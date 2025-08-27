2025-08-29 Friday

Canary Capital files S-1 application to launch Trump ETF

PANews reported on August 27 that according to CoinDesk, Canary Capital submitted an S-1 document to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, preparing to launch the $TRUMP ETF.
PANews2025/08/27 08:56
Hyperliquid Short Squeeze: Explosive 200% Surge Creates Million-Dollar Opportunity

BitcoinWorld Hyperliquid Short Squeeze: Explosive 200% Surge Creates Million-Dollar Opportunity The cryptocurrency world is no stranger to dramatic market movements, but recent events on Hyperliquid have truly captivated traders. Imagine a scenario where two tokens, XPL and WLFI, suddenly skyrocket over 200% in mere minutes. This wasn’t just a random pump; it was the direct result of a massive Hyperliquid short squeeze, an event that saw a single whale address trigger an unprecedented wave of liquidations and multi-million dollar profits. Understanding the Hyperliquid Short Squeeze Phenomenon What exactly is a Hyperliquid short squeeze, and why does it lead to such explosive price action? In simple terms, a short squeeze occurs when the price of an asset suddenly increases, forcing traders who bet against it (short sellers) to buy it back to cover their positions. This frantic buying further drives the price up, creating a vicious cycle. On platforms like Hyperliquid, with its perpetual futures trading, these events can be particularly intense due to high leverage. Short Selling: Traders borrow an asset, sell it, and hope to buy it back at a lower price to profit from the difference. Liquidation: If the price moves against a short seller significantly, their position is automatically closed by the exchange to prevent further losses, often at a substantial loss. Thin Order Book: A limited number of buy and sell orders available at various price points, making it easier for large orders to move the price dramatically. The Anatomy of XPL and WLFI’s Explosive Surge The recent incident on Hyperliquid unfolded rapidly overnight. A single, savvy whale address initiated a multi-million dollar long position in XPL. This means they were betting on the price to go up. Crucially, they exploited a “thin order book,” meaning there weren’t many sellers willing to offload XPL at current prices. As the whale’s large buy orders hit the market, the price of XPL had nowhere to go but up. This rapid price increase immediately put immense pressure on existing short sellers. Their positions began to bleed, and many were forced into liquidation. This forced buying from liquidations acted as fuel, propelling XPL’s price over 200% in just two minutes. The whale then strategically began to partially close their position, locking in an astonishing $16 million in profit. Industry observers, including mlmabc, described this as one of the most extreme and unusual liquidation incidents ever seen on the platform. Remarkably, a similar dramatic event, also involving a significant Hyperliquid short squeeze, reportedly impacted WLFI around the same time. This suggests a broader vulnerability or a coordinated strategy targeting illiquid assets on the platform. What Lessons Can We Learn from this Hyperliquid Short Squeeze? Such extreme market events offer valuable insights for all participants in the crypto space. They highlight both the immense opportunities and the significant risks involved in leveraged trading, especially on platforms with deep liquidity challenges. What can traders take away from the XPL and WLFI surges? Market Volatility is Real: Even established platforms can experience sudden, dramatic price swings. Order Book Awareness: Understanding the depth and liquidity of an asset’s order book is crucial, particularly for altcoins. Thin order books are ripe for manipulation or large-scale market impact. Risk Management: Leveraged trading amplifies both gains and losses. Setting stop-loss orders and managing position sizes are paramount to surviving a sudden Hyperliquid short squeeze. Whale Activity: Monitoring significant whale movements can sometimes provide early indicators of potential market shifts, though predicting their exact impact remains challenging. This incident serves as a stark reminder that while the crypto market offers incredible potential for profit, it also demands vigilance and a robust understanding of market dynamics. The speed and scale of the XPL and WLFI surges underscore the unique challenges and opportunities present in decentralized finance. In conclusion, the recent Hyperliquid short squeeze involving XPL and WLFI was a truly spectacular event, showcasing the power of concentrated capital against a thin order book. A single whale’s calculated move led to a 200% price surge, multi-million dollar profits, and widespread liquidations. This dramatic episode provides a powerful lesson in market mechanics, risk management, and the inherent volatility of the crypto landscape. It underscores the need for traders to be acutely aware of liquidity, leverage, and the potential for rapid market shifts. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is a short squeeze in crypto? A short squeeze happens when the price of a cryptocurrency rapidly increases, forcing short sellers (who bet on price drops) to buy back the asset to limit losses, which further drives the price up. 2. How did the whale profit from the Hyperliquid short squeeze? The whale opened a large ‘long’ position, betting on the price to rise. By exploiting a thin order book, their massive buy orders quickly pushed the price up, leading to short sellers’ liquidations and allowing the whale to sell for a significant profit. 3. What is a “thin order book” and why does it matter? A thin order book means there are few buy or sell orders at various price levels. This lack of liquidity makes an asset’s price highly susceptible to large trades, allowing a single large order to cause significant price movements. 4. How can traders protect themselves from a sudden short squeeze? Traders can protect themselves by using stop-loss orders, managing their leverage carefully, diversifying their portfolios, and being aware of the liquidity of the assets they are trading. 5. Is Hyperliquid a safe platform for trading? Hyperliquid, like other decentralized perpetual exchanges, offers high leverage and unique market dynamics. While it provides opportunities, traders must understand its risks, including the potential for rapid liquidations due to events like a Hyperliquid short squeeze. Did this article shed light on the incredible volatility and potential profits in crypto trading? Share this insight with your fellow traders and crypto enthusiasts on social media! Let’s keep the conversation going about market dynamics and smart trading strategies. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping cryptocurrency price action. This post Hyperliquid Short Squeeze: Explosive 200% Surge Creates Million-Dollar Opportunity first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/08/27 08:55
Did Gap’s KATSEYE Denim Ad Just Up Sydney Sweeney And American Eagle In Showcasing Great Jeans?

KATSEYE featured in Gap denim, for the retailers newest ad campaign 'Better in Denim' Courtesy: Gap Is the verdict still out on who has great jeans? If so, a new player has entered the chat. Gap's "Better in Denim" campaign nods to the early aughts and the return of low-rise denim with a 90-second spot that has gotten over 23 million plays on TikTok to date, and it isn't losing steam. To accomplish this, they tapped global girl group KATSEYE to be the heart and soul of Y2K-inspired content that feels both fresh and free, tipping its cap to the brand's heritage in dance and visual identity, particularly with their monochromatic background. All of this happens with the movement, jumping, dancing, and swaying in the denim, showcasing the flexibility and mobility that can be achievedin the clothes. Who is KATSEYE? KATSEYE, a dance group that debuted in 2023 on Netflix's Dream Academy. Known for their viral dances and for their ability to bridge and connect cultures through a K-pop lens, KATSEYE's built a global following of more than 20 million people across various social channels. In June 2024, their single 'Touch' became a popular anthem on TikTok. One year later, their second EP, Beautiful Chaos, hit number 4 on the Billboard 200, establishing them as a global pop act. KATSEYE is the embodiment of youthful diversity, style, and individuality that Gap has long sought to champion. Beyond their asceticism, the six members of the group – Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Manon Bannerman, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza, and Yoonchae Jeong – hail from different countries, including the Philippines, South Korea, Switzerland, and the United States. For the brand, this campaign has generated over 100 times Gap's usual 2025 engagement rates, outperforming previous campaigns , such as 'Feels Like Gap'. For KATSEYE,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 08:53
Sharps Technology Stock Soars 70% After $400M Solana Treasury Announcement

Sharps Technology stock surged 70% after a $400M raise for a Solana treasury. The Solana Foundation commits to selling $50M in SOL tokens at a discount. Alice Zhang, Jambo co-founder, appointed as Sharps' new CIO. Digital asset treasury model gaining traction, with Sharps following Saylor's strategy. Sharps Technology (STSS) saw its stock price soar
Coincentral2025/08/27 08:52
Medical Device Firm’s Stock Spikes After Pivoting to Solana With $400 Million Treasury Plan

Nasdaq-listed Sharps Technology is raising $400 million to buy Solana. The medical device company is the latest to adopt a Solana treasury strategy. A number of publicly traded firms are putting cryptocurrency on their balance sheets. Nasdaq-listed medical device company Sharps Technology's stock boomed on Monday after the firm said it would pivot to a crypto treasury strategy and raise hundreds of millions of dollars to buy Solana.  Sharps Technology's stock (STSS) was up by over 40% Monday as of the close of the trading day, going for $10.35 per share after hitting a high of $13.28 earlier in the day. The firm announced Monday that it was raising $400 million via a private placement offering to buy SOL, the sixth-biggest digital coin by market cap. Sharps Technology declined to comment further to Decrypt. "Global adoption of Solana's ecosystem is accelerating as it continues to receive institutional support for its vision of a single global market for every tradable asset, making now the right time to establish a digital asset treasury strategy with SOL," Alice Zhang, Sharps Technology's newly appointed chief investment officer and board member, said in a statement.  "We will have a team with deep ties to the Solana ecosystem and proven founder-level experience in scaling institutional digital asset platforms," she added, "which we believe will set the company up for success." The company is the latest publicly traded firm to pivot to buying and holding crypto. A number of firms have bought Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other altcoins to get better returns for shareholders.  ﻿ Crypto firms Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital are in talks to raise a $1 billion treasury fund dedicated to buying and holding SOL, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing an unnamed source familiar with the matter. Strategy—formerly MicroStrategy—was the first publicly…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 08:52
Trump Jr. Joins Polymarket Board as 1789 Capital Pours Millions

Donald Trump Jr. has joined the advisory board of blockchain-based prediction market Polymarket after his venture capital firm, 1789 Capital, made a major investment in the fast-growing platform. The deal, announced in a press release on Wednesday, shows both Polymarket’s ambitions to expand its global footprint and 1789 Capital’s push into crypto infrastructure and alternative finance. 1789 Capital Invests Tens of Millions in Polymarket, Trump Jr. Joins Advisory Board According to the press release, 1789 Capital committed “tens of millions of dollars” to Polymarket after 18 months of discussions. The investment aligns with the firm’s stated mission of backing technologies that drive what it calls “American dynamism,” a theme gaining traction among conservative venture investors focused on domestic innovation and self-sufficiency. Founded in 2020, Polymarket allows users to bet on the outcomes of real-world events ranging from elections and court rulings to geopolitical conflicts. The platform has processed more than $8 billion in bets, including $2.5 billion during the 2024 U.S. election cycle, and is now the largest prediction market in the world by trading activity. In the first half of 2025 alone, users wagered around $6 billion on the platform. Trump Jr., who will now advise Polymarket as it scales, said the company “cuts through media spin and so-called ‘expert’ opinion by letting people bet on what they actually believe will happen.” He added that the U.S. needs access to such a platform and called his appointment part of a mission to “bring truth and transparency to everyone, including the U.S.” Shayne Coplan, Polymarket’s founder and CEO, said the partnership with 1789 Capital “marks a significant milestone” for the company. “We are proud to formally welcome 1789 Capital as a strategic partner and Donald Trump Jr. to our advisory board as we continue building our platform to reflect real-world sentiment, in real time, for all to see,” he said. Polymarket has recently been in the spotlight for its rapid growth and regulatory challenges. The company is finalizing a $200 million funding round led by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, which would give it a $1 billion valuation and “unicorn” status. It also completed the $112 million acquisition of QCEX, a derivatives exchange and clearinghouse licensed by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The move positions Polymarket to re-enter the U.S. market after years of restrictions. Polymarket has technically barred American users since 2022, when it settled with regulators over unauthorized access by U.S. residents. But earlier this summer, both the Department of Justice and the CFTC closed their probes into the company without action, clearing a major obstacle for its expansion. Coplan, who revealed that the FBI raided his home during the investigation, called the resolution a vindication. “Justice prevailed. God Bless America,” he wrote in a post on X. The platform has also struck high-profile partnerships to bolster its reach. In June, it became the official prediction market partner of Elon Musk’s social media platform X, integrating forecasts alongside AI-powered analysis from Musk’s xAI chatbot, Grok. The collaboration seeks to blend real-time prediction markets with social commentary, increasing Polymarket’s visibility ahead of the 2025 U.S. election cycle. For 1789 Capital, the Polymarket investment is part of a broader strategy. “Polymarket stands at the intersection of free expression and financial innovation by empowering individuals with real-time truth in a world clouded by noise, and we are proud to support its vision,” said Omeed Malik, the firm’s founder. Prediction markets have long been praised for their accuracy compared with traditional polling, often moving faster than surveys in capturing shifts in public sentiment. Polymarket’s trading activity has already eclipsed sports betting giants like FanDuel and DraftKings, indicating its growing influence. Donald Trump Jr. Expands Crypto Footprint With Thumzup Stake, American Bitcoin, and Telegram Launch Donald Trump Jr.’s involvement in crypto-linked ventures has been steadily expanding since his $4 million stake in Thumzup Media Corp. in July. The Los Angeles-based startup, which pays users for brand promotions on Instagram, has faced steep losses despite holding Bitcoin on its balance sheet. Still, the company’s board recently approved plans to hold as much as $250 million in cryptocurrencies, widening exposure beyond Bitcoin to assets like Ether, Solana, XRP, Dogecoin, and USDC. The Trump family’s crypto ties run deeper through Eric Trump’s venture, American Bitcoin, which the company launched in March and is majority-owned by Hut 8. The firm raised $220 million to fund large-scale mining operations and Bitcoin reserves. SEC filings show that part of the raise was conducted in Bitcoin rather than cash. American Bitcoin is preparing to list on Nasdaq under the ticker ABTC through a merger with Gryphon Digital Mining, a deal that would leave the Trump brothers and existing shareholders with 98% control. Expansion plans are already underway. On August 16, it was reported that American Bitcoin is eyeing acquisitions in Asia, including a publicly listed company in Japan, as it seeks to build corporate Bitcoin holdings on the scale of Michael Saylor’s Strategy. The same day, Trump Jr. launched a Telegram channel, The DeFiant Ones, as a hub for an upcoming family-backed crypto project. The channel, which quickly gained nearly 13,000 subscribers, positioned itself as the sole official source for updates while warning followers against impersonators. The developments mark a broader push by the Trump family into digital assets, aligning with President Donald Trump’s recent softening stance on crypto
CryptoNews2025/08/27 08:51
U.S. Secretary of Commerce: Plans to publish GDP economic data on blockchain

PANews reported on August 27th that, according to Decrypt, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced on Tuesday that the department will begin publishing economic data "on the blockchain. " His department plans to "publish GDP data on the blockchain so that people can use the blockchain for data distribution." Howard Lutnick said the program will soon be open to the "entire government."
PANews2025/08/27 08:48
Blue-Chip NFTs Tumble as ETH Retreats From All-Time Highs

Blue-chip non-fungible token (NFT) collections had steep weekly declines as Ether pulled back from all-time highs.  Data from decentralized finance aggregator DefiLlama showed that top projects saw their floor prices sink by double digits in the last seven days. Blue-chip NFT collections like Pudgy Penguins, Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and Doodles were among the hardest hit. Pudgy Penguins, the top NFT collection by 24-hour and 7-day volume, saw a 17.3% drop to a 10.32 Ether (ETH) floor price. BAYC shed 14.7% to 9.59 ETH, while Doodles recorded one of the sharpest corrections, dropping 18.9% to 0.73 ETH. Other major collections like Moonbirds and Lil Pudgys dropped 10.5% and 14.6%, respectively. The NFT floor price drop followed a sharp ETH retracement after hitting new all-time highs. On Monday, CoinGecko data showed that ETH reached a new all-time high of $4,946. ETH dropped 12% on Tuesday to $4,342 before recovering slightly. At the time of writing, the crypto asset traded at $4,433. Top NFT collections by trading volume. Source: DefiLlama CryptoPunks remain resilient despite the market crash While many collections suffered heavy losses, not all NFT projects were in retreat. CryptoPunks, which remained the top NFT collection by market cap, showed relative resilience, dropping only 1.35% over the week.  Despite the top collections showing floor price declines, trading volumes remained high. Throughout the week, Pudgy Penguins led the market with about 2,112 ETH (about $9.36 million) in trading volume. The collection was followed by Moonbirds, with 1,979 ETH ($8.77 million).  CryptoPunks followed closely with 1,879 ETH (about $8.33 million) in volume, while BAYC had 809 ETH ($3.59 million).  Related: 3D-printed housing company adopts Bitcoin, NFTs in blockchain pivot NFT market capitalization drops to $7.7 billion While blue-chip NFTs suffered double-digit declines, the broader NFT space also dropped almost 5% to $7.7…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 08:48
Black Ops 7’ Is Making One Major Change After Gamer Backlash

Black Ops 7 Credit: Activision Back when Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II was drawing down and Modern Warfare III was on the horizon, the Call Of Duty community was up in arms. The new game, they believed, was little more than a glorified and overpriced DLC. To help mollify the community, Activision announced that all the guns and Operator skins from MWII would carry over to MWIII. If anything, this made the sequel feel even more like an expansion. Now, I disagree that MWIII was just a glorified DLC for MWII. It was a very different game in a lot of ways, with a much better movement system and a ton of new (and remade) maps. It felt a lot better to play. But it was weird to have two Modern Warfare games release back-to-back, and I understand why the community was a little miffed, especially since the campaign was pretty lackluster and felt like it had been rushed. Now we find ourselves in a similar situation, with Black Ops 7 releasing the year after Black Ops 6. The latter introduced tons of new stuff including the fun (if controversial) Omnimovement mechanics, which I've come to really enjoy. But the Black Ops 7 reveal left a lot of gamers really upset. Partly, it's the contrast to Battlefield 6. That game feels like a proper military sim, while Black Ops 7 seems to be taking the franchise in an absurdist direction, not just futuristic but completely off-the-wall. The reveal trailer was overwhelmingly disliked by gamers, with many commenting that the trailer alone made them pre-order Battlefield 6 out of spite. One big issue? The direction Activision has gone with Operator skins over the past few games. Call Of Duty has had goofy skins for a long time, but these were…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 08:47
Eclipse Labs Cuts 65% of Staff and Appoints Sydney Huang as CEO

Eclipse Labs cuts 65% of its workforce and pivots toward building consumer-facing apps. Sydney Huang, former Product Lead, becomes the new CEO following Vijay Chetty's departure. Eclipse's ES token drops 65% since its July launch after the TGE event. Despite layoffs, Eclipse will maintain its Layer 2 infrastructure and focus on user applications. Eclipse
Coincentral2025/08/27 08:45
