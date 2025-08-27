MEXC-pörssi
U.S. stocks opened low and ended high, with CRCL up 3.04% and MSTR up 2.38%.
PANews reported on August 27th that according to Cailian Press, U.S. stocks opened lower but ended higher, with all three major indexes closing slightly higher. The Nasdaq rose 0.44%, the S&P 500 rose 0.41%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%. Large technology stocks mostly rose, with Tesla and Nvidia rising over 1%, Apple, Netflix, Amazon, and Meta seeing slight gains; Google, Microsoft, and Intel saw slight declines. Strategy (MSTR) rose 2.38%, Circle (CRCL) rose 3.04%, and Coinbase (COIN) rose 0.81%.
PANews
2025/08/27 08:24
Rex Shares applies to launch ETF supporting BNB staking
PANews reported on August 27 that Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas tweeted that US asset management company Rex Shares has applied to launch an ETF that supports BNB staking.
PANews
2025/08/27 08:17
Sens. Alsobrooks & Hagerty Are Attempting To Make Banks Big By Decree
The post Sens. Alsobrooks & Hagerty Are Attempting To Make Banks Big By Decree appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 06: Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, testifies during a Senate Banking Committee hearing at the Hart Senate Office Building on December 06, 2023 in Washington, DC. The committee heard testimony from the largest financial institutions during an oversight hearing on Wall Street firms. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) Getty Images Through the CFPB’s anti-progress attempt to price control some of the financial products of the U.S.’s most successful financial institutions (see attempts to maintain Rule 1033), we’ve happened upon a truth about what makes big banks big: they invest staggering sums on infrastructure meant to improve the customer experience, and they similarly spend staggering sums to protect the accounts and information of those who bank with them. It’s a crucial reminder of what politicians are all-too-frequently unaware of: there are no shortcuts to success. Success doesn’t just happen, and it’s certainly not an effect of governmental decree. Instead, the big get that way by not just meeting the needs of existing and would-be customers, but well exceeding them. The truths about the corporate cultures that lend themselves to greatness are truths that Sens. Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD) and James Hagerty (R-TN) would be wise to internalize. That’s because at present, the two senators are trying to make financial institutions big by decree. The speculation here is that they’ll fail. Evidence supporting the above claim can be found in the Senators’ proposal to alter Deposit Insurance Fund coverage. Specifically, they would increase deposit insurance per account to $20 million for institutions with assets under $250 billion, all the while maintaining the $250,000 per account deposit insurance cap for institutions with more than $250 billion in assets. What’s most galling about the proposed legislation isn’t the blatant regulatory favoritism, it’s that it aims to make smaller…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 08:17
Altcoin Season Countdown — 7 Best Altcoins to Buy Before the Next Market Breakout Phase
The altcoin season is already brewing. Cryptocurrency investors and traders have intensified their search for the best altcoins to buy […] The post Altcoin Season Countdown — 7 Best Altcoins to Buy Before the Next Market Breakout Phase appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/08/27 08:16
Bitcoin Price Climbs as Arctic Pablo Coin Presale Reaches $3.62M, While Turbo and Snek Catch Up
Cryptocurrency continues to evolve at lightning speed, and as new opportunities emerge, investors are always looking for the next big […] The post Bitcoin Price Climbs as Arctic Pablo Coin Presale Reaches $3.62M, While Turbo and Snek Catch Up appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/08/27 08:15
Hedge fund Numerai secures $500 million investment commitment from JPMorgan Chase
PANews reported on August 27th that according to The Block, San Francisco-based hedge fund Numerai LLC announced it has secured a $500 million investment commitment from JPMorgan Chase's asset management arm, with the fund set to launch next year. Over the past three years, Numerai's assets under management have grown from $60 million to $450 million. Numerai stated that its global equity hedge fund achieved a 25% net return last year. The company also stated it plans to hire more employees. Its native token, Numeraire (NMR), surged as much as 33% at one point.
PANews
2025/08/27 08:10
A Transformative Leap For Chrome Browsing
The post A Transformative Leap For Chrome Browsing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Anthropic’s Claude AI Agent: A Transformative Leap For Chrome Browsing Skip to content Home AI News Anthropic’s Claude AI Agent: A Transformative Leap for Chrome Browsing Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/anthropic-claude-ai-chrome/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 08:10
Kristin Johnson Resigns as CFTC Commissioner Amid Regulatory Uncertainty
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/kristin-johnson-resigns-cftc-crypto-regulation/
Coinstats
2025/08/27 08:09
Cold Wallet’s $6.3M Presale Outshines Ethereum & Arbitrum as 2025’s Best Crypto Bet
The post Cold Wallet’s $6.3M Presale Outshines Ethereum & Arbitrum as 2025’s Best Crypto Bet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News With $6.3M raised in presale and a unique rank system, Cold Wallet offers more than ROI. See why it surpasses Ethereum and Arbitrum as the best crypto for 2025. Some platforms record actions. Others elevate them into legacies. Ethereum’s market cap breakthrough and Arbitrum’s new MEV staking highlight how numbers can connect to community belief. But Cold Wallet takes this even further. Instead of simply rewarding transactions, it transforms them into personal milestones, turning engagement into identity. Its innovative rank system gives users emotional ownership of their journey. From Cold Start to North Star, every level reflects consistency and presence, not just spending. In a crypto space dominated by charts and technicals, Cold Wallet adds meaning. For investors searching for the best crypto for 2025, it’s a project where growth feels personal, a story you help write. Where Cold Meets Meaning: The Vault That Remembers Most crypto apps feel mechanical: you log in, transact, and leave. Cold Wallet reshapes that idea. From the first step at Cold Start, users are entering a story. It’s more than opening a wallet; it’s stepping into a living vault where every action echoes forward. Reaching Icebreaker becomes recognition of early effort, where referrals or swaps break the frost and mark the user’s first impact. At Glacier, participation gains weight. Each CWT claim or action carries visibility, showing that presence has grown into influence. Then comes Crystal Vault, where refinement takes hold. Actions here are steady, precise, and rewarded with clarity; the system reflects the user’s commitment like light through ice. Finally, the North Star rank represents ultimate recognition: not just activity, but leadership. Each level is more than a badge. It’s a chapter in a narrative that users actively write. Instead of being lost in a sea of wallets, Cold Wallet participants…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 08:08
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Support Level is Starting to Crack – Is the Market Bracing for a Flash Crash to $100K?
Bitcoin price prediction shows BTC hovering near $110K as support weakens. Could a breakdown trigger a flash crash toward $100K?
Coinstats
2025/08/27 08:07
Why is it difficult for stablecoin summer to ignite Crypto enthusiasm?
Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout
Countdown to Foundation Exit? The Rise of the Corporate System and the Reconstruction of Crypto Governance Paradigm
21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF
Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet