2025-08-29 Friday

Billionaire Heiress Taylor Thomson Suing Friend Over $80M Loss in Psychic-Backed Crypto

Billionaire Heiress Taylor Thomson Suing Friend Over $80M Loss in Psychic-Backed Crypto

Taylor Thomson lost $80 million in crypto after following a psychic's advice. The heiress sued her former best friend for executing unauthorized trades. The XPRT token, in which Thomson invested $40M, lost 99% of its value. Richardson countersued for defamation, claiming Thomson falsely accused her. Taylor Thomson, a billionaire heiress from the family behind [...]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01323-0.22%
Coincentral2025/08/27 10:32
TRM Labs: Iran's cryptocurrency traffic fell 11% year-on-year from January to July

TRM Labs: Iran's cryptocurrency traffic fell 11% year-on-year from January to July

PANews reported on August 27 that according to Cointelegraph, blockchain analysis firm TRM Labs stated in a report that due to the breakdown of nuclear negotiations with Israel, the $90 million hack of Iran's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Nobitex, and Tether's freezing of 42 wallets, funds flowing into Iranian cryptocurrency trading platforms declined in 2025. From January to July, Iran's cryptocurrency flows reached $3.7 billion, down 11% from the same period last year, with the largest declines in June and July.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0703+5.23%
PANews2025/08/27 10:27
James Wynn Liquidated on 10x DOGE bet, as he prepares to ‘go max long’

James Wynn Liquidated on 10x DOGE bet, as he prepares to ‘go max long’

Crypto millionaire James Wynn said the August market downturn was ending, even after his latest memecoin liquidation by an alleged market maker "cabal." Wynn was liquidated on his recent 10x leveraged long position that was betting on a Dogecoin (DOGE) price appreciation, losing $22,627, according to blockchain data platform Onchain Lens' Monday X post. That was a relatively small loss for Wynn, compared to his leveraged $100 million position that was liquidated on May 30, when BTC briefly dipped below a 10-day low of $105,000. Wynn blamed his recent liquidation on cryptocurrency market makers who "wiped out"  the leveraged long positions, which he said may be a signal for the end of the market correction.  Source: Onchain Lens "Timeline bearish and calling for the bear market. Time to go max long," the millionaire leverage trader wrote in a Tuesday X post. Leveraged positions use borrowed money to increase the size of an investment, which can boost the size of both gains and losses, making leveraged trading riskier than spot trading. Related: Ether trader nearly wiped out after epic run from $125K to $43M Still, Wynn has realized a $21.7 million total loss on a single account since March 19, when he started trading via wallet 0x5078 on the decentralized exchange Hyperliquid, data from Hyperdash shows. Wynn-related wallet '0x5078.' Source: Hyperdash  The latest liquidation came less than two months after Wynn lost almost $25 million on June 5, after being liquidated on a $100 million Bitcoin bet that was opened on June 3. After opening a second $100 million leveraged Bitcoin position, Wynn claimed that orchestrated efforts from major market participants were deliberately targeting his liquidation level. Related: Mystery whale opens $300M leveraged Bitcoin bet: James Wynn alt account? James Wynn blames memecoin 'cabal' for extractive practices Wynn blamed the memecoin…
Bitcoin
BTC$111,635.52-0.04%
Epic Chain
EPIC$2.4468+0.28%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002972+17.42%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 10:27
Canary Files for ‘American-Made’ Crypto ETF—Will XRP, Solana and Cardano Make the Cut?

Canary Files for ‘American-Made’ Crypto ETF—Will XRP, Solana and Cardano Make the Cut?

Canary Capital has applied for a "Made in America" crypto ETF. The fund, if approved, would give investors exposure to digital coins created in the U.S. or primarily backed by U.S. operations. Canary Capital has applied for a number of altcoin ETFs, including Litecoin and Tron. Crypto fund manager Canary Capital has applied for a new ETF that would give investors exposure to digital coins and tokens minted on U.S. soil.  The Canary American-Made Crypto ETF, if approved by the SEC, would track the Made-in-America Blockchain Index, a list of American-made cryptocurrencies or crypto projects that have mining or staking operations mostly based in the States, a Monday S-1 registration filing shows.  Nashville, Tennessee-based Canary Capital has already filed applications with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a number of other crypto ETFs, including Litecoin, Sei, and Tron investment vehicles. If approved, the latest product would trade on the Cboe BZX Exchange. The SEC S-1 filing did not specify exactly which coins and tokens the fund would track. Canary Capital did not immediately respond to Decrypt's questions. Solana, XRP, and Cardano are among the prominent assets created by American founders. Price tracker CoinGecko includes those coins in a "Made in USA" category, along with others like Chainlink, Sui, and Avalanche. ﻿ U.S. President Donald Trump last year said—along with other pro-crypto pledges—that he wanted all remaining coins to be mined on American soil, although he has provided few specifics about how this might be accomplished. Experts have told Decrypt that it is highly unlikely if not impossible to shift all Bitcoin production to the U.S. Bitcoin's decentralized nature means that anyone in the world can technically establish a mining operation and start minting new coins, although the biggest share of the coin's hash rate does indeed come…
SEI
SEI$0.303+3.66%
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.503+0.55%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 10:25
Bitmine’s Astounding $427M ETH Acquisition: A Strategic Power Play

Bitmine’s Astounding $427M ETH Acquisition: A Strategic Power Play

BitcoinWorld Bitmine’s Astounding $427M ETH Acquisition: A Strategic Power Play In a move that has captured the attention of the cryptocurrency world, wallets reportedly linked to Bitmine, a prominent Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, have executed a massive Bitmine ETH acquisition. This significant transfer involved a staggering 95,789 ETH, valued at an impressive $427 million, originating from BitGo over the past eight hours. This event signals a notable shift in strategy for a company primarily known for its Bitcoin operations. What’s Behind Bitmine’s Massive ETH Acquisition? The recent Bitmine ETH acquisition was brought to light by on-chain analytics firm Lookonchain. They identified two specific addresses suspected of belonging to Bitmine as the recipients of this substantial Ethereum transfer. Bitmine has been quietly but strategically accumulating Ethereum, showcasing a potential diversification of its digital asset holdings beyond just Bitcoin. This strategic pivot by a major player like Bitmine could have wider implications for the market. It suggests a growing confidence in Ethereum’s long-term value proposition among institutional entities. Moreover, it highlights the evolving landscape of digital asset investment strategies within the mining sector. Why is Bitmine Investing in Ethereum? Bitmine’s decision to pursue such a significant Bitmine ETH acquisition is likely multifaceted. Primarily, it represents a strategic diversification of its treasury assets. While Bitcoin remains the flagship cryptocurrency, Ethereum’s ecosystem, with its robust decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible token (NFT) markets, offers unique growth opportunities. Companies often seek to balance their portfolios to mitigate risks and capitalize on different market dynamics. Investing in Ethereum provides exposure to a different segment of the crypto market, potentially enhancing overall returns and stability for Bitmine. This proactive approach underscores a forward-thinking investment philosophy. Understanding the Scale of This Bitmine ETH Acquisition To truly grasp the magnitude of this event, let’s break down the numbers. The transfer of 95,789 ETH, equating to $427 million, is one of the largest single institutional Ethereum acquisitions reported recently. This transaction volume underscores the serious commitment Bitmine is making to its Ethereum strategy. Such a substantial investment from a publicly traded company like Bitmine can send powerful signals to the market. It validates Ethereum’s position as a critical digital asset and suggests that large-scale institutional adoption is gaining momentum. Consequently, market observers are keenly watching for any further movements or official statements from Bitmine regarding this significant acquisition. What Does This Mean for the Crypto Market? The ramifications of this large-scale Bitmine ETH acquisition extend beyond just the company itself. It could catalyze increased institutional interest in Ethereum, encouraging other corporations and mining entities to consider similar diversification strategies. This trend might lead to: Enhanced Market Confidence: Large purchases by public companies often bolster investor confidence in the underlying asset. Potential Price Impact: While not immediate, sustained institutional buying pressure can contribute to long-term price appreciation for Ethereum. Validation of Ethereum’s Utility: It reinforces the perception of Ethereum as a foundational layer for the future of decentralized applications. Therefore, this event is not merely a transaction; it is a potential indicator of shifting institutional investment paradigms within the cryptocurrency space. The Broader Picture: Institutional Interest in Ethereum Bitmine’s strategic move is part of a broader narrative of increasing institutional engagement with Ethereum. Over the past few years, major financial institutions and corporations have started to recognize Ethereum’s potential, driven by its innovation in smart contracts and its pivotal role in the Web3 ecosystem. The Bitmine ETH acquisition is a prime example of this growing trend. This institutional embrace brings both benefits and challenges. On the one hand, it injects significant capital and legitimacy into the market. On the other hand, it raises questions about centralization and the original ethos of decentralization. Nevertheless, the involvement of entities like Bitmine highlights Ethereum’s undeniable appeal as a long-term investment asset. In conclusion, the substantial Bitmine ETH acquisition represents a fascinating development in the crypto world. It showcases a strategic pivot by a major Bitcoin mining company towards Ethereum, signaling diversification and strong institutional confidence. This event not only reinforces Ethereum’s position but also provides a glimpse into the evolving investment strategies of large-scale players in the digital asset landscape. It will be interesting to observe how this move influences Bitmine’s future operations and the broader cryptocurrency market dynamics. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is the significance of Bitmine’s ETH acquisition? The significance lies in a major Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company diversifying its assets by making a substantial investment in Ethereum, signaling growing institutional confidence in ETH and a strategic shift in crypto holdings. Who is Bitmine, and why are they buying Ethereum? Bitmine is a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company. They are likely buying Ethereum to diversify their digital asset portfolio, capitalize on Ethereum’s robust ecosystem (DeFi, NFTs), and potentially enhance their overall investment strategy beyond just Bitcoin. How was this ETH transfer detected? On-chain analytics firm Lookonchain detected the transfer by monitoring two addresses suspected of belonging to Bitmine, observing the inflow of 95,789 ETH from BitGo. Could this move impact Ethereum’s price? While a single large acquisition does not guarantee an immediate price surge, significant institutional buying, like the Bitmine ETH acquisition, often contributes to increased market confidence and can support long-term price appreciation for Ethereum. What are the implications for other Bitcoin mining companies? This move could encourage other Bitcoin mining companies to explore similar diversification strategies into Ethereum, recognizing its potential as a valuable asset and a hedge against volatility in a single cryptocurrency. If you found this insight into Bitmine’s strategic moves valuable, consider sharing this article with your network on social media! Your shares help us bring more crucial crypto news and analysis to a wider audience. This post Bitmine's Astounding $427M ETH Acquisition: A Strategic Power Play first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01703-1.73%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04229+3.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10558+4.84%
Coinstats2025/08/27 10:25
Tokenization Platform Centrifuge Receives Investment from Republic Digital

Tokenization Platform Centrifuge Receives Investment from Republic Digital

PANews reported on August 27th that, according to Crowdfundinsider, Republic Digital announced an investment in Centrifuge, a tokenization platform focused on financial products , furthering its commitment to digital assets and tokenization. Republic Digital did not disclose the specific size of the investment, but it stated that the investment will be used to integrate regulated digital assets with decentralized infrastructure to enable the transfer, combination, and liquidity of real-world assets (RWAs). Republic Digital noted that only $24 billion in RWAs have been tokenized, while the potential market size for asset management is as high as $125 trillion.
RealLink
REAL$0.05785-0.17%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001889+3.39%
PANews2025/08/27 10:20
Stablecoin Yields May Trigger Major Bank Deposit Outflows, Citi Warns

Stablecoin Yields May Trigger Major Bank Deposit Outflows, Citi Warns

Citi's Ronit Ghose warns stablecoin yields may drain bank deposits. Stablecoins offering yields could mimic the 1980s' money market fund boom. U.S. banking groups warn of $6.6 trillion in deposit outflows due to stablecoins. Crypto industry pushes back against regulations limiting stablecoin yields. Ronit Ghose, head of Citi's Future of Finance, has warned that [...]
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
Boom
BOOM$0.01328+2.78%
MAY
MAY$0.04766+8.34%
Coincentral2025/08/27 10:17
Blast TVL Plunges Another 30% as Users Abandon the Network

Blast TVL Plunges Another 30% as Users Abandon the Network

The total value locked in DeFi on the Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain is down 30% this month and 97% from its all-time high. Once the second-largest Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) network, Blast has fallen off significantly as users continue to flee the ecosystem for greener pastures. The chain's DeFi total value locked (TVL) peaked at $2.2 billion in June 2024, just a month before its highly anticipated token generation event (TGE). Blast's TVL now stands at just $65 million, a 97% decline from its peak and a 30% drop over just the last month. Blast TVL – DeFiLlama Blast launched with a controversial deposit vault in November 2023, where users locked capital on the chain to earn points. The mainnet launched four months later in February 2024, with Blast unveiling its farming system, which featured a points system that rewarded onchain TVL, and a Blast Gold system, which was distributed to users by native protocols. The chain became a hotbed for airdrop farmers seeking a repeat of the highly successful Blur airdrop from February 2023, which was also spearheaded by lead developer PacMan and funded by investment firm Paradigm. However, the airdrop left many users disappointed after the BLAST token opened at a $2.9 billion valuation, falling short of many farmers' and analysts' $5 – $10 billion projections. Activity and TVL on the chain quickly declined, with Blast losing 60% of its TVL less than two months after the airdrop. The BLAST token has performed just as poorly, down 91% from its all-time high and currently changing hands at a $250 million fully diluted valuation (FDV). BLAST Market Cap – CoinGecko Daily active users (DAU) have also plummeted, and are down to just 3,500 according to TokenTerminal, after peaking at 77,000 shortly after the airdrop. Meanwhile, leading L2s Base and…
Capverse
CAP$0.07116-1.08%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001691+2.23%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01323-0.22%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 10:16
Sequans Semiconductor Firm Raises $200M to Expand Bitcoin Treasury

Sequans Semiconductor Firm Raises $200M to Expand Bitcoin Treasury

Sequans plans to raise $200M to grow its Bitcoin holdings to 100,000 BTC. The company currently holds 3,171 BTC and aims for 100,000 by 2030. The new raise could add 1,814 BTC, bringing its total to nearly 5,000 BTC. Sequans joins growing trend of companies adopting Bitcoin as a treasury asset. Sequans Communications, a [...]
Bitcoin
BTC$111,635.52-0.04%
Triathon
GROW$0.04+266.97%
Coincentral2025/08/27 10:15
Bitwise Pushes for First LINK ETF

Bitwise Pushes for First LINK ETF

Altcoins The race to expand crypto exchange-traded products beyond the market's two giants has taken another step. Bitwise Asset Management has filed paperwork with U.S. regulators to launch a fund tied directly to Chainlink's LINK token, marking one of the first ETF attempts centered on blockchain infrastructure rather than a pure currency. Beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum Wall Street has so far been dominated by bitcoin and ether ETFs, but asset managers are now experimenting with tokens that underpin core Web3 services. Chainlink's role as the leading oracle network—delivering real-world data like prices and events to blockchains—makes LINK a candidate that appeals to institutions seeking diversified exposure. Bitwise's submission to the SEC describes a trust designed to mirror LINK's market price. Custody would be handled by Coinbase Custody Trust, while Coinbase, Inc. is set to act as the primary trading agent. Shares of the product are expected to debut on a national exchange, though the listing venue was not identified. A Straightforward Spot Fund Unlike other token-based strategies, the proposed ETF avoids staking or validator rewards altogether. Despite recent SEC guidance clarifying that staking is not a securities law violation, the registration statement sticks to the simplest design: direct exposure to LINK's spot value. The filing also details mechanisms for both cash and in-kind redemptions, relying on a "Trust-Directed Trade" system facilitated by Coinbase to create and retire shares. Why Chainlink Matters Chainlink has become indispensable in decentralized finance. Its oracles act as the connective tissue between smart contracts and external information, powering services from lending protocols to derivatives platforms. LINK tokens secure the network through proof-of-stake and incentivize node operators that provide the feeds. Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan has previously singled out Chainlink as a standout bet on the future of tokenization, describing LINK as one of the "cleanest" crypto…
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
RealLink
REAL$0.05785-0.17%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005297-0.61%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 10:14
