2025-08-29 Friday

VersaBank announces its US branch is launching a tokenized deposit pilot program

PANews reported on August 27th that VersaBank, a provider of B2B digital banking and cybersecurity technology solutions, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, VersaBank USA, has launched an internal pilot program in the United States (the "USDVB Pilot Program") for its USDVB, the U.S. dollar version of its proprietary digital depository receipt (DDR). Developed exclusively by VersaBank using its proprietary technology, DDR is a bank-issued tokenized deposit. It is a highly encrypted, 1:1 digital equivalent that offers greater security, stability, and regulatory compliance than physical cash deposits and offers greater security, stability, and regulatory compliance than stablecoins. Consistent with a similar pilot program the Bank completed in Canada, the USDVB pilot program is designed to demonstrate the functionality, security, and operational integrity of VersaBank USA DDR in a U.S. dollar environment and ensure compliance with U.S. banking regulations, including the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) and the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).
PANews2025/08/27 09:49
Activists Dramatically Disrupt Headquarters Over Azure Contracts

The post Activists Dramatically Disrupt Headquarters Over Azure Contracts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Microsoft Protest: Activists Dramatically Disrupt Headquarters Over Azure Contracts Skip to content Home AI News Microsoft Protest: Activists Dramatically Disrupt Headquarters Over Azure Contracts Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/microsoft-protest-headquarters-disrupted/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 09:49
Boros raises ETH market cap and increases maximum leverage for BTC and ETH markets

PANews reported on August 27th that Boros, a platform for trading Bitcoin and Ethereum perpetual swaps, announced on Twitter that it has increased the upper limit for the ETH market: the position limit will be raised from $40 million to $50 million, and the treasury will be increased from $160,000 to $200,000. The leverage ratio for $BTC and $ETH markets will also be increased from 1.9x to 3x. Previously, the maintenance margin requirement for opening a position was set at 50% of the initial margin at maximum leverage, but this has now been adjusted to 66.7% (two-thirds). Earlier news , Pendle launched Boros, a new platform that provides funding rate transactions for Bitcoin and Ethereum perpetual contracts.
PANews2025/08/27 09:46
Chainlink Leads Social Activity With $4.6M Interactions As DePIN Projects Gain Massive Attention

The post Chainlink Leads Social Activity With $4.6M Interactions As DePIN Projects Gain Massive Attention appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) sector has seen a surge in online conversations, with several major projects dominating social media activity over the past 24 hours.  At the top of the DePIN list is Chainlink ($LINK), which continues to prove its strong presence across crypto discussions. This was a very successful project as it received 21,600 interested posts and a remarkable number of 4.6 million interactions. Following closely, Bittensor ($TAO) secured the second spot with 15,500 engaged posts and 1.7 million interactions. The increased interest in the project shown in the social activity is an indicator of its attraction to communities due to the progress in decentralized AI and infrastructure solutions. Projects Leading the DePIN Category Internet Computer ($ICP) finished third in the DePIN list, with 6,200 engaged posts and 325,600 interactions, putting the project in the limelight as it pursues its decentralization narrative. Render ($RENDER) also saw significant momentum, with 4,400 engaged posts and 248,500 interactions. Helium ($HNT) and Akash Network ($AKT) both saw solid community involvement. HNT registered 1,800 engaged posts and 59,200 interactions as compared to AKT which registered 1,700 engaged posts and 70,900 interactions. These projects keep proving useful insights on the use of decentralized networks in connectivity and cloud services in the real world. Filecoin ($FIL) and IOTA ($IOTA) also posted strong numbers, with 1,600 engaged posts each. On the other hand, IOTA had 176,200 interactions, compared to LTBCOIN that only had 99,000 interactions which showed how many of its members have borne with it. Arweave ($AR) and MultiversX ($EGLD) closed the rankings with engaged posts of 1,600 and 1,500 and interactions of 46,000 and 95,600, respectively. In DePIN projects, social engagement has continued to be a sign of strength, since trust and participation are dependent on how the social capital is represented. As…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 09:45
Bank of Japan operations trigger rare bond market anomaly

The post Bank of Japan operations trigger rare bond market anomaly appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Investors are becoming anxious to reduce their holdings of Japanese government bonds, and a good percentage prefer to sell the securities at a discount to the central bank. During the Bank of Japan’s regularly scheduled bond buying operation on Aug. 14 and Aug. 20, something unusual occurred: the operations’ lowest accepted yield matched the accepted average. This is rare because bondholders typically aim to sell at the highest price, which pushes yields lower. In this case, however, the lowest yield rose to meet the average, suggesting some investors offered bonds at bargain prices. Analysts say a few large-scale sales of ¥350 billion ($2.4 billion) of domestic sovereign debt with five- to ten-year maturities filled the purchase quota, forcing other sellers to offload debt in the secondary market. The last time such an anomaly occurred was a decade ago, just before long-term yields fell below zero as the BOJ implemented radical monetary easing to pull the economy out of deflation. This month marked the first back-to-back merger of average and lowest yields since 2013. “It’s hard to determine whether this reflects position adjustments, expectations of higher BOJ rates, or both,” said Shoki Omori, chief desk strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo. “There is a possibility overseas investors sold due to concerns over a slump in long-term bonds.” Benchmark yields hit multi-decade highs on inflation and policy concerns Since these operations, benchmark 10-year yields have surged to their highest since 2008, and those on super-long debt are at their highest in a generation. Yields will likely keep increasing due to worries about inflation, tighter monetary policy, and fiscal expansion. The selloff comes as the BOJ, which owns more than half of Japan’s sovereign notes, moves forward with plans to trim its balance sheet and scale back bond purchases. Other buyers are failing…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 09:44
Tazapay Funding: A Powerful Boost from Ripple and Circle for Global Payments

BitcoinWorld Tazapay Funding: A Powerful Boost from Ripple and Circle for Global Payments The world of fintech is buzzing with exciting news! Cross-border payment infrastructure platform Tazapay has just secured significant Series B Tazapay funding, with major participation from industry giants Ripple and Circle Ventures. This strategic investment is poised to dramatically accelerate Tazapay’s growth and innovation in the global payments landscape, especially for those navigating the complexities of international transactions. What Does This Tazapay Funding Mean for Cross-Border Payments? Tazapay operates as a crucial backbone for businesses engaged in international trade, offering a robust platform that simplifies complex payment flows. Their infrastructure supports various payment methods, ensuring secure and efficient transactions across borders. This recent influx of Tazapay funding is a clear vote of confidence in their vision and technological capabilities. Simplified Transactions: Tazapay helps businesses overcome the hurdles of international payments, such as varying regulations and currency conversions. Enhanced Security: The platform prioritizes security, building trust for both payers and recipients. Global Reach: It connects businesses to a vast network of payment options worldwide. Ripple and Circle’s Strategic Investment in Tazapay Funding The participation of Ripple and Circle Ventures in this Series B round is particularly noteworthy. Both companies are at the forefront of digital asset and blockchain-based payment solutions. Their investment in Tazapay funding signifies a shared belief in the potential of modernizing cross-border finance. Ripple is well-known for its enterprise blockchain solutions, especially for international remittances, while Circle is a leading issuer of USDC, a widely adopted stablecoin. Moreover, their combined expertise and resources will undoubtedly provide Tazapay with invaluable strategic guidance and technological synergies. This partnership underscores a growing trend of established crypto firms investing in traditional fintech infrastructure to bridge the gap between legacy systems and decentralized finance. Expanding Horizons: Tazapay’s Focus on Japan with New Funding A key objective for Tazapay, fueled by this latest Tazapay funding, is to significantly expand its operations in Japan. The Japanese market presents a unique opportunity due to its advanced economy and increasing adoption of digital payment solutions. Expanding into Japan will allow Tazapay to: Tap into a vibrant and technologically forward-thinking market. Offer its efficient cross-border payment solutions to Japanese businesses. Strengthen its presence in the Asia-Pacific region, a critical hub for global trade. This geographical expansion is a strategic move, positioning Tazapay to capture a larger share of the lucrative Asian cross-border payment market. Furthermore, it highlights the company’s commitment to becoming a truly global player. Innovating with Stablecoins and Real-Time Payments (RTP) Post-Tazapay Funding Looking ahead, Tazapay intends to invest heavily in stablecoins and real-time payments (RTP). This forward-thinking approach, bolstered by the new Tazapay funding, aligns perfectly with the evolving demands of the global financial ecosystem. Why are stablecoins and RTP so important? Stablecoins: These digital currencies offer the stability of traditional fiat currencies with the efficiency and speed of blockchain technology. They can significantly reduce the volatility risks often associated with cryptocurrency payments, making international transactions more predictable. Real-Time Payments: RTP systems allow for instant settlement of transactions, a crucial feature for businesses requiring immediate fund transfers and improved cash flow management in a fast-paced global economy. By integrating these technologies, Tazapay aims to offer even faster, more cost-effective, and transparent payment solutions, further solidifying its competitive edge and enhancing user experience. The Future of Global Transactions Powered by Tazapay Funding The strategic injection of Tazapay funding from Ripple and Circle Ventures marks a pivotal moment for the cross-border payment sector. It not only validates Tazapay’s innovative platform but also signals a powerful convergence of traditional fintech and the burgeoning crypto economy. Businesses worldwide can anticipate more seamless, secure, and efficient international transactions as Tazapay leverages this investment to expand its reach and technological capabilities. This development is a testament to the ongoing evolution of global finance, where collaboration between established players and innovative startups is driving unprecedented progress. The future of cross-border payments looks brighter and more integrated than ever before, thanks to forward-thinking initiatives like this. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about Tazapay Funding Q1: What is Tazapay? A1: Tazapay is a cross-border payment infrastructure platform that helps businesses facilitate secure and efficient international transactions by simplifying complex payment flows and offering various payment methods. Q2: Who invested in Tazapay’s Series B funding round? A2: Tazapay secured its Series B funding round with participation from prominent industry players, specifically Ripple and Circle Ventures. Q3: How will Tazapay use the new funding? A3: Tazapay plans to use the Series B Tazapay funding to expand its business, particularly in Japan, and intends to invest in stablecoins and real-time payments (RTP) technologies. Q4: Why are stablecoins and real-time payments important for Tazapay’s future? A4: Stablecoins offer transaction stability by linking to fiat currencies, while real-time payments enable instant settlement. Both technologies are crucial for Tazapay to provide faster, more cost-effective, and transparent cross-border payment solutions. Q5: How does this investment impact the broader cross-border payment industry? A5: This investment signifies a growing convergence between traditional fintech and the crypto economy, fostering innovation and potentially leading to more integrated, efficient, and secure global payment systems for businesses worldwide. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network to spread the word about the exciting developments in cross-border payments and fintech innovation! To learn more about the latest fintech innovations and cross-border payment trends, explore our article on key developments shaping global finance and digital payment solutions. This post Tazapay Funding: A Powerful Boost from Ripple and Circle for Global Payments first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/08/27 09:40
KindlyMD Files for $5 Billion Stock Issuance Targeting Bitcoin

Detail: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/kindlymd-5-billion-stock-issuance/
Coinstats2025/08/27 09:39
Gold eases from $3,385 highs as Fed’s Cook refuses to resign

The post Gold eases from $3,385 highs as Fed’s Cook refuses to resign appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold pulls back from daily highs at $3,385 as Fed Governor Lisa Cook refuses to resign. The Precious metal hit fresh two-week highs earlier in the day after Trump’s order to fire her. The US Dollar remains on its back foot on heightened expectations of Fed cuts and growing concerns about the bank’s independence. Gold‘s rally from Monday’s lows at $3,350 has been capped on Tuesday after hitting fresh two-week highs at $3,385. The Precious metal has stalled below $3,380, as the US Dollar regains lost ground, following Fed Governour Lisa Cook’s rejection of President Trump’s calls to fire her. Trump shocked markets, once again, on Monday, announcing an order to fire Federal Reserve Governour Lisa Cook on an alleged mortgage fraud. The news hit the US Dollar with investors concerned about the ability of the central bank to act independently, amid expectations that this move would pursue a faster monetary easing cycle by the central bank. The XAU/USD pair, however, was capped on Tuesday’s European session, as the  US Dollar Index bounced up from lows on the back of Cook’s comments dismissing Trump’s removal order. In a press conference on Tuesday, Governor Cook said that she will continue to carry out her duties at the central bank and that the president has no authority to fire her. These comments have restored some confidence in the bank and provided support to the US Dollar. From a wider perspective, however, the US Dollar remains on its back foot against the precious metal, which has appreciated nearly 2% amid higher bets for Fed easing. In this context, Friday’s PCE Price Index data will provide further clues on September’s Fed decision and determine Gold’s near-term direction. Gold FAQs Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 09:38
Taylor Swift Engagement: Did Her Guitarist Game Polymarket Odds?

The post Taylor Swift Engagement: Did Her Guitarist Game Polymarket Odds? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. User “romanticpaul” made aggressive Polymarket bets on Taylor Swift’s engagement less than 24 hours before the announcement went public. He moved a $385,000 market by around 12% more or less by himself. Crypto sleuths have noticed that Paul Sidoti, Taylor Swift’s guitarist for the last 18 years, could fit the bill of this gambler. Of course, it could all be a coincidence, but this story raises interesting questions. Taylor Swift on Polymarket Global celebrity and pop star Taylor Swift announced her engagement to NFL player Travis Kelce today, and her fans have been over the moon. Her romantic life was so popular among fans that it triggered a series of bets on Polymarket, some of which became quite large. Since the announcement, several new Taylor Swift bets then went live on Polymarket. Crypto fans and “Swifties” don’t necessarily have a ton of overlap, but her public presence is massive by anyone’s measure. Naturally, there was a sizable market to gamble on her engagement before the announcement took place. One user, however, noticed an oddity with this Polymarket offering on Taylor Swift’s love life: Not a very consequential thing, but kinda funny: a Polymarket user named "romanticpaul" (yes, his real username) started aggressively buying Taylor Swift to be engaged starting yesterday afternoon around 3pm. He nearly doubled the price from a 25% chance (this year) to 45%. You… pic.twitter.com/IXVRqj0eB6 — Domer (@Domahhhh) August 26, 2025 This individual’s bets on Taylor Swift’s engagement substantially moved a hefty Polymarket category. At the time of closing, this market had over $385,000 riding on it, and “romanticpaul” moved its odds by around 12%. Whoever this person is, they must have been supremely confident. A New Kind of Insider Trading? Quickly afterwards, another user noticed an interesting tidbit. Paul Sidoti has been Taylor Swift’s guitarist for…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 09:37
Canary Capital Files To Launch ‘American-Made’ Crypto ETF — Will Ripple’s XRP, ADA, And SOL Be Included? ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Canary Capital Files To Launch ‘American-Made’ Crypto ETF — Will Ripple’s XRP, ADA, And SOL Be Included? ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Canary Capital, the digital asset-focused investment firm founded by former Valkyrie Funds co-founder Steven McClurg, filed an S-1 registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday for the right to launch a U.S.-only crypto ETF, aiming to track digital coins and tokens minted on U.S. soil. New filing for Canary American-Made Crypto ETF, a spot product that will hold only coins invented in U.S., are majority mined in U.S. or have majority of operations in U.S. 🇺🇸 As we’ve predicted, thx to category’s success, get ready for ETFs to try every combo imaginable. pic.twitter.com/8KqovVtgeF — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) August 25, 2025 Canary Capital Submits S-1 For American-Made Crypto ETF The Canary American-Made Crypto ETF, if greenlighted by the SEC, would track an index of cryptocurrencies created, mined, or primarily operated in the United States, with shares slated to trade on Cboe BZX under the ticker MRCA, according to the filing.  The Made-in-America Blockchain Index will only include assets that meet strict criteria set by an oversight committee. Tokens must be eligible for custody with a regulated US trust or bank, maintain minimum liquidity, and trade on multiple established venues. The trust will give investors direct exposure to these assets without leverage or derivatives, while custody will be handled by a South Dakota-chartered trust company, with most assets held in cold storage. The S-1 filing did not specify exactly which coins and tokens the fund would track. However, stablecoins, memecoins, and pegged tokens are excluded. Notably, the index will be rebalanced quarterly. Advertisement &nbsp Solana (SOL), Ripple’s XRP, and Cardano (ADA) are among the popular assets created by American founders. Crypto data provider CoinMarketCap includes those coins in a “Top Made in America Tokens by Market Cap” category, along with others like Dogecoin (DOGE),…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 09:36
