Best Altcoins That Can Turn a $1,000 Investment into $10,000

Best Altcoins That Can Turn a $1,000 Investment into $10,000

The crypto market has always been defined by asymmetric opportunities. Unlike traditional assets, where doubling wealth is considered impressive, cryptocurrencies […] The post Best Altcoins That Can Turn a $1,000 Investment into $10,000 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/27 10:01
Hut 8 Stock Jumps 10% on $2.4B US Projects

Hut 8 Stock Jumps 10% on $2.4B US Projects

The post Hut 8 Stock Jumps 10% on $2.4B US Projects appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hut 8 (HUT), a bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure company, surged Tuesday after unveiling plans to double its power capacity with four new US sites. The projects, supported by a $2.4 billion liquidity framework, will strengthen the company’s role in bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure. Shares rose 10.49% to close at $25.91, the highest level in seven months, even as bitcoin traded below $110,000. Four New Projects Across the US Add 1.5 GW Hut 8 (HUT) confirmed it will build four new facilities totaling 1,530 megawatts (MW) of power capacity across Louisiana, Texas, and Illinois. The projects range in scale from 50 MW to a massive 1,000 MW and are tied into regional power networks for faster deployment. Two sites in Texas under the ERCOT grid will contribute 1,180 MW. Louisiana’s site, connected to MISO, will add 300 MW, while Illinois will see a 50 MW project linked to PJM. The company reclassified these assets from “exclusivity” to “development,” meaning land and power agreements have been secured, and active design work is underway. Distribution of Hut 8’s Bitcoin Mining Rigs / Source: Hut 8 Once commercialized, Hut 8 expects to manage over 2.5 gigawatts across 19 locations. This marks the first stage of a multi-gigawatt North American growth strategy. As of August 25, 2025, the firm reported a broader development pipeline of 10,620 MW. The pipeline spans multiple stages, with more than 14% already in active development. Executives said this structured approach helps move projects systematically through design, buildout, and commercialization while retaining financial discipline. In a press release, Asher Genoot, Hut 8’s chief executive officer, emphasized the strategic importance of the projects. “Hut 8 is moving with purpose to secure prime sites that will anchor our next decade of growth,” he said. Hut 8 stock price history. Source: Yahoo…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 10:01
DeFi protocol Gondor completes angel round of financing, with participation from Maven11 Capital and others

DeFi protocol Gondor completes angel round of financing, with participation from Maven11 Capital and others

PANews reported on August 27th that Gondor, a startup aiming to build a DeFi layer for prediction markets, has officially announced the completion of its angel round of funding from investors including Maven11 Capital. Its first product, a lending protocol for Polymarket positions, will launch soon.
PANews2025/08/27 10:00
$1B in crypto token unlocks set to hit the market this September

$1B in crypto token unlocks set to hit the market this September

Inside the mid-September supply waves that could shake the market.
Coinstats2025/08/27 10:00
Top 3 AI Cryptos That Could Turn $1,000 Into $10,000 by 2025 According to Analysts

Top 3 AI Cryptos That Could Turn $1,000 Into $10,000 by 2025 According to Analysts

The fusion of artificial intelligence and blockchain is quickly becoming one of the most powerful forces in the crypto space. As AI continues to accelerate, a select group of tokens are standing out with the potential to deliver exponential gains. Among them, Bittensor (TAO), NEAR Protocol (NEAR), and The Graph (GRT) are drawing major attention […] Continue Reading: Top 3 AI Cryptos That Could Turn $1,000 Into $10,000 by 2025 According to Analysts
Coinstats2025/08/27 10:00
XRP Price Prediction For Today, August 27

XRP Price Prediction For Today, August 27

XRP price is sitting around $3.03 today, barely moving after yesterday’s swings. The market feels like it’s stuck in limbo, with buyers holding the line at the bottom of the range and sellers making sure price doesn’t push much higher. Trading activity has slowed down compared to July’s big breakout. That’s a sign traders are
Coinstats2025/08/27 10:00
DeFi Stablecoin Yield Aggregator AutoStaking Partners With Orbiter Finance for Cross-Chain Bridge Solution

DeFi Stablecoin Yield Aggregator AutoStaking Partners With Orbiter Finance for Cross-Chain Bridge Solution

By integrating Orbiter’s Layer-2 cross-chain, AutoStaking unlocks an efficient, low-cost, high-speed cross-chain bridge in its stablecoin investing platform.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/27 10:00
Compass Point: WLFI valuation is inflated, and retail investors face high potential risks

Compass Point: WLFI valuation is inflated, and retail investors face high potential risks

PANews reported on August 27th that according to Decrypt, analysts at investment bank Compass Point predict that the Trump-backed World Liberty Token could hit retail investors hard after its listing. Because over 20% of the WLFI token supply is held by family members of US President Donald Trump, the token's paper value could appear very high.
PANews2025/08/27 09:56
In a Bold Move, Canary Proposes First Political Meme Coin ETF Via TRUMP Token

In a Bold Move, Canary Proposes First Political Meme Coin ETF Via TRUMP Token

The post In a Bold Move, Canary Proposes First Political Meme Coin ETF Via TRUMP Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Canary Capital Group has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) that would hold the TRUMP Coin (TRUMP), a Solana-based token linked to President Donald Trump. The proposed “Canary TRUMP Coin ETF,” submitted in an S-1 filing on Tuesday, marks a bold move to bring one of the most prominent and volatile politically-themed meme coins to Wall Street. A second filing, called the 19b-4 and filed by the listing exchange, is needed to make the application official. If approved, the fund would offer investors exposure to TRUMP through traditional brokerage accounts, without requiring them to self-custody the digital asset. The move by Brentwood, Tennessee-based Canary Capital comes amid a shifting crypto regulatory landscape under the Trump administration. Recently, following the success of spot bitcoin, ether and solana ETFs, many other such vehicles have been proposed, including Dogecoin DOGE$0.2186, Chainlink LINK$24.10 and Cardano ADA$0.8607. ‘Extreme volatility’ The filing candidly describes the memcoin as a class of cryptocurrency that “has no identified blockchain-based utility beyond its branding and association with President Donald J. Trump, and its market value is primarily driven by political affiliation, cultural relevance and online community sentiment.” It also notes that since its launch in January 2025, the token’s value has been directly associated with President Trump, making it “both a political statement and a digital collector’s item.” The TRUMP memecoin, which briefly exceeded $27 billion in reported market value shortly after launch, currently trades around $1.67 billion. The filing warns of extreme volatility, potential regulatory scrutiny, and the possibility of investors losing their entire principal. However, if approved, the SEC’s decision on the Canary TRUMP Coin ETF will be a landmark one, potentially setting a precedent for how the agency views ETFs tied to highly speculative, politically-linked, and community-driven…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 09:54
Johnson Exit Leaves CFTC Under Single-Member Leadership

Johnson Exit Leaves CFTC Under Single-Member Leadership

The post Johnson Exit Leaves CFTC Under Single-Member Leadership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission member Kristin Johnson said she will leave the regulator on 3 September, a move that will reduce the normally five-seat commission to a single member. Johnson, the lone Democrat on the panel, announced her departure in a statement on Tuesday. Acting Chair Caroline Pham, a Republican, will become the agency’s sole commissioner until the Senate confirms additional nominees. President Donald Trump has named former commissioner Brian Quintenz to lead the CFTC, but his nomination is still awaiting Senate action, and the White House has not yet filled the other three vacancies. The vacancy adds to operational strains at the derivatives watchdog. CFTC staffing has fallen at least 15% since 2021, according to internal figures cited by staff, and the administration’s fiscal-2026 budget proposal calls for further enforcement cuts. The leadership gap comes as the agency faces an expanded mandate over cryptocurrency and other emerging markets. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/regulation/johnson-exit-leaves-cftc-under-single-member-leadership-063c4ad1
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 09:52
