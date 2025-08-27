2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
Major New Move From Trump-Linked Crypto Company

Major New Move From Trump-Linked Crypto Company

World Liberty Financial, a blockchain project tied to Donald Trump’s family, is about to take a major step forward. On […] The post Major New Move From Trump-Linked Crypto Company appeared first on Coindoo.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.52+0.78%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.12465+2.85%
Movement
MOVE$0.1277+3.48%
Jaa
Coindoo2025/08/27 06:31
Jaa
XRP Futures Shatter Records With Fastest $1B Surge as CME Crypto Suite Explodes Past $30B

XRP Futures Shatter Records With Fastest $1B Surge as CME Crypto Suite Explodes Past $30B

XRP is dominating a record-breaking surge as CME crypto derivatives smash past $30 billion in open interest, signaling explosive institutional demand and maturing market momentum. XRP Leads as CME Crypto Derivatives Blow Past $30B Milestone CME Group announced on social media platform X on Aug. 25 that its crypto futures suite crossed $30 billion in […]
XRP
XRP$2.9513-0.92%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000703-4.35%
Jaa
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/27 06:30
Jaa
Here’s How High Polygon (POL) Price Could Go if Instagram Expands Web3 Features

Here’s How High Polygon (POL) Price Could Go if Instagram Expands Web3 Features

Instagram, through its parent company Meta, started working with Polygon in late 2022. The idea is simple: let users mint, show off, and sell NFTs right inside Instagram using Polygon’s blockchain. Creators don’t need to leave the app, making it easy to dive into Web3. At first, it was just a small group of creators
Threshold
T$0.01649+0.79%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2557+6.36%
Ideaology
IDEA$0.0000706+2.31%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 06:30
Jaa
The Best Crypto to Watch in 2025 and Shiba Inu, Turbo Latest

The Best Crypto to Watch in 2025 and Shiba Inu, Turbo Latest

The post The Best Crypto to Watch in 2025 and Shiba Inu, Turbo Latest appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Explore MoonBull’s top best crypto whitelist benefits, along with updates on Shiba Inu and Turbo. See why MoonBull is the best crypto to watch in 2025. Looking for the best crypto to watch in 2025? Investors and crypto enthusiasts are turning their attention to emerging meme coins that could yield substantial returns. MoonBull, Shiba Inu, and Turbo are garnering attention for their distinctive approaches, extensive networks, and growth potential. Each has its own story, but only a few show the signs of sustainable momentum. Over the years, meme coins have proven to combine entertainment and investment opportunities. MoonBull’s whitelist system is designed to provide early supporters with exclusive advantages, offering a structured way to join before full market exposure. Shiba Inu and Turbo demonstrate how cultural relevance and high volatility can drive attention, while MoonBull integrates structured rewards, staking, and roadmap access for early participants. MoonBull: Ethereum Meme Coin with Whitelist Advantages MoonBull ($MOBU) is an Ethereum-based meme coin designed for traders and meme coin enthusiasts aiming for high upside potential. MoonBull’s whitelist is live now and offers structured advantages for participants who secure early access. Whitelist members receive exclusive rewards, including the lowest entry price, bonus token allocations, and early insight into roadmap milestones. Stage One whitelisted members gain access to secret staking rewards and token drops. These features differentiate MoonBull from other meme coins by combining DeFi utility with viral community dynamics. MoonBull is built for security and seamless Ethereum integration, providing a reliable smart contract framework. Entry to Stage One presale is available to all when it opens, but whitelist members gain early notifications and structured benefits. MoonBull Whitelist Access: Exclusive Early Participation Joining the Moon Bull whitelist provides early access to Stage One, unlocking secret rewards and private notifications in advance of the public…
Turbo
TURBO$0.004079+1.04%
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0.10174-2.95%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001692+2.35%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 06:29
Jaa
Boyaa Adds 290 BTC Worth $33.9M, Now Holds 3,670 BTC

Boyaa Adds 290 BTC Worth $33.9M, Now Holds 3,670 BTC

The post Boyaa Adds 290 BTC Worth $33.9M, Now Holds 3,670 BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Boyaa acquires 290 Bitcoin worth $33.9M, boosting total holdings to 3,670 BTC. The gaming firm BTC per 10k shares is up 12% in 2025, now at 0.0516 BTC. Boyaa joins firms like Strategy as corporate Bitcoin adoption accelerates. Boyaa Interactive International Limited has purchased 290 Bitcoin for approximately HK$257 million ($33.91 million) through open market transactions between August 5-25, 2025. The purchase was funded through the internal resources of the company. Following this acquisition, Boyaa now holds an aggregate of 3,670 BTC at an average cost of $62,878 per Bitcoin. This places it among the growing list of public companies that maintain cryptocurrency treasury positions. The company’s Bitcoin holding per 10,000 shares equals approximately 0.0516 Bitcoin, marking a 12% growth rate in 2025. Corporate Bitcoin Adoption Accelerates Across Industries Boyaa joins major public companies accumulating Bitcoin as a treasury asset, including Strategy with 632,457 BTC and MARA Holdings with 50,639 BTC. Recent purchase activity shows Strategy acquiring 3,081 Bitcoin between August 18 and 24, while Metaplanet added 103 BTC on August 24. The gaming company’s entry into Bitcoin treasury strategies follows broader corporate adoption trends driven by inflation hedging and portfolio diversification strategies. With 710,958,730 issued shares excluding placement agreement shares, Boyaa’s Bitcoin allocation provides cryptocurrency exposure for shareholders. Other companies have made smaller but consistent purchases, with LM Funding America acquiring 164 Bitcoin on August 25 and DDC Enterprise Limited purchasing 200 BTC. Even smaller acquisitions like Boxabl’s 10 Bitcoin purchase indicate widespread corporate interest. Gaming Sector Embraces Cryptocurrency Treasury Holdings Boyaa’s Bitcoin strategy positions the interactive entertainment company alongside technology and financial services firms adopting cryptocurrency treasury policies. The purchase timing coincides with Bitcoin retracing after hitting new all-time highs. The company’s disclosure follows regulatory requirements for material transactions and provides transparency about cryptocurrency exposure to investors. Corporate…
Bitcoin
BTC$111,596.28--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018943+3.57%
Wink
LIKE$0.012186-3.48%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 06:28
Jaa
US to publish economic data on blockchain, Commerce chief says

US to publish economic data on blockchain, Commerce chief says

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick the department will begin publish GDP data onchain first, and gradually include other economic data. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the Department of Commerce will begin publishing economic statistics, including gross domestic product (GDP) data, on the blockchain. Lutnick made the announcement during a White House cabinet meeting on Tuesday, describing the effort as a move to expand blockchain-based data distribution across government agencies. Speaking to US President Donald Trump and other government officials, he said:Lutnick said the initiative will begin with GDP figures and could expand across federal departments after the Commerce Department finishes “ironing out all of the details” for the implementation.Read more
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004745-0.41%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.52+0.78%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10565+4.97%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 06:26
Jaa
The 2025 US Open Pool Championship And The Future Of Nineball

The 2025 US Open Pool Championship And The Future Of Nineball

The post The 2025 US Open Pool Championship And The Future Of Nineball appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The 2025 U.S. Open Pool Championship Trophy at Harrah’s Resort, Atlantic City, NJ. Matchroom. World Nineball Tour. The 2025 LiveSB.io US Open Pool Championship reached its thrilling conclusion on Saturday, August 23, at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City. In a final that kept spectators on the edge of their seats, Singapore’s Aloysius Yapp emerged victorious over defending champion and World No.1 Fedor Gorst 13-11 to claim the $100,000 top prize and his first U.S. Open crown. As a marquee stop on the World Nineball Tour (WNT), the US Open brought together 256 of the world’s elite players, including 14 former champions, in a format designed to test both skill and endurance. Competitors battled through double elimination until the Last 64 before the tournament shifted to high-stakes single elimination. Aloysius Yapp of Singapore lines up a shot during the 2025 U.S. Open Pool Championship final at Harrah’s Resort, Atlantic City. Matchroom. World Nineball Tour. The semifinal lineup reflected the global nature of the sport: Yapp (Singapore), Gorst (USA/Russia), Ko Ping Chung (Chinese Taipei), and Johann Chua (Philippines). The event reinforced its standing as the most international and fiercely contested showcase of nineball in the United States. Guiding the US Open’s evolution is Emily Frazer, CEO of Matchroom Multi Sport and Director of Matchroom Sport. Under her leadership, the tournament has grown from a prestigious American championship into a centerpiece of Matchroom’s global strategy for the World Nineball Tour. Frazer spoke with Forbes about the championship, the challenges of building nineball in the United States, and her vision for the sport’s next chapter. Building The Next Generation Of Nineball Emily Frazer, CEO of Matchroom Multi Sport and Director of Matchroom Sport, at the 2025 U.S. Open Pool Championship, Harrah’s Resort, Atlantic City, NJ. Matchroom. World Nineball Tour. For Frazer, the U.S. Open…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.16248+0.87%
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
Wicrypt
WNT$0.018759-34.20%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 06:23
Jaa
SOL could rally to $250 if three key factors align

SOL could rally to $250 if three key factors align

To hit $250, SOL needs to see an uptick in onchain activity, demand for buy-side leverage and a resolution of the SEC’s Solana ETF decision. Key takeaways:Solana struggles to sustain $200 as onchain activity weakens and leveraged demand remains subdued.A spot ETF approval and institutional support could lift SOL, but current fundamentals suggest limited rally potential.Read more
Solana
SOL$215.75+4.96%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10565+4.97%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 06:23
Jaa
Bitcoin STH Cost Basis Aligns With Critical Indicator: Support Builds Around $100K Level

Bitcoin STH Cost Basis Aligns With Critical Indicator: Support Builds Around $100K Level

The post Bitcoin STH Cost Basis Aligns With Critical Indicator: Support Builds Around $100K Level appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is facing a pivotal moment as it consolidates just above the $110K level after slipping below the $112K support yesterday. Bulls are attempting to hold this level to avoid further downside and to spark a recovery rally. However, many analysts remain cautious, pointing out that momentum has weakened since Bitcoin’s all-time high just over a week ago, with the market now retracing more than 10%. Top analyst Axel Adler shared critical insights, highlighting that the nearest strong support lies within the $100K–$107K range. This zone is particularly important as it represents the confluence of two major indicators: the Short-Term Holder (STH) Realized Price and the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). Historically, these overlapping metrics have acted as strong levels of defense during prior bull cycles, helping Bitcoin maintain its long-term uptrend. If Bitcoin loses the $110K level decisively, a test of this deeper support band becomes likely. At the same time, sentiment across the market suggests a delicate balance: while fundamentals such as institutional adoption remain strong, short-term traders are increasingly wary of another correction. The coming days will determine whether Bitcoin can defend its structure or risk a broader retracement. Bitcoin Support Levels: Key Insights According to Adler, Bitcoin’s current struggle around the $110K zone highlights how crucial strong support levels will be in shaping the next market phase. He points out that if BTC fails to hold the $100K–$107K confluent range, the next significant support lies deeper, around the $92K–$93K region. This zone reflects the cost basis of short-term holders who acquired Bitcoin within the past three to six months. Historically, such levels act as “last defense” areas where buyers step in, as these investors tend to be highly sensitive to price swings. Adler stresses that losing the $100K–$107K level would likely trigger a sharp reaction in…
SIX
SIX$0.02183-0.99%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,596.28--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10565+4.97%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 06:21
Jaa
Trump Media and Crypto.com Form $6.4 Billion Digital Asset Treasury Company

Trump Media and Crypto.com Form $6.4 Billion Digital Asset Treasury Company

The new entity, called Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, plans to accumulate massive amounts of CRO, the native cryptocurrency of the Cronos blockchain. This move puts Trump Media at the center of corporate America's growing interest in digital asset treasuries.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.52+0.78%
Movement
MOVE$0.1277+3.48%
FORM
FORM$3.6822+6.72%
Jaa
Brave Newcoin2025/08/27 06:20
Jaa

Trendaavat uutiset

Lisää

Why is it difficult for stablecoin summer to ignite Crypto enthusiasm?

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Countdown to Foundation Exit? The Rise of the Corporate System and the Reconstruction of Crypto Governance Paradigm

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet