Caliber koopt LINK voor crypto treasury strategie

Caliber koopt LINK voor crypto treasury strategie

Caliber, een Amerikaans vastgoedbedrijf dat genoteerd staat aan de Nasdaq, duikt officieel in de wereld van digitale assets. Het bedrijf kondigt aan dat de Raad van Bestuur groen licht heeft gegeven voor een nieuw beleid waarin een deel van de bedrijfsreserves wordt omgezet naar LINK tokens van het Chainlink protocol.... Het bericht Caliber koopt LINK voor crypto treasury strategie verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/08/29 03:15
BullZilla Captures Market Buzz as Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now With Bonk and Peanut the Squirrel Rising

BullZilla Captures Market Buzz as Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now With Bonk and Peanut the Squirrel Rising

The cryptocurrency market is entering a new stage where meme coins no longer survive on hype alone. With engineered tokenomics, staking frameworks, and loyalty incentives, some projects are positioning themselves for longevity instead of short-lived rallies. In this environment, BullZilla ($BZIL), Bonk, and Peanut the Squirrel are emerging as three standout names.Bull Zilla’s presale, starting at $0.00000575, is already attracting attention for its ambitious staking model and phased rollout. Bonk, trading at $0.00002161 after a 1.47% rise, continues to anchor Solana’s comeback story. Peanut the Squirrel, surging 2.53% to $0.2182, illustrates how novelty can still carve market share. For investors scanning the best crypto presales to buy now, these projects illustrate three different but compelling opportunities.BullZilla: The HODL Furnace and the Staking RevolutionAt the center of BullZilla’s design lies the HODL Furnace, a staking system that pays holders up to 70% APY for locking their tokens. Unlike standard meme coins that depend on speculative trading, BullZilla rewards conviction and long-term commitment.The mechanism is more than just high-yield staking. It is engineered to transform short-term holders into long-term believers. By introducing vesting rewards, BullZilla ensures that those who remain committed earn progressively more, while those who exit early miss out. This discourages sudden sell-offs, reduces volatility, and aligns incentives with the project’s broader growth goals.Zilla Launch SequencePhaseTimelineKey HighlightsIQ2 2025Concept revealed, team assembled, website and lore teaser released, smart contract audits begin.IIQ3 2025Presale opens with price increases, referral system activates, Roar Burn events initiate.IIIQ4 2025HODL Furnace launches with 70% APY, community expansion, continued burn mechanism.IVQ1 2026Final presale stage, token launch with liquidity injection, exchange listings, and Vault roadmap revealed.This four-phase launch sequence, culminating in the activation of the HODL Furnace, positions BullZilla as one of the few meme coins marrying hype with tangible reward systems. It creates a structured pathway from early participation to sustainable long-term growth.Investment Scenario: $7,000 in BullZilla PresaleAt the presale entry price of $0.00000575, a $7,000 allocation would acquire around 1,217,391,304 $BZIL tokens. With the projected launch price set at $0.00527141, this investment could theoretically expand into a valuation of over $8.05 million.While these figures are theoretical and depend on optimal listing conditions, they demonstrate the asymmetry possible in early presale entries. According to Messari’s research, tokens with embedded scarcity and high-yield staking systems often outperform projects based only on market humor. BullZilla’s design reflects both elements.Bonk: Solana’s Meme Coin Standard-BearerBonk has emerged as Solana’s flagship meme coin, demonstrating that not all meme-driven projects need to exist on Ethereum. Recently trading at $0.00002161 with a 1.47% gain, Bonk has grown into a case study of how meme tokens can drive blockchain adoption.Its appeal lies in being more than a novelty. By operating on Solana, Bonk benefits from fast transaction speeds and lower fees, making it accessible for retail traders. According to CoinDesk, Bonk’s growth played a role in reviving Solana’s ecosystem after its struggles in 2022 and 2023, positioning the coin as both cultural and functional.The challenge for Bonk is whether it can evolve beyond a mascot for Solana and introduce features that sustain value. Nonetheless, its liquidity and cultural resonance make it a strong contender among meme projects for 2025. For investors identifying the best crypto presales to buy now, Bonk remains a reminder of the strength of community-backed adoption.Peanut the Squirrel: A Novel Challenger With Growing TractionPeanut the Squirrel may appear whimsical, but its recent 2.53% rise to $0.2182 shows growing traction in a crowded meme coin space. By embracing an unconventional mascot, Peanut distinguishes itself in a market dominated by dogs and frogs.This outsider narrative aligns with what Chainalysis has noted in studies: projects that challenge dominant themes often build strong niche communities. Peanut’s trajectory shows that investors still value novelty when it is paired with active community building and consistent market performance.While Peanut does not yet have the layered incentive structures of BullZilla or the blockchain anchoring of Bonk, it has proven that creativity and branding remain powerful tools in the meme economy. As one of the best crypto presales to buy now, it appeals to investors seeking fresh narratives in 2025.Conclusion: Three Paths, One Destination, Market Buzz in 2025Meme coins are no longer simple cultural experiments. BullZilla, Bonk, and Peanut the Squirrel illustrate the sector’s evolution into structured, diverse ecosystems. BullZilla’s HODL Furnace introduces a staking model that could redefine loyalty incentives. Bonk ties meme culture to Solana’s resurgence, showing how tokens can anchor blockchain ecosystems. Peanut leverages novelty to create a distinct market position.For those asking about the best crypto presales to buy now, these three projects represent different investment narratives: engineered scarcity, ecosystem anchoring, and creative novelty. Each carries volatility and risk, yet together they define how meme coins are reshaping investor expectations in 2025.For More Information: BZIL Official WebsiteJoin BZIL Telegram ChannelFollow BZIL on X  (Formerly Twitter)Frequently Asked Questions for BZIL PresaleWhat is the HODL Furnace in BullZilla?It is a staking system offering up to 70% APY, designed to reward long-term holders and reduce volatility.How does the Zilla Launch Sequence work?It is a four-phase rollout covering presale, referral systems, staking, and eventual exchange listings in 2026.Why has Bonk gained traction?Bonk anchors itself to Solana’s ecosystem, combining cultural appeal with blockchain efficiency.Is Peanut the Squirrel a serious project?Yes. Its novelty branding has been matched with price growth and community engagement, giving it credibility. Which coin has the highest ROI potential in 2025?BullZilla, due to its low presale entry point and staking incentives, presents the largest theoretical upside.Glossary of TermsAPY: Annual percentage yield from staking.Burn Mechanism: Destruction of tokens to reduce supply.Liquidity: The ability to trade assets without major price swings.Presale: Early distribution of tokens before public listing.Volatility: Degree of price movement in financial markets.DisclaimerThis article explores BullZilla, Bonk, and Peanut the Squirrel as the best crypto presales to buy now. BullZilla features the HODL Furnace, a staking system that rewards holders with up to 70% APY, turning short-term sellers into long-term loyalists. An investment scenario shows how $7,000 in the presale could grow into over $8 million, underscoring its ROI potential. Bonk, with a 1.47% gain to $0.00002161, anchors Solana’s ecosystem and demonstrates how meme coins can support blockchain adoption. Peanut the Squirrel, surging 2.53% to $0.2182, leverages novelty to establish itself in a crowded meme coin sector. Together, these projects illustrate the future of meme coins as a blend of scarcity, culture, and innovation.
Coinstats2025/08/29 03:15
Ripple CTO Defends XRP Against Centralization Claims Amid BlackRock Comparisons

Ripple CTO Defends XRP Against Centralization Claims Amid BlackRock Comparisons

Ripple CTO rejects centralization claims, compares XRP governance to Bitcoin. Schwartz explains forks reveal blockchain governance flexibility and market dominance. Decentralization still allows harmful changes through majority community consensus. Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, has responded to rising concerns over centralization accusations targeting XRP after online discussions compared its market capitalization with BlackRock. Schwartz argues that the description of XRP as a centralized venture capital project is inaccurate and fails to take into account the way governance works on all public blockchains. He clarified that all the participants of networks such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the XRP Ledger can jointly decide to change the rules should consensus be reached. This, he said, is not solely a property of Ripple architecture but is common to decentralized systems. Also Read: Pudgy Penguins Price Dips After 400% Surge as SEC Delay Sparks Sell-Off Forks Highlight Governance Flexibility Schwartz noted that disputes over blockchain governance often lead to forks, giving communities the chance to adopt different rules. Token holders may benefit as their assets duplicate on both chains, potentially expanding transaction capacity and use cases. This is true of every public layer one blockchain. Any group of participants could change the rules to allow censorship by considering invalid all transactions that violate their censorship rules and it would affect all of those who agreed to the change. — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) August 27, 2025 However, he warned that in reality, forks do not tend to bring the promised gains. The forces of the market typically tend to drive the value and user activity to a single chain and leave the other feeble, regardless of its initial expectations. Decentralization’s Practical Limits In addressing misconceptions about decentralization, Schwartz emphasized that distributed systems can still approve harmful rule changes. In case of sufficient consent, censorship and other forms of modification might be applied regardless of individual dissent. He also explained that there is no central control over protection against provocative updates. The authority is entirely communal, and the results are the expression of mass agreement instead of a promise of good development. Implications for XRP Schwartz pointed out that governance challenges are not unique to the XRP Ledger but are common across all major blockchain networks. His remarks counter the allegations that Ripple is directly controlling XRP’s decision-making. He pointed out that, like Bitcoin and Ethereum, the XRP Ledger is dependent on the agreement of its participants to determine the future. Consequently, accusations of centralized dominance misrepresent how the system functions. Schwartz’s response underscores that decentralization does not ensure immunity from negative changes. Fork mechanisms provide flexibility, but market forces ultimately determine which chain or governance path prevails. Also Read: SHIB Lead Urges Silence as Burns Explode 185% in Just 24 Hours The post Ripple CTO Defends XRP Against Centralization Claims Amid BlackRock Comparisons appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/08/29 03:14
XRP News October 2025 — Why This Month Could Define the Token's Future

XRP News October 2025 — Why This Month Could Define the Token’s Future

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/xrp-news-october-2025-key-updates-that-could-define-ripples-future/
Coinstats2025/08/29 03:14
Trump's Attempt to Remove Fed Governor Sparks Legal Battle

Trump’s Attempt to Remove Fed Governor Sparks Legal Battle

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/trump-remove-fed-governor-legal-battle/
Coinstats2025/08/29 03:13
Trump-backed Bitcoin mining firm to go public on Nasdaq next month

Trump-backed Bitcoin mining firm to go public on Nasdaq next month

The post Trump-backed Bitcoin mining firm to go public on Nasdaq next month appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. American Bitcoin, the mining company partly owned by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, is preparing to go public on the Nasdaq in September, Reuters reported on Aug. 28. The firm, launched in March, is 80% owned by Toronto-based Hut 8, one of North America’s largest crypto miners. The Trump brothers collectively own the remaining 20%, tying the venture to one of the most high-profile political families in the U.S. Merger clears path to listing To enable its debut, American Bitcoin is finalizing a merger with Gryphon Digital Mining. The deal is expected to leave current shareholders with about 98% of the combined company, providing continuity as the firm enters public markets. American Bitcoin raised $220 million from accredited investors earlier this year, along with $10 million worth of Bitcoin contributed directly to its treasury, to expand operations and strengthen reserves. The funding round was aimed at scaling both its mining capacity and its ability to accumulate Bitcoin as a strategic reserve. Expanding reach and political ties Hut 8 CEO Asher Genoot, speaking at the Bitcoin Asia conference in Hong Kong, said the company may pursue international investments to broaden access for investors who cannot directly hold Nasdaq-listed shares. Such partnerships could allow exposure to Bitcoin-linked securities through regulated entities in other markets, where directly accessing crypto remains challenging. The move comes as the Trump family deepens its ties to the crypto sector. Trump Media and Technology Group, associated with President Donald Trump, recently announced plans to issue crypto ETFs and launch a joint venture with Crypto.com that would also go public through a special purpose acquisition vehicle. For Hut 8, the Nasdaq listing represents another lever to establish itself as a dominant mining firm as competition rises and energy costs remain volatile. Meanwhile, for the Trump brothers, the deal…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 03:13
PYTH Goes Parabolic as Trump Admin Taps Blockchain Oracles for Data Verification

PYTH Goes Parabolic as Trump Admin Taps Blockchain Oracles for Data Verification

PYTH Token Skyrockets on Government Announcement The native token of the Pyth Network surged Thursday after the US Department of Commerce confirmed it had chosen Pyth and Chainlink to help verify and distribute official economic data onchain. According to CoinMarketCap, PYTH briefly peaked above $0.20, gaining more than 70% in a single day before easing slightly to $0.19. The rally lifted its market capitalization above $1 billion, with trading volumes soaring more than 2,700% in 24 hours. Oracles at the Center of Blockchain Integration The Commerce Department’s initiative will see quarterly GDP figures published across nine blockchains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Tron, Stellar and Avalanche. Pyth and Chainlink were tapped as key oracle providers, ensuring verified government data is disseminated securely across decentralized networks. Both platforms specialize in bridging offchain financial data such as stock prices, commodities and FX rates into blockchain ecosystems for DeFi applications. Trump Administration’s Pro-Crypto Shift The move reflects the Trump administration’s increasingly proactive stance on blockchain adoption. It comes amid heated debate over the reliability of official government statistics, particularly labor market data published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Earlier this month, President Trump accused the BLS of manipulating figures after a major downward jobs revision, subsequently dismissing Commissioner Erika McEntarfer. Broader Push for Digital Asset Adoption The blockchain data initiative complements a series of pro-crypto legislative efforts under Trump’s leadership. Recent milestones include passage of the GENIUS Stablecoin Act, House approval of a comprehensive market structure bill, and progress on an anti-CBDC measure. At the regulatory level, Trump’s SEC has approved multiple cryptocurrency ETFs and clarified that liquid staking is not a security, signaling a friendlier stance toward innovation in digital assets.
Coinstats2025/08/29 03:13
Glassnode Announced: "Critical Turning Point Has Arrived in Bitcoin! These Levels Will Determine the Next Move!"

Glassnode Announced: “Critical Turning Point Has Arrived in Bitcoin! These Levels Will Determine the Next Move!”

The post Glassnode Announced: “Critical Turning Point Has Arrived in Bitcoin! These Levels Will Determine the Next Move!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) broke a new record by exceeding $124,000 in mid-August, then fell below $110,000. While predictions of a $100,000 drop are being made for BTC, which has been fluctuating within a certain range, on-chain analytics firm Glassnode announced critical levels to watch out for for Bitcoin. Stating that Bitcoin is facing intense selling pressure from short-term investors at current levels, Glassnode said that $113,600 is critical for Bitcoin. Glassnode added that this price coincides with the average purchase price of short-term investors who purchased BTC one to three months ago. At this point, Glassnode warned that if the Bitcoin price reaches $113,600, selling pressure from short-term investors could increase and a new decline could occur. “The dynamics forming at this level could limit the short-term upside and potentially act as a strong resistance level.” Glassnode analysts also noted that the $107,000 to $108,000 levels are key support levels for BTC. Glassnode stated that the market is testing this key level and if it fails to maintain this level, a drop to the $93,000 to $95,000 range is possible. “While this correction has been mild compared to past cycles, investor confidence has weakened. Bitcoin and the market are at a crossroads between recovery and further decline. If Bitcoin fails to hold key support levels, further declines towards the $93,000-$95,000 range are likely. *This is not investment advice.   Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/glassnode-announced-critical-turning-point-has-arrived-in-bitcoin-these-levels-will-determine-the-next-move/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 03:12
FED Member Cook, Fired by Trump, Files Lawsuit Against the Decision – So What Happens Now?

FED Member Cook, Fired by Trump, Files Lawsuit Against the Decision – So What Happens Now?

Fed member Cook, who was recently dismissed by Donald Trump, challenged the decision with a lawsuit. Continue Reading: FED Member Cook, Fired by Trump, Files Lawsuit Against the Decision – So What Happens Now?
Coinstats2025/08/29 03:10
Trump Tarafından Görevden Alınan FED Üyesi Cook, Karara Dava Açtı! Peki Şimdi Ne Olacak?

Trump Tarafından Görevden Alınan FED Üyesi Cook, Karara Dava Açtı! Peki Şimdi Ne Olacak?

FED Yönetim Kurulu üyesi Lisa Cook, Başkan Donald Trump’ın kendisini görevden alma kararına karşı bugün dava açtı. Cook, Beyaz Saray’ın böyle bir yetkisi olmadığını savunarak görevini korumak istediğini belirtti. Cook’un Washington’daki ABD Bölge Mahkemesi’nde açtığı dava, görevden almayı “emsalsiz ve yasa dışı” olarak nitelendirdi. Cook, Trump’ın hamlesini, bağımsız FED üzerinde faiz indirimleri için siyasi baskı […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/08/29 03:09
