Why Chewy Should Buy Petco

Pet parents love to shop online. But the best customer shop in stores too. getty Pity the poor pet store. Right now, there are no categories of any pet product that are growing in stores that aren't growing faster online. That's according to a NielsenIQ presentation made recently at the large pet trade show Superzoo. It means that if you operate a pet store, you could have faster growth in your business if you could convert the whole thing to an online business. But it's not that simple. The online business is highly competitive and attracting consumers to your site or app is very expensive. So often we see online merchants spending as much on marketing as they do on the products in the store. Being online is where consumers are but it's still a tough way to make money. And the pet business isn't what it was a few years ago. Consumers in households with incomes under $100 thousand are cutting back. They are looking for bargains, discounts, deals and bundles. They want more for less and they are shopping smart. And they don't just want to shop online. According to the NielsenIQ presentation at Superzoo: – 14.2% of pet sales revenue are from consumers who only shop in stores. That's down 5.3 points from the prior year. – 3.8% of pet sales revenue are from consumers who only shop online. That's up by 0.7 points from the prior year. Fully 82% of pet sales revenue are from consumers who shop both online and in store and that's up by 4.6 points from the prior year. If you're Petco, that's a real problem. According to ECDB, only 7.1% of Petco's 2024 revenues were online. Online revenue is an opportunity for Petco but it has not been able to grab…