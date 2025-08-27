2025-08-29 Friday

Trump Moves to Fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook, She Refutes Authority

Trump Moves to Fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook, She Refutes Authority

TLDR Trump claimed to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook for alleged mortgage fraud. Cook rejects the firing, stating Trump lacks authority to remove her. The dispute centers on mortgages Cook took before joining the Fed. Legal experts say the removal will likely be challenged in court. In an unprecedented move, President Donald Trump announced that [...] 

Coincentral 2025/08/27 10:51
Coincentral2025/08/27 10:51
A whale created a new wallet and spent $1.12 million to buy 6.95 million Block tokens

A whale created a new wallet and spent $1.12 million to buy 6.95 million Block tokens

PANews reported on August 27 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, as the launch time of $WLFI approaches, a whale created a new wallet "0x8C43" and spent 248 ETH (US$1.12 million) to purchase 6.95 million Block 6 hours ago.

PANews 2025/08/27 10:47
PANews2025/08/27 10:47
Bitcoin Price, Crypto Market Shakeout Underway: PlanB Invalidates Bear Twist

Bitcoin Price, Crypto Market Shakeout Underway: PlanB Invalidates Bear Twist

Key Insights: New BTC investors sold at -3.5% Bitcoin price losses, driving a market shakeout. PlanB said the bull cycle continued despite recent price drops. U.S. spot ETFs posted $219.1 Million in inflows after six days of outflows. Bitcoin (BTC) price saw a shakeout this week as new investors sold below their purchase prices. Despite this negative price outlook, Stock-to-Flow creator PlanB said the market is still in a bull cycle. Market performance markers like the U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs turned positive after six days of outflows. The stash, led by BlackRock, recorded strong inflows on Monday, August 25. New Bitcoin Troubled as Bitcoin Price in Loss On-chain data showed that the recent sell-off was driven mainly by new Bitcoin investors. Those holding the asset for less than one month, called short term holders (STH), were down by about 3.5% on average. Many of them sold, adding pressure to the market. This sale reduced the supply held by this short-term group. Bitcoin Investor Capitulation Chart | Source: CryptoQuant In contrast, those who had held Bitcoin for one to six months stayed in profit, with average gains of 4.5%. It is important to add that this cohort did not sell in large numbers. This showed that the exits came mostly from very recent buyers. Analysts described the event as a normal shakeout. Coins were moving from new holders, who bought at higher prices, to others with a lower cost basis. Older investors tend to have more patience. By taking coins from weaker hands and placing them with stronger holders, the market removed some future selling pressure. PlanB Says Bitcoin Price Bull Market Still Intact In a separate update, PlanB, the analyst who created the Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model, gave his view on the current Bitcoin price outlook. Bitcoin price was trading around…

BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/27 10:47
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 10:47
SEC Puts Off WisdomTree XRP ETF Decision to October 24 2025

SEC Puts Off WisdomTree XRP ETF Decision to October 24 2025

TLDR SEC has delayed its decision on WisdomTree's XRP ETF until October 24, 2025. The decision affects all pending XRP ETFs, except Franklin Templeton's. XRP price remained stable at $2.96 despite the SEC delay. Issuers amended filings, signaling positive feedback from the SEC. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed its decision on [...]

Coincentral 2025/08/27 10:46
Coincentral2025/08/27 10:46
All Presales With Exciting Trajectories

All Presales With Exciting Trajectories

Maxi Doge continues to ride massive community momentum. Its meme-powered movement is fueled by social sentiment, whale flows, and exchange liquidity, creating exciting opportunities for short-term traders who thrive on volatility. BlockDAG, on the other hand, is presenting itself as a high-throughput blockchain solution aiming to power IoT, microtransactions, and advanced dApps. With its DAG-based architecture, it promises lower latency and higher efficiency, though it faces the usual early-stage challenges of adoption, developer growth, and transparency.  Meanwhile, Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) is stealing the spotlight. With over $1.3 million raised, 5,500+ users already onboard, and an early launch confirmed for August 30, BTC3 is setting new standards for presale projects by delivering programmable staking rewards at every stage and massive bonuses. Maxi Doge, BlockDAG, and BTC3: Three Projects, Three Paths Maxi Doge appeals to speculators who bet on community energy, exchange liquidity, and the viral power of memes. BlockDAG's strength lies in its technical architecture that targets scalability and microtransactions, though much will depend on how quickly developers adopt it. Bitcoin Swift, however, is offering immediate and measurable benefits. With tokens priced at $7 in Stage 7 and programmable PoY rewards already distributed, BTC3 is delivering payouts today while also mapping out a roadmap that positions it for long-term dominance. Bitcoin Swift: Built for Transparency and Trust Bitcoin Siwft (BTC3) is engineered as a defi operating system. It integrates AI-powered smart contracts, decentralized identity with zk-SNARKs, and programmable Proof-of-Yield rewards. By starting on Solana, BTC3 ensures ultra-low fees of less than $0.01 and fast…

BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/27 10:42
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 10:42
Crypto.com Bets Big on Trump Just Months After Settling With SEC

Crypto.com Bets Big on Trump Just Months After Settling With SEC

The centralized exchange, once under fire for mishandling millions in crypto, is joining forces with Trump Media to roll out CRO-based rewards on Truth Social. Centralized exchange Crypto.com is betting big on U.S. President Donald Trump with a high-profile partnership with Trump Media, marking a big push into the U.S. market less than a year after settling a dispute with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In a Tuesday press release, Trump Media revealed plans to launch a CRO-linked rewards program on Truth Social and Truth+, the social media and streaming platforms created after Donald Trump was banned from X (formerly Twitter). The program is expected to integrate Crypto.com's infrastructure, allowing users to convert earned points into CRO and access additional perks. Additionally, the two companies plan to collaborate on joint marketing campaigns and offer subscription benefits tied to CRO. As part of the agreement, Trump Media will also invest $105 million in CRO, equivalent to about 2% of CRO's total supply, while Crypto.com will purchase $50 million of Trump Media stock. The firms are also backing a new digital asset treasury company, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, which is expected to manage $1 billion in CRO, $200 million in cash, $220 million from warrants, and a $5 billion equity line. The price of Cronos' native token (CRO) jumped over 20% Tuesday following the announcement, reaching levels not seen since late 2024. Longstanding Ties Crypto.com has a long history with Trump-linked companies. In December 2024, Marszalek reportedly met with Donald Trump to discuss U.S. crypto regulations. Around the same time, the company dropped its lawsuit against the SEC after receiving a Wells notice citing concerns that some tokens on its platform might be considered securities. A few months later, the SEC abruptly ended its investigation into Crypto.com without taking…

BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/27 10:40
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 10:40
What Is a Blockchain Reorg and Why It Matters

What Is a Blockchain Reorg and Why It Matters

Blockchain reorganizations, where networks discard recent blocks to follow a longer chain, have exposed weaknesses in proof-of-work (PoW) systems, highlighted by Monero's August 2025 ordeal and earlier disruptions across other blockchains. Decoding Chain Reorgs A blockchain reorganization, or reorg, happens when a chain of blocks is abandoned in favor of a competing version with greater […]

BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/27 10:39
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 10:39
Crypto ATMs: Reborn Coffee’s Bold Move Revolutionizing Retail Access

Crypto ATMs: Reborn Coffee's Bold Move Revolutionizing Retail Access

BitcoinWorld Crypto ATMs: Reborn Coffee's Bold Move Revolutionizing Retail Access The world of cryptocurrency is constantly evolving, and now, a familiar daily ritual is set to intersect with digital finance. Imagine grabbing your favorite latte and, right there, accessing your digital assets. This isn't a distant future; it's happening now! Nasdaq-listed coffee chain Reborn Coffee recently announced an exciting pilot program to install crypto ATMs in select Southern California stores, marking a significant step towards mainstream adoption. What Does This Mean for Everyday Crypto Access? Reborn Coffee, known for its commitment to innovation and high-quality coffee, is taking a bold leap into the digital asset space. Following an earlier announcement about trialing cryptocurrency payments at select locations, the introduction of crypto ATMs offers a tangible bridge between the traditional retail environment and the burgeoning crypto economy. This initiative aims to make buying and selling cryptocurrencies more accessible and less intimidating for the general public, moving beyond online exchanges into convenient, physical locations. This pilot program is not just about convenience; it's about demystifying cryptocurrency for a broader audience. For many, the process of acquiring or selling crypto can feel complex or daunting, often requiring multiple steps on online platforms. However, seeing a dedicated machine in a familiar, trusted setting like a coffee shop can significantly lower the barrier to entry. Customers will soon have the option to: Easily Convert Cash: Seamlessly turn fiat currency into popular digital assets like Bitcoin or Ethereum. Access Digital Wallets: Conveniently manage their crypto holdings, whether buying more or selling for cash, directly from a physical touchpoint. Engage with Crypto: Experience the world of digital finance in a secure, straightforward, and highly accessible manner, encouraging wider participation. This strategic placement aims to integrate crypto transactions into daily life, making them as routine as an ATM withdrawal or a coffee purchase. Why Are Coffee Chains Embracing Crypto ATMs? The decision by Reborn Coffee to integrate crypto ATMs aligns with a broader, forward-thinking trend of businesses exploring new payment methods and innovative customer engagement strategies. Modern companies recognize the rapidly growing interest in cryptocurrencies and actively seek to cater to tech-savvy consumers and those curious about digital assets. For a dynamic coffee chain like Reborn Coffee, this pioneering move can yield several strategic advantages: Attract New Customer Segments: Appeal directly to a demographic that is actively interested in digital assets and cutting-edge technology. Enhance Brand Image: Position Reborn Coffee as an innovative, modern, and customer-centric brand at the forefront of retail technology adoption. Increase Foot Traffic and Sales: Bring in individuals specifically looking to use crypto services, who are then likely to make additional purchases, boosting overall store revenue. Future-Proof Operations: Prepare for a future where digital currencies play a more prominent role in everyday transactions. Moreover, the integration of these machines beautifully complements the existing pilot program for crypto payments. This creates a holistic, user-friendly ecosystem where customers can both acquire and spend cryptocurrencies within the very same retail environment. It's a powerful statement about the evolving future of retail transactions and consumer convenience. Navigating the Road Ahead: Challenges and Benefits of In-Store Crypto ATMs While the potential benefits of introducing crypto ATMs are clear and compelling, rolling out such technology in a public retail setting also presents unique operational and regulatory challenges. Ensuring robust regulatory compliance with ever-evolving cryptocurrency laws, maintaining stringent security protocols to protect transactions, and providing adequate customer support for a novel financial service are all crucial considerations. Businesses must diligently navigate varying state and federal regulations regarding cryptocurrency, which can often be complex and fragmented. However, successfully overcoming these hurdles can unlock significant, transformative advantages: Increased Financial Inclusion: Providing accessible pathways to digital finance for individuals who may be unbanked or underbanked, fostering greater economic participation. Faster and More Efficient Transactions: Offering quicker and more direct access to cryptocurrencies compared to some traditional banking or online exchange methods. Educational Opportunity: Serving as practical, real-world touchpoints that help to educate and familiarize consumers about cryptocurrencies in a practical, low-pressure setting. Diversified Revenue Streams: Potentially generating additional income through transaction fees or partnerships with ATM operators. Reborn Coffee's cautious approach, starting with a limited trial in Southern California, is a smart move. This allows them to rigorously assess operational efficiency, gather crucial customer feedback, and refine their processes before considering a wider rollout. This measured strategy is absolutely vital for the successful and sustainable integration of any new financial technology. Is This the Future of Retail and Crypto Integration? The pioneering move by Reborn Coffee is far more than just a novelty; it powerfully signals a potential paradigm shift in how consumers interact with their money and conduct daily transactions. As more businesses, especially those with a high volume of daily customer interactions like coffee shops, restaurants, and convenience stores, begin to seriously consider incorporating cryptocurrency services, the traditional lines between conventional finance and digital Reborn Coffee is not merely serving delicious beverages; it is actively serving a compelling glimpse into a future where digital currency is seamlessly integrated into our daily routines and economic fabric. This bold, pioneering effort could undoubtedly inspire countless other retail chains across various sectors to explore and implement similar innovative initiatives, thereby accelerating the collective journey towards a truly decentralized, efficient, and accessible financial landscape for everyone. Frequently Asked Questions About Crypto ATMs at Reborn Coffee Here are some common questions about Reborn Coffee’s new initiative: What is Reborn Coffee doing with crypto?Reborn Coffee, a Nasdaq-listed coffee chain, is piloting the installation of crypto ATMs in some of its Southern California stores. This follows an earlier trial program for accepting cryptocurrency payments. Where will these crypto ATMs be located?The initial pilot program for crypto ATMs will be rolled out in select Reborn Coffee locations across Southern California. Specific store details are expected to be announced by the company. How do crypto ATMs work?Crypto ATMs function similarly to traditional bank ATMs but deal with digital currencies. Users can typically insert cash to buy cryptocurrencies (like Bitcoin or Ethereum) or, in some cases, sell their cryptocurrencies for cash, often requiring a digital wallet and identity verification. What cryptocurrencies will be available through these ATMs?While specific details from Reborn Coffee are pending, most crypto ATMs commonly support major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The range may vary based on the ATM operator. What are the main benefits for customers using these in-store crypto ATMs?Customers benefit from increased convenience and accessibility to cryptocurrencies. They can easily convert cash to crypto, manage their digital assets in a physical location, and engage with the crypto economy in a straightforward, user-friendly manner while enjoying their coffee. Is it safe to use crypto ATMs?Reputable crypto ATMs are designed with security features, but users should always exercise caution. It’s important to use legitimate machines, verify transaction details, and ensure your digital wallet is secure. Reborn Coffee is likely partnering with established ATM providers to ensure a secure experience. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your friends, family, and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media! Let’s spread the word about how everyday businesses are embracing the future of finance. To learn more about the latest cryptocurrency adoption trends, explore our article on key developments shaping digital assets institutional adoption. This post Crypto ATMs: Reborn Coffee’s Bold Move Revolutionizing Retail Access first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/08/27 10:35
Vitalik: The probabilities given by the prediction market are usually more accurate than the judgments formed by media influence

Vitalik: The probabilities given by the prediction market are usually more accurate than the judgments formed by media influence

According to PANews on August 27, regarding the recent discussion on prediction markets, Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin stated: "In a token vote, if you cast the wrong vote, you will not be punished unless you are personally responsible for the vote's failure, which is very unlikely. In a prediction market, if you cast the wrong vote, you will lose money; and if you cast the wrong vote while placing a large bet, you will suffer heavy losses. Personally, I believe that the probabilities given by prediction markets are generally more accurate than the probabilities I believe in based on the (professional or social media) atmosphere. They actually help me stay calm and know not to overestimate things (but also know when something truly important will happen)." Earlier news , Vitalik said that if the prediction market provides interest, it will drive trading volume growth and a large number of hedging use cases will emerge.
PANews2025/08/27 10:34
What This Means For Your Portfolio

What This Means For Your Portfolio

The post What This Means For Your Portfolio appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin Season Index Plunges: What This Means For Your Portfolio Skip to content Home Crypto News Altcoin Season Index Plunges: What This Means for Your Portfolio Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/altcoin-season-index-plunges-6/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 10:34
