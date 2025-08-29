The Sandbox co-founders ousted from exec roles amid mass layoffs

The metaverse is long over. And yet, it's always been here, since the dawn of the internet. You're in the metaverse as you read this. The metaverse in the 2022-era sense of the word was little more than a fancy marketing play around rebranding VR. But every video game, every livestream, and every social media app is arguably all part of the existing metaverse that is the internet. Paradoxically, the metaverse as corporate executives imagined it never materialized, because it was already here this whole time. Today we're unpacking some details about what's been going on at The Sandbox, one of the OG crypto metaverse projects, and the massive overhaul it now faces. The Sandbox gets slashed, pivots to memes Ethereum-based metaverse land game The Sandbox is being gutted and restructured, facing layoffs and executive changes as Animoca Brands reshapes its future. The crypto newsletter TheBigWhale first reported the news on Wednesday. Animoca Brands confirmed to Blockworks that a "restructuring" has occurred. Animoca Brands has laid off over half of The Sandbox's 250 employees and moved the game's co-founders — Sébastien Borget and Arthur Madrid — into new roles. Animoca CEO Robby Yung was internally appointed The Sandbox's new CEO about two weeks ago, TheBigWhale notes, with an internal source adding that Borget and Madrid "no longer have executive powers" in their new roles. In a statement shared with Blockworks, Animoca confirmed the role changes but said that both of The Sandbox's cofounders "remain deeply involved" with the project. Borget is taking on the role of "ambassador," while Madrid is taking a "chairman" role. In a phone call with TheBigWhale, Borget reportedly said: "I remain the person who best represents The Sandbox around the world." Borget did…