreement provides: backstop, warrant, and Lake Mariner campus In detail, the Google division of Alphabet has agreed to support debt financing for the expansion of the Lake Mariner campus – in the western area of New York, near Buffalo – necessary to build new data centers. It should be noted that, according to market indications and as reported by Marketscreener, the latest tranche of the backstop amounts to about 1.4 billion dollars, bringing the total commitment close to 3.2 billion dollars. Simultaneously, the issuance of warrants for approximately 32.5 million shares of TeraWulf is planned. If these instruments were fully exercised, the cumulative participation would be around 14%. An interesting aspect is that Alphabet thus gains a potential entry into equity linked to the performance of the miner, avoiding the immediate deployment…
NEAR
NEAR$2.522+0.39%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.002422+276.78%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01895+3.67%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 06:07
Jaa
Bitwise Files S-1 Statement For Chainlink ETF, LINK Recovery Path Defined?

Bitwise Files S-1 Statement For Chainlink ETF, LINK Recovery Path Defined?

The post Bitwise Files S-1 Statement For Chainlink ETF, LINK Recovery Path Defined? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Bitwise filed an S-1 with the SEC for a Chainlink ETF to complement its crypto ETF push. The ETF would hold LINK directly with custody managed by Coinbase. Analysts’ price forecasts pointed toward $100 in the long term. Bitwise Asset Management has filed an S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a Chainlink ETF. The filing marked one of the first attempts to bring regulated exposure to an oracle network’s native token. Analysts and commentators, including Eric Balchunas, noted the move as a potential milestone for both the asset and the wider crypto market. Bitwise Seeks Approval for Chainlink ETF Bitwise submitted the application to the SEC under the Securities Act of 1933. The proposed product was listed as the “Bitwise Chainlink ETF.” The filing showed Delaware as the state of incorporation and named Coinbase Custody Trust Company as custodian. Notably, if approved, the ETF would hold Chainlink’s native token, LINK, directly. It would not use leverage or derivatives, but instead track the CME CF Chainlink-Dollar Reference Rate. The net asset value would be updated once daily, while intraday values would refresh every 15 seconds to reflect real-time prices. Eric Balchunas, a senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, shared the development on social media, highlighting the importance of Bitwise’s decision. The Bitwise Chainlink ETF | Source: Eric Balchunas The firm has a track record of filing for single-token ETFs and diversified indexes, with past applications covering assets such as Solana, XRP, and NEAR. Adding Chainlink, known for its high whale activity, to the list showed a broadening strategy aimed at providing investors with more regulated ways to access digital tokens. The filing came during a period of shifting regulations marked by an earlier approval of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. This precedent is…
NEAR
NEAR$2.522+0.39%
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
RealLink
REAL$0.05784-0.01%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 06:05
Jaa
BNB Staking ETF: Revolutionary Opportunity Unlocked by Rex Shares Filing

BNB Staking ETF: Revolutionary Opportunity Unlocked by Rex Shares Filing

BitcoinWorld BNB Staking ETF: Revolutionary Opportunity Unlocked by Rex Shares Filing The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with truly exciting news: U.S. asset management firm Rex Shares has filed for a groundbreaking BNB staking ETF. This pivotal development, confirmed by Bloomberg ETF senior analyst Eric Balchunas, could fundamentally change how traditional investors engage with digital assets. It offers a regulated, accessible pathway to participate in the often-lucrative world of crypto staking, bridging the gap between conventional finance and decentralized opportunities. What Exactly is a BNB Staking ETF and Why Does It Matter? An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment fund traded on stock exchanges, much like stocks. It typically holds assets like stocks, commodities, or bonds. However, a BNB staking ETF is a unique beast. It would hold BNB tokens and actively stake them to earn rewards, passing these benefits on to the ETF shareholders. Here’s why this matters significantly: Accessibility: It allows investors to gain exposure to BNB staking without directly owning or managing cryptocurrencies. Regulation: Being a regulated financial product, it offers a layer of investor protection and familiarity. Ease of Use: No need to set up crypto wallets, understand staking protocols, or worry about private key security. This innovation could unlock new capital flows into the crypto ecosystem, particularly from institutional investors and those hesitant to navigate the complexities of direct crypto ownership. Understanding the Power of Staking: How Does it Work? Staking, in essence, is the act of locking up cryptocurrency holdings to support the operations of a blockchain network. For Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchains like BNB Smart Chain, validators are chosen to create new blocks and validate transactions based on the amount of crypto they have “staked.” In return for their participation and securing the network, stakers earn rewards, often in the form of additional cryptocurrency. For BNB, staking contributes to the security and efficiency of the BNB Smart Chain. Investors who stake their BNB effectively become part of this validation process, earning a yield on their holdings. The potential BNB staking ETF aims to streamline this process, allowing traditional investors to benefit from these rewards without the technical know-how. Rex Shares’ Bold Move: Paving the Way for Broader BNB Staking ETF Adoption Rex Shares is known for its innovative approach to financial products, often targeting niche or emerging markets. Their filing for a BNB staking ETF signals a significant step towards mainstream acceptance of crypto-native yield generation. This move is not just about one specific asset; it sets a precedent for how other proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies might eventually find their way into regulated investment vehicles. Moreover, the involvement of established financial firms like Rex Shares lends credibility to the crypto space. It suggests that the underlying technology and economic models, such as staking, are maturing and becoming attractive to a wider range of investors seeking diversified income streams. This could encourage other asset managers to explore similar offerings, expanding the crypto investment landscape. What Are the Potential Benefits and Challenges for Investors? Investing in a potential BNB staking ETF comes with a unique set of advantages and considerations: Benefits: Diversification: Adds a new asset class and income stream to traditional portfolios. Passive Income: Offers the potential for regular staking rewards without active management. Simplified Access: Trades like a stock, making it easy to buy and sell through standard brokerage accounts. Professional Management: The ETF is managed by experts, handling the complexities of staking and security. Challenges: Regulatory Scrutiny: While the ETF itself is regulated, the underlying crypto market remains dynamic and subject to evolving regulations. Market Volatility: The value of BNB, and thus the ETF, will be subject to the inherent volatility of the cryptocurrency market. Custody Risks: While the ETF structure aims to mitigate this, the underlying digital assets still require secure custody solutions. Fees: ETFs typically charge management fees, which could impact overall returns compared to direct staking. Investors should always conduct thorough due diligence and consider their risk tolerance before investing in any financial product, especially those tied to emerging technologies like cryptocurrency. The filing by Rex Shares for a BNB staking ETF represents a monumental leap forward for cryptocurrency adoption and institutional interest. It offers a glimpse into a future where the innovative yield mechanisms of decentralized finance become accessible through familiar, regulated investment products. This development could truly democratize access to crypto staking, inviting a new wave of investors to participate in the digital economy. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is a BNB staking ETF? A BNB staking ETF is an Exchange-Traded Fund that holds BNB tokens and stakes them to earn rewards. It allows investors to gain exposure to BNB staking and its potential yields through a regulated, traditional investment vehicle without directly managing cryptocurrencies. Who is Rex Shares? Rex Shares is a U.S. asset management firm known for creating innovative financial products, often focusing on niche or emerging markets. Their filing for a BNB staking ETF highlights their forward-thinking approach to integrating digital assets into traditional finance. What are the main benefits of investing in a BNB staking ETF? Key benefits include simplified access to BNB staking rewards, professional management, diversification for traditional portfolios, and the added layer of investor familiarity and protection offered by a regulated ETF structure. What are the potential risks associated with a BNB staking ETF? Potential risks include the inherent volatility of the cryptocurrency market, regulatory uncertainties surrounding digital assets, management fees, and the specific custody risks associated with holding cryptocurrencies, even within an ETF framework. When might the Rex Shares BNB staking ETF launch? The filing of an ETF does not guarantee immediate approval or launch. The process involves regulatory review and approval by bodies like the SEC, which can take considerable time. Investors should monitor official announcements for updates. Did you find this insight into the potential BNB staking ETF exciting? Share this article with your network and spark a conversation about the future of crypto investing! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping BNB institutional adoption. This post BNB Staking ETF: Revolutionary Opportunity Unlocked by Rex Shares Filing first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
Binance Coin
BNB$874.83+2.30%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00213654-0.27%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 06:05
Jaa
Ethereum Targets New Highs: Can $4.7K Turn Into Solid Support?

Ethereum Targets New Highs: Can $4.7K Turn Into Solid Support?

error code: 524
Jaa
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/27 06:02
Jaa
Altcoins Are Fueling Bitcoin’s Next Big Rally, Says Tim Draper

Altcoins Are Fueling Bitcoin’s Next Big Rally, Says Tim Draper

Speaking on CNBC, the Draper Associates founder compared Bitcoin’s rise to Microsoft’s early lead in personal computing, where competing products […] The post Altcoins Are Fueling Bitcoin’s Next Big Rally, Says Tim Draper appeared first on Coindoo.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.029+163.87%
Jaa
Coindoo2025/08/27 06:01
Jaa
MetaMask Adds Google and Apple Sign-Ins to Simplify Crypto Wallet Setup

MetaMask Adds Google and Apple Sign-Ins to Simplify Crypto Wallet Setup

The post MetaMask Adds Google and Apple Sign-Ins to Simplify Crypto Wallet Setup appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MetaMask, the self-custodial crypto wallet developed by Consensys, introduced a “Social login” feature on 26 August that lets users create, back up and restore wallets with a single Google or Apple sign-in MetaMask, the self-custodial crypto wallet developed by Consensys, introduced a “Social login” feature on 26 August that lets users create, back up and restore wallets with a single Google or Apple sign-in. The tool eliminates the need for manually handling a 12-word seed recovery phrase during setup or login. Under the new system, a seed phrase is generated locally and can be unlocked only through the user’s social credentials and a unique password, preserving the wallet’s self-custody model. MetaMask says neither it nor the authentication providers can retrieve a user’s keys, aiming to balance ease of use with security. The move is designed to reduce friction for newcomers to decentralised finance, long seen as a barrier to broader adoption of web3 services. MetaMask remains one of the most widely used non-custodial wallets, and the update positions it to compete with consumer-oriented platforms that blend familiar web2 log-in methods with blockchain asset management. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/nfts-and-web3/metamask-adds-google-apple-sign-ins-to-simplify-crypto-wallet-setup-1e6428ed
Moonveil
MORE$0.10565+4.92%
Movement
MOVE$0.1278+3.64%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01895+3.67%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 06:01
Jaa
Solana’s Institutional Wave Builds: Pantera Eyes $1.25 Billion Treasury

Solana’s Institutional Wave Builds: Pantera Eyes $1.25 Billion Treasury

Pantera Capital is seeking to raise $1.25 billion for a Solana treasury, adding to the wave of institutional momentum building behind the asset. Pantera Plans To Convert A Nasdaq-Listed Firm Into A Solana Treasury Vehicle As first reported by The Information, Pantera Capital is planning to raise funds to create a Solana treasury vehicle. Initially, […]
Jaa
Bitcoinist2025/08/27 06:00
Jaa

Trendaavat uutiset

Lisää

Why is it difficult for stablecoin summer to ignite Crypto enthusiasm?

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Countdown to Foundation Exit? The Rise of the Corporate System and the Reconstruction of Crypto Governance Paradigm

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet