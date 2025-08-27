2025-08-29 Friday

SharpLink (SBET) ETH Holdings to Nearly 800K, Raised $361M

SharpLink (SBET) ETH Holdings to Nearly 800K, Raised $361M

The post SharpLink (SBET) ETH Holdings to Nearly 800K, Raised $361M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SharpLink Gaming (SBET), the Nasdaq-listed digital asset treasury firm led by Ethereum co-founder Joe Lubin, added 56,533 ether (ETH) to its balance sheet last week, lifting its total holdings to almost 800,000 ETH worth about $3.6 billion. The purchases, made between Aug. 18 and Aug. 24, averaged $4,462 per ETH, according to a Tuesday press release. SharpLink also reported staking rewards had risen to 1,799 ETH since the firm launched its treasury strategy in June. The Minneapolis-based company also disclosed in the update that it raised $360.9 million in net proceeds last week through its at-the-market (ATM) share issuance program. There’s about $200 million in cash still available for further ETH acquisitions, the firm said. SBET rose 1.1% in the early minutes of the session. Ether treasury firms are on a buying spree, scooping up 2.6% of the asset’s supply over the past few months, according to a Standard Chartered report, and pushing ETH’s price to a fresh record. BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), led by Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, is leading the pack by accumulating nearly 1.7 million ETH, followed by SharpLink’s 800,000 tokens. Along with the recent pullback in crypto prices, digital asset treasury stocks also declined. Last week, SharpLink approved a $1.5 billion stock buyback program in case the stock falls to or below the underlying net asset value. Geoff Kendrick, head of research at global bank Standard Chartered, said that ether and ETH-focused treasury firms are undervalued following the sell-off, reiterating a $7,500 year-end price target for ETH. Read more: Ether and ETH Treasury Companies Look Undervalued After Plunge: Standard Chartered Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/08/26/joe-lubin-s-sharplink-boosts-eth-holdings-to-nearly-800k-raised-usd361m-in-fresh-capital
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 06:18
Uplink Says 25,000 Routers Join Daily As DePIN Growth Raises Questions On Scale, Reliability

Uplink Says 25,000 Routers Join Daily As DePIN Growth Raises Questions On Scale, Reliability

Uplink is a decentralized wireless platform with over 3 million registered devices and is growing rapidly. It addresses challenges of scaling with verification and incentivization systems.read more
Coinstats2025/08/27 06:17
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: $5 Target Back in Play, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Might Outperform With 30x Gains

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: $5 Target Back in Play, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Might Outperform With 30x Gains

The post Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: $5 Target Back in Play, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Might Outperform With 30x Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While XRP) price momentum teases appetite for a breakout higher towards the $5 target, upstart player Mutuum Finance (MUTM) quietly closes in. As experts begin to pay attention to its revolutionary DeFi platform and predictions indicating a mind-boggling 30x potential return, the new entry player is attracting investors’ attention.  Current investors are awaiting a minimum of 300% ROI when MUTM is listed. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presale has crossed over $14.9 million and has more than 15700 investors so far. As XRP holders anticipate a breakout, market rumor has it that Mutuum Finance’s innovative breakthrough tokenomics and ripening ecosystem could lead the next climb. XRP Trades Sideways Around $3.02 As Market Remains on Edge XRP is changing hands near $3.02 after a week of roller-coaster volatility between $2.90 and $3.30 as investors balance market-wide drivers and technical tendencies building around its current range. Meanwhile, as attention progressively splits as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) enters the fray too. Mutuum Finance Stage 6 Presale Mutuum Finance is currently in stage 6 of the presale, with the token price at $0.035. The following stage will see the token price increase by 14.29% to $0.04. Over 15,700 investors have subscribed to the presale, with the project raising over $14.9 million. Such interest is an indication of growing confidence in the project and value proposition within the space of decentralized finance. Creating a Secure and Stable DeFi Platform Mutuum Finance is constructing a stablecoin to be pegged to the US dollar on the Ethereum blockchain. The stablecoin will be an algorithmic-free investment token that resists volatility witnessed with algorithmic stablecoins that inflate and de-peg in the chaos of market madness. By holding strong, Mutuum Finance is seeking to provide users an unmoving source of value in the DeFi ecosystem. The Dual-Lending Advantage One advantage of Mutuum Finance…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 06:17
Commerce Secretary Lutnick announces plans to issue US GDP statistics on blockchain

Commerce Secretary Lutnick announces plans to issue US GDP statistics on blockchain

The post Commerce Secretary Lutnick announces plans to issue US GDP statistics on blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced the Department of Commerce will begin issuing GDP and other economic statistics on blockchain during a White House cabinet meeting on Aug. 26. Positioning the technology as a government-wide data distribution tool, Lutnick told President Donald Trump: “The Department of Commerce is going to start issuing its statistics on the blockchain, cause you [Trump] are the crypto president, and we are going to put the GDP on the blockchain so people can use the blockchain for data distribution.” Lutnick said the Commerce Department plans to make blockchain-based statistics “available for the entire government” while working through implementation details. The announcement represents the most prominent federal blockchain deployment under the Trump administration’s crypto-friendly policies. Existing federal programs The Commerce initiative builds on existing blockchain pilots across federal agencies. Treasury tested a grant distribution system using blockchain to track drawdowns with automatic reconciliation and audit trails, though it never launched publicly. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission operates a pilot program evaluating tokenized collateral and stablecoin-based financial transactions in regulated markets. At the same time, the Small Business Administration has evaluated blockchain for monitoring fraud and performance metrics in loan programs, according to Government Accountability Office reports. The Department of Defense and Homeland Security are exploring the use of blockchain for parts tracking, supply chain authentication, and digital documentation. The Navy and the Defense Logistics Agency collaborate with SIMBA Chain to track high-value parts through blockchain ledgers, thereby reducing manual data entry in defense supply chains. Customs and Border Protection previously ran blockchain trials to verify intellectual property data on imports and spot counterfeit goods. Congressional support The blockchain push aligns with pending congressional legislation. The “Deploying American Blockchains Act of 2025,” sponsored by Rep. Kat Cammack and passed by the House on June 23, moved to the Senate…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 06:16
Countdown to Wealth: Arctic Pablo's $3.62M Presale Propels Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week Alongside Penguins and Trump Coin

Countdown to Wealth: Arctic Pablo’s $3.62M Presale Propels Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week Alongside Penguins and Trump Coin

Meme coins are dominating headlines once again, sparking intense debates in both mainstream finance and crypto communities. From quirky collections like Pudgy Penguins surging in popularity to the surprising traction of politically inspired coins such as Official Trump, meme-driven tokens continue to carve their own path in the digital asset world. This week, the spotlight […]
Coinstats2025/08/27 06:15
Medicare Pays Physicians One-Third Less Than Decade Ago

Medicare Pays Physicians One-Third Less Than Decade Ago

The post Medicare Pays Physicians One-Third Less Than Decade Ago appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Physicians are paid 33.6% less for treating Medicare patients than a decade ago thanks to reimbursement cuts coupled by rising practice expenses, according to a report from Omniscient Health, a healthcare data science, research and consulting firm. getty Physicians are paid 33.6% less for treating Medicare patients than a decade ago thanks to reimbursement cuts coupled by rising practice expenses, according to a report from Omniscient Health, a healthcare data science, research and consulting firm. The 2025 Omniscient Health Physician Medicare Income Report shows reimbursement rates for outpatient procedures from traditional fee-for-service patients in the Medicare health insurance program for the elderly have tumbled a cumulative 10% since 2016. The issue of actual cuts in physician Medicare payment has been an issue for years for physician groups led by the American Medical Association. Meanwhile, the reimbursement picture is even worse for physicians who contract with privatized Medicare Advantage plans with physicians paid an estimated 10% to 15% less than for traditional Medicare patients. This has impacted more physicians in recent years since more than half of all seniors eligible for Medicare are now enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans. Omniscient Health’s report figured the hit to physician income when looking at the costs of operating a practice and a general U.S. inflation rate that has risen by nearly 30%, “significantly increasing the cost of staff salaries, rent, medical supplies, and technology,” a statement accompanying the report said. “Falling reimbursements and rising costs have created a widening gap between what it costs to provide care and what physicians are paid to deliver it,” said Omniscient Health, chief executive officer Meade Monger. “With Medicare Advantage enrollment and underpayments factored in, the imbalance grows more dire.” The Omnisient Health report is the latest year on physician income that warns of problems patients will increasingly…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 06:14
Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) Stock: Rallies on $2.4B Liquidity and 4 New U.S. Infrastructure Sites and 1.5 GW Expansion

Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) Stock: Rallies on $2.4B Liquidity and 4 New U.S. Infrastructure Sites and 1.5 GW Expansion

TLDR Hut 8 Soars 10% on 1.5 GW Expansion Across U.S., Eyes 2.5 GW Total Capacity Hut 8 Unveils 4 U.S. Sites, Boosts Development Pipeline to 10.6 GW $2.4B Strong: Hut 8 Powers Multi-Gigawatt Expansion With Strategic Liquidity From Exclusivity to Execution: Hut 8 Activates 1.5 GW in Growth Push Hut 8 Taps U.S. Energy [...] The post Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) Stock: Rallies on $2.4B Liquidity and 4 New U.S. Infrastructure Sites and 1.5 GW Expansion appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/27 06:12
Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) Stock: Rallies on $2.4B Liquidity , 4 New U.S. Infrastructure Sites and 1.5 GW Expansion

Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) Stock: Rallies on $2.4B Liquidity , 4 New U.S. Infrastructure Sites and 1.5 GW Expansion

TLDR Hut 8 Soars 10% on 1.5 GW Expansion Across U.S., Eyes 2.5 GW Total Capacity Hut 8 Unveils 4 U.S. Sites, Boosts Development Pipeline to 10.6 GW $2.4B Strong: Hut 8 Powers Multi-Gigawatt Expansion With Strategic Liquidity From Exclusivity to Execution: Hut 8 Activates 1.5 GW in Growth Push Hut 8 Taps U.S. Energy [...] The post Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) Stock: Rallies on $2.4B Liquidity , 4 New U.S. Infrastructure Sites and 1.5 GW Expansion appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/27 06:12
CryptoAppsy Boosts Market Insight

CryptoAppsy Boosts Market Insight

The post CryptoAppsy Boosts Market Insight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In an ever-evolving cryptocurrency realm, keeping up with real-time developments is crucial for market participants. Enter CryptoAppsy, an app engineered for both iOS and Android, promising to streamline the user’s experience by providing immediate, detailed data without the need for account setup. Continue Reading:CryptoAppsy Boosts Market Insight Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/cryptoappsy-boosts-market-insight
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 06:12
CFTC Commissioner Kristin Johnson will step down on September 3

CFTC Commissioner Kristin Johnson will step down on September 3

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is entering into a leadership vacuum as Commissioner Kristin Johnson confirmed she will step down on September 3. This leaves the regulator with just one sitting member at a time when it is expected to expand oversight into crypto markets. Johnson had already flagged her intention to step […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/27 06:10
