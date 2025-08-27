Bitcoin STH Cost Basis Aligns With Critical Indicator: Support Builds Around $100K Level

Bitcoin is facing a pivotal moment as it consolidates just above the $110K level after slipping below the $112K support yesterday. Bulls are attempting to hold this level to avoid further downside and to spark a recovery rally. However, many analysts remain cautious, pointing out that momentum has weakened since Bitcoin's all-time high just over a week ago, with the market now retracing more than 10%. Top analyst Axel Adler shared critical insights, highlighting that the nearest strong support lies within the $100K–$107K range. This zone is particularly important as it represents the confluence of two major indicators: the Short-Term Holder (STH) Realized Price and the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). Historically, these overlapping metrics have acted as strong levels of defense during prior bull cycles, helping Bitcoin maintain its long-term uptrend. If Bitcoin loses the $110K level decisively, a test of this deeper support band becomes likely. At the same time, sentiment across the market suggests a delicate balance: while fundamentals such as institutional adoption remain strong, short-term traders are increasingly wary of another correction. The coming days will determine whether Bitcoin can defend its structure or risk a broader retracement. Bitcoin Support Levels: Key Insights According to Adler, Bitcoin's current struggle around the $110K zone highlights how crucial strong support levels will be in shaping the next market phase. He points out that if BTC fails to hold the $100K–$107K confluent range, the next significant support lies deeper, around the $92K–$93K region. This zone reflects the cost basis of short-term holders who acquired Bitcoin within the past three to six months. Historically, such levels act as "last defense" areas where buyers step in, as these investors tend to be highly sensitive to price swings. Adler stresses that losing the $100K–$107K level would likely trigger a sharp reaction in…