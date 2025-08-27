Eminem’s Just-Released Song Soars On iTunes

Eminem's Stans soundtrack debuts at No. 10 on the iTunes Top Albums chart, while new single "Everybody's Looking at Me" enters the Top Songs list at No. 19. Eminem at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images) Billboard via Getty Images Earlier this month, Eminem's documentary Stans was released in theaters in America, but only for a limited time. The film premieres on Paramount+ on August 26, and on the same day that the project arrives on streaming, a soundtrack album has also been unveiled by the superstar rapper. Both Stans and a new tune featured on the album have become quick winners on iTunes in America. There's an insatiable appetite for anything new connected to Eminem — even if one project amounts to little more than a greatest hits release. The Stans Soundtrack Hits the Top 10 The Stans official soundtrack currently sits at No. 10 on the iTunes Top Albums chart. The top 10 is largely dominated by relatively new releases that have been selling well for days, such as Private Music by Deftones, Karma by Stray Kids, A Matter of Time by Laufey, and new drops from Old Dominion, Three Days Grace, Ghostface Killah, among others. At the moment, the iTunes Top Albums tally is led once again by the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack. That means that full-lengths connected to films bookend the top 10 of the list. "Everybody's Looking at Me" Debuts Inside the Top 20 Just one song featured on the Stans soundtrack is also rising on the iTunes Top Songs list, "Everybody's Looking at Me." The track features new verses by Eminem over a Dr. Dre beat, and also borrows from a freestyle by Funk Flex…