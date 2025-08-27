2025-08-29 Friday

Unveiling The Market’s Neutral Stance

The post Unveiling The Market’s Neutral Stance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Fear & Greed Index: Unveiling The Market’s Neutral Stance Skip to content Home Crypto News Crypto Fear & Greed Index: Unveiling the Market’s Neutral Stance Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-fear-greed-index-40/
2025/08/27
Cross-border payment platform Tazapay completes Series B financing, with participation from Circle Ventures and others

PANews reported on August 27th that Tazapay, a cross-border payment platform, has completed its Series B funding round, with investors including Peak XV Partners, Ripple (US), Circle Ventures, Norinchukin Capital (Japan), and GMO Venture Partners (Japan). Existing investor Peak XV Partners led the round, with participation from January Capital and ARC180. Tazapay offers seamless local payment and collection capabilities in over 70 markets, has achieved operational breakeven, and is experiencing 300% annual growth. The company, which already holds licenses in Singapore, Canada, and the European Union , will use the new funding to accelerate its license expansion in key markets around the world. Currently, the company is applying for licenses in the UAE, the US, Hong Kong, and Australia , as well as a Digital Payment Token (DPT) license in Singapore.
2025/08/27
Best Altcoins That Could Turn $1,000 Into $10,000

The post Best Altcoins That Could Turn $1,000 Into $10,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Analysts highlight the best altcoins that could turn a $1,000 investment into $10,000 in the upcoming bull run. The crypto market has always been defined by asymmetric opportunities. Unlike traditional assets, where doubling wealth is considered impressive, cryptocurrencies regularly produce multiples of 10x or more during bull cycles. Investors who placed $1,000 into Ethereum in 2017, Solana in 2020, or Shiba Inu in 2021 saw those small allocations balloon into tens of thousands of dollars. With 2025 shaping up as another major expansion cycle, analysts argue that several altcoins could once again turn $1,000 into $10,000. The key is identifying projects with strong narratives, real utility, and early momentum. Alongside established contenders, new entrants like MAGACOIN FINANCE are increasingly being flagged as rewarding plays worth watching. Ethereum: the safer growth path Ethereum (ETH) remains the second-largest cryptocurrency and the backbone of decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, and tokenization. While ETH’s enormous market cap means it won’t deliver the explosive returns of its early years, it remains a solid choice for steady multiples. Analysts forecast Ethereum could reach $6,000–$7,000 by 2026 if staking demand, Layer 2 adoption, and institutional inflows continue to rise. A $1,000 investment in ETH may realistically grow to $2,000–$3,000 in the coming years. It may not hit 10x, but it offers security and exposure to the largest ecosystem in blockchain. Solana: speed and adoption advantage Solana (SOL) has emerged as one of Ethereum’s fiercest challengers. With lightning-fast transactions and minimal fees, it has attracted developers in DeFi, gaming, and NFTs. After stabilizing from earlier network outages, Solana’s reliability has improved, boosting investor confidence. Analysts suggest SOL could test $200–$250 in the next cycle if adoption accelerates, representing a potential 4x–5x from current levels. While not guaranteed to produce 10x gains, its momentum and ecosystem strength make…
2025/08/27
Bitcoin Recovers Amid Trump's Potential Fed Majority; Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Also Gain; Analyst Expects ETH To Consolidate In This Range

Leading cryptocurrencies rebounded Tuesday amid increased expectations of a rate cut following Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook’s removal and President Donald Trump getting a potential majority on the central bank’s board.read more
2025/08/27
ETH Adoption Expands — MAGACOIN Launches Daily Rewards in ETH, XRP, DOGE and ADA

The post ETH Adoption Expands — MAGACOIN Launches Daily Rewards in ETH, XRP, DOGE and ADA appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum is reestablishing itself as the foundation of decentralized finance in 2025, fueled by institutional inflows, regulatory clarity, and ecosystem upgrades that have transformed its usability. With more than $12 billion flowing into ETH exchange-traded funds and record staking levels, the network has entered a new phase of adoption. The momentum has also created a favorable backdrop for innovative projects like MAGACOIN FINANCE, which is tapping into Ethereum’s growth by offering daily rewards in ETH and other major altcoins. Ethereum’s Institutional Resurgence Institutional adoption is at the heart of Ethereum’s 2025 story. The approval of spot ETH ETFs has unlocked access for asset managers, pension funds, and corporate treasuries, resulting in steady inflows and renewed legitimacy. Reports show that ETH-focused ETFs have drawn more than $12 billion since launch, underscoring investor appetite for exposure to the leading smart contract platform. This capital wave coincides with record staking ratios. More ETH than ever before is being locked to secure the network, further reducing liquid supply on exchanges and tightening the asset’s availability. Combined with steady institutional allocations, these dynamics are reinforcing Ethereum’s price climb to a new all-time high and signaling confidence in its long-term trajectory. Upgrades and Scalability On the technical side, Ethereum has delivered major upgrades that have dramatically improved its usability. The Dencun upgrade introduced data availability improvements, while Pectra brought refinements to scalability and user experience. Together, these milestones have lowered transaction fees, improved network throughput, and made Ethereum more competitive against faster blockchains. These improvements are rippling through DeFi, NFTs, and tokenized assets. Billions remain locked in smart contracts, and activity across decentralized exchanges continues to climb. Developers now cite Ethereum as more accessible than in previous cycles, broadening its appeal for both startups and large enterprises seeking blockchain infrastructure. Regulatory Clarity and Mainstream Expansion Perhaps…
2025/08/27
ChainCatcher’s Alleged U.S. Data Plan Unverified

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/u-s-gdp-blockchain-claims-unverified/
2025/08/27
Chiefs Keep Elijah Mitchell, Waive Carson Steele At Running Back

The post Chiefs Keep Elijah Mitchell, Waive Carson Steele At Running Back appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Running back Elijah Mitchell of the Kansas City Chiefs runs during the first half of a preseason game between the Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 9, 2025 in Glendale, Ariz. (Photo by Bruce Yeung/Getty Images) Getty Images Elijah Mitchell is in, and Carson Steele is out. Those are the final results, following Tuesday’s mandated cut down to 53 players. “Everybody can’t make the team,” Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. “It’s a tough day. That’s not part of the job you like, but inevitably you got to almost cut half a team. So, that’s not an easy thing.” Running back was one of the most competitive positions for the Chiefs, and on the outside looking in was Steele, the second-year running back/fullback. An undrafted free agent rookie last year, he made the 2024 team, following an impressive preseason. After Isiah Pacheco broke his leg in Week Two, Steele even started three games in 2024, including in Week Three against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football when he ran 17 times for 72 yards. Steele didn’t help his chances by failing to convert a 4th and 1 in Week Two of the preseason. Though Elijah Mitchell was taken down for a safety in the same Seahawks game, he scored a touchdown last week vs. the Chicago Bears. Last year’s third-down back, Samaje Perine was signed by the Cincinnati Bengals — for the third time in his career — to a two-year, $3.6 million contract, but further hurting Steele’s chances was the fact that the Chiefs drafted rookie Brashard Smith, a converted receiver who set SMU’s single-season program record for all-purpose yards with 1,977, and signed Mitchell to a one-year, $2.5 million contract as a free agent. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach compared Mitchell, who gained 963 rushing…
2025/08/27
Remittix Gains Buzz While Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) Captures Forward-Looking Holders

The post Remittix Gains Buzz While Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) Captures Forward-Looking Holders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Remittix (RTX) is making headlines as it develops a PayFi solution for cross-border payments and real-time foreign exchange conversions, backed by early community funding and an ambitious roadmap that includes wallet integrations and exchange listings. Still, execution milestones remain crucial, and the market is closely watching. At the same time, Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) is rewriting the script for presales. Having already raised more than $1.3 million, BTC3 has officially announced an early launch on August 30, with bonus rewards for participants who act before the final countdown ends. That early launch announcement shocked the market in the best way possible, proving BTC3 is ready to deliver faster than expected. Remittix and BTC3 in Focus Remittix offers upside potential if it successfully delivers its wallet milestones, fiat integrations, and depth of liquidity. Traders view RTX as a project that could follow the same adoption path. But BTC3 is already paying out results today. With over 5,500 registered users and programmable staking rewards at every stage, Bitcoin Swift is rewarding participants long before launch. The presale has now reached Stage 7 with tokens priced at $7, creating a rare mix of real payouts and long-term upside. Bitcoin Swift: The Engine of the Next Era Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) is not just another cryptocurrency. It is designed as a defi operating system. By combining programmable Proof-of-Yield, AI-driven smart contracts, zk-SNARK privacy, and decentralized identity, BTC3 is one of the most advanced projects on the market. Its launch on Solana ensures blazing-fast transactions and low fees under $0.01,…
2025/08/27
Likely to trade between 0.5830 and 0.5875 – UOB Group

The post Likely to trade between 0.5830 and 0.5875 – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The current price movements are likely part of a range-trading phase between 0.5830 and 0.5875. In the longer run, New Zealand Dollar (NZD) appears to have entered a range-trading phase; for the time being, it is likely to trade between 0.5820 and 0.5920, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. NZD appears to have entered a range-trading phase 24-HOUR VIEW: “NZD soared to a high of 0.5876 last Friday. Yesterday, we highlighted the following: ‘The rapid rise has scope to test 0.5885 before levelling off becomes likely. The major resistance at 0.5920 is not expected to come into view.’ Our expectations did not materialise, as NZD traded between 0.5847 and 0.5877, closing at 0.5849 (-0.32%). The current price movements appear to be part of a range-trading phase, most likely between 0.5830 and 0.5875.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “Not much has changed since our update yesterday (25 Aug, spot at 0.5865). As highlighted, NZD appears to have entered a range-trading phase, and for the time being, it is likely to trade between 0.5820 and 0.5920.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/nzd-usd-likely-to-trade-between-05830-and-05875-uob-group-202508260958
2025/08/27
Wall Street Eyes Chainlink: Bitwise Pushes for First LINK ETF

Bitwise Asset Management has filed paperwork with U.S. regulators to launch a fund tied directly to Chainlink’s LINK token, marking […] The post Wall Street Eyes Chainlink: Bitwise Pushes for First LINK ETF appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/08/27
