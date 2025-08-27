2025-08-29 Friday

Michael Saylor’s Strategy Buys Bitcoin Dip, Holding 632K BTC Now

TLDR Strategy bought 3,081 BTC at an average price of $115,829 last week. Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings now total 632,457 BTC worth $70.2B at current prices. The purchase was funded by stock sales, including $300.9 million from common stock. Bitcoin’s recent price decline did not deter Saylor’s firm, continuing its BTC strategy. Michael Saylor’s company, Strategy [...] The post Michael Saylor’s Strategy Buys Bitcoin Dip, Holding 632K BTC Now appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/27 09:36
AI in Healthcare Revolutionizes Patient Calls: Assort Health Secures $50M Funding

BitcoinWorld AI in Healthcare Revolutionizes Patient Calls: Assort Health Secures $50M Funding In an era where digital transformation is paramount, even traditional sectors like healthcare are experiencing a seismic shift, powered by artificial intelligence. For those closely following the burgeoning intersection of technology and industry, the latest news from Assort Health offers a compelling glimpse into the future. While cryptocurrencies redefine finance, AI in healthcare is quietly revolutionizing patient interactions, streamlining operations, and unlocking unprecedented efficiencies. This recent funding round for Assort Health signals a massive vote of confidence from venture capitalists in the power of AI to solve long-standing challenges in medical practices. Assort Health Funding: A Game-Changer for Patient Communication The healthcare landscape is rapidly evolving, and patient communication stands at the forefront of this transformation. Assort Health, a pioneering startup, has successfully closed a significant Series B funding round, securing an impressive $50 million. This latest infusion of capital, led by industry giant Lightspeed Venture Partners, values the company at a staggering $750 million. What makes this even more remarkable is the speed of its growth, coming just four months after its $22 million Series A round. This substantial Assort Health funding underscores the urgent need and immense potential for AI-driven solutions in medical offices. Investors are clearly betting big on the company’s ability to automate and optimize the often-overburdened communication channels between patients and specialty care providers. How AI Automation is Transforming Healthcare Operations At its core, Assort Health leverages advanced AI automation to tackle one of the most persistent bottlenecks in healthcare: repetitive phone calls. Their sophisticated AI voice agents are designed to handle high-volume tasks such as scheduling appointments, processing cancellations, and answering frequently asked questions. This innovative approach frees up human front desk staff, allowing them to dedicate their time and expertise to more complex, sensitive, or nuanced patient interactions. The benefits are multi-faceted: Reduced Wait Times: Patients receive immediate responses, minimizing frustration and improving satisfaction. Increased Efficiency: Staff can focus on critical tasks, enhancing overall clinic productivity. Cost Savings: Automation can lead to operational cost reductions over time. Improved Patient Experience: Consistent and quick communication fosters a more positive relationship between patients and practices. This strategic deployment of AI ensures that specialty care offices, which often grapple with long wait times, can maintain patient engagement and prevent potential patient loss to competitors. The Rise of AI in Healthcare Technology The significant investment in Assort Health is not an isolated incident but rather a clear indicator of a broader trend: the accelerating adoption of AI in healthcare. The industry is witnessing a profound shift towards integrating artificial intelligence to solve various operational and clinical challenges. Just recently, other notable players have also secured substantial funding: EliseAI: Announced a $250 million Series E, led by Andreessen Horowitz, valuing the company at $2.2 billion, for automating customer services in real estate and healthcare. Hello Patient: Raised a $20 million Series A at a $100 million valuation, led by Scale Venture Partners, focusing on AI-powered assistance for medical offices. Beyond patient communication, AI is making significant inroads in other areas of healthcare technology, such as medical scribes from companies like Abridge and Ambience Healthcare. Investors are increasingly confident that patient communication will be the next major frontier for AI implementation, driven by the clear return on investment and the ability to enhance patient care on a massive scale. Driving Growth: Assort Health’s Expansion and Future Despite its relatively young age of two years, Assort Health demonstrates impressive momentum. While its annual recurring revenue (ARR) is currently a little over $3 million, the company is experiencing rapid growth. Initially concentrating on orthopedic and physical care offices, Assort Health has strategically broadened its service offerings to encompass a wider range of specialties. This expansion now includes Ob-Gyn, dermatology, and dentistry, showcasing a versatile and scalable business model. The company was founded by Jon Wang, a former medical student who pivoted to the startup world, and Jeff Liu, a former Facebook engineer, bringing a unique blend of medical insight and technological prowess to their venture. This expansion strategy, coupled with robust investor confidence, positions Assort Health as a key player in shaping the future of healthcare interactions. The substantial funding secured by Assort Health is a testament to the transformative power of AI in addressing critical operational challenges within the healthcare sector. By automating routine patient phone calls, Assort Health is not just improving efficiency; it’s elevating the entire patient experience, freeing up human staff for more meaningful interactions, and ultimately contributing to better healthcare outcomes. As AI continues its rapid evolution, its integration into healthcare will only deepen, promising a future where medical services are more accessible, efficient, and patient-centric. The journey of Assort Health is a shining example of how innovative technology can profoundly impact an essential industry. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI models and institutional adoption. This post AI in Healthcare Revolutionizes Patient Calls: Assort Health Secures $50M Funding first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/08/27 09:35
India Intensifies Tax Scrutiny on Past Crypto Activity and Unreported Assets

The post India Intensifies Tax Scrutiny on Past Crypto Activity and Unreported Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. India is intensifying tax enforcement on past crypto transactions, issuing official notices that demand detailed disclosures and warn of penalties for previously undeclared digital assets. India Ramps up Tax Enforcement on Past Crypto Deals and Undeclared Assets India’s tightening tax scrutiny has placed crypto investors under the spotlight as regulators expand enforcement on undisclosed digital […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/india-intensifies-tax-scrutiny-on-past-crypto-activity-and-unreported-assets/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 09:33
Six new wallets suspected to be associated with Bitmine received 95,800 ETH from BitGo 8 hours ago

PANews reported on August 27 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 8 hours ago, 6 newly created wallets (possibly related to Bitmine) received 95,789 ETH (US$427 million) from BitGo.
PANews2025/08/27 09:32
Trump administration wants to own shares in defense companies like Palantir, Boeing, Lockheed

The Trump administration wants the U.S. government to start owning pieces of major defense companies. That includes Lockheed Martin, Palantir, and Boeing. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed this live on CNBC Tuesday. He said Pentagon officials are “thinking about” it. He didn’t hold back. This came just days after Trump’s government bought 10% of Intel […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/27 09:31
Iran Crypto Market Faces Shocking Decline Amidst Geopolitical Turmoil

BitcoinWorld Iran Crypto Market Faces Shocking Decline Amidst Geopolitical Turmoil The Iran crypto market is currently navigating turbulent waters, experiencing a significant slump that has caught the attention of global observers. What exactly is driving this downturn, and what does it mean for investors? Let’s dive into the compelling details. What’s Behind the Steep Decline in Iran’s Crypto Market? Recent reports paint a clear picture of stagnation in the Iran crypto market. Blockchain analytics firm TRM Labs, cited by Cointelegraph, highlights a sharp contraction in trading activity. This isn’t just a minor dip; it represents a notable shift in the country’s digital asset landscape. From January to July of this year, Iran saw a total crypto trading volume of $3.7 billion. This figure marks an 11% decrease compared to the same period last year. The decline became particularly pronounced during June and July, raising concerns among market participants. Geopolitical Tensions and Their Impact on Iran Crypto Market Sentiment TRM Labs attributes this downturn to a confluence of factors. One major contributor is the ongoing geopolitical conflict involving Iran, specifically its tensions with Israel. Such external conflicts inevitably cast a long shadow over financial markets, and the Iran crypto market is no exception. Geopolitical risks create uncertainty, making investors hesitant to commit capital. This cautious approach often leads to reduced trading volumes and a general cooling of market enthusiasm. It’s a classic example of how global events can ripple through local economies, even in the decentralized world of cryptocurrency. The Nobitex Hack: A Blow to Investor Trust in the Iran Crypto Market Adding to the woes of the Iran crypto market was a significant security breach. The hack of Nobitex, Iran’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, delivered a substantial blow to investor confidence. An exchange hack is always a severe event, but for the leading platform, its impact is amplified. This incident, in particular, led to a sharp contraction in investor sentiment. When a major exchange is compromised, it raises questions about the security and reliability of the entire ecosystem. This erosion of trust can take a long time to rebuild, further hindering market recovery. Navigating the Challenges: What Lies Ahead for Iran’s Digital Assets? The challenges facing the Iran crypto market are multifaceted, combining external political pressures with internal security vulnerabilities. For investors, understanding these dynamics is crucial. The current environment calls for heightened vigilance and a careful assessment of risks. Here are some key takeaways for those observing or participating in the market: Increased Volatility: Geopolitical events often lead to unpredictable price swings. Security Concerns: Exchange hacks underscore the importance of robust security practices for users. Regulatory Scrutiny: Market instability might prompt further government oversight or regulations. Long-term Outlook: Recovery depends on both geopolitical stability and enhanced security measures within the crypto infrastructure. The recent slump in the Iran crypto market is a stark reminder of how interconnected global events and digital finance truly are. While geopolitical tensions and security breaches have undoubtedly dampened enthusiasm and trading volumes, the resilience of the crypto community and the potential for future innovation remain. Moving forward, rebuilding trust and fostering a secure environment will be paramount for the market’s resurgence. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What caused the recent slump in the Iran crypto market?The slump is primarily due to geopolitical conflicts, particularly tensions with Israel, and a major hack on Nobitex, Iran’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. These factors severely impacted investor sentiment and trading volume. How much did Iran’s crypto trading volume decrease?From January to July of this year, Iran’s total crypto trading volume was $3.7 billion, representing an 11% decrease compared to the same period last year. What was the impact of the Nobitex exchange hack?The hack on Nobitex, Iran’s largest exchange, significantly eroded investor confidence and led to a sharp contraction in sentiment, as it raised concerns about the security of digital assets in the country. Are geopolitical conflicts a common factor affecting crypto markets?Yes, geopolitical conflicts often introduce significant uncertainty into financial markets, including cryptocurrency. They can lead to increased volatility, reduced trading, and a more cautious investment approach. What are the main challenges for the Iran crypto market going forward?Key challenges include navigating ongoing geopolitical risks, enhancing cybersecurity measures across exchanges to restore investor trust, and potentially adapting to evolving regulatory frameworks. Did you find this analysis of the Iran crypto market insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to keep others informed about the critical factors shaping the global crypto landscape! To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping the Iran crypto market‘s future outlook. This post Iran Crypto Market Faces Shocking Decline Amidst Geopolitical Turmoil first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/08/27 09:30
Top 3 Altcoins to Watch for 2025 — Analysts Predict These Cryptos Could Deliver 10x Returns

The 2025 crypto cycle is shaping up to be one of the most dynamic yet. With Bitcoin and Ethereum capturing headlines, attention is shifting toward altcoins that combine strong tech, institutional interest, and the scarcity dynamics that fuel explosive returns. Traders and analysts are eyeing coins with capped token supplies, audit backing, and momentum, attributes […] Continue Reading: Top 3 Altcoins to Watch for 2025 — Analysts Predict These Cryptos Could Deliver 10x Returns
Coinstats2025/08/27 09:30
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Targets $0.0001 by 2026, While This New Project Could Skyrocket 20x in a Shorter Time

Mutuum Finance is rapidly emerging as a name in the crypto market, promoted as a disruptor while more established tokens such as Shiba Inu (SHIB) target relatively modest price targets. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new DeFi protocol that is presently priced at $0.035 in presale and gaining traction rapidly. Existing investors can expect a minimum […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/27 09:30
US Commerce Department to begin releasing economic data on blockchain

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick disclosed on Tuesday that the department will begin publishing its economic data on a blockchain, starting with Gross Domestic Product (GDP), to ensure public access and distribution.
Fxstreet2025/08/27 09:28
US Commerce Department Will Publish GDP Data on Blockchain

The post US Commerce Department Will Publish GDP Data on Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the Department of Commerce will begin publishing its official economic statistics, starting with gross domestic product, directly on a blockchain ledger US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the Department of Commerce will begin publishing its official economic statistics, starting with gross domestic product, directly on a blockchain ledger. The initiative, announced at a White House cabinet meeting on Aug. 26, aims to use distributed-ledger technology to make federal data releases transparent, tamper-evident and instantly accessible to the public and private sector. Lutnick told President Donald Trump—whom he referred to as the “crypto president”—that officials are still ironing out technical details, including which blockchain network will host the figures. He added that the department intends to expand the approach to other key indicators after GDP is on-line. The decision signals the administration’s broader embrace of digital assets. Earlier in the day Lutnick predicted that “Bitcoin is going much higher,” while former White House crypto director Bo Hines said he expects the US government to increase its Bitcoin holdings in 2025. No timetable was provided for the blockchain rollout, and the Commerce Department has yet to release formal implementation guidelines. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/blockchains/us-commerce-department-publish-gdp-data-on-blockchain-9bfbaac5
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 09:28
