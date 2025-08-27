‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Breaks Netflix All-Time Viewing Record

Topline The Netflix smash hit "KPop Demon Hunters" has broken the all-time record for the most-watched film ever on the platform, Netflix said Tuesday, after successfully jumping into theaters with a series of singalong showings over the weekend and making history on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey form the band Huntr/x in "KPop Demon Hunters." NETFLIX Key Facts "KPop Demon Hunters" overtook 2021's "Red Notice" as the most-watched movie in Netflix history, with 236 million views to date, according to Netflix. The film now has 6 million more views than "Red Notice" and hit the milestone just 67 days after its release. "KPop Demon Hunters" is in its tenth in week in the top 10 on Netflix with 25.4 million views and is on the most-watched list in 32 countries. Billboard on Monday said the movie's soundtrack has broken a record to become the first soundtrack to ever chart four simultaneous top 10 songs. In the chart dated Aug. 30, "Golden" holds the No. 1 spot for the second time while "Your Idol" is at No. 4, "Soda Pop" is at No. 5 and "How It's Done" is at No. 10. Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We're launching text message alerts so you'll always know the biggest stories shaping the day's headlines. Text "Alerts" to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. Boy band Saja Boys. NETFLIX Surprising Fact "KPop Demon Hunters" grossed an estimated $18 million at the box office last weekend, two months after its streaming release, making it the first Netflix release to later reach No. 1 at the box office. The film opened at roughly 1,700 theaters in the U.S. and Canada for a limited singalong run and sold out an estimated 1,100 screenings. Key Background Netflix released "KPop Demon Hunters"…