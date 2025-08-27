2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
US SEC Invites Public Feedback on Proposed Staked Injective ETF Listing

US SEC Invites Public Feedback on Proposed Staked Injective ETF Listing

TLDR SEC invites public comment on the proposed Staked Injective ETF for 21 days. Canary’s ETF aims to track INJ token price and staking yields via the Cboe BZX Exchange. The ETF would be the first of its kind for Injective, broadening institutional access. The review comes amid growing momentum for crypto ETFs in the [...] The post US SEC Invites Public Feedback on Proposed Staked Injective ETF Listing appeared first on CoinCentral.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01321-0.30%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.0563+1.38%
Injective
INJ$13.74+2.30%
Jaa
Coincentral2025/08/27 09:00
Jaa
BOOE: Why did the old meme on Ethereum attract Tom Lee’s attention?

BOOE: Why did the old meme on Ethereum attract Tom Lee’s attention?

Author: BUBBLE, Rhythm In August 2025, two prominent figures in the Ethereum ecosystem were almost simultaneously drawn into the memecoin narrative. On one side was Tom Lee, CEO of BitMine Immersion Technologies, which holds the world's largest corporate Ethereum treasury. On the other side was Joseph Lubin, CEO of ConsenSys and Ethereum co-founder, who also serves as chairman of SharpLink Gaming. The publicly listed companies behind them were the two largest holders of Ethereum, holding over $10 billion worth of ETH. The statements from these two industry leaders not only demonstrate institutional recognition of Ethereum's long-term value but also garner new attention for the related memecoin. On social media, some investors noticed that Tom Lee and Lubin's social media accounts had followed the memecoin project, Book of Ethereum (BOOE). Driven by market sentiment, BOOE has become a hot topic. This article will discuss the concept, history, and related projects of this established project, while also delving into the whale behind the token, fbb4. The Concept and History of BOOE: Religious Narratives and Community Economy BOOE was launched on the Ethereum mainnet on April 24, 2024, and the project has positioned it as the "Bible" of the Ethereum ecosystem. The official website uses religious symbolism to construct a virtual universe, listing "Ten Commandments" such as prohibitions on buying Bitcoin and shorting BOOE, emphasizing loyalty and community awareness. Furthermore, the "Sacred Economics" section of the website states that BOOE has a total supply of 100 million, the contract has been audited and control has been permanently relinquished, all liquidity is locked for 1,337 years, and there are no transaction taxes or fees. This economic model makes it more difficult for holders to withdraw their investment, reinforcing the symbolism of long-term faith. Complementing this religious narrative is the development of a community culture. A Medium post written by the BOOE team describes coin holders calling themselves "believers," claiming the Ethereum Book is a refuge for those deceived and encouraging investors to gather and wait for "opportunities" during a bear market. While the post carries obvious propaganda overtones, it reflects the project's strategy of using religious language to rally the community and downplay speculative overtones. During BOOE's development, the project launched two collaborative tokens: HOPE and PROPHET. HOPE's official website states that its total supply is 1 billion, its contract has been abandoned and audited, and its team members use the pseudonyms Shiba Prophet, Lord NPC, and Saint Vitalik. The project's mission is to "bring hope" and encourage collaboration among different memecoin communities, such as Pepe and Doge. PROPHET, also with a supply of 1 billion, promises permanent liquidity lock-in and no transaction tax. The BOOE website refers to the three tokens as the "Trinity of Faith," attempting to expand the boundaries of the community through this trinity structure. In addition to building a story universe, the BOOE community has also experimented with NFTs. On OpenSea, there's a collection called Booelievers, which features artwork and derivatives related to BOOE themes. While limited in scale, this type of asset provides the project with additional cultural symbols and revenue streams. Overall, BOOE leverages religious narratives and decentralized finance concepts to build a unique community economic model. Amidst the widespread Solana meme, the sustainability and diffusion of this narrative are crucial to the project's vitality. A key figure behind this is fbb4, known among E-guards as "Diamond Hand." fbb4, the driving force behind BOOE Since the launch of BOOE, the movements of anonymous whale fbb4 have attracted much attention. As one of the most well-known "trendsetters" of the Ethereum meme, his earlier successes in tokens such as Pepecoin and GME have greatly increased his fame. fbb4's trading style differs significantly from that of the current P-jung. Media personality Brian Fanzo wrote an analysis emphasizing that fbb4's wallet is valued between $28 million and $40 million, and that he generated approximately $9 million in profits in just one month. Overall, fbb4's trading model is straightforward and can be summarized as "buy, provide liquidity, hold, and maintain market momentum while shifting the narrative." He typically begins by transferring ETH from a centralized exchange or performing multiple cross-chain transactions before purchasing the target coin in batches to minimize slippage. He then provides liquidity to stabilize prices, and ultimately rotates investments based on the popularity of the narrative. The most noticeable thing is that he almost never sells the tokens he purchased. Of course, this does not rule out the possibility that he also has other "small wallets" for selling. However, this open and transparent long-term holding strategy still attracts many retail investors to imitate his behavior. Often, after his public wallet "fbb4" makes a purchase, there will be a "rising green column". fbb4 has been buying since BOOE launched This trading style has drawn comparisons to Michael Saylor and Roaring Kitty, the leader of the GameStop retail investor-Wall Street short-sale war. Community member Roar4Kitty even compared the two's movements, expressing his suspicion that fbb4 is Roaring Kitty. fbb4 and Roaring Kitty's major event action line, source: Roar4Kitty Of course, this isn't entirely unfounded; fbb4 is indeed incredibly loyal to GameStop. According to the New York Post, in August of this year, to support GameStop culture, he spent $250,000 at auction on a stapler and the GameStop CEO's underwear. A few days later, he tweeted about another $100,000 GameStop purchase. In the same post, he announced a partnership with the charity CMN Hospitals, donating another $100,000 to raise funds for 170 children's hospitals in the US and Canada. fbb4 purchased GME "stapler" and CEO underwear, source: NewYork Post Fanzo's article also documents fbb4's investments in multiple memecoins, including Pepecoin, the Ethereum-based GameStop token $GME, BasedAI, KEK, BOOE, and KPOP. These projects share distinct narratives, active communities, and ample liquidity. fbb4, known as a "narrative curator," drives narrative momentum by personally authoring posts and engaging with the community. fbb4's success has its limitations. His strategy relies heavily on personal credibility and community sentiment. If the narrative loses steam or he changes his strategy, investors could be left stranded. Furthermore, his role as a market promoter in multiple projects has fueled discussions of price manipulation. From a regulatory perspective, large holders engaging in concentrated buying and selling without oversight could potentially reach the boundaries of market manipulation. For BOOE, fbb4's involvement undoubtedly brought in funding and attention, but whether this translates into sustained growth remains to be seen. For investors, understanding fbb4's strategies and institutional trends is crucial, but even more crucial is discerning the true value and risks behind these narratives. As Lubin noted, while Ethereum's long-term value cannot be ignored, memecoin's bubble cycles and regulatory risks also warrant vigilance. Between faith and bubbles, rational judgment is the key to navigating market noise.
Threshold
T$0.01648+0.73%
BOOK OF ETHEREUM
BOOE$0.26659-15.65%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10566+4.91%
Jaa
PANews2025/08/27 09:00
Jaa
Dogecoin Gears Up For Triple Surge Vs. Bitcoin – Details

Dogecoin Gears Up For Triple Surge Vs. Bitcoin – Details

Dogecoin is back in the spotlight after a key technical move against Bitcoin hinted at renewed strength. The DOGE/BTC pair reclaimed ground following a liquidity sweep that shook out weak hands earlier this year. Analysts now believe this recovery could set the stage for a major rally. Related Reading: Sleepless In Crypto: $900-M Liquidated Amid Bitcoin’s Steep Fall Analysts See Big Upside For DOGE According to analysts, Dogecoin has broken above a former sell-side liquidity zone on the weekly chart. This level, between 140 and 160 sats, had acted as a critical support for months. By July 2025, the pair fell below that zone in what they called a “liquidity hunt,” an event where prices dip to trigger stop orders before reversing upward. According to Trader Tardigrade, the rebound is fueling optimism that DOGE might target higher levels soon. Tardigrade’s chart marks a potential climb toward 0.00000516 BTC, or about 516 sats. $Doge/ $BTC /Weekly The #Dogecoin to #Bitcoin pair has experienced a liquidity hunt and a rebound. It’s now holding strong above the previous sell-side liquidity level. The trendline anticipates a 3x pump for $Doge compared to $BTC. This aligns with the expected #Altseason in… pic.twitter.com/Mncw4FD0Sd — Trader Tardigrade (@TATrader_Alan) August 25, 2025 Based on current Bitcoin prices, that would translate to roughly $0.576, more than 300% above the liquidity sweep lows. Intermediate checkpoints sit at 280 sats ($0.31) and 360 sats ($0.40) before any run at that top target. Altcoin Season Back In The Conversation This outlook comes as talk of an altcoin season gains momentum. Historically, such periods see altcoins outperform Bitcoin after the leading cryptocurrency consolidates. Tardigrade suggested that Dogecoin’s move could align with this pattern, potentially acting as a trigger for wider market activity. DOGE’s recent rebound is significant because the coin had been under pressure for weeks. The current price stands near $0.21, down 4.41% in the past day and 7% for the month. Despite those short-term losses, technical analysts argue that structure matters more than daily fluctuations. DOGE market cap currently at $32 billion. Chart: TradingView Other Experts Weigh In Ali Martinez offered a different view for the short term. He pointed to a symmetrical triangle forming on the 4-hour chart and expects one more pullback toward $0.22 before a breakout. If the pattern holds, his targets include $0.26, $0.28, and $0.31 in the near term. Related Reading: Bitcoin Rally Slowed By Old-School Whales, Analyst Warns Other experts see a longer horizon, comparing the current setup to past Dogecoin cycles in 2014, 2017, and 2021. Each major rally followed a similar accumulation phase. They believe the token could rise more than 3x from current levels, even surpassing the $0.7396 all-time high. The market now watches for confirmation. If the breakout signals strengthen and altcoin season returns, Dogecoin could once again become one of the market’s biggest movers. Whether that happens in one surge or through stages, analysts agree that this meme coin’s story isn’t over yet. Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView
NEAR
NEAR$2.513-0.03%
LETSTOP
STOP$0.16308+1.27%
MemeCore
M$0.4287+0.07%
Jaa
NewsBTC2025/08/27 09:00
Jaa
$800M liquidated in 24 hours after Bitcoin’s price falls to $110K!

$800M liquidated in 24 hours after Bitcoin’s price falls to $110K!

No coin was spared in the bloodbath following Bitcoin's price dip.
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 09:00
Jaa
Bitwise Files For What Could Be The First Chainlink Spot ETF In The US As Altcoin Fund Competition Escalates ⋆ ZyCrypto

Bitwise Files For What Could Be The First Chainlink Spot ETF In The US As Altcoin Fund Competition Escalates ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Bitwise Files For What Could Be The First Chainlink Spot ETF In The US As Altcoin Fund Competition Escalates ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp The American digital asset manager Bitwise filed a preliminary S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to introduce a spot exchange-traded fund focused on the Chainlink oracle network’s native token LINK. Bitwise Files For First-Ever LINK ETF The Bitwise Chainlink ETF would give investors exposure to LINK through a traditional brokerage account without them having to own the digital asset themselves. The S-1 registration statement indicates that the ETF’s objective is for its shares to reflect the price of LINK, tracking the CME CF Chainlink-Dollar Reference Rate. Bitwise, one of several asset managers that have launched spot crypto ETFs in the U.S., has tapped Coinbase Custody Trust Company as the custodian for the tokens and Coinbase, Inc. as the prime execution agent. Bitwise appears to be the first financial institution keen to launch an ETF that follows the price of LINK. The firm expects the shares to list on a U.S. national exchange, though it did not reveal the exact venue. Chainlink is a decentralized oracle network that connects blockchains with real-world data. It enables smart contracts to securely integrate and interact with external inputs, such as financial market data. Advertisement &nbsp On The Heels Of A Major Shift In US Policy Bitwise’s latest ETF filing comes amid a wider pivot in US crypto policy. Bitwise and several other firms have been looking to launch a variety of altcoin-focused exchange-traded funds, ranging from ones tracking SOL and XRP to DOGE and now LINK, over the past few months, as the SEC has taken a significantly friendlier stance on crypto under the Trump administration. In late July, SEC Chairman Paul Atkins rolled out “Project Crypto,” a plan to modernize the agency for the digital finance era by developing clearer guidelines for digital assets in the…
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
Solana
SOL$215.1+4.69%
RealLink
REAL$0.0578-0.17%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 09:00
Jaa
Altcoin Season Index Plunges: What This Means for Your Portfolio

Altcoin Season Index Plunges: What This Means for Your Portfolio

BitcoinWorld Altcoin Season Index Plunges: What This Means for Your Portfolio The crypto world is buzzing with recent market shifts, and a key indicator, the Altcoin Season Index, has just sent a compelling signal. According to CoinMarketCap data, this crucial index has recently fallen three points, landing at 43. This dip from its previous day’s score isn’t just a number; it reflects a significant change in the market’s pulse, suggesting a shift away from widespread altcoin outperformance. What Exactly is the Altcoin Season Index? Understanding the Altcoin Season Index is fundamental for any crypto investor. This unique metric helps determine whether current market conditions are favoring altcoins or if Bitcoin is taking the lead. It does this by meticulously comparing the price performance of the top 100 cryptocurrencies (excluding stablecoins and wrapped tokens) against Bitcoin over a 90-day period. Here’s how it works: The index measures how many of these top 100 altcoins have outperformed Bitcoin. An ‘altcoin season’ is officially declared when at least 75% of these altcoins surpass Bitcoin’s performance within that 90-day window. A score closer to 100 indicates a much stronger and more pervasive altcoin trend, while a lower score suggests Bitcoin’s dominance. Why is the Altcoin Season Index Signaling a Shift? The recent decline of the Altcoin Season Index to 43 is a clear indicator that Bitcoin is currently showing stronger performance relative to a majority of altcoins. This often happens during periods of market uncertainty or when investors seek the relative stability of Bitcoin as the leading cryptocurrency. Several factors can contribute to such a shift: Bitcoin Halving Cycle: Historically, Bitcoin tends to consolidate or rally post-halving, sometimes drawing capital away from altcoins. Macroeconomic Factors: Broader economic conditions, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can influence investor sentiment, often leading to a flight to perceived safety, which in crypto is often Bitcoin. Market Dominance: When Bitcoin’s market dominance increases, it naturally pulls the Altcoin Season Index down as fewer altcoins are outperforming it. Navigating Your Portfolio When the Altcoin Season Index Dips For investors holding altcoins, a falling Altcoin Season Index presents both challenges and potential opportunities. It’s a moment to re-evaluate strategies and consider market dynamics. Here are some key considerations: Re-evaluate Risk: Altcoins can be more volatile than Bitcoin. A period of Bitcoin dominance might signal increased risk for less established altcoins. Diversification: Ensure your portfolio is adequately diversified. While altcoins offer high reward potential, a balanced approach including Bitcoin can mitigate risk during these phases. Research is Key: Focus on altcoins with strong fundamentals, active development, and clear use cases. These projects might be more resilient even when the overall index is low. Patience: Market cycles are natural. A dip in the index doesn’t mean altcoin seasons are over indefinitely; rather, it suggests a current phase of consolidation or Bitcoin strength. The current reading of the Altcoin Season Index at 43 serves as a vital signal for cryptocurrency investors. It underscores the dynamic nature of the crypto market and the ongoing tug-of-war between altcoins and Bitcoin. While the index currently points to Bitcoin strength, understanding these cycles empowers investors to make informed decisions, adapt their strategies, and prepare for future market shifts. Staying informed about these key indicators is paramount for navigating the exciting, yet volatile, world of digital assets. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What does the Altcoin Season Index measure? A: The Altcoin Season Index measures whether altcoins or Bitcoin are outperforming over a 90-day period, specifically by comparing the performance of the top 100 altcoins (excluding stablecoins and wrapped tokens) against Bitcoin. Q2: What score indicates an Altcoin Season? A: An Altcoin Season is declared when 75% or more of the top 100 altcoins outperform Bitcoin over the 90-day period. A score closer to 100 indicates a stronger altcoin trend. Q3: Why did the Altcoin Season Index fall to 43? A: The fall to 43 suggests that Bitcoin is currently outperforming a significant majority of altcoins. This can be due to factors like Bitcoin’s halving cycle, broader macroeconomic trends, or increased Bitcoin market dominance. Q4: How does the Altcoin Season Index impact my investment strategy? A: A declining Altcoin Season Index signals a period of Bitcoin strength. Investors might consider re-evaluating risk, diversifying their portfolios, focusing on altcoins with strong fundamentals, and exercising patience during these market phases. Q5: Are stablecoins included in the Altcoin Season Index calculation? A: No, stablecoins and wrapped coins are explicitly excluded from the calculation of the Altcoin Season Index to provide a clearer picture of speculative asset performance. Did this article help you understand the recent shift in the crypto market? Share your thoughts and this valuable insight with your fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping altcoin price action. This post Altcoin Season Index Plunges: What This Means for Your Portfolio first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0.01648+0.73%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00213639-0.28%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01704-1.67%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 09:00
Jaa
Today’s Wordle #1530 Hints And Answer For Wednesday, August 27th

Today’s Wordle #1530 Hints And Answer For Wednesday, August 27th

The post Today’s Wordle #1530 Hints And Answer For Wednesday, August 27th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images It’s Wordle Wednesday and that means one thing and one thing only: We have an extra challenge ahead of us. Every Wednesday, I give you lot an extra riddle, brain-teaser or logic puzzle to solve. I like to mix things up! Variety and all that jazz. Then on Thursday, I give you the answer. Here’s today’s: An ancient alchemist once sought to test his most promising apprentice. One evening, he set two strange ropes upon the table in his dimly lit workshop. “These ropes,” the alchemist explained, “are enchanted. If you light either one on fire from either end, it will burn away completely in exactly one hour. But beware . . .” he whispered ominously, holding one of the ropes up to show how it grew thick then thin, then thick again. “They do not burn evenly.” The alchemist leaned closer, lowering his voice. “Now here is my challenge to you: With only these two ropes and a flame, show me how you might measure exactly forty-five minutes.” He stepped back, arms folded, awaiting the apprentice’s solution. Can you solve the puzzle? If you do, shoot me a message. I’ll post the answer in tomorrow’s guide. Now let’s solve this Wordle! Looking for Tuesday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues…
SIX
SIX$0.02184-0.95%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04228+3.12%
GET
GET$0.009363-2.38%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 08:59
Jaa
FLOCK Breaks Out with $1.40 Target as CIMG Partners

FLOCK Breaks Out with $1.40 Target as CIMG Partners

The post FLOCK Breaks Out with $1.40 Target as CIMG Partners appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Flock.io’s partnership with CIMG Inc. boosts $FLOCK’s growth, targeting $1.40 after a breakout pattern. Analyst projects $FLOCK to double in value as its 5th wave surge is expected soon. $FLOCK sees upward momentum with CIMG planning to add token to its digital asset treasury. FLOCK Breaks Out with $1.40 Target as CIMG Partnership Fuels Uptrend FLOCK, the token associated with the Flock.io project, has recently seen significant movement. The latest surge is linked to the growing partnership with CIMG Inc., a public company focused on digital health. This collaboration is driving optimism about the potential for further growth and expansion. CIMG Inc. and FLOCK.io Partnership According to analyst ali_charts, the breakout of the cup-and-handle pattern on the chart suggests an upward price movement for $FLOCK. The pattern typically indicates a rally after the breakout, and analysts predict a target price of $1.40.  The expansion of Flock’s operations into the consumer health sector could play a crucial role in this price surge. This shift is expected to increase demand for the token as the project diversifies its market focus. Potential Price Surge | Source: X Ali_charts stated that, CIMG is considering adding $FLOCK to its treasury because its operations require it. This potential move highlights the growing integration of blockchain-based assets into traditional markets. By utilizing Flock’s technology and token, CIMG could further solidify the connection between the two worlds, facilitating broader adoption of Web3. Market Performance and Price Movement However, FLOCK’s market performance has caught the attention of traders. The token is currently priced at $0.362493 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume exceeding $160 million. However, it has experienced a 19.90% drop in the last 24 hours. Despite this short-term decrease, the overall trend points to strong upward potential.  As indicated by analyst Eth527, the Flock.io project, despite…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04228+3.12%
Movement
MOVE$0.1276+3.40%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01321-0.30%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 08:58
Jaa
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $700M UAE Mining Stash, Fed Turmoil, and Sequans’ $200M Treasury Push

Bitcoin Price Prediction: $700M UAE Mining Stash, Fed Turmoil, and Sequans’ $200M Treasury Push

Bitcoin Price Prediction: UAE reveals $700M in BTC, Trump shakes Fed, and Sequans plans $200M Bitcoin treasury. Can BTC rally past $130K?
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.504+0.59%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,575.21-0.03%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03666+0.85%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 08:57
Jaa
YouTube TV Customers Could Lose Fox Just As Football Season Starts: What We Know

YouTube TV Customers Could Lose Fox Just As Football Season Starts: What We Know

The post YouTube TV Customers Could Lose Fox Just As Football Season Starts: What We Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Fox and YouTube TV have struggled to reach a carriage agreement, according to a YouTube statement, putting Fox content available through the streamer in jeopardy of being removed if the two companies cannot reach a deal. The YouTube TV logo appears on the screen of a smartphone and in the background on the computer screen in Reno, United States, on December 15, 2024. (Photo by Jaque Silva/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images Key Facts The renewal date between Fox and YouTube TV’s streaming agreement is nearing as YouTube has accused Fox of “asking for payments that are far higher than what partners with comparable content offerings receive.” YouTube said a deal must be reached by 5 p.m. EDT on Wednesday or else channels like Fox Sports, Fox Business and Fox News will be removed from YouTube TV listings. YouTube TV, which said it is in “active and ongoing negotiations” with Fox, has vowed to give users a $10 credit if Fox content “becomes unavailable for an extended period of time.” Fox has accused YouTube TV of exploiting “its outsized influence by proposing terms that are out of step with the marketplace.” Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. What College Football Games Could Be Impacted By A Fox Blackout? Fox is slated to broadcast the highest-profile game of week one of college football this season as No. 1 Texas takes on No. 3 Ohio State. No. 21 Indiana versus Old Dominion, No. 22 Iowa State versus South Dakota and Auburn versus Baylor will also be broadcast either on Fox or Fox Sports 1. Will A Fox Blackout Impact Nfl Sunday Ticket? No, according…
MemeCore
M$0.4287+0.07%
FOX Token
FOX$0.02923+0.86%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4682+1.19%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 08:56
Jaa

Trendaavat uutiset

Lisää

Why is it difficult for stablecoin summer to ignite Crypto enthusiasm?

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Countdown to Foundation Exit? The Rise of the Corporate System and the Reconstruction of Crypto Governance Paradigm

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet