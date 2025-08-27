Chiefs Keep Elijah Mitchell, Waive Carson Steele At Running Back

Running back Elijah Mitchell of the Kansas City Chiefs runs during the first half of a preseason game between the Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 9, 2025 in Glendale, Ariz. (Photo by Bruce Yeung/Getty Images) Getty Images Elijah Mitchell is in, and Carson Steele is out. Those are the final results, following Tuesday's mandated cut down to 53 players. "Everybody can't make the team," Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. "It's a tough day. That's not part of the job you like, but inevitably you got to almost cut half a team. So, that's not an easy thing." Running back was one of the most competitive positions for the Chiefs, and on the outside looking in was Steele, the second-year running back/fullback. An undrafted free agent rookie last year, he made the 2024 team, following an impressive preseason. After Isiah Pacheco broke his leg in Week Two, Steele even started three games in 2024, including in Week Three against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football when he ran 17 times for 72 yards. Steele didn't help his chances by failing to convert a 4th and 1 in Week Two of the preseason. Though Elijah Mitchell was taken down for a safety in the same Seahawks game, he scored a touchdown last week vs. the Chicago Bears. Last year's third-down back, Samaje Perine was signed by the Cincinnati Bengals — for the third time in his career — to a two-year, $3.6 million contract, but further hurting Steele's chances was the fact that the Chiefs drafted rookie Brashard Smith, a converted receiver who set SMU's single-season program record for all-purpose yards with 1,977, and signed Mitchell to a one-year, $2.5 million contract as a free agent. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach compared Mitchell, who gained 963 rushing…