‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Breaks Netflix All-Time Viewing Record
The post ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Breaks Netflix All-Time Viewing Record appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Netflix smash hit “KPop Demon Hunters” has broken the all-time record for the most-watched film ever on the platform, Netflix said Tuesday, after successfully jumping into theaters with a series of singalong showings over the weekend and making history on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey form the band Huntr/x in “KPop Demon Hunters.” NETFLIX Key Facts “KPop Demon Hunters” overtook 2021’s “Red Notice” as the most-watched movie in Netflix history, with 236 million views to date, according to Netflix. The film now has 6 million more views than “Red Notice” and hit the milestone just 67 days after its release. “KPop Demon Hunters” is in its tenth in week in the top 10 on Netflix with 25.4 million views and is on the most-watched list in 32 countries. Billboard on Monday said the movie’s soundtrack has broken a record to become the first soundtrack to ever chart four simultaneous top 10 songs. In the chart dated Aug. 30, “Golden” holds the No. 1 spot for the second time while “Your Idol” is at No. 4, “Soda Pop” is at No. 5 and “How It’s Done” is at No. 10. Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. Boy band Saja Boys. NETFLIX Surprising Fact “KPop Demon Hunters” grossed an estimated $18 million at the box office last weekend, two months after its streaming release, making it the first Netflix release to later reach No. 1 at the box office. The film opened at roughly 1,700 theaters in the U.S. and Canada for a limited singalong run and sold out an estimated 1,100 screenings. Key Background Netflix released “KPop Demon Hunters”…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 07:17
U.S. Commerce Secretary Announces Blockchain for GDP Data Release
TLDR The U.S. Department of Commerce will start publishing GDP data on the blockchain to improve transparency and security. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick emphasized blockchain’s role in tamper-proof data distribution during a White House cabinet meeting. The initiative aims to create an accessible and reliable system for sharing vital economic statistics. Other countries like Estonia [...] The post U.S. Commerce Secretary Announces Blockchain for GDP Data Release appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/08/27 07:16
Webull Resumes Cryptocurrency Trading for U.S. Customers on August 25, Serving 24 Million Users with $7 Billion Valuation
The post Webull Resumes Cryptocurrency Trading for U.S. Customers on August 25, Serving 24 Million Users with $7 Billion Valuation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Webull Corp. has resumed cryptocurrency trading services for U.S. customers as of August 25, 2025, after suspending the service in 2023 amid preparations for an initial public offering. The platform, which has approximately 24 million users and is valued at around $7 billion, had previously halted crypto trading due to regulatory concerns. This reopening follows Webull’s June 2025 relaunch of crypto services in Brazil. The company disclosed in its latest SEC filing plans to expand crypto access to additional markets in the coming months. The move restores the ability for U.S. investors to buy and sell Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies directly through Webull’s trading platform, enhancing retail access to digital asset markets. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/cefi/webull-resumes-cryptocurrency-trading-u-s-customers-on-august-25-serving-24-7-4202a3ef
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 07:16
Could Wave C Correction Target $105K Next?
The post Could Wave C Correction Target $105K Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Slips Below $110K After $2.7B Whale Dump: Could Wave C Correction Target $105K Next? Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk. Related News © 2025 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/bitcoin-news/bitcoin-slips-below-110k-after-2-7b-whale-dump-could-wave-c-correction-target-105k-next/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 07:15
‘I Wish Them A Lot Of Luck’
The post ‘I Wish Them A Lot Of Luck’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump reacted positively to news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement Tuesday, telling reporters he wished them “a lot of luck” after saying on multiple occasions the billionaire singer and songwriter was “no longer hot.” US President Donald Trump participates in a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 26, 2025. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Trump was asked during a Cabinet meeting for his reaction to the engagement, telling reporters “I think he’s a great guy and I think that she’s a terrific person.” This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/08/26/trump-calls-taylor-swift-terrific-after-her-engagement-to-travis-kelce-after-repeatedly-saying-shes-no-longer-hot/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 07:14
Metavesco Releases White Paper On Tokenizing The OTC In Advance Of Crypto Roundtable With SEC
The post Metavesco Releases White Paper On Tokenizing The OTC In Advance Of Crypto Roundtable With SEC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metavesco Releases White Paper On Tokenizing The OTC In Advance Of Crypto Roundtable With SEC – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release Metavesco Releases White Paper on Tokenizing the OTC in Advance of Crypto Roundtable with SEC Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/metavesco-releases-white-paper-on-tokenizing-the-otc-in-advance-of-crypto-roundtable-with-sec/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 07:13
Trump Media and Crypto.com Establish New CRO Company
The post Trump Media and Crypto.com Establish New CRO Company appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: TMTG partners with Crypto.com to build a CRO treasury. CRO price soared 25% post-announcement. Market speculates on Crypto.com concealment claims. Trump Media & Technology Group and Crypto.com announced a strategic partnership to integrate CRO token infrastructure into TMTG’s Truth Social platforms, forming a new entity for CRO strategy oversight. This move marks a crucial shift in CRO utility, boosting its market presence, as indicated by a 25% price increase following the partnership announcement. CRO Integration and Strategic Partnership Details The collaboration involves integrating CRO token infrastructure into Trump Media’s digital platforms, including a planned CRO treasury. This strategic alignment aims to enhance the engagement and reach of Truth Social through digital finance mechanisms. A new firm will oversee this venture. Market response to the alliance has been substantial, with the price of CRO increasing around 25% following the announcement. Such significant movement underscores the market’s optimistic reception of institutional interest in cryptocurrency. Devin Nunes, CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, stated, “Our partnership with Crypto.com represents a transformative step in integrating cryptocurrency into social media, and we are excited to lead the way with the CRO token.” The announcement comes with speculative tensions after “on-chain detective” ZachXBT’s remark about Crypto.com’s past incident concealment. Despite no further clarification, the comment stirred curiosity and concern among crypto enthusiasts and market analysts, demanding transparency. CRO Price Surge: Metrics and Historical Context Did you know? Crypto.com faced a comparable controversy during past token withdrawals, sparking debate on security and transparency in fintech platforms. According to CoinMarketCap, Cronos (CRO) currently trades at $0.21, seeing a 32.94% rise within 24 hours. Its market cap is approximately $7.01 billion, with a significant 1063.77% increase in trading volume, reaching $639.16 million. The circulating supply stands at 33.59 billion. Cronos(CRO), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 07:10
Heritage Distilling Raises $223.8M with $IP Token Treasury Strategy
Detail: https://coincu.com/blockchain/heritage-distilling-ip-tokens-financing/
Coinstats
2025/08/27 07:10
WLFI Futures Tumbles 44% as Traders Short the Trump-Linked Token
The post WLFI Futures Tumbles 44% as Traders Short the Trump-Linked Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Futures of World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the cryptocurrency linked to the family of President Donald Trump, lost more than 44% of their value on opening this weekend as traders chose to short the decentralized finance (DeFi) token. The futures began trading Aug. 23 on decentralized exchange Hyperliquid at $0.44. Within hours, the price had collapsed to below $0.25 on the back of significant trading volume. The debut followed months of uncertainty. Initially, the token was planned to be non-transferrable. In mid-July, however, the measure was overturned. That decision paved the way for the weekend introduction. Spot trading and token distribution are due to go live in September. The current price would put WLFI at a fully diluted value of $24 billion having debuted at around $44 billion, based on the token’s total supply of 100 billion. WLFI/USD (HyperLiquid) More than $59 million in trading volume has been recorded, with $57 million in open interest, according to HyperLiquid. Open interest measures the nominal amount of open positions on a specific market. The funding rate is also skewed to the downside at an annualized rate of -35%. When negative rates occur, traders holding short positions need to pay those holding longs, a classic bearish signal. Negative funding rates have been rare of late in the crypto market despite major assets like BTC and ETH selling off. WLFI’s negative rate demonstrates how traders believe the token is overvalued and are so confident in further downside that they are willing to pay to hold the short position. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/08/26/wlfi-futures-tumble-44-on-debut-as-traders-short-the-trump-linked-token
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 07:09
Canary Capital Files for a Spot TRUMP Meme Coin ETF
The post Canary Capital Files for a Spot TRUMP Meme Coin ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Canary Capital seeks ETF approval, spotlighting politics-driven crypto speculation $TRUMP token trades near $8.32 with resistance at $8.45 and support at $8.10 Technical signals show cautious sentiment as volume dips and RSI steadies near 45 Canary Capital has taken a bold step into the controversial world of political meme coins, filing for an exchange-traded fund (ETF) tied to the Trump meme coin ($TRUMP). The move highlights the growing appetite for unconventional crypto products, especially those driven by cultural narratives rather than underlying technology. If regulators give the green light, the ETF could soon provide investors with a regulated avenue to gain exposure to the volatile token. What Is the TRUMP Token and Why Is It Controversial? The $TRUMP token debuted just before President Trump’s inauguration in January and quickly spread across online communities. Social media fueled its early rise, while major exchanges rushed to list it far quicker than other meme coins. Its direct connection to a sitting president has sparked intense debate, with critics pointing to potential conflicts of interest. The White House has dismissed these claims, insisting that the President’s assets are held in family-managed trusts. Still, Canary Capital sees a clear opportunity to package this internet-driven hype into a structured financial product. Related: Canary Tests SEC: Files First Spot TRX ETF Proposal with Staking Significantly, the filing came only a day after the company proposed another ETF focused on U.S.-minted crypto tokens. This shows Canary’s strategy of capitalizing on politically charged or national identity-driven narratives in digital assets. What Is Canary Capital’s Broader ETF Strategy? The TRUMP ETF filing is part of a much larger and aggressive strategy from Canary Capital. Related: Litecoin ETF From Canary Capital Gets Listed on DTCC: LTC Price Impact Analyzed The filing came only a day after the company proposed another ETF…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 07:07
