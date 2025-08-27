MEXC-pörssi
/
Kryptouutiset
/
2025-08-29 Friday
Kryptouutiset
Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
Meme Coin Gains Momentum as Safety Shot Commits $25M in Token Financing
The post Meme Coin Gains Momentum as Safety Shot Commits $25M in Token Financing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BONK, the Solana-based meme token, endured sharp price swings during the last 24 hours, reflecting both selling pressure and large accumulation. The token moved within an 8% range between $0.0000197 and $0.0000212, ultimately consolidating near $0.0000205. The heaviest selling occurred during the Aug. 25 evening, when BONK fell about 5% from $0.0000208 to $0.0000197 on trading volume exceeding 1.8 trillion tokens, substantially above daily averages, according to CoinDesk Research’s technical analysis data model. Buyers reentered at these levels, building technical support around $0.0000197 and driving prices back into a narrow consolidation band between $0.0000203 and $0.0000205. Corporate participation helped reinforce market confidence. Safety Shot Inc., a Nasdaq-listed company, confirmed a $30 million financing arrangement on Aug. 25, with $25 million denominated in BONK tokens. The deal reflects rising interest in meme coins as part of broader corporate finance strategies, underscoring BONK’s role as a key Solana-based alternative to established meme assets. BONK showed signs of resilience on Tuesday, edging from $0.0000203 to $0.0000204 (a modest 0.3% gain). Notably, between 11:49 and 11:56 UTC, trading activity accelerated, with more than 17.5 billion tokens exchanged, suggesting liquidity remains robust even during periods of consolidation. This balance between institutional adoption and heightened volatility positions BONK as a closely watched meme token within the Solana ecosystem. Technical Analysis Range: $0.0000197–$0.0000212 (8% volatility). Correction: 5% decline during the evening of Aug. 25. Volume Spike: 1.81 trillion tokens exchanged during selloff. Support Zone: Established near $0.0000197. Consolidation: Prices held between $0.0000203–$0.0000205. Momentum: 1% gain during rally supported by 17.5B tokens. Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/26/bonk-rallies-despite-market-volatility-as-safety-shot-commits-usd25m-in-token-financing
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 08:45
Should The U.S. Government Take A Share In Lockheed Martin?
The post Should The U.S. Government Take A Share In Lockheed Martin? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Close-up of sign with logo for Lockheed Martin Space Systems in the Silicon Valley town of Sunnyvale, California, October 28, 2018. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images) Getty Images The headline of today’s Reuters dispatch by Susan Heavey and Mike Stone, “Trump Administration Mulls Taking Stakes in Defense Firms, Including Lockheed Martin,” sent ripples through the defense and business press, and could foreshadow what will hopefully be a vigorous debate in Congress. When asked about the prospect of U.S. government investment in major weapons firms in an interview on CNBC, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said “They’re thinking about it . . . There’s a lot of talking that needs to be had about how do we finance our munitions acquisitions.” The answer to the question of how to produce munitiosn reliably and relatively quickly will not be solved by risking tax dollars by taking a share of major weapons firms like Lockheed Martin. To the extent that there is a current or looming munitions shortage, it has little to do with a lack of capital on the part of big weapons makers. U.S. support for Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s invasion and Israel’s brutal war in Gaza has certainly put strains on the U.S. network for producing artillery shells and other munitions. This is partly because of the sheer volume of munitions being burned through in the Ukraine war. But is also linked to the Pentagon and industry’s preference for lucrative big tickets systems like combat aircraft, bombers, and intercontinental ballistic missiles over mere artillery shells. In the years running up to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Pentagon procurement of bombs and ammunition had dropped substantially. And it would be quicker to step up production at government arsenals, or reopen old ones, than to pump money into Lockheed Martin, which does not…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 08:44
A Bitcoin OG closed his ETH long position and made a profit of $2.6 million, and then bought $443 million worth of ETH
PANews reported on August 27 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, "Bitcoin OG" closed all long positions of 96,452 ETH (worth US$433 million), making a profit of US$2.6 million, and then bought ETH spot. In the past 14 hours, he sold 3,968 BTC (worth $437 million) and bought 96,531 ETH (worth $443 million). In the past week, he bought a total of 641,508 ETH (worth $2.94 billion).
PANews
2025/08/27 08:42
Iranian crypto flows fall 11% on Israel conflict, Nobitex hack: TRM Labs
Iran crypto flows dropped 11% so far this year to July, amid conflict with Israel, the $90 million hack of local crypto exchange Nobitex and Tether freezing 42 wallet addresses. Flows into Iranian crypto trading platforms have fallen in 2025 due to a breakdown in nuclear negotiations with Israel, a $90 million hack on Iran’s largest crypto exchange, and a major stablecoin blacklisting, says blockchain analytics firm TRM Labs.Iranian crypto flows hit $3.7 billion between January and July, an 11% decrease compared to the same period last year, with the worst drop off coming in June and July, TRM Labs said in a report on Tuesday.Iran’s crypto flows started to sharply drop in June, just after the $90 million hack on Nobitex, which handles 87% of the country’s crypto transactions. Read more
Coinstats
2025/08/27 08:41
Glassnode Sees Near-Record Profits for Bitcoin Veterans, Flags Late Cycle
The post Glassnode Sees Near-Record Profits for Bitcoin Veterans, Flags Late Cycle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain analytics firm Glassnode said long-term Bitcoin holders have already realized more profit in the current market cycle than in every cycle except 2016-17 Blockchain analytics firm Glassnode said long-term Bitcoin holders have already realized more profit in the current market cycle than in every cycle except 2016-17. The firm’s on-chain data show an uptick in coins being moved from older wallets to exchanges, a pattern typically associated with profit-taking. The acceleration in realized gains points to growing sell-side pressure and suggests the market is entering a late phase of its cycle, Glassnode added. While more than 99% of Bitcoin’s trading history remains profitable for holders, the latest figures indicate that investors who accumulated during prior troughs are increasingly cashing out. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/markets/glassnode-sees-near-record-profits-bitcoin-veterans-flags-late-cycle-a2922471
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 08:40
New Altcoin Linked to Donald Trump, WLFI, to Hit the Market Soon: Here Are the Latest Details and What You Need to Know
The post New Altcoin Linked to Donald Trump, WLFI, to Hit the Market Soon: Here Are the Latest Details and What You Need to Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The World Liberty Financial (WLFI) altcoin, which is said to be linked to the Donald Trump family, is preparing to launch on September 1. Smart contract and liquidity preparations for the project were completed over the weekend. Contracts related to the Token Generation Event (TGE) for WLFI were recently distributed. These contracts include the vesting contract required for investors to claim their tokens. Additionally, the WLFI token contract was updated approximately 24 hours ago to include the latest claim logic. According to the team, users must “activate” their accounts before they can claim tokens. This activation requires an off-chain signature from a specific address controlled by WLFI. This method is typically used to ensure regulatory compliance. Activation will be mandatory before tokens can be claimed. The _claim function in the vesting contract contains the following checks: Verify whether the user’s account is active Control of the amount that can be claimed (e.g. 20% for pre-sale buyers) Claiming tokens A group of users identified as “legacy users” will have to reallocate their tokens to a new address before they can claim them. It’s not yet clear who this group is. Liquidity tests were conducted for WLFI on Uniswap V3 for USDC, USDT, and USD1 pairs. The tests revealed a 1% transaction fee for the USDC and USDT pools, and a 0.3% transaction fee for the USD1 pool. Trading on the WLFI will begin at 3:00 PM EST on September 1st. The activation feature is expected to be activated tomorrow. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/new-altcoin-linked-to-donald-trump-wlfi-to-hit-the-market-soon-here-are-the-latest-details-and-what-you-need-to-know/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 08:39
Tech Stocks and Crypto Markets See Gains on August 27
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/tech-stocks-crypto-gains-august-27/
Coinstats
2025/08/27 08:38
US borrowing costs at risk as Trump escalates fed criticism
The post US borrowing costs at risk as Trump escalates fed criticism appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Economists have warned that Donald Trump’s push to force the Federal Reserve to reduce interest rates in a bid to reduce the US government’s financing costs and juice the economy could end up badly misfiring., Trump has launched repeated attacks on Fed chief Jay Powell, whom he has called a “moron” and a “stubborn mule”, with a lot of criticism. The president has relentlessly called on the central bank to lower interest rates by as much as three percentage points from their current range of 4.25-4.5 per cent. Trump moves to reshape Fed board with loyalists after targeting Cook These attacks set a new tone on Monday, when Trump moved to fire Governor Lisa Cook, whom his administration has accused of lying on her mortgage applications. Cook, who has not been charged with any crime, has vowed to challenge the dismissal in court. Already, Trump is moving to stack the Fed’s board with loyalists. He has nominated his ally, Stephen Miran, to succeed Adriana Kugler, while previous appointees, Michelle Bowman and Chris Waller, have supported his push for lower rates. Powell has indicated that he will serve as chair until his term ends next May but will remain a governor through 2028. Economists warn Fed’s independence at risk as markets react Economists say that if Trump’s allies gain a majority on the seven-member board, the Fed’s independence and credibility could be undermined—ironically pushing long-term rates higher. “We are heading back to a world in which the Fed is far more politicised,” said Stephen Brown of Capital Economics. “That risks greater uncertainty about interest rates and higher borrowing costs.” Markets are already showing signs of stress. On Tuesday, the gap between two- and 30-year Treasury yields hit its widest in three years, while the US dollar slipped 0.2% against major peers.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 08:38
Trump’s Pivotal Picks Set To Reshape US Economy
The post Trump’s Pivotal Picks Set To Reshape US Economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Governor: Trump’s Pivotal Picks Set To Reshape US Economy Skip to content Home Crypto News Federal Reserve Governor: Trump’s Pivotal Picks Set to Reshape US Economy Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/federal-reserve-governor-picks/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 08:37
Google Cloud launches L1 blockchain GCUL, currently in private testnet stage
PANews reported on August 27th that Google Cloud launched its Level 1 blockchain, GCUL. GCUL will utilize Python-based smart contracts and aims to be a neutral infrastructure for finance, providing a "native commercial bank on-chain currency," 24/7 capital markets infrastructure, and payment and agency capabilities. The plan is to open it to the entire Google network, encompassing "billions of users" and "hundreds of institutional partners." Currently in a private testnet phase, the platform announced a pilot program for tokenized assets in partnership with the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) earlier this year. Further technical details are planned for the coming months.
PANews
2025/08/27 08:35
