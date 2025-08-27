2025-08-29 Friday

WLFI Listing Risks: Urgent Warning for Retail Investors on Trump-Linked DeFi Token

BitcoinWorld WLFI Listing Risks: Urgent Warning for Retail Investors on Trump-Linked DeFi Token The cryptocurrency market often presents exciting opportunities, but it also carries significant risks. Recently, a major U.S. investment bank issued a stark warning concerning the upcoming exchange listing of WorldLibertyFinancial (WLFI), a DeFi project reportedly linked to the Trump family. This alert highlights crucial WLFI listing risks that retail investors need to understand before diving in. What Are the Urgent WLFI Listing Risks for Retail Investors? U.S. investment bank Compass Point has raised a red flag about the WLFI token’s impending debut on various exchanges. Their report, cited by Decrypt, suggests a challenging scenario for everyday investors. The core issue revolves around a combination of low liquidity and a high Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV). Low Liquidity: Only a small portion of the WLFI token supply will be available for trading initially, with the majority remaining locked up. This means fewer tokens are circulating in the market. High FDV: The Fully Diluted Valuation represents the total value of a cryptocurrency if all its tokens were in circulation. If WLFI lists with an excessively high FDV, it suggests the token’s potential future value is already priced in, even with limited current supply. Compass Point warns that if exchanges like Coinbase list WLFI at an inflated FDV, retail investors could face substantial losses. In contrast, the Trump family, holding over 20% of the WLFI supply, stands to see their holdings appreciate significantly. This disparity underscores the potential for an uneven playing field. Learning from Past Crypto Listings: The TRUMP Memecoin Example This isn’t the first time such concerns have surfaced around Trump-related crypto assets. Compass Point explicitly referenced the listing of the Trump memecoin (TRUMP) in January, where many retail investors experienced losses for similar reasons. The pattern suggests that a high FDV combined with restricted supply can create a volatile environment, making it difficult for new investors to profit. Understanding these historical precedents is crucial. Investors should remember that early token holders, often insiders or large entities, frequently benefit the most from such listings, especially when market conditions are manipulated by supply constraints. Therefore, it is essential to approach new listings with a high degree of skepticism and caution. Navigating the Complexities of WLFI Listings: What Should You Know? To protect yourself from potential pitfalls, it is vital to perform thorough due diligence. The WLFI listing risks are not unique, and similar patterns appear in many new crypto projects. Here are some key aspects to consider: Understand Tokenomics: Always examine the token distribution schedule, vesting periods, and circulating supply versus total supply. A low circulating supply with a high FDV is a major warning sign. Research Exchanges: Investigate which exchanges are listing the token and their policies regarding new listings. Some exchanges might prioritize trading volume over investor protection in certain scenarios. Assess Liquidity: High liquidity allows for easier buying and selling without drastically affecting the price. Low liquidity, on the other hand, can lead to significant price swings, making it hard to exit positions without losses. Avoid FOMO: The Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) can drive impulsive decisions. Do not let hype or social media trends dictate your investment strategy, especially with projects that carry significant WLFI listing risks. Protecting Your Investments from High-Risk WLFI Listings In a rapidly evolving market, safeguarding your capital is paramount. Here are actionable insights to help you navigate high-risk listings like WLFI: Do Your Own Research (DYOR): Never rely solely on news headlines or social media. Deeply investigate the project’s whitepaper, team, technology, and community sentiment. Start Small: If you choose to invest, begin with a small amount that you are comfortable losing. This minimizes potential damage if the investment does not perform as expected. Diversify Your Portfolio: Do not put all your eggs in one basket. Spread your investments across various assets to mitigate risk. Set Realistic Expectations: Understand that not every new listing will yield massive returns. Many projects fail, and some are designed to benefit early insiders at the expense of later investors. The warning from Compass Point serves as a critical reminder for retail investors regarding the upcoming WLFI listing. While the allure of new tokens can be strong, understanding the underlying tokenomics, liquidity challenges, and potential for an overvalued FDV is essential. By staying informed and exercising caution, you can better navigate the complex world of cryptocurrency and protect your investments from significant WLFI listing risks. Your financial future depends on making informed decisions, not impulsive ones. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is WLFI? WLFI is the native token for WorldLibertyFinancial, a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) project that has been linked to the Trump family. 2. Why are retail investors at risk with WLFI? A U.S. bank warns that retail investors face risks due to WLFI’s expected low liquidity (only a portion of supply tradable) and a potentially high Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) upon listing, which could lead to significant losses. 3. What does Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) mean? FDV is the total value of a cryptocurrency if all its tokens were in circulation. A high FDV for a token with limited circulating supply suggests that its future potential is already priced in, often leading to overvaluation. 4. How can I protect myself from high-risk crypto listings like WLFI? You can protect yourself by doing your own research (DYOR), understanding the tokenomics, starting with small investments, diversifying your portfolio, and avoiding FOMO. 5. Did the Trump memecoin (TRUMP) face similar issues? Yes, Compass Point noted that many retail investors lost money during the listing of the Trump memecoin (TRUMP) in January for reasons similar to the predicted WLFI listing risks, specifically concerning low liquidity and high FDV. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your friends and fellow investors on social media to help them understand the potential WLFI listing risks and make informed decisions in the crypto market! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping DeFi price action.
Urgent Warning Signs Emerge As Leverage Soars

Urgent Warning Signs Emerge As Leverage Soars

ETH Derivatives Market: Urgent Warning Signs Emerge As Leverage Soars
Dogecoin Gears Up For Triple Surge Vs. Bitcoin

Dogecoin Gears Up For Triple Surge Vs. Bitcoin

They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that's not just a metaphor, it's a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian's journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he's one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian's all work and no play? Not a chance! When he's not at his computer, you'll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
Dollar Stability Questioned as Trump Ousts Fed Official

Dollar Stability Questioned as Trump Ousts Fed Official

Update (Aug. 26, 2025, 2 PM UTC): This article has been updated to add commentary by crypto lawyer Aaron Brogan. US President Donald Trump announced the dismissal of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, raising questions about the reliability of the US dollar. In a Tuesday post, the White House Rapid Response X profile published a letter signed by Trump removing Cook from her role at the Federal Reserve. He accused her of having made false statements on one or more mortgage agreements and, addressing her directly, wrote: "I have determined that faithfully executing the law requires your immediate removal from office." According to a Tuesday Associated Press report, Cook said she would not step down. She said Trump was attempting to remove her from her post "for cause," but claimed that "no cause exists under the law," and added that Trump "has no authority" to remove her. She concluded that she "will not resign." Crypto lawyer Aaron Brogan said that signing two inconsistent personal mortgage documents — which is what Cook is accused of — does not constitute a valid cause for firing. He explained that "cause generally means some misconduct, neglect of duty, dishonesty, or action that materially impairs the individual's ability to perform their obligations." Brogan said that "it is certain that a court will grant" a preliminary injunction, which will prevent Cook from being removed from her position until the case concludes. He explained: "If the courts deny the President the power to remove Governor Cook, the effect will be to leave her in her seat until the end of her term." Related: Rising Fed rate chatter may be a red flag for crypto: Santiment The Fed's independence is critical The Federal Reserve has a significant degree of independence from the US government. Founder of Obchakevich Research,…
Technology doesn’t build startups — people do

Technology doesn't build startups — people do

Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news' editorial. In web3 and AI, it's easy to get swept up in the surface spectacle — the next-gen tech stack, the hottest new token, the latest LLM benchmark. Founders pitch these like talismans, as if the right framework will carry them over every chasm. But here's the truth every long-term investor learns: the real leverage in a startup has never been the technology. It's always been people. Summary People, not tech, drive innovation — technology is just a tool; true breakthroughs come from how founders think, adapt, and grow. VC is about transformation — the best investors don't "pick" startups, they help founders evolve faster than their challenges. Data is table stakes — metrics, dashboards, and market sizing are commoditized; what matters is grit, emotion, and character. Founders aren't machines — resilience comes from emotional range, flexibility, and the courage to break old models to build new ones. The punk side of VC — real venture capital means breaking rules, protecting founder freedom, and betting on people who can reshape reality. The myth is that technology drives innovation. The reality is that technology merely facilitates, not creates it. Technology is just a snapshot in time — a frozen arrangement of code, infrastructure, and process. Teams evolve faster. Products pivot, markets correct, and strategies shift not because a line of code changed in isolation, but because someone inside the company changed how they thought, how they worked, or what they believed was possible. This focus on people and their changes and growth is what I see as an essential part of the VC space. When a founder evolves, the company follows. When the founding team grows — not in…
Poseidon, Story's decentralized AI data infrastructure, announces the upcoming launch of its V1 app.

Poseidon, Story's decentralized AI data infrastructure, announces the upcoming launch of its V1 app.

PANews reported on August 27 that the decentralized AI data infrastructure Poseidon announced the upcoming launch of the V1 version of its audio data collection application. The application aims to solve the training bottlenecks of AI models in accents, noise, and real-world interactions by collecting high-quality voice data from users around the world. Users can earn Poseidon Points by uploading voice data. Rewards will be awarded based on accuracy, clarity, uniqueness, and completeness, with additional rewards available for certain tasks. All data will undergo technical standards review, AI content detection, and duplicate screening, and will be recorded and uploaded to Story to ensure security and authenticity. Poseidon emphasizes that only high-quality data will earn points; fraudulent or low-quality submissions will be blocked. User-submitted data will not simply "disappear" into the database; it will power real-world applications—from phones that understand accents, to smart cars that respond safely on busy streets, to voice assistants that truly understand user needs. Poseidon was incubated by Story and has completed a $15 million seed round led by a16z Crypto.
Shiba Inu May Never Add Another Zero, Strategy Buys Bitcoin Dip, XRP Price to Make Major Move in Next 10 Days — Crypto News Digest

Shiba Inu May Never Add Another Zero, Strategy Buys Bitcoin Dip, XRP Price to Make Major Move in Next 10 Days — Crypto News Digest

Shiba Inu holds its ground despite shakeouts SHIB price chart reveals most likely scenario. Price stability. SHIB trades at $0.0000123, staying in its months-long range despite multiple sell-offs. Ethereum's largest meme coin, Shiba Inu (SHIB), has been through all kinds of shakeouts this cycle, but none of them managed to knock it down much; it has added a zero to its price figure. At $0.0000123, the token is still trading inside the same zone it has held for months, and the repeated failure of sell-offs to carve out fresh lows is starting to define the market's outlook for SHIB.  No new lows. Repeated recoveries reinforce confidence that SHIB's base is solid this cycle. At least in this cycle, the idea of SHIB adding another zero is looking less and less likely. It is all about how SHIB interacts with the Bollinger Bands. On shorter time frames, the price has kept drifting back toward $0.000013, tapping the middle line before easing off again.  The floor has been ascending too, with the lower boundary now sitting around $0.000011. In the weekly view, every time the chart came close to $0.000009, buyers stepped in, defending that level. That string of recoveries is what is giving confidence that the floor is real. You Might Also Like Strategy adds to its massive Bitcoin treasury Strategy just took advantage of Bitcoin sell-off to add new 3,081 BTC. New purchase. Strategy acquired 3,081 BTC for about $356.9 million, averaging $115,829 per coin. Strategy, the business intelligence firm, has again bought a massive amount of the flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC). The aggressive Bitcoin accumulator has acquired an additional 3,081 BTC at approximately $356.9 million at an average price of $115,829.  According to an update shared by Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy, the firm's total assets currently stand…
Publicly listed company Kindly MD applies for $5 billion in financing to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy

Publicly listed company Kindly MD applies for $5 billion in financing to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy

PANews reported on August 27th that KindlyMD, a publicly traded company, filed an S-3 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, proposing a stock offering with a market capitalization of up to $5 billion. Kindly plans to use the proceeds for: implementing its Bitcoin financial strategy; supplementing working capital; acquiring businesses, assets, or technologies; capital expenditures; and/or investing in existing and future projects.
Tron Just Plugged Into 25+ Blockchains With deBridge’s New Integration

Tron Just Plugged Into 25+ Blockchains With deBridge's New Integration

Blockchain Cross-chain infrastructure provider deBridge has added Tron to its interoperability network, opening direct pathways between Justin Sun's blockchain and more than two dozen others including Ethereum and Solana. The move, announced Tuesday, means users can now transfer assets between Tron and leading ecosystems through deBridge's low-slippage, MEV-protected routing system. A Stablecoin Giant Goes Cross-Chain Tron plays an outsized role in the global stablecoin market. Nearly half of all Tether (USDT) in circulation—over $81 billion out of 167 billion—is issued on the chain, according to data from The Block. By linking Tron with Ethereum, Solana, and other major networks, deBridge positions the chain as a liquidity hub for stablecoins and DeFi applications across multiple ecosystems. The protocol describes this as "full-stack interoperability," enabling developers to build transactions that settle across chains in one step, rather than relying on multiple bridges or wrapped assets. Why Builders Care For developers and DeFi projects, the integration transforms Tron into a global liquidity gateway. The blockchain's popularity in emerging markets, coupled with its mobile-friendly wallets and vast stablecoin activity, has already helped drive over 100 million accounts and around four million daily users. With deBridge support, these users gain seamless access to applications and liquidity on 25+ other chains. A Different Model of Bridging Unlike traditional token bridges that lock funds and issue wrapped versions—a design frequently targeted by hackers—deBridge uses a routing system that eliminates the need for synthetic assets. This approach is aimed at reducing security risks while still enabling complex cross-chain interactions. Expanding Its Footprint The Tron rollout comes as deBridge expands its presence across the DeFi ecosystem. The protocol launched its native DBR token in 2022 via Jupiter and has since announced token buybacks. Backed by Animoca Brands and other investors, it has raised $5.5 million to scale its infrastructure.…
Howard Lutnick Wants To Record US Economic Data on the Blockchain

Howard Lutnick Wants To Record US Economic Data on the Blockchain

In a recent Trump Cabinet meeting, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said he'd put US economic data on the blockchain. Apparently, he'd first begin with GDP statistics. His announcement was vague and non-actionable, and Trump didn't seem interested. This plan could work, but someone will actually need to make it happen. US Data on the Blockchain? Blockchain technology has a wide range of niche use cases, and the US government has recently been trying to experiment with it. Last month, for example, the SEC launched a program to put American capital markets on the blockchain. Commerce Secretary Lutnick's comments today are therefore in line with a broader pattern, as he promised to include a wide array of US economic stats on the blockchain, starting with GDP: Howard Lutnick at Trump's cabinet meeting: "The Department of Commerce is going to start issuing its statistics on the blockchain, because you are the crypto president. And we are going to put out GDP on the blockchain so people can use the blockchain for data distribution." pic.twitter.com/LhTuYusdBg — Tracy Alloway (@tracyalloway) August 26, 2025 To be clear, Secretary Lutnick said this as a thirty-second aside during a Cabinet meeting; he did not describe a detailed, actionable plan. At first glance, this might suggest that this vision is still in the earliest stages. That is to say, Lutnick may wish to put US economic data on the blockchain, but it's not necessarily a done deal. Take, for instance, an analogous Web3-related plan. Trump promised a Strategic Crypto Reserve months before he won the election, but it hasn't happened yet. Progress updates remain vague and sporadic, and there are some serious problems that Treasury Secretary Bessent neglected to mention in a recent interview. In the Cabinet meeting, Trump didn't say one word in response to Lutnick's US…
