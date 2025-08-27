2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
Cronos (CRO) Unveils Ambitious Roadmap for On-Chain Dominance in 2025-2026

Cronos (CRO) Unveils Ambitious Roadmap for On-Chain Dominance in 2025-2026

The post Cronos (CRO) Unveils Ambitious Roadmap for On-Chain Dominance in 2025-2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Iris Coleman Aug 26, 2025 06:22 Cronos (CRO), in collaboration with Crypto.com, has announced a strategic roadmap for 2025-2026, focusing on tokenized markets, AI integration, and expanding user adoption. The blockchain landscape is set for a transformative shift as Cronos (CRO), in partnership with Crypto.com, unveils its roadmap for 2025-2026. This ambitious plan aims to harness the power of on-chain infrastructure, positioning Cronos at the forefront of the digital finance revolution, according to Cronos Labs. Embracing the Era of Tokenization With the market cap of stablecoins reaching $271 billion and tokenized assets growing by 200% to $25 billion, Cronos is poised to lead a projected $18 trillion tokenization revolution by 2033. The platform’s robust, institutional-grade blockchain, coupled with Ethereum interoperability and a mature DeFi ecosystem, forms the backbone of its strategy. Building an Inclusive Financial System Cronos is committed to democratizing financial opportunities through its purpose-built tokenization platform. This system will support a wide array of asset classes, from equities to real estate, ensuring compliance and trust through rigorous regulatory standards. Additionally, Cronos aims to enhance utility by enabling instant transfers, yield earning, and seamless integration across decentralized applications (dApps). Driving Mainstream Adoption Crypto.com’s extensive user base and merchant network provide a direct channel for Cronos’s offerings, facilitating retail adoption. The integration will allow over 150 million users to access Cronos’s lending, staking, and on-chain services effortlessly. Moreover, the collaboration will support on-chain payments and provide world-leading USD liquidity, enhancing the appeal of Cronos’s tokenized products. Fueling Demand Through Public Markets Cronos is also focusing on public market engagement to boost demand for its native token, CRO. By advancing CRO-powered ETFs and supporting Digital Asset Treasury Companies, Cronos seeks to enhance liquidity and market credibility, further embedding its presence in the global…
RealLink
REAL$0.05781-0.08%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005299-0.39%
Capverse
CAP$0.07121-0.93%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 07:45
Jaa
Bitcoin and Dogecoin Traders Pile Into MAGACOIN With 50,000% Upside Ahead of ETF Buzz

Bitcoin and Dogecoin Traders Pile Into MAGACOIN With 50,000% Upside Ahead of ETF Buzz

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/bitcoin-dogecoin-traders-to-magacoin-with-50000-upside/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01894+3.55%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.01208+5.79%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 07:45
Jaa
Moonshot MAGAX (MAGAX) vs Pepe (PEPE): Community Support Drives Growth

Moonshot MAGAX (MAGAX) vs Pepe (PEPE): Community Support Drives Growth

How does Moonshot MAGAX compare to PEPE? Find out the differences in their community support here!
SphereX
HERE$0.00039+9.24%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001015+0.59%
Jaa
Blockchainreporter2025/08/27 07:45
Jaa
Eminem’s Just-Released Song Soars On iTunes

Eminem’s Just-Released Song Soars On iTunes

The post Eminem’s Just-Released Song Soars On iTunes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eminem’s Stans soundtrack debuts at No. 10 on the iTunes Top Albums chart, while new single “Everybody’s Looking at Me” enters the Top Songs list at No. 19. Eminem at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images) Billboard via Getty Images Earlier this month, Eminem’s documentary Stans was released in theaters in America, but only for a limited time. The film premieres on Paramount+ on August 26, and on the same day that the project arrives on streaming, a soundtrack album has also been unveiled by the superstar rapper. Both Stans and a new tune featured on the album have become quick winners on iTunes in America. There’s an insatiable appetite for anything new connected to Eminem — even if one project amounts to little more than a greatest hits release. The Stans Soundtrack Hits the Top 10 The Stans official soundtrack currently sits at No. 10 on the iTunes Top Albums chart. The top 10 is largely dominated by relatively new releases that have been selling well for days, such as Private Music by Deftones, Karma by Stray Kids, A Matter of Time by Laufey, and new drops from Old Dominion, Three Days Grace, Ghostface Killah, among others. At the moment, the iTunes Top Albums tally is led once again by the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack. That means that full-lengths connected to films bookend the top 10 of the list. “Everybody’s Looking at Me” Debuts Inside the Top 20 Just one song featured on the Stans soundtrack is also rising on the iTunes Top Songs list, “Everybody’s Looking at Me.” The track features new verses by Eminem over a Dr. Dre beat, and also borrows from a freestyle by Funk Flex…
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4679+1.44%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10556+4.88%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 07:44
Jaa
CFTC Chair Caroline Pham Expected To Join MoonPay After Departure: Report

CFTC Chair Caroline Pham Expected To Join MoonPay After Departure: Report

Caroline Pham has reiterated plans to step down from the CFTC once a new chair is named, with speculation suggesting she may join MoonPay. Brian Quintenz’s nomination for CFTC chair has yet to be confirmed, drawing both industry support and opposition amid ethics concerns tied to his past roles.
MAY
MAY$0.0479+8.83%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 07:41
Jaa
Mega Matrix Initiates Treasury Strategy for Stablecoins

Mega Matrix Initiates Treasury Strategy for Stablecoins

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/mega-matrix-stablecoin-treasury-strategy/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01894+3.55%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 07:39
Jaa
US truck manufacturing is moving off-shore due to steep tariffs

US truck manufacturing is moving off-shore due to steep tariffs

The post US truck manufacturing is moving off-shore due to steep tariffs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The $50 billion US truck industry faces steep tariffs on raw materials. Manufacturers are now moving more sourcing and assembly to Mexico for benefits under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). Truck makers that build in the United States face 50% tariffs on imported steel, aluminum and copper derivatives under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act. They are also charged duties on each component that does not comply with USMCA rules. Those layers of costs are squeezing U.S. production while competitors that build in Mexico avoid many of the levies and gain a pricing edge. Daimler Truck and Traton are among the groups that limit tariff exposure by concentrating more manufacturing south of the border. Under the USMCA, goods can move duty-free among the United States, Mexico and Canada if they meet set regional sourcing thresholds. For heavy trucks, at least 64% of the vehicle’s value must come from North America through parts such as engines and axles, raw materials like steel, or assembly labor. That content rule rises to 70% in 2027. Some manufacturers still assemble vehicles domestically. Sweden’s Volvo and its Mack Trucks unit produce for the US market at plants in Dublin, Virginia, and Macungie, Pennsylvania. But the company says the cost math has turned against U.S. lines. In April, Volvo increased its planned Mexico plant investment by $300 million to $1 billion to support its U.S. operations. Brokerage Bernstein estimates that imported-component duties leave trucks assembled in the United States with about a 3% cost premium versus USMCA-compliant models built in Mexico. “Companies with a higher manufacturing footprint in the U.S. than in Mexico are at a relative cost disadvantage and this is the complete antithesis of what the Trump administration wants,” said Chad Dillard, senior analyst at Bernstein. The production is set to decline as well…
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.512+0.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10556+4.88%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 07:38
Jaa
Secret Menus And Special Creations Build U.S. Open Food Buzz

Secret Menus And Special Creations Build U.S. Open Food Buzz

The post Secret Menus And Special Creations Build U.S. Open Food Buzz appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Gangnam Style Crispy Chicken Sandwich from COQODAQ’s CQDQ at the 2025 U.S. Open. Kelsey Cherry The orange boxes of Coqodaq’s famed chicken nuggets fill the grounds at the U.S. Open. What’s less known is there’s also a black-bagged secret menu Black Truffle Sandwich available to the masses in the CQDQ food court location. Pasta Raman has a secret Japanese sando at its new site, just a few stalls down. And the limited-edition offerings from Michelin-starred and acclaimed chefs and eateries abound at the U.S. Open give fans a fresh food wrinkle on site. “I’ve heard it said this is a food festival we just happen to play tennis at,” Robbie Felice, owner of Pasta Raman, tells me. “This is the biggest pop up I’ve ever done. It’s really awesome. It’s incredible and a lot to take in. I’m excited about all of it.” Creating energy around food for what has turned into a three-week event is all part of the plan. “With the pop ups and social piece, people are going crazy,” Ron Krivosik, Levy vice president and chef and one of the leaders of the food experience at the U.S. Open, tells me. “People know they can come here and get great food. They look for what’s interesting and fun and CQDQ and Robbie, the way they are offering a secret menu, people on social search for it and that creates energy.” The Taco Cochinita at the U.S. Open from Oyamel by Jose Andres Group. Oyamel x Dobel Tequila Paul Schwartz, Levy vice president, tells me the off-menu items help give restaurants a new way to interact with fans on social media while giving those on site the opportunity to “experience something special.” Secret or not, a bevy of U.S. Open-specific menu items help create allure. Coqodaq/CQDQ In…
MemeCore
M$0.42859+0.05%
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009456-0.11%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 07:35
Jaa
Trump’s Attempted Firing of Fed Governor Lisa Cook

Trump’s Attempted Firing of Fed Governor Lisa Cook

The post Trump’s Attempted Firing of Fed Governor Lisa Cook appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trump tried to remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook, accusing her of lying on mortgage applications, but Cook refused to step down, saying he has no legal authority. Experts warn this fight could threaten the Fed’s independence, shake investor trust, weaken the dollar, and even risk a recession. Trump’s history of clashes with the Fed and new political pressure has raised fresh concerns about interference in US monetary policy. On August 25, 2025, President Donald Trump fired Lisa Cook, a Federal Reserve Governor and the first Black woman on the board, saying she lied on mortgage applications. Cook fired back, saying she’s not leaving because Trump doesn’t have the legal power to kick her out. This has people worried about the Federal Reserve staying independent and what it means for the US dollar’s strength. A Threat to Fed Independence Trump posted a letter on Truth Social, saying Cook’s alleged false statements on mortgage agreements justified her immediate removal. Cook, appointed by Joe Biden in 2022 with a term until 2038, responded that Trump’s “for cause” firing lacks legal ground and vowed to stay put. Alex Obchakevich from Obchakevich Research said the Fed’s independence is important for a stable economy, as it keeps monetary policy separate from politics. He warned that Trump’s action, likely driven by political motives, could shake markets, weaken the dollar, and even risk a recession. Trump has clashed with the Fed before, criticizing Chair Jerome Powell for not cutting interest rates fast enough and threatening to fire him. In April, Trump called for Powell’s ouster, but crypto entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano and Senator Elizabeth Warren warned that such moves could hurt trust in US markets. Obchakevich noted Bitcoin might challenge the dollar’s role long term but isn’t a quick fix. The firing, following unproven claims by Trump appointee William…
Threshold
T$0.01648+0.73%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.512+0.68%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00435--%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 07:34
Jaa
Solana Institution Wave Builds: Pantera Eyes $1.25B Treasury

Solana Institution Wave Builds: Pantera Eyes $1.25B Treasury

The post Solana Institution Wave Builds: Pantera Eyes $1.25B Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana Institution Wave Builds: Pantera Eyes $1.25B Treasury Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Keshav is a Physics graduate who has been employed as a writer with Bitcoinist since June 2021. He is passionate about writing and through the years, he has gained experience working in a variety of niches. Keshav holds an active interest in the cryptocurrency market, with on-chain analysis being an area he particularly likes to research and write about. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/solanas-institutional-pantera-1-25-billion-treasury/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01894+3.55%
Sign
SIGN$0.07345+1.90%
Areon Network
AREA$0.01505+0.06%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 07:33
Jaa

Trendaavat uutiset

Lisää

Why is it difficult for stablecoin summer to ignite Crypto enthusiasm?

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Countdown to Foundation Exit? The Rise of the Corporate System and the Reconstruction of Crypto Governance Paradigm

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet