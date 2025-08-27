2025-08-29 Friday

Bitcoin Miner Hut 8 Plans 1.5GW Expansion, Shares Jump 10%

Bitcoin Miner Hut 8 Plans 1.5GW Expansion, Shares Jump 10%

TLDR Hut 8 is expanding its operations by adding 1.5 gigawatts of capacity across new sites in Texas, Louisiana, and Illinois. The expansion aims to address the growing demand for energy-intensive operations like Bitcoin mining and high-performance computing. Hut 8’s current mining capacity of 1 gigawatt is nearly 90% utilized, highlighting the need for further [...] The post Bitcoin Miner Hut 8 Plans 1.5GW Expansion, Shares Jump 10% appeared first on Blockonomi.
Kindly MD files $5B shelf offering with plans to expand Bitcoin treasury

Kindly MD files $5B shelf offering with plans to expand Bitcoin treasury

The post Kindly MD files $5B shelf offering with plans to expand Bitcoin treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Kindly MD filed a $5 billion shelf registration with the SEC, giving it flexibility to issue equity or debt. The company plans to direct proceeds toward Bitcoin purchases as part of its treasury reserve policy. Kindly MD filed a Form S-3 automatic shelf registration with the SEC on August 26, allowing the company to issue up to $5 billion in securities, including common and preferred stock, debt instruments, warrants, rights, and units. The filing states that proceeds may be used for general corporate purposes, with a priority on expanding its Bitcoin treasury strategy. Other uses include debt repayment, acquisitions, and working capital. Kindly MD has already raised more than $500 million in private placements this year to support BTC purchases and previously issued a $200 million convertible debenture secured by Bitcoin valued at no less than $400 million. The company has formally adopted a Treasury Reserve Policy designating Bitcoin as its primary reserve asset. The strategy involves accumulating BTC long-term, with flexibility to issue additional securities or leverage existing holdings to finance further acquisitions. Kindly MD added 5,743.91 BTC last week, bringing its total holdings to 5,764.91 BTC. The $5B shelf offering could fund more Bitcoin buys as the company doubles down on its treasury strategy. Bitcoin, meanwhile, traded back above $112K on Tuesday afternoon, recovering from a weekend dip below $110K. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/kindly-md-5b-btc-shelf/
Looking to Invest in Meme Coin Presale? These 5 Projects Might 100x in 2025!

Looking to Invest in Meme Coin Presale? These 5 Projects Might 100x in 2025!

The post Looking to Invest in Meme Coin Presale? These 5 Projects Might 100x in 2025! appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto is back in the headlines, and so are the memes. With Bitcoin smashing through resistance levels and viral trends spreading like wildfire across TikTok and Twitter, investors are once again chasing the next big win. But the real action isn’t just in the top coins—it’s in early-stage projects where the biggest gains are made. …
Japanese Bitcoin ETF Could Debut in 2027, Says KPMG Exec

Japanese Bitcoin ETF Could Debut in 2027, Says KPMG Exec

Japanese crypto enthusiasts may have to wait until the spring of 2027 to see a Bitcoin ETF launch, a KPMG Japan executive has claimed.
US to Publish Official Statistics on the Blockchain – Why It Matters Now

US to Publish Official Statistics on the Blockchain – Why It Matters Now

The United States government is preparing to publish official economic statistics, including GDP data, on the blockchain in what could become one of the largest adoptions of decentralized technology by a federal agency. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced the plan during a White House Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, telling President Donald Trump: “The Department of Commerce is going to start issuing its statistics on the blockchain because you are the crypto president. And we are going to put out GDP on the blockchain so people can use the blockchain for data distribution.” On-Chain GDP Reporting Could Reshape Global Market Transparency According to Lutnick, the Department of Commerce is “ironing out all the details” but expects to expand the blockchain publishing model across other government agencies once the system is in place. The initiative is designed to enhance transparency, prevent data tampering, and modernize how official statistics are shared with the public, investors, and analysts. The move comes in the wake of the Deploying American Blockchains Act of 2025 (H.R. 1664), which passed the House of Representatives in June with bipartisan support and is currently under Senate review. The bill directs the Department of Commerce to serve as the federal government’s lead agency for blockchain policy, advising the president, setting technical standards, and creating a national strategy for the deployment of blockchain and distributed ledger technologies. The Commerce Department’s decision to put GDP data on-chain marks a tangible first step toward fulfilling that mandate. For the first time, U.S. agencies will not only regulate blockchain but also actively use it to distribute public data. Advocates say the system could reduce opportunities for manipulation, improve efficiency in government reporting, and set a precedent for other countries to follow. The timing reflects a broader push within the Trump administration to integrate blockchain into government operations. A January 2025 executive order directed federal agencies to accelerate digital asset innovation and develop favorable regulatory frameworks. Lutnick’s announcement also builds on earlier, unfinished work from Elon Musk’s D.O.G.E. department, which had experimented with publishing government spending data on-chain before the project was abandoned. Several agencies, including the Treasury Department, the Fiscal Service, and the Department of Defense, are reportedly exploring similar applications. These range from tracking government spending to monitoring parts and supply chains in defense procurement. By extending blockchain’s immutable ledger to official statistics, the government seeks to ensure public trust in data that shapes everything from market forecasts to fiscal policy. The initiative has major implications for financial markets. Official GDP releases are among the most closely watched indicators for investors worldwide. Publishing such data on the blockchain would allow instant, tamper-proof access to figures that influence global capital flows, interest rate expectations, and policy decisions. Industry observers say the system could eliminate discrepancies, reduce the risk of leaks, and provide a single, verifiable source for economic data. While no firm timeline has been provided, Lutnick emphasized that GDP data will be the starting point, with the potential for expansion to a broader range of government statistics. As blockchain adoption moves from the private sector into the heart of federal data infrastructure, the U.S. is positioning itself to set new benchmarks for transparency and technological leadership. Trump Administration Pushes for Regulatory Clarity on Digital Assets The White House is intensifying efforts to shape U.S. crypto policy, with President Donald Trump’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets urging regulators to clarify federal rules on digital asset trading. The group, led by David Sacks and created by executive order in January, has called on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to provide immediate clarity on custody, trading, registration, and record keeping. It has also pushed for removing bureaucratic hurdles that slow financial innovation and has proposed treating cryptocurrencies as a new asset class under modified versions of existing tax laws. While the group does not draft legislation, its recommendations have influenced recent measures, including the GENIUS Act, CLARITY Act, and Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act. Trump signed the GENIUS Act on July 18, while the other two await Senate review. The administration has already shifted regulatory posture, with the SEC dropping investigations into firms such as Coinbase and Uniswap and pressing to end the debanking of crypto companies. In a separate move, Trump signed an executive order allowing Americans to include crypto and other alternative assets in 401(k) and retirement accounts, directing the Labor Department to reevaluate existing restrictions. U.S. retirement assets stood at $43.4 trillion in early 2025, including $8.7 trillion in 401(k)s. Meanwhile, SEC Chairman Paul Atkins announced “Project Crypto,” an initiative to modernize securities regulation and move financial markets on-chain. The project seeks to clarify rules on digital asset classifications, create safe harbors for token distributions, and respond to growing demand from Wall Street and Silicon Valley for tokenized securities. Atkins said the effort reflects a broader push to bring crypto innovation back to the U.S. after years of regulatory uncertainty
Fed board to stand before Congress and SCOTUS with governor Lisa Cook against Trump

Fed board to stand before Congress and SCOTUS with governor Lisa Cook against Trump

The post Fed board to stand before Congress and SCOTUS with governor Lisa Cook against Trump appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Fed is facing a direct clash with the White House and preparing for a courtroom showdown after Governor Lisa Cook filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump, who claimed Monday that he had fired her over mortgage fraud allegations. The central bank said on Tuesday that it would follow whatever decision the courts hand down and made it clear it stands by Cook as she challenges her removal. This legal fight, which could land before both Congress and the Supreme Court, is now about whether Trump even has the power to fire a Senate-confirmed Fed governor. The central bank’s official statement said Lisa, through her attorney, would be “promptly challenging” Trump’s attempt in court and would seek a ruling to confirm her right to stay in office. That lawsuit is now in motion. Fed board confirms Lisa is staying as court decides her fate The Fed broke its silence Tuesday with a sharp reminder that only Congress, through the Federal Reserve Act, determines how and when a Fed governor can be removed. Governors serve long, fixed terms, and can only be taken off the board “for cause.” The central bank didn’t say whether Trump’s claim qualifies, but it warned that those protections exist for a reason: to stop monetary policy from being politicized. “Long tenures and removal protections for governors serve as a vital safeguard,” the Fed said, “ensuring that monetary policy decisions are based on data, economic analysis, and the long-term interests of the American people.” The central bank also doubled down on its commitment to remain independent and to carry out its duties “as established by law.” That includes promoting employment, maintaining stable prices, and ensuring a functioning financial system. Trump, speaking at the White House, told reporters he’s ready to let the courts settle this. “I…
Why Shiba Inu Could See a Bounce Despite Market Slump

Why Shiba Inu Could See a Bounce Despite Market Slump

The post Why Shiba Inu Could See a Bounce Despite Market Slump  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Leading meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) has fallen 2% today amid broader market weakness, maintaining a largely sideways trajectory it has held since the beginning of August.  This muted performance reflects the overall market’s cautious sentiment, with investors remaining hesitant. However, readings from two key on-chain metrics suggest that SHIB could be poised for a rebound. SHIB Might Be Poised for a Bounce An assessment of SHIB’s Liquidation Heatmap reveals potential buying pressure that could spark renewed upward momentum. According to Coinglass data, a concentration of leveraged positions and liquidity exists above the meme coin’s price near the $0.0000135 region.  For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. SHIB Liquidation Heatmap. Source: Coinglass A Liquidity Heatmap is an on-chain tool that visualizes areas where large amounts of stop-loss orders, leveraged positions, or buy and sell orders are clustered. These zones act as magnets for price action, as the liquidation of leveraged trades can create rapid price movements.  For SHIB, the heatmap indicates that sufficient liquidity exists just above its current price of $0.0000122. This means that a coordinated wave of buying could push the meme coin higher if market conditions improve. Furthermore, SHIB’s Net Unrealized Profit/Loss (NUPL) has remained mostly negative throughout August, indicating that token holders have been sitting on unrealized losses since the start of the month.  SHIB NUPL. Source: Santiment This metric reflects the net profit or loss of all coins moved on-chain, based on the price at which they were last moved. A positive NPL suggests increasing profitability across the network, while a negative one, like SHIB’s, suggests many holders are in loss. In such situations, traders are often reluctant to sell at market prices to avoid realizing losses, so they tend to…
Turkey Using Energy To Boost Erdogan’s Geopolitical Clout

Turkey Using Energy To Boost Erdogan’s Geopolitical Clout

The post Turkey Using Energy To Boost Erdogan’s Geopolitical Clout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Turkey’s influence in Syria has expanded since the fall of Assad, after its contributions to HTS’ military campaign and agreements with the transitional government. (Photo by Mehmet Ali Ozcan/Anadolu via Getty Images) Anadolu via Getty Images Turkey sits at the intersection of Europe, Russia, the Caucasus, and the Middle East—a prime geopolitical piece of real estate in the Eastern hemisphere. As Europe and the U.S. seek to reduce reliance on Russian energy corridors as well as Iranian oil and gas, Ankara is moving quickly to position itself as the key transit hub linking Asia and Europe. Lacking significant reserves of its own, Turkey is leveraging its geographical position, including Russia/the Black Sea, the Caucasus, Iraq, post-war Syria, and access to Europe. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is balancing alliances to expand his country’s regional influence. The collapse of Syria’s Assad regime at the hands of Turkey-supported Hayat Tahrir al Sham, an Al Qaeda/ISIS derivative; the ongoing Russia–Ukraine war; and escalating tensions between Iran, Israel, and the U.S. have reshaped the region’s power dynamics. With Russia and Iran weakened, Turkey is stepping in—not just as a political-military actor, but as a logistical hub. From thus far unsuccessful attempts to revive the Kurdistan oil pipeline to exploring routes from Azerbaijan through Armenia and Iraq’s Development Road project, Ankara is pushing an ambitious campaign on three fronts —energy transit, diplomacy, and military clout — to boost its geopolitical influence. Assad’s Fall: A Historic Turning Point in Syria and the Middle East In the decade-long, brutal Syrian civil war, more than 600,000 people were killed, some 5.4 million became refugees, and almost 7 million internally displaced people. After decades of tyranny, Assad’s murderous regime fell in December 2024, turning Middle East geopolitics upside down. Assad was backed by both Iran and Russia. With Moscow having…
Bitcoin to hit $1.3 million by 2035 with annual growth rate of 28%: Bitwise

Bitcoin to hit $1.3 million by 2035 with annual growth rate of 28%: Bitwise

Bitcoin (BTC) is expected to become the best-performing institutional asset over the next decade, reaching a price of $1.3 million by 2035, according to a Bitwise report on Monday.
What We Know About Taylor Swift’s $650,000 Engagement Ring—And The Watch She Wore At The Proposal

What We Know About Taylor Swift’s $650,000 Engagement Ring—And The Watch She Wore At The Proposal

The post What We Know About Taylor Swift’s $650,000 Engagement Ring—And The Watch She Wore At The Proposal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The diamond ring NFL star Travis Kelce used to propose to pop icon Taylor Swift could have a carat size of her lucky number 13, an appraiser told Forbes, and likely carries a price tag well over a half million dollars. Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 02, 2025. Getty Images for The Recording Academy Key Facts Swift on Tuesday announced she was engaged to her boyfriend of two years in a post that included photos of the couple embracing in a garden and a close-up of a ring gemologist appraiser Deborah Villepigue says looks to feature a diamond between 10 and 15 carats. The stone is an antique cushion-cut diamond with a D color grade—the highest on the scale—and likely a clarity of VVS1 or better, she said, in a yellow gold vintage setting with an estimated total value of about $650,000. Villepigue explained that because the diamond appears to be an antique, it is likely heavier and has a higher carat weight than a similarly sized diamond if it were cut today. She said it’s very possible the stone has a carat weight of 13—a number of significance to Swift that she has referenced dozens of times in her career (fans have already noticed her engagement announcement came on the 26th—13+13—and 13 days after her record-breaking appearance on Kelce’s podcast “New Heights,” which took place Aug. 13). Swift was also wearing what appeared to be a diamond-studded Cartier Santos Demoisells watch for the proposal, similar styles of which resell for upwards of $15,000. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. Crucial Quote “Your English teacher and your gym teacher…
