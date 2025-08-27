2025-08-29 Friday

Can Labubull’s Upcoming Presale Deliver the Best Meme Coin Gains of the Decade?

Can Labubull’s Upcoming Presale Deliver the Best Meme Coin Gains of the Decade?

The post Can Labubull’s Upcoming Presale Deliver the Best Meme Coin Gains of the Decade? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In 2025, meme coins continue to dominate conversations, but only a few projects stand out as real contenders. Labubull ($LXB) has quickly earned the spotlight as the best meme coin on whitelist, combining community culture with investor-friendly mechanics that deliver more than just hype. Positioned at the front of the top meme coin presales, Labubull is offering early participants a rare shot at gains projected up to 10,000% ROI. Why the Labubull Whitelist Deserves Attention Labubull’s whitelist isn’t just an early pass — it’s the most strategic entry point for those aiming to maximize ROI. Every presale stage raises the token price, which means that the earlier you join, the better your position. Missing the whitelist means missing the juiciest entry, and in crypto, those first steps are what set apart the winners from the spectators. The excitement around this whitelist echoes the early days of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, when small entries created life-changing results. With Labubull, the mechanics are designed to make early access more rewarding than ever. The ROI Opportunity: 10,000% Potential Gains Labubull’s presale design makes it one of the most lucrative opportunities among meme coins. Early investors at Stage 1 can secure tokens at the lowest possible price, with projections indicating up to 10,000% ROI by the final stage. This isn’t speculation alone; it’s math built into the presale structure. Each new stage increases price and scarcity, ensuring consistent upward momentum. Key Features That Put Labubull In The Spotlight 1. 16 Presale Stages Labubull’s 16-stage model turns investment into an event. Each stage unlocks a new collectible Labubull character while raising the token price, fusing meme culture with financial growth. 2. 80% APY Staking Investors can stake $LXB for 80% APY, creating a consistent income stream that adds depth to holding, beyond waiting for token…
2025/08/27 06:55
Bitcoin miner Hut 8 announces 1.5GW expansion in the US, stock rises 10%

Bitcoin miner Hut 8 announces 1.5GW expansion in the US, stock rises 10%

Labeled for “energy-intensive use cases,” the facilities in Texas, Louisiana and Illinois could support both Bitcoin mining and artificial intelligence workloads. Bitcoin mining company Hut 8 is building four new Bitcoin mining sites in Texas, Louisiana and Illinois, adding 1.5 gigawatts of capacity as US miners tighten their grip on the global hash rate.According to a Tuesday announcement, the expansion is aimed at broadening the company's geographic footprint and target markets where “energy demand [is] rising most rapidly.”Hut 8 shares on Nasdaq soared as much as 10.5% on Tuesday following the announcement, according to Google Finance. The company said its current 1 gigawatt capacity has been 90% taken up.Read more
2025/08/27 06:54
“Love Island” Stars Are Coupling Up On Brand Deals, But Beware Of Mixing Business With Pleasure

“Love Island” Stars Are Coupling Up On Brand Deals, But Beware Of Mixing Business With Pleasure

The post “Love Island” Stars Are Coupling Up On Brand Deals, But Beware Of Mixing Business With Pleasure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The seventh season of ‘Love Island USA’ recently wrapped, bringing a new wave of opportunities to its contestants. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images The hit show ‘Love Island USA’ recently wrapped up its seventh season, reportedly amassing over 18 billion minutes streamed by audiences as new episodes aired almost daily. After hitting the beach and our screens, contestants are continuing to ride the wave of popularity, with many now cashing in on podcast appearances, content creation, and brand partnerships. For those who found their match on the island, there is an added layer of complexity to these opportunities. It’s easy to see why mixing business with pleasure is highly appealing, as it gives couples the chance to work together on modeling shoots, promotional materials, and other income-producing projects while keeping their relationships top of mind. Season seven’s breakout couple, Olandria Carthen and Nicolas Vansteenberghe (dubbed “Nicolandria”), are a great example. Nic, who has modeled with the swimwear brand Kulani Kinis since 2021, recently launched his own curated line with the brand, “Kulani Kinis x Nic.” Appearing alongside him in the campaign is his girlfriend and fan-favorite counterpart, Olandria. Since departing the villa in July, the couple has also collaborated with Agua de Kefir and NYX Professional Makeup, demonstrating their powerful draw as a duo. Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe, fan favorites of the season, have already taken the next step in their relationship, partnering with several brands. Kim Nunneley/Peacock via Getty Images Nicolandria are not the only “Love Island” alums to leverage their relationship—Serena Page and Kordell Beckham from season six have coupled up with Savage X Fenty and Spotify, and other TV pairings are making similar business moves. Still, the reality is that working as a couple creates unique financial implications for these stars, who will need a professional…
2025/08/27 06:53
MetaMask launches social login feature using Google and Apple accounts for wallet access

MetaMask launches social login feature using Google and Apple accounts for wallet access

The post MetaMask launches social login feature using Google and Apple accounts for wallet access appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MetaMask introduced a social login feature on Aug. 26, allowing users to create and manage crypto wallets using Google or Apple accounts. According to the announcement, the initiative aims to eliminate the complexity of traditional 12-word seed phrases in its latest crypto adoption initiative. The self-custodial wallet service streamlined wallet creation into two steps: signing in with a Google o r Apple ID and creating a unique password. Users can then access their wallets without manually managing Secret Recovery Phrases (SRP), which MetaMask generates and stores securely behind the scenes. MetaMask stated: “Crypto doesn’t have to be complicated. That’s why we’ve made it easier than ever to manage a MetaMask wallet with our new Social login feature.” The company added that the social login feature addresses a primary obstacle for crypto newcomers: managing complex seed phrases to secure wallet access. Keeping it self-custodial The social login system preserves MetaMask’s self-custodial nature while reducing user friction. No single entity, including MetaMask, can access all components needed to retrieve users’ Secret Recovery Phrases. Only the combination of social credentials and the user’s unique password can unlock the SRP on local devices. The architecture ensures that social credentials work in conjunction with user passwords to unlock locally stored wallet information. The system combines “Web2 familiarity with Web3 security,” according to the company, providing seamless wallet management without compromising asset control. MetaMask emphasized that wallet security depends on users creating and managing secure passwords. Lost passwords cannot be recovered, maintaining the non-custodial principles that distinguish crypto wallets from traditional financial accounts. Broader adoption strategy The social login launch follows MetaMask’s Aug. 21 announcement of its planned stablecoin, MetaMask USD (mUSD), developed in collaboration with Stripe-owned Bridge and decentralized platform M0. The stablecoin will debut on Ethereum and layer-2 blockchain Linea. It is backed 1:1…
2025/08/27 06:52
Cronos (CRO) Unveils Ambitious 2025-2026 Roadmap for On-Chain Dominance

Cronos (CRO) Unveils Ambitious 2025-2026 Roadmap for On-Chain Dominance

The post Cronos (CRO) Unveils Ambitious 2025-2026 Roadmap for On-Chain Dominance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peter Zhang Aug 26, 2025 05:58 Cronos (CRO) outlines a strategic roadmap for 2025-2026, focusing on institutional-grade blockchain, tokenization, and global adoption through Crypto.com partnership. The blockchain platform Cronos (CRO) has revealed its strategic roadmap for 2025-2026, aiming to solidify its position in the on-chain infrastructure landscape. According to Cronos, the roadmap highlights its plans to leverage partnerships, expand tokenization, and enhance blockchain capabilities. Key Strategic Initiatives Cronos, in partnership with Crypto.com, plans to capitalize on the growing acceptance of on-chain infrastructures globally. The roadmap outlines several initiatives, including: Institutional-Grade Blockchain: A proven blockchain with zero downtime over four years, offering Ethereum interoperability for enhanced security and developer adoption. Mature DeFi Ecosystem: Designed with AI agent-native primitives, catering to both human and AI agents. Global Trust Brand: Leveraging Crypto.com’s extensive user base of over 1.5 billion and regulatory licenses worldwide. Tokenization and Market Expansion The roadmap emphasizes the explosive growth of tokenization, projecting it to reach $18 trillion by 2033. Cronos aims to create an open and AI-accessible tokenization market, transforming traditional financial systems into more inclusive platforms. Purpose-Driven Tokenization Platform: Offering a unified infrastructure for on-chain tokenization of complex asset classes. True On-Chain Ownership: Providing trusted assets backed by stringent regulatory licenses. Enhanced Utility: Enabling immediate transfers and other financial functionalities across dApps. Accelerating Retail Adoption Crypto.com will play a crucial role in accelerating retail adoption of the Cronos infrastructure. It plans to introduce Cronos on-chain services to millions of users through seamless integration. DeFi Integration: Allowing users to access lending, staking, and other services effortlessly. Merchant Payments: Supporting on-chain payments globally through an extensive merchant network. USD Liquidity: Providing liquidity and market depth for Cronos tokenized products. Driving Demand through Public Markets Cronos plans to expand its liquidity and demand…
2025/08/27 06:51
Whistleblower alleges DOGE put Americans’ Social Security data at risk

Whistleblower alleges DOGE put Americans’ Social Security data at risk

The post Whistleblower alleges DOGE put Americans’ Social Security data at risk appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DOGE allegedly risked the social security data of over 300 million Americans in June, according to Charles Borges, a high-ranking official at the Social Security Administration office.  The Social Security Administration’s chief data officer has accused the controversial federal agency, DOGE, of putting the personal information of virtually every American at risk by mishandling one of the government’s most sensitive databases. Whistleblower alleges DOGE put Americans’ Social Security data at risk In a whistleblower complaint filed with the U.S. Office of Special Counsel and Congress, Charles Borges said the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) uploaded a copy of the Numident file, containing the names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, and addresses of over 300 million people, to a vulnerable cloud server in June. Borges stated that there was no evidence that the data had been breached or misused. But he warned that the lack of independent oversight and audit mechanisms left Americans exposed to identity theft and other harms. “Should bad actors gain access to this cloud environment, Americans may be susceptible to widespread identity theft, may lose vital health care and food benefits, and the government may be responsible for reissuing every American a new Social Security number at great cost,” he wrote. The database, known as the Numident file, contains records of every Social Security number ever issued, over 548 million in total. Experts say it is one of the most valuable repositories of personal information in the federal government. DOGE ignored internal warnings Borges’ complaint, supported by dozens of internal emails and memos, details how agency officials raised red flags before the transfer. Earlier this year, a federal judge blocked DOGE’s access to the Numident file, but the Supreme Court reversed that order on June 6. On June 16, Joe Cunningham, the SSA’s acting chief information security…
2025/08/27 06:47
Where to Find the Best Online Poker Tournaments in 2025

Where to Find the Best Online Poker Tournaments in 2025

The biggest draw of online poker tournaments lies in its promise: the chance to sit at a global table and turn even the modest buy-ins into life-changing wins. That alone explains why so many players are gravitating towards it. Interestingly, online poker tournaments come in a variety of formats and sizes. Some run daily, weekly, […]
2025/08/27 06:45
ETH Adoption Expands — MAGACOIN Introduces Daily $MAGA Rewards in ETH, XRP, DOGE and ADA

ETH Adoption Expands — MAGACOIN Introduces Daily $MAGA Rewards in ETH, XRP, DOGE and ADA

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/eth-adoption-expands-magacoin-launches-daily-rewards-in-eth-xrp-doge-and-ada/
2025/08/27 06:45
Oil Slumps By Over 2% On U.S. Trade Threats, Demand Concerns

Oil Slumps By Over 2% On U.S. Trade Threats, Demand Concerns

The post Oil Slumps By Over 2% On U.S. Trade Threats, Demand Concerns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A pipeline carries crude oil at Big Hill near Beaumont, Texas, U.S. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Newsmakers) Getty Images Global oil prices retreated sharply from two-week highs on Tuesday, following demand concerns and talk of further U.S. trade tariffs by President Donald Trump. Global proxy benchmark – Brent – saw its front-month futures contract close in London at $66.87 per barrel, down 2.11% or $1.46. Stateside, at 13:39pm EDT on Tuesday, the U.S. West Texas Intermediate front-month contract traded 2.27% or $1.47 lower at $63.33 per barrel. The intraday drop in prices came after crude futures posted gains in the region of 3% following an impasse in talks on ending the Ukraine war between the U.S. and Russia and lower inventory data. Market chatter on the U.S. Federal Reserve easing its monetary policy stance in favor of a September rate cut was also seen as being supportive of demand. However, the price uptick was abruptly halted and subsequently reversed on Tuesday after Trump said Russia would face “very heavy” sanctions if it did not make efforts to end the war and opened a direct negotiating channel with Ukraine. Reports are also emerging that Ukraine may have knocked out a fifth of Russia’s refining capacity via drone attacks, severely curtailing Moscow’s ability to service its war economy. According to Euronews, Ukraine’s recent strikes on ten Russian oil refineries have reportedly disrupted at least 17% of the country’s total refining capacity. That is an equivalent of 1.1 million barrels per day. ForbesWill Oil Demand Hit 123 Million Barrels Per Day By 2050 As OPEC Says?By Gaurav SharmaForbesCan Better Liquidity, Pricing Diversity Help Absorb A Global LNG Glut?By Gaurav Sharma ForbesOil Market Heading For Surplus In 2025 On Latest OPEC+ Output HikeBy Gaurav Sharma Ukraine’s targeted campaign is focused on refineries, oil depots and military-industrial…
2025/08/27 06:44
AI16Z near $0.10 after 10% drop – Could whales spark reversal?

AI16Z near $0.10 after 10% drop – Could whales spark reversal?

The post AI16Z near $0.10 after 10% drop – Could whales spark reversal? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways AI coin struggle in the last 24 hours with AI16Z in the lead. Liquidity below recent price action could force another drop but buyers were stepping up. The broader cryptocurrency market was in decline, but AI-focused tokens bore the brunt of the sell-off as investors rotated capital out of the sector. The hype surrounding Solana [SOL] -based AI projects was fading rapidly, with bearish sentiment accelerating the drop. At press time, the total market capitalization of AI coins had fallen to $30.70 billion, marking a 3% decline on the day. Trading volume also saw a sharp decrease, plunging 15%, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Even large-cap AI tokens weren’t spared, suffering similar losses. One notable example, ai16Z [AI16Z] , had dropped 10% at the time of writing. Despite the steep decline, its price was hovering near a potentially favorable support zone, suggesting a possible rebound opportunity. AI16Z price has been trading in a triangle pattern since the start of April. The price has failed several times to break above the slanting resistance since the high on the 12th of May. Price was trading below the SuperTrend indicator but it could reverse as the pattern nears breakout. The AI coin was now at a zone that saw it surge about 300% in only one month. Alternatively a breakdown below $0.10 could trigger more sell-off. The feeling around AI16Z was mixed as price action was bearish but on-chain metrics were shifting. Source: TradingView Looking at the liquidation heatmap, AI16Z was forming deeper liquidity levels below $0.10 than any other level. The most dominant being at $0.99. This indicated that the odds of a further drop were high as price tends to follow liquidity. Some traders could exit their shorts while others take their longs just below this $0.10 level. This…
2025/08/27 06:42
