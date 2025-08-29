MEXC-pörssi
Solana Policy Institute Donates $500K to Tornado Cash Devs Amid Legal Storm
TLDR Solana Backs Tornado Devs With $500K Amid Legal Fights in US and Europe Crypto Unity: Solana, Ethereum Aid Tornado Cash Devs Facing Jail Time Roman Storm, Alexey Pertsev Get Crypto Aid as Legal Heat Intensifies Solana Defends Open Source: $500K to Support Tornado Cash Developers Crypto Fights Back: Solana Policy Institute Aids Tornado Cash [...] The post Solana Policy Institute Donates $500K to Tornado Cash Devs Amid Legal Storm appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/08/29 03:23
The Sandbox co-founders ousted from exec roles amid mass layoffs
The post The Sandbox co-founders ousted from exec roles amid mass layoffs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Drop newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. The metaverse is long over. And yet, it’s always been here, since the dawn of the internet. You’re in the metaverse as you read this. The metaverse in the 2022-era sense of the word was little more than a fancy marketing play around rebranding VR. But every video game, every livestream, and every social media app is arguably all part of the existing metaverse that is the internet. Paradoxically, the metaverse as corporate executives imagined it never materialized, because it was already here this whole time. Today we’re unpacking some details about what’s been going on at The Sandbox, one of the OG crypto metaverse projects, and the massive overhaul it now faces. The Sandbox gets slashed, pivots to memes Ethereum-based metaverse land game The Sandbox is being gutted and restructured, facing layoffs and executive changes as Animoca Brands reshapes its future. The crypto newsletter TheBigWhale first reported the news on Wednesday. Animoca Brands confirmed to Blockworks that a “restructuring” has occurred. Animoca Brands has laid off over half of The Sandbox’s 250 employees and moved the game’s co-founders — Sébastien Borget and Arthur Madrid — into new roles. Animoca CEO Robby Yung was internally appointed The Sandbox’s new CEO about two weeks ago, TheBigWhale notes, with an internal source adding that Borget and Madrid “no longer have executive powers” in their new roles. In a statement shared with Blockworks, Animoca confirmed the role changes but said that both of The Sandbox’s cofounders “remain deeply involved” with the project. Borget is taking on the role of “ambassador,” while Madrid is taking a “chairman” role. In a phone call with TheBigWhale, Borget reportedly said: “I remain the person who best represents The Sandbox around the world.” Borget did…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 03:22
Startup M0 Raises $40M Series B From Polychian, Ribbit, Others
The post Startup M0 Raises $40M Series B From Polychian, Ribbit, Others appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoin startup M0 has raised $40 million in Series B funding as venture capital firms continue to pile money into the sector. The funding round was led by Polychain and Ribbit Capital and included contributions from the Endeavor Catalyst fund and existing investors Pantera and Bain Capital Crypto, according to an emailed announcement on Thursday. The news was reported earlier by Fortune. M0, which has now raised almost $100 million in capital do far, declined to disclose its valuation in the funding round, according to the report. The startup is building a network for stablecoin issuers to deploy tokens without having to build their own software for transferring assets across chains or changing one token for another. Luca Prosperi, co-founder and CEO, sums up the project’s aim as building “the layer zero of money,” according to Fortune’s report. Stablecoins – token pegged to the value of a traditional financial asset such as a fiat currency – have proliferated in 2025, driven by the promise of clear regulation in the U.S., which came to fruition with the passing of the GENIUS act last month. The market capitalization of stablecoins exceeded $289 billion as this month, more than doubling in size in 2025. This trend has been accompanied by venture capital firms piling money into stablecoin projects through a string of funding rounds, of which M0’s is one of the largest. Read More: Tether-Focused Blockchain Stable Raises $28M to Power Stablecoin Payments UPDATE (Aug. 28, 16:30 UTC): Updates to reflect primary sourcing is M0’s emailed announcement, rather than Fortune’s report. CORRECTION (Aug. 28, 16:30 UTC): Corrects the company’s name from Mo to M0. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/08/28/startup-mo-raises-usd40m-series-b-as-vcs-pile-into-stablecoins-report
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 03:21
Morgan Wallen Passes One Of The Bestselling Female Artists Of All Time
The post Morgan Wallen Passes One Of The Bestselling Female Artists Of All Time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Morgan Wallen earns his forty-first week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, breaking his tie with Adele and ranking eighth all-time for most weeks atop the chart. KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 22: Morgan Wallen performs onstage for night two of his One Night At A Time tour at Neyland Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for for Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time 2024) Getty Images for for Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time 2024 Morgan Wallen rules the Billboard 200 this week with I’m the Problem, which long ago became the biggest release of the year in America. The country singer-songwriter earns another stay on the throne of the all-encompassing albums tally, and as he increases his total sum once more, the Grammy nominee breaks out of a tie with one of the bestselling female artists of all time. Morgan Wallen Leads Again Wallen has conquered the Billboard 200 with three of his four full-lengths. Between Dangerous: The Double Album, One Thing at a Time, and I’m the Problem, the superstar has now spent 41 weeks at No. 1. As he adds another turn to his cumulative sum, Wallen now solely claims the eighth-most frames spent at No. 1 in the history of the Billboard 200. Morgan Wallen Beats Adele Last week, when I’m the Problem was comfortable with 11 stints at No. 1, Wallen jointly scored the eighth-most frames at No. 1 in the history of the Billboard 200 – a spot he had to share with Adele, who had accomplished the same feat. Now, Wallen has passed her, and since Adele has made it clear she won’t be recording and releasing new music for a long time, he may have bested her for good. Morgan Wallen Nears…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 03:20
Amazon (AMZN) Stock: Rises 1.17% as Deal Brings Peacock Content to Prime Video
TLDRs; Amazon shares rose 1.17% after striking a deal with NBCUniversal to bring Peacock Premium Plus to Prime Video. Peacock subscriptions will be available for $16.99/month directly through Amazon’s Prime Video and Fire TV platforms. The deal adds live sports like Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and the Olympics to Prime Video’s lineup. Analysts say [...] The post Amazon (AMZN) Stock: Rises 1.17% as Deal Brings Peacock Content to Prime Video appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/08/29 03:19
US Government Chooses Chainlink and Pyth to Publish Onchain Economic Data
The US Government has begun publishing official economic data onchain. It selected Chainlink to provide secure feeds from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). A Chainlink spokesperson confirmed that the feeds would include real GDP, personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, and real final sales to private domestic purchasers. Chainlink said more feeds may be […] The post US Government Chooses Chainlink and Pyth to Publish Onchain Economic Data appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats
2025/08/29 03:17
GBP/USD dips to 1.3457 as Fed turmoil boosts US Dollar rebound
The post GBP/USD dips to 1.3457 as Fed turmoil boosts US Dollar rebound appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD dips to 1.3457 as Fed turmoil boosts US Dollar rebound GBP/USD drops over 0.16% on Wednesday as the US Dollar (USD) continues to recover some ground, courtesy of the White House’s threats to the independence of the Federal Reserve (Fed), which triggered a rise on the long end of US Treasury bond yields. The pair trades at 1.3457 after slipping from a daily peak of 1.3482. Read More… Pound Sterling dips against US Dollar after Fed Cook’s lawsuit The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades lower to near 1.3440 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair falls as the US Dollar gains slightly, following the announcement from Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Lisa Cook that she will file a lawsuit against her termination by United States (US) President Donald Trump. Read More… GBP/USD falls to near 1.3450, upside appears on fading BoE rate cut bets GBP/USD retraces its recent gains from the previous session, trading around 1.3450 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair may regain its ground as the Pound Sterling (GBP) receives support from the dampened likelihood of further Bank of England (BoE) rate cuts, driven by persistent inflationary pressures. Inflation in the UK economy has been accelerating at a faster pace in recent months. Read More… Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pound-sterling-price-news-and-forecast-gbp-usd-dips-to-13457-as-fed-turmoil-boosts-us-dollar-rebound-202508271742
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 03:17
With Over $2.35M Raised and 815 Million Tokens Sold, Could Ozak AI’s $0.01 Presale Price Deliver Stronger Returns Than Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Solana by 2026?
The post With Over $2.35M Raised and 815 Million Tokens Sold, Could Ozak AI’s $0.01 Presale Price Deliver Stronger Returns Than Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Solana by 2026? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Investors are scanning for the next major project that could mirror the historic returns of Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Solana. While these legacy coins continue to dominate headlines, one emerging player—Ozak AI ($OZ)—is beginning to capture investor attention for OZ presale success and explosive potential. Having already raised over $2.35 million and sold 815 million tokens, Ozak AI’s presale entry price of just $0.01 is prompting comparisons to the early days of the industry’s most iconic tokens. The question is, could this AI-driven crypto outperform the giants by 2026? Why Investors Are Focusing on Ozak AI’s Presale Numbers Presales often provide the clearest early signals of a project’s strength, and Ozak AI’s rapid fundraising momentum is difficult to ignore. With 820 million tokens already sold, the project has gained traction among both retail and institutional backers. Unlike oversaturated meme coins, Ozak AI differentiates itself with a clear narrative—merging blockchain with artificial intelligence. This combination not only appeals to speculative investors seeking the “next big thing,” but also to those who see AI integration as a long-term driver of blockchain adoption. The $2.35 million milestone is significant because it reflects both trust in the project’s team and the market’s hunger for utility-based crypto solutions. Presales with this level of momentum have historically been precursors to exponential price action once tokens hit exchanges. Comparing Ozak AI to Ethereum’s Early ROI Ethereum is one of crypto’s greatest success stories, delivering life-changing returns for early investors. Those who bought ETH at less than $1 and held until its peaks above $4,800 saw gains that redefined wealth creation. Today, however, Ethereum is an asset, making it nearly impossible to recreate that exponential upside. Ozak AI, with its $0.01 entry point, is positioned where Ethereum was in its infancy. Analysts forecast a $1 launch target, which alone…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 03:16
Bullzilla’s Ethereum Foundation, Roar Burn, And Staking Put It Ahead As The Best Crypto To Invest In September While Dogecoin And Fartcoin Rally
Every new month in crypto feels like a reset. Investors scan the charts, communities roar on social platforms, and projects rise from the shadows with promises of wealth and culture. September carries a sharper edge. It’s the moment when early movers look for tokens with narratives, liquidity, and mechanics that set them apart. Among the […]
Coinstats
2025/08/29 03:15
Healthcare Company KindlyMD Plans $5 Billion Bitcoin Buying Spree
A Utah-based healthcare company has announced one of the biggest corporate Bitcoin buying plans in history.
Brave Newcoin
2025/08/29 03:15
