Bitcoin Hashrate Hits New Peak as BTC Price Struggles

Bitcoin Hashrate Hits New Peak as BTC Price Struggles

The post Bitcoin Hashrate Hits New Peak as BTC Price Struggles appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s hashrate has now reached a new all-time high of 971 exahashes per second, according to data provided by CoinWarz.  Smoothing out randomness  It is worth noting that the hashrate used to occasionally spike above 1 zettahash per second earlier this month. However, such brief spikes are not usually treated as actual record peaks, given that the randomness of block production does not have enough time to smooth out.  The all-time hashrate charts make it possible to smooth out randomness. Thus, some believe that true all-time highs are actually recorded on longer timeframes since they do not trick analysts with mere statistical noise.  Hashrate and price  It is typically believed that Bitcoin hashrate follows the price of the leading cryptocurrency, given that more miners tend to plug in machines when coins become more expensive.  Some also assume that hashrate could actually drive price, but there is no concrete correlation.  Nevertheless, the new hashrate peak bodes well for the fundamentals of the leading network, considering that it shows that the network is gaining more strength.  Meanwhile, Bitcoin is currently struggling price-wise, with the leading cryptocurrency recently dipping below the $111,000 level.   US in the lead  When it comes to the geographical distribution of the global hashrate, the US currently remains in the lead. It accounts for as much as 36% of the network’s computational power.  China, despite the mining ban, paradoxically remains among the biggest mining powers with a 14% share of the global hashrate. Source: https://u.today/bitcoin-hashrate-hits-new-peak-as-btc-price-struggles
Bitcoin
BTC$111,582.96--%
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Beaten By ‘Squid Game’ And ‘Stranger Things.’ Here’s How

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Beaten By ‘Squid Game’ And ‘Stranger Things.’ Here’s How

The post ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Beaten By ‘Squid Game’ And ‘Stranger Things.’ Here’s How appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ is the big thing right now but it has yet to match the heights of ‘Squid Game’ or ‘Stranger Things’ ©2025 Netflix NETFLIX Saying that KPop Demon Hunters is a success is somewhat of an understatement. The animated movie tells the story of a Korean girl group with a secret side hustle of battling demons and this surreal premise has catapulted it into the position of being Netflix’s most-watched original animated film. Popular as it may be, it still only has a fraction of the pulling power of Netflix’s most-established franchises. Scarcely a day goes by without a report emerging about a new record being broken by KPop Demon Hunters. Since it debuted in June, the movie has notched up 350.9 million views worldwide and, as this report explained, its viewership has increased weekly, a feat rarely achieved by other Netflix originals. The movie’s dazzling visuals are only part of its magic formula. Its punchy pop soundtrack has also fueled its popularity. In order to make the movie more authentic, the producers enlisted the help of Teddy Park, known for his work with Blackpink, and Grammy-winning German song-writer Michel Lindgren Schulz, who has worked with K-pop groups BTS and TWICE. They did such a good job that KPop Demon Hunters had the highest debut for a soundtrack so far this year on the Billboard 200 in the United States. It was a similar story on Spotify in the U.S. where ‘Golden’, a song sung by the movie’s eponymous super group, reached the top spot, surpassing real-life superstars Blackpink to become the highest-charting female K-pop group. Last week the movie cast an even wider spell when a “sing-along” version of it was released in theaters. Remarkably, it beat Weapons, Freakier Friday and Fantastic Four to win the weekend…
Can Donald Trump legally fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook?

Can Donald Trump legally fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook?

The post Can Donald Trump legally fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. President Donald Trump has ordered the removal of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, citing a ’cause’ related to Cook’s mortgages. However, this is later contested by experts with the gray area being unclear. How will this impact the crypto market? Summary Donald Trump’s attempt to remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook sparks uncertainty over the independence of the Federal Reserve. Uncertainty surrounding the Fed impacts the crypto market and the wider economy. The weakening dollar raises concerns for USD-backed stablecoins, which rely heavily on U.S. Treasuries and cash reserves. In a letter addressed to Governor Cook, Donald Trump ordered for the immediate removal of Cook citing the Federal Reserve Act’s “for cause” removal clause. He went on to spotlight two properties bought by Cook in 2021, one in Georgia and one in Michigan. According to Cook’s mortgage documents, both houses were listed as her primary residences. This sort of declaration often results in a lower mortgage rate for both properties. Regarding this ambiguity, Cook has yet to provide an explanation. Though, she has released a statement declaring that she refuses to resign and will carry on her duties at her post. “President Trump purported to fire me ‘for cause’ when no cause exists under the law, and he has no authority to do so,” said Cook in a statement quoted by Reuters. Considering no president has ever attempted to remove a Fed governor before President Donald Trump, whether or not the firing attempt is legal remains in the gray area. Legally, the law states that “Each member shall hold office for a term of fourteen years from the expiration of the term of his predecessor, unless sooner removed for cause by the President.” The phrase “for cause by the President” remains contested by experts who believe the cause would be referring…
An Excerpt From Bitcoin Circular Economies: The Beginning

An Excerpt From Bitcoin Circular Economies: The Beginning

The post An Excerpt From Bitcoin Circular Economies: The Beginning appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. When people picture a tropical beach with volcanic sands, warm waters and dreamy surfing waves, they are describing El Zonte, in El Salvador. It’s hard to think that this natural paradise was once the battleground of Latin America’s most savage and violent gangs for decades. According to a UNICEF report, the homicide rate in 2015 was 103 per 100,000 inhabitants. The result was thousands of children orphaned and vulnerable to be recruited by the drug cartels, where the only option for a better life seemed to be to migrate to the United States. Chimbera was born in the community of El Zonte, where opportunities were divided by a road which separated the beach from the mountains. “In the past if you were born on the beach, you were a fisherman, like my father and grandfather. If you were born in the mountains, you were a farmer; while women were mainly housewives. The only hope for a better future for young people was to emigrate to the United States or Canada. We learned with sadness that the opportunities were there, the land of freedom where dreams supposedly came true. Paradoxically, these words come from a smiling face. It is very easy to fall in love with Román Martínez’s smile; known as “Chimbera” to his closest friends and family. His contagious joy comes from someone who knows in depth the darkest sides a society can fall into. His smile tells a story of collective overcoming, where a group of people believed that a better future was possible and, without expectations but with tireless determination, transformed a fishing village in one of the poorest and most violent countries in the world into a hub of technological innovation and human development. Something unusual in modern history. Chimbera looks to the sky before continuing to…
Trump-Linked WLFI Token Set for Trading Debut on Ethereum

Trump-Linked WLFI Token Set for Trading Debut on Ethereum

The post Trump-Linked WLFI Token Set for Trading Debut on Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News WLFI, the Trump-associated crypto project, will open trading on September 1 with community-governed supply and new exchange listings. World Liberty Financial, a blockchain project tied to Donald Trump’s family, is about to take a major step forward. On September 1, its WLFI token will begin public trading for the first time since the presale rounds that took place last year. Until now, WLFI could only be used for governance votes, leaving investors without an open market. The new phase marks the token’s transition to full tradability and price discovery. From Presale to Public Trading According to the project’s August 22 announcement, WLFI will debut on the Ethereum network with 20% of presale allocations available for early investors who joined at $0.015 and $0.05. The remaining 80% won’t follow an automatic vesting schedule. Instead, holders themselves will decide through community governance votes, a design meant to align token supply with collective interest rather than fixed deadlines. The founding team and advisors will remain under lock as part of the vesting plan, a move intended to prevent large early sell-offs. Leaders of the project emphasize that this governance-driven model aims to encourage long-term commitment and sustainable market growth. The Lockbox System To manage distribution, WLFI introduced the Lockbox system, a wallet-based portal where investors must activate their accounts before receiving their balances. Once activated, the presale balances are transferred into the Lockbox for controlled claiming. The system, audited by Web3 security firm Cyfrin, reflects the project’s focus on maintaining an “audit-only” standard for asset handling. The Lockbox opened on August 25, giving investors one week to prepare before official trading begins. Fresh Opportunities Beyond the Traditional Ones While WLFI prepares for its big launch, investors are also paying attention to new emerging projects making noise in the industry. MAGACOIN FINANCE,…
Will crypto be judged on substance or form?

Will crypto be judged on substance or form?

The post Will crypto be judged on substance or form? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe “What’s in a name? That which we call a rose / By any other name would smell as sweet.” — William Shakespeare, Romeo and Juliet The thing about pancakes is that they’re really just cake: flour, eggs, sugar, and butter, topped with more sugar.  But because they’re flat and branded as breakfast, it’s socially acceptable to eat them in the morning. This is kind of weird: Even your anything-goes dad wouldn’t serve you leftover birthday cake for breakfast, but he wouldn’t think twice about making you pancakes. Lawyers and accountants recognize this as a question of substance vs. form: The form of pancakes is breakfast food, but the substance is dessert. In the Roman Storm trial, for example, the prosecution asked jurors to ignore the form of Tornado Cash — non-custodial, immutable smart contract code — and instead focus on the substance of what it enabled: money laundering. The economic reality and true intent of an arrangement, they essentially argued, matter more than the technical form it takes. In short, prosecutors accused Storm of using a technical innovation to cleverly sidestep the law. This is what the rest of crypto is often accused of, too. In substance, skeptics say, tokens are stocks, protocols are companies, labs entities are c-suites, staking yields are dividends, token burns are buybacks, airdrops are sometimes IPOs, DAOs are general partnerships, and stablecoins are bank accounts. It’s often hard to argue with. Crypto people commonly talk about their tokens as if they’re shares in for-profit companies, for example, and expect those profits to be returned to them in staking yields or token burns.  But they don’t want their tokens regulated like stocks…because they’re tokens. Lab entities first get their tokens onto exchanges via an…
Ethereum MVRV tops 2.10: Why FOMO matters NOW!

Ethereum MVRV tops 2.10: Why FOMO matters NOW!

Will ETH ride greed into FOMO on big gains?
Bitcoin Slips Below $110K After $2.7B Whale Dump: Could Wave C Correction Target $105K Next?

Bitcoin Slips Below $110K After $2.7B Whale Dump: Could Wave C Correction Target $105K Next?

Bitcoin (BTC) tumbled below the critical $110,000 mark on Tuesday after a whale offloaded 24,000 BTC worth approximately $2.7 billion. Related Reading: REX Financial CEO Picks Solana Over Ethereum: Here’s Why The massive sell order sparked a sharp market reaction, wiping out $205 billion from crypto market capitalization and triggering over $930 million in liquidations across leveraged positions. This sudden downturn pushed BTC to its lowest levels in nearly two months, with intraday lows near $109,000. Analysts warn the correction could extend further, as technical patterns point to a possible continuation of the Elliott Wave C move toward $105,000. Technical Signals: $105K or $108K in Play Market analysts project that Bitcoin’s rejection at $117,000 over the weekend set the stage for this decline. According to Elliott Wave Theory, Wave C often mirrors Wave A in length, making the $105,000 zone a prime target. This area also coincides with Bitcoin’s Point of Control since April and the anchored VWAP support line, adding weight to the bearish case. However, a strong counter-argument exists. The $107,000–$108,000 range, representing the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the June-to-August rally, holds significant buying interest. Data from Bookmap shows clustered orders at this level, suggesting it could act as a reversal point if buyers step in aggressively. Invalidation Levels and Market Outlook Despite the bearish tone, analysts caution that a Bitcoin daily close above $110,000 could flip sentiment. Such a move would indicate a possible liquidity grab rather than a full-blown Wave C continuation. A stronger confirmation would come if Bitcoin reclaims $112,000, signaling the downside break was corrective, not impulsive. For now, traders are advised to watch the $108,000 support zone closely. A breakdown could accelerate selling pressure toward $105,000, while a decisive bounce might restore short-term momentum. BTC's price trends to the downside on the daily chart. Source: BTCUSD on Tradingview  What to Expect Next for Bitcoin Price Bitcoin’s sharp sell-off gives a clear picture of the delicate balance between whale activity, technical structures, and macroeconomic uncertainty. In the near term, analysts caution that downside risks remain elevated, with $108,000 emerging as the key support level. A failure to hold this zone could pave the way for a deeper correction toward $105,000. Related Reading: Is $105,000 The Bitcoin Bull Run Killer Or Just Noise? Top Analyst Explains On the flip side, a recovery above $110,000, and especially $112,000, would invalidate the bearish Wave C scenario, signaling that the pullback was corrective rather than the start of a larger decline. Cover image from ChatGPT, BTCUSD from Tradingview
Succinct Partners with Offchain Labs’ Tandem to Offer ZK Proving to Arbitrum

Succinct Partners with Offchain Labs’ Tandem to Offer ZK Proving to Arbitrum

In partnership with Offchain Labs’ venture Tandem, Succinct endeavors to offer Zero-Knowledge proving for the chains operating under Arbitrum.
Why Chewy Should Buy Petco

Why Chewy Should Buy Petco

The post Why Chewy Should Buy Petco appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pet parents love to shop online. But the best customer shop in stores too. getty Pity the poor pet store. Right now, there are no categories of any pet product that are growing in stores that aren’t growing faster online. That’s according to a NielsenIQ presentation made recently at the large pet trade show Superzoo. It means that if you operate a pet store, you could have faster growth in your business if you could convert the whole thing to an online business. But it’s not that simple. The online business is highly competitive and attracting consumers to your site or app is very expensive. So often we see online merchants spending as much on marketing as they do on the products in the store. Being online is where consumers are but it’s still a tough way to make money. And the pet business isn’t what it was a few years ago. Consumers in households with incomes under $100 thousand are cutting back. They are looking for bargains, discounts, deals and bundles. They want more for less and they are shopping smart. And they don’t just want to shop online. According to the NielsenIQ presentation at Superzoo: – 14.2% of pet sales revenue are from consumers who only shop in stores. That’s down 5.3 points from the prior year. – 3.8% of pet sales revenue are from consumers who only shop online. That’s up by 0.7 points from the prior year. Fully 82% of pet sales revenue are from consumers who shop both online and in store and that’s up by 4.6 points from the prior year. If you’re Petco, that’s a real problem. According to ECDB, only 7.1% of Petco’s 2024 revenues were online. Online revenue is an opportunity for Petco but it has not been able to grab…
