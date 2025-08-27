2025-08-29 Friday

New Qualification Criteria For The Masters And The Open Announced

New Qualification Criteria For The Masters And The Open Announced

The post New Qualification Criteria For The Masters And The Open Announced appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 13: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland holds the trophy after receiving the Green Jacket following his victory in a playoff during the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) Getty Images Augusta National Golf Club and The Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews (The R&A) jointly announced plans to align qualification criteria for The Masters Tournament and The Open Championship, which are set to take effect immediately. The changes include automatic qualification for invitation to winners of several new national open championships for The Masters Tournament, as well as changes to qualification criteria for winners of select PGA Tour events. According to The R&A, these changes “will ensure strong international pathways into both major championships from several professional tours, recognizing the global strength of elite professional golf.” AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 06: Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, looks on during the first tee ceremony prior to the first round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) Getty Images Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley echoed a similar sentiment. Ridley stated “The Masters Tournament has long recognized the significance of having international representation among its invitees…” Beginning with The 2026 Masters Tournament, Augusta National Golf Club has added automatic invitation for winners of the Scottish Open, Spanish Open, Japan Open, Hong Kong Open, Australian Open, and South African Open. The addition of these select national open championships should help to raise the profile of these tournaments, attracting members of other tours as well as players outside the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings who are otherwise not…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 08:05
Dogecoin Crash Incoming? Analyst Warns Bulls Are Out Of Time

Dogecoin Crash Incoming? Analyst Warns Bulls Are Out Of Time

The post Dogecoin Crash Incoming? Analyst Warns Bulls Are Out Of Time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 08:03
US CFTC Commissioner Kristin Johnson announced her upcoming departure, leaving the CFTC with only one commissioner

US CFTC Commissioner Kristin Johnson announced her upcoming departure, leaving the CFTC with only one commissioner

PANews reported on August 27th that, according to The Block, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Commissioner Kristin Johnson will officially resign next week, leaving the commission with only one leader. Johnson, who set September 3rd as her final day of office, had previously expressed her intention to leave, marking the latest in a wave of high-profile departures from the derivatives regulator. Johnson is one of four commissioners who have announced their intention to resign or have already departed since the beginning of the year. Since taking office, President Trump has worked to bring pro-cryptocurrency Republican leaders into his administration.
PANews2025/08/27 08:03
$380M Presale, 25.4B Coins Sold, and What Comes Next

$380M Presale, 25.4B Coins Sold, and What Comes Next

The post $380M Presale, 25.4B Coins Sold, and What Comes Next appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News BlockDAG’s $380M presale and 25.4B coins sold make it a top Layer-1 contender. Explore its hybrid model, adoption growth, and future challenges. BlockDAG has quickly taken center stage in 2025’s crypto discussion, raising more than $380 million in presale funding and selling 25.4 billion coins before even reaching exchanges. The hybrid Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Proof-of-Work (PoW) model of BlockDAG, combined with a push for mining accessibility, has captured the attention of analysts, developers, and early buyers alike. The project now faces a pivotal moment: turning presale excitement into lasting adoption and proving it can compete against established giants like Ethereum and Solana while also delivering sustained growth, reliable scalability, and meaningful ecosystem engagement across both mainstream users and professional developers worldwide. Strengths in Design and Accessibility At the heart of BlockDAG’s appeal is its architecture. By merging DAG scalability with PoW security, it seeks to deliver speed without compromising decentralization. Initial testing at 10 blocks per second does not rival Solana’s current throughput, but the design offers linear scalability, meaning the system can expand capacity as demand grows. Analysts view this as a promising balance between performance and network reliability. Mining access is another major strength. The X1 Mobile Miner app, downloaded by over 2.5 million users, allows anyone to mine BDAG coins with a simple tap. Meanwhile, the X10 hardware miner, with 19,000 units sold, gives more serious participants predictable daily yields. This two-track model builds a mining community broader than most PoW networks, which strengthens decentralization and helps distribute rewards across different user groups. BlockDAG has gone further than most presale projects by building utility before listing. More than 4,500 developers are already engaged, with 300 decentralized applications under development. EVM compatibility ensures Ethereum-native projects can migrate easily, a strategy that has worked well…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 08:02
AI Titans Back $100 Million Super PAC to Boost Industry’s Status in Washington

AI Titans Back $100 Million Super PAC to Boost Industry’s Status in Washington

The post AI Titans Back $100 Million Super PAC to Boost Industry’s Status in Washington appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Top AI firms and tech leaders, including Andreessen Horowitz and OpenAI’s Greg Brockman, unveiled a $100 million fund to back pro-AI candidates. The fund, which mirrors crypto PAC Fairshake, will target races in California, New York, Illinois, and Ohio this year before moving to federal contests and the 2026 midterms. Supporters say the effort is needed to secure U.S. leadership in AI and to push back against policies that could slow innovation. A handful of America’s most powerful AI companies, investors and tech entrepreneurs announced Monday the creation of a $100 million political spending fund aimed to support candidates “aligned with the pro-AI agenda” in state and federal races over the next two years.  Leading the Future shares much DNA with similar political spending operations used by the crypto industry. The AI fund is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, one of the core contributors to Fairshake—-the $300 million pro-crypto PAC that successfully upended the 2024 election. Both Leading the Future and Fairshake also work with the same political strategist, Josh Vlasto.  Other backers of Leading the Future include OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman, Silicon Valley venture capitalist Ron Conway, Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale, and Perplexity. ﻿ Leading the Future plans to get involved in primary and general elections at both the state and federal level, and will oppose candidates who do not support a “pro-innovation” agenda ensuring the United States’ global dominance in AI, the group said.  The organization intends to, through a network of super PACs and nonprofits, begin spending this year on state races in California, New York, Illinois, and Ohio—hotbeds of AI development in the United States. It will then expand to federal races ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.  A source familiar with the fund’s operations told Decrypt that the success of pro-crypto political spending groups…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 08:01
Can Shiba Inu (SHIB) Mini-Golden Cross Help? Dogecoin (DOGE): Worst Move in Q4? Solana's (SOL) Surprising Price Boost?

Can Shiba Inu (SHIB) Mini-Golden Cross Help? Dogecoin (DOGE): Worst Move in Q4? Solana's (SOL) Surprising Price Boost?

Market looks exhausted as correction continues, causing substantial damages for majority of investors
Coinstats2025/08/27 08:01
Cold Wallet’s $6.3M Presale Redefines Crypto Identity as Ethereum Soars to $566B and Arbitrum Expands

Cold Wallet’s $6.3M Presale Redefines Crypto Identity as Ethereum Soars to $566B and Arbitrum Expands

Some platforms record actions. Others elevate them into legacies. Ethereum’s market cap breakthrough and Arbitrum’s new MEV staking highlight how […] The post Cold Wallet’s $6.3M Presale Redefines Crypto Identity as Ethereum Soars to $566B and Arbitrum Expands appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/27 08:00
Stellar Price Crashes, Cardano Targets $1.50, BlockDAG’s Presale Jumps to $383M Backed by Strategic Sports Deals!

Stellar Price Crashes, Cardano Targets $1.50, BlockDAG’s Presale Jumps to $383M Backed by Strategic Sports Deals!

What happens when one major coin struggles to hold support while another positions for a big rally? That’s exactly what’s playing out with Stellar (XLM) slipping into a price crash and Cardano (ADA) pushing toward new breakout levels. Traders are debating whether ADA can finally clear the $1 barrier and if XLM has the strength to bounce back. Both projects hold long-term appeal, but short-term volatility has many unsure about where to focus next. That’s why BlockDAG is capturing so much attention. With $383 million already raised, over 25 billion coins sold, and mobile mining attracting millions of users, BDAG is generating serious buzz before its exchange debut. Add in headline sports partnerships, and it’s easy to see why many now call it the top crypto to buy compared to ADA or XLM. BlockDAG’s Sports Push Powers $383M Raise BlockDAG is proving that growth isn’t just about strong tech, it’s also about visibility. Through high-profile deals with Inter Milan in football, Seattle Seawolves in rugby, and Seattle Orcas in cricket, BDAG has embedded itself into fanbases across multiple continents. These aren’t just advertisements; they’re cultural connections, giving BDAG ownership the feel of being linked to world-class sports communities. The biggest stage is yet to come. A confirmed U.S. mega-sponsorship deal, pending regulatory clearance, will place BDAG in front of mainstream American sports fans. That kind of exposure is rare for presale projects and could create both recognition and urgency at once. With millions set to see the brand, demand pressure may intensify as buyers compete for limited availability. On the fundraising side, BDAG’s numbers are already massive. Over $383 million has been secured, with 25 billion coins sold across 29 batches. The price has climbed to $0.0276 from Batch 1’s fractions of a cent, handing early buyers unrealized gains of 2,660%.  With $600 million allocated toward liquidity, exchange listings, and global expansion, BDAG is preparing for one of the year’s most ambitious launches. Analysts see $1 by 2027 and $5 by 2030 as realistic milestones, putting BDAG high on the list of top cryptos to buy right now. XLM Dips Below Support: What’s Next? The recent drop in Stellar’s (XLM) price has caught widespread attention, as the asset slipped under several key support levels. Known for enabling quick and low-cost cross-border transfers, Stellar has long positioned itself as a bridge for banks, fintech platforms, and remittance services.  But this latest sell-off has shifted the discussion to whether these strengths can offset short-term losses. Despite the decline, Stellar’s foundation remains solid. Collaborations with major financial players, ongoing global adoption efforts, and technical upgrades all underline its utility.  Still, near-term market pressure shows that even strong fundamentals don’t always shield prices from downside swings. For traders, the real focus is whether XLM can form a base and recover momentum, or if further pullbacks lie ahead. Stellar’s staying power is clear, but price action will depend on whether demand returns at stronger levels. Cardano Price Targets $1.50 This Year The Cardano (ADA) price outlook has become one of the most closely followed storylines this week. With ADA consolidating near $0.86–$0.88, analysts are eyeing resistance levels and pointing to possible moves toward $1.20–$1.30 if momentum builds. Recent whale activity, including more than $100 million in accumulation, combined with speculation around a Cardano ETF, has lifted optimism.  If ADA closes above $1 on the weekly chart, targets of $1.50 by September are firmly in play. Corrections may still occur, but sentiment remains upbeat. Institutional interest and long-term forecasts suggest ADA could eventually revisit the $2–$3 zone, with some models predicting even larger rallies by decade’s end.  For now, the spotlight is on whether ADA can reclaim $1 with strength and unlock the next wave of demand. Unlike smaller speculative plays, Cardano continues to stand as a large-cap project where technology development and capital flows shape its progress. Looking Ahead Stellar has struggled with a steep XLM price crash, raising questions about short-term resilience. Cardano, meanwhile, is flirting with a run to $1.50 as ETF speculation and big accumulation fuel optimism. Both remain significant players, but volatility has left traders cautious about timing their entries. BlockDAG is charting a different course altogether. With partnerships spanning Inter Milan, American rugby, and cricket, plus a massive U.S. sports deal waiting in the wings, BDAG is attaching its brand to millions of fans worldwide.  Backed by $383 million raised, 25 billion coins sold, and a presale run that has already delivered 2,660% ROI to early buyers, BDAG carries both exclusivity and momentum. For those seeking the top crypto to buy now, BlockDAG is standing out with growth, visibility, and hype converging at once. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post Stellar Price Crashes, Cardano Targets $1.50, BlockDAG’s Presale Jumps to $383M Backed by Strategic Sports Deals! appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/08/27 08:00
Bitcoin crash wipes $477 mln longs! Are BTC bulls ignoring the warning signs?

Bitcoin crash wipes $477 mln longs! Are BTC bulls ignoring the warning signs?

With $477M longs wiped, stubborn Funding Rates raise bigger questions about Bitcoin’s real trajectory.
Coinstats2025/08/27 08:00
Trump Jr. to Join Advisory Board After Investment

Trump Jr. to Join Advisory Board After Investment

The post Trump Jr. to Join Advisory Board After Investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Donald Trump Jr. has invested in blockchain-based prediction platform Polymarket through his venture firm 1789 Capital. As part of the deal, Trump Jr. will join Polymarket’s advisory board, according to a press release. The investment comes as part of a push by 1789 Capital into crypto-related infrastructure and alternative finance tools. According to Axios, 1789 committed tens of millions of dollars to Polymarket and had been in discussions with the company for the past 18 months. Polymarket, which allows users to bet on the outcomes of real-world events such as elections, court rulings and geopolitical conflicts, has seen sharp growth in user activity. During the last U.S. election cycle alone, the platform has processed more than $8 billion in bets. That volume has put it ahead of major online sports betting operators like FanDuel, DraftKings and Betfair in terms of traffic. The company recently closed in on a $200 million funding round led by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, pushing its valuation to $1 billion. While Polymarket currently blocks U.S.-based users from participating in its betting markets due to regulatory restrictions, its recent acquisition of derivatives exchange QCEX could change that. QCEX holds a license from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which opens the door for Polymarket to offer legally compliant prediction markets to American users in the future. Prediction markets — where users stake funds on the outcomes of events — have drawn renewed attention for their accuracy and speed compared to traditional polling or punditry. In the run-up to elections or court rulings, these markets often serve as real-time gauges of public sentiment and risk assessment. The investment aligns with 1789 Capital’s stated mission to back technologies that reinforce “American dynamism” — a term increasingly used by conservative venture capital circles to describe a return to domestic…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 08:00
