“Love Island” Stars Are Coupling Up On Brand Deals, But Beware Of Mixing Business With Pleasure
The seventh season of 'Love Island USA' recently wrapped, bringing a new wave of opportunities to its contestants. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images The hit show 'Love Island USA' recently wrapped up its seventh season, reportedly amassing over 18 billion minutes streamed by audiences as new episodes aired almost daily. After hitting the beach and our screens, contestants are continuing to ride the wave of popularity, with many now cashing in on podcast appearances, content creation, and brand partnerships. For those who found their match on the island, there is an added layer of complexity to these opportunities. It's easy to see why mixing business with pleasure is highly appealing, as it gives couples the chance to work together on modeling shoots, promotional materials, and other income-producing projects while keeping their relationships top of mind. Season seven's breakout couple, Olandria Carthen and Nicolas Vansteenberghe (dubbed "Nicolandria"), are a great example. Nic, who has modeled with the swimwear brand Kulani Kinis since 2021, recently launched his own curated line with the brand, "Kulani Kinis x Nic." Appearing alongside him in the campaign is his girlfriend and fan-favorite counterpart, Olandria. Since departing the villa in July, the couple has also collaborated with Agua de Kefir and NYX Professional Makeup, demonstrating their powerful draw as a duo. Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe, fan favorites of the season, have already taken the next step in their relationship, partnering with several brands. Kim Nunneley/Peacock via Getty Images Nicolandria are not the only "Love Island" alums to leverage their relationship—Serena Page and Kordell Beckham from season six have coupled up with Savage X Fenty and Spotify, and other TV pairings are making similar business moves. Still, the reality is that working as a couple creates unique financial implications for these stars, who will need a professional…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 06:53