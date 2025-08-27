Should The U.S. Government Take A Share In Lockheed Martin?

The post Should The U.S. Government Take A Share In Lockheed Martin? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Close-up of sign with logo for Lockheed Martin Space Systems in the Silicon Valley town of Sunnyvale, California, October 28, 2018. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images) Getty Images The headline of today’s Reuters dispatch by Susan Heavey and Mike Stone, “Trump Administration Mulls Taking Stakes in Defense Firms, Including Lockheed Martin,” sent ripples through the defense and business press, and could foreshadow what will hopefully be a vigorous debate in Congress. When asked about the prospect of U.S. government investment in major weapons firms in an interview on CNBC, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said “They’re thinking about it . . . There’s a lot of talking that needs to be had about how do we finance our munitions acquisitions.” The answer to the question of how to produce munitiosn reliably and relatively quickly will not be solved by risking tax dollars by taking a share of major weapons firms like Lockheed Martin. To the extent that there is a current or looming munitions shortage, it has little to do with a lack of capital on the part of big weapons makers. U.S. support for Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s invasion and Israel’s brutal war in Gaza has certainly put strains on the U.S. network for producing artillery shells and other munitions. This is partly because of the sheer volume of munitions being burned through in the Ukraine war. But is also linked to the Pentagon and industry’s preference for lucrative big tickets systems like combat aircraft, bombers, and intercontinental ballistic missiles over mere artillery shells. In the years running up to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Pentagon procurement of bombs and ammunition had dropped substantially. And it would be quicker to step up production at government arsenals, or reopen old ones, than to pump money into Lockheed Martin, which does not…